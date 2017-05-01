Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.25 ERA) and the Mets (11-14) go for their fourth win in five games Tuesday night as they face R.A. Dickey (2-2, 3.80 ERA) and the Braves at Atlanta's SunTrust Park...

Noah Syndergaard is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a partially torn right lat muscle. Sandy Alderson would not put a timetable on his return, but speculation seems to peg it for June or July...

The Mets hope RHP Seth Lugo (partially torn UCL) can throw a bullpen session within the next two weeks, though the Mets have not yet given indication when he could be back from the DL...

Video: Collins, Mets react to Monday's 7-5 win in Atlanta

Mets GM Sandy Alderson told reporters he has started the process of looking to acquire outside pitching to help his staff, but the options are limited and not necessary ready for action...

Michael Conforto and Jose Reyes both homered to lead the Mets to a 7-5 win over the Braves on Monday. To read fan reaction, check out yesterday's post from MetsBlog.com, as well as write ups at Rising Apple, Amazin Avenue, Mets Chronicle, John's Mets Report, MetsMerized, Blogging Mets, Mets360 and Baseball Prospectus...

It is Alderson's responsibility to clean up his team's mess, according to the NY Post's Mike Puma.

Puma's colleague points out that Alderson's options for rotation help are embarrassing.

May 1, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera (13) Juan Lagares (12) react after defeating the Braves. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Mets executives are in denial about Syndergaard, according to the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch.

In the Daily News, Brett Bodner looks at a list of the team's medical issues over the last few years.

Lastly, also in the NY Post, Kevin Kernan wonders if the Mets even have the best rotation in New York, considering the Yankees are 15-9 to start the season.

