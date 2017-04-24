The Mets are off on Monday after being swept this past weekend by the Nationals at Citi Field.

They and begin a three-game series against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. Robert Gsellman (0-1, 5.09 ERA) will face Julio Teheran (1-1, 3.52 ERA) in the first game of the series...

The Mets were swept by Max Scherzer and the Nationals on national television with a 6-3 loss Sunday. To read more about it, check out last night's recap on MetsBlog, MLB.com, NJ.com, Newsday, the New York Post, New York Times, Bergen Record and Daily News.

Yoenis Cespedes took practice swings in the on-deck circle Sunday, but did not play as he continued to rest his hamstring. Terry Collins said he hopes Cespedes can return to the lineup Tuesday after missing the past three games.

Wilmer Flores and Lucas Duda are on the 10-day disabled list. Flores has a knee infection and Duda hyperextended his elbow during a game early last week.Utility infielder T.J. Rivera and left-handed pitcher Sean Gilmartin were called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Flores and Duda on the big-league roster.

Travis d'Arnaud pinch hit Sunday after missing the previous three games with a bruise on his wrist. He was scratched from Friday night's lineup after having trouble throwing before the game.

The Mets clearly miss Cespedes, according to Newsday's David Lennon.

In a post for MetsMerized, John Bernhardt looks in to Mets prospect P.J. Conlin's strong start with Double-A Binghamton.

Starting pitching is all that keeps Mets from feeling like a train wreck, John Harper explains in a column for the Daily News.