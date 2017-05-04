The Mets (12-15) will play the final game of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves (11-15) tonight at SunTrust Park. The Mets have won two out of the first three games of the series.

Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA) will pitch for the Mets. Wheeler has only pitched beyond five and 2/3 innings once this season, and pitched just 4 2/3 innings in his last start on Saturday against the Nationals.

Jaime Garcia (1-1, 3.19 ERA) will pitch for the Braves. In a start against the Mets at Citi Field earlier this season, Garcia gave up four runs and six hits and lasted six innings.

Jacob deGrom allowed five runs in five innings, but the Mets' offense exploded early and never looked back in a 16-5 win over the Braves on Wednesday night.

Wilmer Flores was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Wednesday's game and had one at-bat, going 0-for-1.

To make room on the roster for Flores, reliever Sean Gilmartin was returned to Triple-A.

Meanwhile, Noah Syndergaard opted for a second opinion on his lat injury, which may keep him sidelined for three months, according to Joel Sherman of MLB Network.

