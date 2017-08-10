Mets ace Jacob deGrom allowed five earned runs for the second straight start as the Mets lost, 6-4, to the Marlins at Citi Field on Sunday afternoon.

In the span of 11 starts between June 13 and Aug. 10, deGrom was 9-2 with a 1.82 ERA, during which he struck out 85 batters in 79 innings. However, in his last two starts, he has given up 19 hits and 10 runs.

"At this point in the season, after missing what he did last year at the end of the season, we are going to be careful with him down the stretch," Collins said. "There might be a little fatigue in there."

DeGrom, who has said he would like to top 200 innings pitched this season, has currently thrown 165. His career best was 191 innings in 2015.

Aug 10, 2017; DeGrom (48) in the dugout at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY

"That was kind of a goal coming into the year to try to get there, just keep going out there every fifth day," said deGrom, who missed the end of last season after having surgery to relocate the ulnar nerve in his pitching elbow.

DeGrom, 28, is expected to make 5-6 starts between now and the end of this season.

Aug. 21, 2017: His poor outing Sunday more or less eliminated deGrom (13-7) from any chance he may have had at winning the NL Cy Young award. It's hard to see how Nationals ace Max Scherzer wasn't always going to win it. But, given how Jake had been throwing during June and July, there's no telling how he might have ended up. Now, though, after allowing 15 runs in two starts and bumping his ERA up over 3.40, he's no longer a factor.

Aug. 16, 2017: Speaking of deGrom, I want to see the Mets sign him to an extension this winter. It's time. Technically, he has three full seasons of arbitration ahead of him before he gets to be a free agent during the winter of 2020. So, the Mets could and probably will punt on discussing a contract with him until after next offseason, at which point Matt Harvey's contract will be an afterthought (I'll write more on Harvey's status).

But, at 29 years old, I've heard deGrom is open to the long-term security at the expense of potentially earning more money in arbitration. Right now, he has more to gain by covering those first few years of free agency, since he'll be 33 years old during that first summer on the hill with a new free agent contract. That's not old, but it's hardly young. I'd love to see the Mets offer something around five years and $70 million, which would buy out two years of free agency and get him to freedom when he's 35 years old.