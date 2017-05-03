The Mets (11-15) will play the third game of a four-game series Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves (11-14) tonight at SunTrust Park.

Jacob deGrom (1-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.168 WHIP) will start for the Mets. He's coming off three strong starts, during which he's struck out 35 batters.

Bartolo Colon (1-2, 5.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) will start for the Braves. He has allowed at least four runs during three of his last four starts.

Upcoming Schedule...

NL East Standings...

In Case You Missed It...

Jay Bruce hit two home runs, including a grand slam, but Matt Harvey gave up six runs for a second consecutive outing and the Mets lost to the Braves, 9-7, on Tuesday night.

Travis d'Arnaud left the game with a wrist injury after telling manager Terry Collins that he was unable to swing a bat. Collins said d'Arnaud had also been experiencing pain during batting practice.

Lucas Duda started taking dry swings as he works to return from a hyperextended elbow.

Links to Read...

Michael Lecolant at Rising Apples wonders if Noah Syndergaard was hurt by his off-season regimen, during which he gained 17 pounds of muscle.

On the other hand, the NY Post's Joel Sherman blamed Syndergaard's ego, and how the Mets have handled him during his growing career.

According to Doc Gooden, Syndergaard doesn't have to throw as hard as he does.

MetsBlog's Adam Rubin explained why - like it or not - Rafael Montero is currently Sandy Alderson's best replacement option, even when considering outside options.

SNY Video to Watch