The Mets are off Monday. They begin a nine-game homestand on Tuesday, starting with a three-game series against the Phillies.

Also on Monday, as he nears the end of his 15-game suspension, Jeurys Familia is scheduled to make his second minor-league appearance with Double-A Binghamton.

In case you missed it...

The Mets lost three straight games to the Marlins in Miami this past weekend, including a 4-2 walk-off loss on Sunday.

Jeurys Familia may be eased back into the closer role once he returns from his 15-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Mets relievers Jeurys Familia and Addison Reed (Credit: USA Today Sports Images)

Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith and SS Amed Rosario have stood out with Triple-A Las Vegas so far this season. Late last week, ESPN.com's Keith Law ranked Rosario the game's top prospect...

Noah Syndergaard expects to make his next start after tearing his fingernails. He also left a start earlier this season due to a blister on his pitching hand.

