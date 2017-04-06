The Mets will start a nine-game homestand at Citi Field with a three-game series against the Phillies tonight at 7:10 pm ET on SNY.

Zack Wheeler (1-1, 7.45 ERA) will pitch for the Mets, while Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his season debut for the Phillies.

Also today, 27-year-old RHP Seth Lugo will begin throwing again in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery, which would force him to miss the remainder of this season.

Jeurys Familia made his second rehab appearance on Monday, striking out one batter in a scoreless inning with Double-A Binghamton. He is expected to rejoin the Mets on Thursday.

Terry Collins reiterated his confidence in the team Sunday evening, despite losing three straight games to the Marlins this past weekend.

In an article for the Daily News, columnist John Harper wonders who is the most compelling and clutch hitter in Mets history.

Matt Harvey is right on track in his return from surgery, according to Joel Sherman of the NY Post.

Apr 6, 2017; Harvey (33) pitches during the first inning at Citi Field. Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Also in the NY Post, Sherman argues in favor of baseball having tie games...

Rising Apple's Michael Lecolent looks at Triple-A manager Pedro Lopez, who could be next in line to manage the Mets.

Lastly, Zack Wheeler's body is letting him down, Mike Puma explains in the NY Post.