The Mets (12-15) return to Citi Field where they'll begin a three-game series with the Marlins (12-15) tonight on SNY at 7:10 p.m.

Rafael Montero (0-2, 9.45 ERA) will make his first start of the season. He'll be opposed by Tom Koehler (1-1, 5.40 ERA), who allowed three runs on six hits in four innings against the Pirates in his last start.

Montero allowed three earned runs in just 1/3 of an inning in his most recent big-league appearance for the Mets in April against the Phillies.

Sandy Alderson will likely address reporters before the game, as he typically does when the team first returns from a road trip.

The Mets and Braves were rained out in the final game of their four-game series at SunTrust Park on Thursday. Jay Bruce had hit what would have been his tenth home run of the year.

Lucas Duda is expected to soon hit during an extended spring training in St. Lucie; Travis d'Arnaud will see a doctor about his sore wrist; and Seth Lugo and Steven Matz are scheduled to throw 20-30 pitches off a mound on Saturday.

David Wright deserves a better en to his career, according to NY Post columnist Mike Vaccarro.

In a post to Amazin Avenue, David Capobianco looks at potential replacements for Noah Syndergaard, including Doug Fister and Colby Lewis.

This could be Montero's last shot to stick in the rotation, according to the NY Post's Fred Kerber.

In a post for Yahoo, Mark Townsend questions the authenticity of Tim Tebow's baseball career.

Lastly, according to Bobby Bonilla, Rickey Henderson is to blame for that card game in 2000.

Hosts Rob Brender and Matthew Cerrone are joined by pinch hitter Jake Brown to discuss Syndergaard's relationship with the media, the team's injuries, and the 12-year-old Mets fans who went ballistic on Instagram...