Aug 20, 2017; DeGrom (48) pitches in the first inning at Citi Field. Credit: Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Mets ace Jacob deGrom allowed five earned runs for the second straight start as the Mets lost, 6-4, to the Marlins at Citi Field on Sunday afternoon.

In the span of 11 starts between June 13 and Aug. 10, deGrom was 9-2 with a 1.82 ERA, during which he struck out 85 batters in 79 innings. However, in his last two starts, he has given up 19 hits and 10 runs.

"At this point in the season, after missing what he did last year at the end of the season, we are going to be careful with him down the stretch," Collins said. "There might be a little fatigue in there."

DeGrom, who has said he would like to top 200 innings pitched this season, has currently thrown 165. His career best was 191 innings in 2015.

Aug 10, 2017; DeGrom (48) in the dugout at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY

DeGrom, 28, is expected to make 5-6 starts between now and the end of this season.

Aug. 21, 2017: His poor outing Sunday more or less eliminated deGrom (13-7) from any chance he may have had at winning the NL Cy Young award. It's hard to see how Nationals ace Max Scherzer wasn't always going to win it. But, given how Jake had been throwing during June and July, there's no telling how he might have ended up. Now, though, after allowing 15 runs in two starts and bumping his ERA up over 3.40, he's no longer a factor.

Aug. 16, 2017: Speaking of deGrom, I want to see the Mets sign him to an extension this winter. It's time. Technically, he has three full seasons of arbitration ahead of him before he gets to be a free agent during the winter of 2020. So, the Mets could and probably will punt on discussing a contract with him until after next offseason, at which point Matt Harvey's contract will be an afterthought (I'll write more on Harvey's status).

But, at 29 years old, I've heard deGrom is open to the long-term security at the expense of potentially earning more money in arbitration. Right now, he has more to gain by covering those first few years of free agency, since he'll be 33 years old during that first summer on the hill with a new free agent contract. That's not old, but it's hardly young. I'd love to see the Mets offer something around five years and $70 million, which would buy out two years of free agency and get him to freedom when he's 35 years old.
JRSportBrief: Good luck Curtis 00:01:32
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR explains why he's rooting for the newest Dodger, Curtis Granderson.

The Mets traded OF Curtis Granderson to the Dodgers in exchange for RH reliever Jacob Rhame over the weekend.

The 36-year-old Granderson was in the final year of a four-year, $60 million deal.
Aug 20, 2017;Collins (10) takes out deGrom (48) at Citi Field. Credit: Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In the seventh inning, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, rookie SS Amed Rosario scooped up a routine grounder and double tapped the ball to his glove before making a casual throw to first base.

The batter, Dee Gordon, who is among the fastest runners in the league, was safe.

"I am learning from all these small mistakes," Rosario said. "I knew he could run well, but I got a little overconfident on that play. ... I really do feel bad about that error."
Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; A general view of First Data Field, home of the St. Lucie Mets (Jasen Vinlove (USA Today))
Mets pitching prospect Drew Smith struck out seven of eight hitters he faced on Saturday for Double-A Binghamton as he continues to roll with his new team. 

Smith, 23, who arrived from the Rays in the Lucas Duda trade, has a 1.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over nine innings since joining Binghamton on July 27.
Citi Pre Game: Conforto leader? 00:02:24
Eamon McAnaney reports from Citi Field and discusses Terry Collins wanting Michael Conforto to finish the season strong and not leading.

The Mets have lost six of their last seven games, including Sunday's seires finale against Marlins. With 40 games left to play, the Mets are 14 games under .500 and on pace to win just 71 games, their lowest total since 2004.

What's Next

Robert Gsellman (5-5, 5.98 ERA) and the Mets begin a four-game seires Monday at Citi Field against Taijuan Walker (6-7, 3.83 ERA) and the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m.
In the latest episode of SNY's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, SiriusXM's Rob Brender and comedian Steve Hofstetter discuss Sandy Alderson's recent comments on shedding payroll, and whether the money will be reinvested, such as trading for Giancarlo Stanton...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera makes the throw to first base to complete the double play against Miami Marlins first baseman Tyler Moore in the fifth inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
Other teams are showing more interest in Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabera, according to Newsday's Marc Carig, as New York continues to sell during the waiver period.

Cabrera, who cleared waivers earlier this month, could be the sixth player traded by the Mets since late July, as New York has also dealt reliever Addison Reed, outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson, and infielders Lucas Duda and Neil Walker.

The 31-year-old Cabrera is hitting .261 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs this season. He has an $8.5 million team option for next season with a $2 million buyout.

Excluding the Granderson deal, the Mets have saved more than $11.6 million by becoming sellers.
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:04
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Jacob deGrom allowed five runs for the second consecutive start, punctuated by Giancarlo Stanton's Major League-leading 45th home run, a three-run shot in the seventh. DeGrom surrendered 10 hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out eight over 6 1/3 innings.

2) Yoenis Cespedes homered, doubled and drove in two runs. Wilmer Flores had a sacrifice fly and Travis d'Arnaud singled in a run during the Mets' three-run eighth. New York entered the frame with three hits and two walks against Marlins starter Adam Conley, who struck out a career-high 11 over seven innings.
Granderson on being traded 00:05:34
Curtis Granderson reacts to being traded to the Dodgers, when he found out, and how he will miss his time with the Mets.

The Mets have acquried minor league reliever Jacob Rhame in the trade that sent Curtis Granderson to the Dodgers, the team announced on Sunday.

In 41 games for the Dodgers' Triple-A team this season, Rhame pitched in 41 games, posting a 4.31 ERA while earning two saves in four opportunities. All 210 of his appearances in his minor league career have come in relief, and he has a career 3.11 ERA. 

Rhame was drafted by the Dodgers in the sixth round of the June Amateur Draft in 2013.

Meanwhile, Granderson, 36, is in the final year of a four-year, $60 million deal.
The Amazin' Life: Keith & Hadji 00:02:49
In the latest episode of The Amazin' Life, presented by Coca-Cola, Keith Hernandez goes on a mission to make his cat as famous as he is.

For more of The Amazin' Life presented by Coca-Cola, CLICK HERE.
Harvey makes another rehab start 00:02:04
SNY's Michelle Yu speaks with Matt Harvey following the pitcher's latest rehab start in Brooklyn for the Cyclones.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey (scapula) is slated to make his next rehab start on Monday night for Double-A Binghamton, according to Marc Carig of Newsday.

Harvey tossed three scoreless innings for Brooklyn during his second rehab start Wednesday night, allowing one hit while striking out three.

It was the second rehab start for Harvey, who landed on the disabled list in mid-June. In his first outing with Brooklyn last weekend, he allowed one run on one hit and a walk. 

Harvey posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 54 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings (13 starts) this season before landing on the DL.
(Joe Nicholson)
With Curtis Granderson out of the Mets' clubhouse, Michael Conforto has emerged as the new voice of leadership, per NY Daily News' Daniel Popper.

Though this is only his third season in the majors, Conforto is now one of the more experienced Mets in the locker room. Granderson joined Lucas Duda, Neil Walker, and Jay Bruce as veteran to be sent off to contenders this year. 

However, manager Terry Collins believes Conforto should just focus on finishing out his season strong instead of worrying about leading at the moment. 
Jacob deGrom (Julie Jacobson)
The Mets snapped their five-game losing streak on Saturday. They are 13 games below .500, 19 games back in the NL East and 12 games back in the Wild Card. 

What's Next

The Mets play the rubber game of a three-game series with the Marlins today at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field. Jacob deGrom (13-6, 3.35 ERA) will face Adam Conley (5-5, 5.32 ERA).
tAug 19, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Rafael Montero (50) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Mets RHP Rafael Montero turned in his second straight quality start Saturday night, allowing one run on six hits in six innings during the Mets' 8-1 win over the Marlins at Citi Field.

Montero kept the Marlins off the board until the sixth inning when Marcell Ozuna's RBI single plated Dee Gordon for the Marlins' only run of the game. In the end, Montero struck out five batters and walked three as he picked up his second win of the year. 

Montero's outing came five days after he earned no-decision against the Yankees when he allowed two earned runs and struck out six batters across six innings of work. Over the last two starts, Montero has posted a 2.25 ERA with 11 strikeouts and five walks. 

The 26-year-old is 2-8 with a 5.47 ERA in 24 games for the Mets this season.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 8/19 00:04:19
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 8-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Kevin Plawecki and Wilmer Flores hit two-run homers during a seven-run sixth inning for the Mets. Asdrubal Cabrera tied the game, 1-1, with a sacrifice fly. Miguel Rojas' error allowed two runs to score which gave the Mets a 3-1 lead. Dominic Smith hit his first Citi Field home run in the eighth.

2) Rafael Montero snapped a seven-start winless streak that dated back to June 25. He allowed a run over six innings, scattering six hits and three walks with five strikeouts. 
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets closer Jeurys Familia (blood clot surgery) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for High-A St. Lucie on Saturday night in his latest rehab apperance.

Familia allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three batters. It was his second appearance of the week after pitching a scoreless inning for St. Lucie on Wednesday night.

Mets manager Terry Collins said earlier in the week that if Familia's rehab outing were to go as planned, he could switch his rehab to Brooklyn with the Cyclones next week.
Aug 15, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (22) in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Mets 1B Dominic Smith's is happy to play in the New York spotlight and hopes to serve as a role model for kids, he said in a wide-ranging interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post.

Smith, who was called up to the big leagues earlier this month, said his parents struggled with drug addiction before he was born and it was difficult for his family to make ends meet at times. He hopes to use his own experiences to provide inspiration to others.
(Brad Mills)
The Mets (53-67) play the second game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins (59-61) at Citi Field on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. 

Mets Marlins
Brandon Nimmo, CF Dee Gordon, 2B
Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B Giancarlo Stanton, RF
Yoenis Cespedes, LF Christian Yelich, CF
Michael Conforto, RF Marcell Ozuna, LF
Wilmer Flores, 3B J.T. Realmuto, C
Dominic Smith, 1B Derek Dietrich, 3B
Amed Rosario, SS Tyler Moore, 1B
Kevin Plawecki, C Miguel Rojas, SS
Rafael Montero, P Vance Worley, P
Mets back-up catcher Rene Rivera, who is the subject of a trade rumor (Charles LeClaire, USA Today)
The Mets have announced that C Rene Rivera was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs.

In 54 games this season, the 34-year-old is hitting .230 with eight homers and 23 RBI. 

With Curtis Granderson traded to the Dodgers as well, the Mets have recalled LHP Tommy Milone and C Kevin Plawecki.
(Reinhold Matay)
At the owner's quarterly meetings Thursday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he will not be implementing electronic umpires anytime soon, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. 

Some believe that technology should be used to get the call right every time, like Cubs Ben Zobrist who openly said he wants an electronic strike zone. 

However, Manfred isn't going to accomondate those demands as he believes baseball needs to stay as human as possible. 
The Mets have lost six of their last seven games. They have fallen to 14 games below .500, 20 games back in the NL East and 13 losses back in the Wild Card. 

What's Next

The Mets play the second game of a three-game set with the Marlins on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. Vance Worley (2-2, 4.97 ERA) will start for the Marlins. Rafael Montero (1-8, 5.80 ERA) starts for the Mets. 

 
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:02:14
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 3-1 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday night at Citi Field.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Chris Flexen (2-2) allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings, including a two-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the second. The right-hander scattered five hits and walked four while striking out one.

2) All seven of New York's hits were singles. Wilmer Flores drove in the Mets' only run with a two-out hit in the third. Asdrubal Cabrera and Amed Rosario each singled twice. Rosario also stole his third base of the season.

3) One night after tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees, the Mets' bullpen kept the Marlins off the board for 3 2/3 frames.
The Mets (53-66) begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins (58-61) at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY. 

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Chris Flexen (2-1, 7.02 ERA), who earned the win in his last start against the Phillies. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out five and walking four in five innings pitched. Flexen now has a two-game win streak. 

However, Flexen has been walking many batters since making his big league debut. He is currently averaging 1.5 walks per nine innings, and he has walked seven batters in his last two starts.
Curtis Granderson follows through on a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves. (John Bazemore/AP)
There are five teams, including the Nationals, that have recently reached out to the Mets about acquiring Curtis Granderson, radio host Mike Francesa reported Friday on WFAN.

I'd also list the Orioles, Brewers and Twins -- and maybe the Pirates and Yankees -- among the teams still keeping an eye on Curtis, who is free to be traded after clearing waivers earlier this month. 

In the event he's traded during the next few days, I expect it will be similar to what Sandy Alderson got from the Indians for Jay Bruce. In other words, the acquiring team will likely pick up his remaining salary with Alderson adding another arm or two to his farm system.
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 8, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (AP)
Mets RHP Zack Wheeler has only been doing light throwing as he continues his rehab at the team's complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Terry Collins told reporters before Thursday's game.

According to Collins, Wheeler has yet to be instructed to ramp up his throwing program.

Wheeler was put on the disabled list July 25 with a stress reaction in his pitching arm. He missed the previous two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was also on the DL earlier this season with biceps tendinitis.

"I sort of expected bumps in the road coming," Wheeler said in late July. "It's just unfortunate because everything -- elbow, shoulder -- feels great. And that's why it's so frustrating for me. The surgery repair feels great. This is something stupid and small that I can't help. I just want to go out there and pitch, but this is holding me back for a bit."
Veteran of the Game 00:00:59
United States Army Specialist Jason Klienman is Thursday's Veteran of the Game at Citi Field.

United States Army Specialist Jason Klienman was Thursday's Veteran of the Game at Citi Field.

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Aug 17, 2017; Matz (32) throws the ball the first inning at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Mets manager Terry Collins said LHP Steven Matz may be skipped in the rotation after his winless stretch reached nine games in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees at Citi Field.

Matz allowed seven runs (six earned) in just 3 1/3 innings, giving up a three-run home run to Gary Sanchez in a 40-pitch first inning and surrendering four straight hits to begin the fourth inning.

The 26-year-old Matz hasn't won a game since June 28. Over his last eight starts, he is 0-6 with a 10.19 ERA, having allowed 38 runs (37 earned) and 57 hits in 32 2/3 innings.

"We've been trying different stuff and it's not really translating to the mound," Matz said. "I've never gone through a stretch like this before in my career. It is tough, but I never want to say that I'm lost. ... I want to think I'm just one step away from where I need to be and things will just click.''
Loud Mouths: Boom or Bust 00:04:58
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein play Boom or Bust about the Yankees Game of Thrones tweet and whether there is a need for robotic umpires.

The Yankees' Twitter account tweaked the Mets after the Yankees completed a four-game Subway Series sweep on Thursday night at Citi Field.

Click below for the Tweet
Collins, Matz on loss 00:06:27
Terry Collins discusses the struggles of Steven Matz after his short outing against the Yankees in the series finale at Citi Field.

The Mets have lost five of their last six games, while getting swept by the Yankees. They have fallen to 13 games below .500 for the first time since the final day of the 2013 season.They are 19 games back in the NL East and 12 losses back in the Wild Card. 

What's Next

The Mets begin a series with the Marlins on Friday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. Justin Nicolino (1-1, 4.56 ERA) will start for the Marlins. Chris Flexen (2-1, 7.02 ERA) starts for the Mets. 
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:04:22
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-5 loss to the Yankees on Thursday night in Flushing.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Steven Matz was roughed up for seven runs -- six earned -- on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in 3 1/3 innings. He needed 40 pitches to get through the first when he allowed a three-run homer to Gary Sanchez. Matz was removed after loading the bases and allowing a two-run double to Brett Gardner in the fourth. Sanchez singled home two more runs off Chasen Bradford that were charged to his ledger.

2) Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam in the ninth and Matt Reynolds had an RBI single that drove in the Mets' first run in the seventh.
Aug 15, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (22) in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Mets' four-game series with the Yankees marked a series of big-league firsts for rookie 1B Dominic Smith: his first Subway Series, his first home run, and his first game at Citi Field. But he'll also remember the series because it was the first time he played a big league game with his childhood idol, Aaron Hicks.
The Mets (53-65) will play the final game of a four-game set with the Yankees (64-55) at Citi Field tonight.

The Yankees are looking for the third Subway Series season sweep in the 21-year history of the interleague rivalry. The Mets won all four games in 2013, and the Yankees won all six in 2003...

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Steven Matz (2-6, 5.54 ERA), who gave up two runs in 5.2 innings against the Phillies during his last start. It was only the second time in his past eight starts that he allowed two runs or fewer in a game...
(Anthony Gruppuso)
Jose Reyes has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to an oblique injury, it was announced Thursday.

Wilmer Flores, who was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a sore rib, worked out before the game and will remain on the active roster, reports Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News.

The Mets have recalled both Matt Reynolds -- who is in Thursday night's lineup -- and Gavin Cecchini from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Since Flores is able to remain active, the Mets will have to demote an additional player.
(Anthony Gruppuso)
Joel Sherman of the NY Post says Reds first baseman Joey Votto may be a bargain for an interested team to acquire, and suggests the Mets -- and other teams -- should consider dealing for him.

Writes Sherman:

"If you were the Mets, would you trade Dominic Smith as the key to get him? Votto is essentially Sandy Alderson's dream hitter -- tons of walks and homers -- embodied."
New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson speaks to reporters after the trade deadline before a game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
Mets GM Sandy Alderson was not told by ownership to slash payroll during this season, he said Wednesday at Citi Field.

With the team out of contention, Alderson has traded Lucas Duda, Addison Reed, Jay Bruce, and Neil Walker-- all of whom are eligible for free agency after the season -- over the last few weeks, shedding $11.6 million in salary in the process.

However, the Mets did add $2.3 million in salary when they acquired RHP AJ Ramos -- who is expected to be their setup man in 2018 -- from the Marlins last month.
We Ask Mets Fans..Trade Deadline 00:01:35
In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans discuss whether they liked the team's deals at the trade deadline.

In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans discuss whether they liked the team's deals at the trade deadline.
GEICO SportsNite: David Peterson 00:00:18
David Peterson made his professional debut Friday with the Brooklyn Cyclones

The Mets have four players on FanGraphs' newest top-100 prospect list, with SS Amed Rosario at No. 2, 1B Dominic Smith ranked 53rd, SS Andres Gimenez at 75 and the recently drafted LHP David Peterson coming in at No. 81. 

Rosario was promoted to the Mets in early August and has hit .240 with five extra-base hits in 50 at-bats through 15 games. Smith, who joined the shortstop this month, collected his first big league homer at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. He's 4-for-21 to start his career. 

Gimenez has spent all of this season with Class A Columbia, compiling a .275/.345/.347 slash line with two home runs and 24 RBIs in 80 games. MLB Pipeline gives Gimenez grades of for his arm 60 arm and a 55 for fielding on the 20-80 scale. However, ESPN's Keith Law wrote in February that Gimenez was the team's sleeper prospect that has a chance to develop into a strong player. 
Travis d'Arnaud (18) plays third base at Citi Field. Credit. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Travis d'Arnaud and Asdrubal Cabrera rotated between playing third base and second base Wednesday because Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores were unavailable due to left rib injuries.

D'Arnaud, who had never started a game at either position, texted David Wright prior to the game to get permission to use his third basemen's glove.

"Use it well," Wright replied "Dive for everything."

In situations when a right-handed batter was at the plate, Terry Collins put D'Arnaud at second base, while Cabrera played third, where a ground ball was more likely to be hit. Then, when a left-handed batter stepped to the plate, the two infielders switched positions, again so Cabrera could be at second where he was more likely to get a ground ball.
The New York Mets and Taiwan Tourism Bureau will host the 13th annual Taiwan Heritage Day on Sunday, August 20 at Citi Field when the Mets host the Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m.

Pre-game performances start at 11:00 a.m. in the Mets plaza as contemporary Taiwanese music by Liu Sheng Ji will showcase the energy and voice of Taiwan. A traditional Taiwanese folk dance performance called Santaizi will be presented by the New York Hua Lian Tsu Hui Temple. Taiwanese mascot "Oh Bear" will appear and interact with Mr. Met and fans throughout the game and Deputy Director - General of Taiwan Tourism Bureau Wayne Liu will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Tickets are on sale for the August 20 Taiwan Heritage Day at mets.com/Taiwan, by phone at (718) 507-TIXX, or in person at the Jackie Robinson Rotunda ticket windows.
Alderson comments on Gsellman 00:00:45
Sandy Alderson reacts to Robert Gsellman's recent comments when Gsellman stated that he doesn't care what Alderson says about him.

The Yankees scored three runs in 5 1/3 innings Wednesday night against Robert Gsellman, who threw a wild pitch, walked three batters and gave up four hits, including a 457-foot home run by Aaron Judge that landed in the third deck above left field.

Nevertheless, Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game that Gsellman will get another start next week, most likely at home against the Diamondbacks.

Gsellman was making his return from a hamstring injury to start in place of Seth Lugo, who was put back on the disabled list earlier this week with pain in his pitching shoulder. According to multiple reports, had Lugo not been injured, Gsellman would have remained in Triple-A, where he had been struggling to perform during his rehab assignment.

"I think he ran out of gas," Collins said about Gsellman's start Wednesday. "I thought he was fine. His changeup was outstanding. The ball had good sink."
Collins, Gsellman after loss 00:05:54
Robert Gsellman says he spoke with Sandy Alderson to clear the air and Terry Collins spoke about the Mets' third straight loss on Wednesday.

The Mets have lost four of their last five games, including the first three games of their four-game set with the Yankees. They are now 12 games under .500 with the ninth-worst record in baseball, 18 games back in the NL East and 11 losses back in the Wild Card race. 

What's Next: 

The Mets and Yankees close out their four-game series at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday night at Citi Field. 

Steven Matz (2-6, 5.54 ERA) starts for the Mets opposite Luise Severino (9-5, 3.32 ERA). 
Following Wednesday's game against the Yankees, RHP Robert Gsellman apologized for his recent comments toward GM Sandy Alderson. 

Alderson had expressed displeasure on Wednesday with Gsellman's recent remarks, which were in response to the GM saying Gsellman needed to pitch better before returning to the majors. Gsellman had initially said, "I don't care," but went back on those words after Wednesday's start. 

"I definitely need to pitch better," Gsellman told reporters. "I really care, it's my job so I definitely care. I apologized to Sandy for saying that and we talked it out." 
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:01
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

For a full box score of the game, click here...

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) With the game tied at 3-3 in the seventh, the Yankees broke through to take the lead on Didi Gregorius's two-run double against reliever Paul Sewald

2) In his return from the disabled list, Robert Gsellman allowed three runs on four hits (including a homer to Aaron Judge) and three walks while striking out two in 5 1/3 innings of work. He would not factor into the decision. 
New York Mets RHP Robert Gsellman (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
The Mets (53-64) will play the third game of a four-game set with the New York Yankees (63-55) at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

 
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Travis d'Arnaud will bat fifth and play third base for the Mets on Wednesday night against the Yankees. 

 
(Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)
Mets infielders Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes have been scratched from Wednesday's lineup, as both are dealing with a sore left rib cage.

Flores had been in the lineup at third base, batting cleanup. He will be replaced at the positon by Travis d'Arnaud
(Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)
David Wright believes it's possible he could play for the Mets this season, Mets GM Sandy Alderson told reporters before Wednesday's game.

However, Alderson said he is not 100 percent certain of Wright's status, given that he only recently resumed baseball activity in Port St. Lucie.

In either case, even if Wright returns, Alderson doesn't believe it will be enough time to learn enough about Wright's future to help him this winter.

"I don't know how many answers he will have or we will have through the end of this season," he said, noting it's possible the Mets look to acquire a full-time third baseman for next season.
