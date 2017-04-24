Yoenis Cespedes

He has not played since exiting Thursday's game with a hamstring issue. He was on deck to pinch hit Sunday night, but did not get in to the game. Terry Collins said he's hopeful Cespedes will return to the lineup on Tuesday. If he again doesn't play, the Mets will have the option of back-dating a potential 10-day stint on the disabled list.

Wilmer Flores

Flores is on the 10-day disabled list a knee infection. He spent the weekend in the hospital getting IV fluids. Flores was replaced on the roster by Triple-A infielder T.J. Rivera.

Lucas Duda

Duda is on the 10-day disabled list with a hyperextended elbow that he first reported toward the middle of last week. Triple-A LH reliever Sean Gilmartin was called up to replace Duda on the roster, giving the Mets an extra pitcher since Jay Bruce has been playing first base during Duda's absence.

Travis d'Arnaud

D'Arnaud has only pinch-hit during the last four games due to a bruise on his wrist. He was scratched from Friday night's lineup after having trouble throwing before the game and has not caught since April 19.

Asdrubal Cabrera

Cabrera did not play Friday, but appeared in both games this past weekend, despite dealing with multiple aches and pains, including a tight hamstring. He was in visible pain Sunday night after attempting to leg out a single, though he remained in the game.