New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
Jay Bruce is happy to still be with the Mets, but told reporters he understands he could still be traded through waivers later this month.

"It just doesn't seem like the position-player market ever materialized," Bruce told the NY Post. "I knew this was a possibility. I am happy to still be here and nothing changes. We'll see what happens. Obviously, the August trade deadline is still there."

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Monday that there's a strong possibility the team will trade Bruce, Curtis Granderson, and/or Asdrubal Cabrera this month after potentially passing them through waivers.

"We have probably more outfielders than we can adequately utilize," Alderson added, saying the team wants to find playing time for Brandon Nimmo and Juan Lagares, who should soon return from the disabled list.

Jul 27, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Jay Bruce (19) in the field during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce has an eight-team no-trade clause, which includes the Rays, Twins and Yankees, a source recently told James Wagner of the New York Times. However, he told reporters last week that he is open to anything the Mets may present him.

"I'm not in the bridge-burning business," Bruce told the Post this week. "I'm not in a position to shut out any opportunities or scenarios, so we'll see what happens. Free agency is a couple of months away and I've worked a long time to get to this point."

Bruce, 30, is eligible for free agency after the season and is owed roughly $5 million for the remainder of 2017. He is hitting .265 with a .328 OBP and .534 SLG with 28 HR, 20 doubles, and 74 RBI in 98 games this season.

If the Mets don't trade him in August, they can extend a qualifying offer after the season. However, because of a change in the CBA, if Bruce declines, they will only been able to recoup a draft pick in the 70-to-80 range (not a sandwich pick after the first round).

Matthew Cerrone (Twitter | Instagram | About Me): I hope they don't trade him, because I would seriously consider bringing him back for next season. I'm sure he doesn't want to settle for only a one-year, $20 million deal, which is what the qualifying offer is likely to be.

Instead, this is his first chance to do a long-term deal and I'm sure he will give his best to maximize the moment. Though, $20 million for one season should be tempting. If he accepts it, he comes back to the Mets, no questions asked.

Frankly, I think they'd welcome him back and simply put Michael Conforto in center field. If Bruce rejects the offer and tests the market for a long-term deal, the Mets can talk with him anyway and see what he wants. If he's looking for more years than they're willing to commit, they can explore the center and right field markets, make an acquisition, and put Conforto in the remaining hole. I understand this feels like more of the same, especially since he can be streaky, isn't great in right field and only has a power stroke. But, he does have other qualities that are important...

Jul 25, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) is congratulated by right fielder Jay Bruce (19) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

In Bruce, the Mets can take solace knowing he gets along with his teammates, can handle New York City, its fans and media, and -- most important -- he can hit home runs in Citi Field, where he's averaging around 13 a season. Also, he was 100 percent open to playing first base, despite it being totally foreign to him, and -- not only did he accept it with grace -- he actually did pretty well there.

These four qualities are not a given, especially when bringing in new talent. In fact, as you know, more high-profile veterans come here and struggle than succeed. Bruce, like Yoenis Cespedes and Neil Walker, is among the rare group that has done the opposite, and that should not be ignored. 
Jul 9, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher A.J. Ramos (44) pitches to the San Francisco Giants in the eleventh inning at AT&T Park. The Marlins won 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Villa-USA TODAY Sports (Andrew Villa)
Newly-acquired RHP AJ Ramos will be used as the team's closer until Jeurys Familia returns, Mets manager Terry Collins informed reporters prior to Tuesday night's loss to the Rockies in Colorado.

Ramos, 30, was acquired last week from the Marlins for RHP Merandy Gonzalez and OF Ricardo Cespedes.

In six seasons with Miami, he had a 2.82 ERA and 92 saves in 111 chances, including 20 in 22 opportunities this season.

Ramos made his Mets debut this past Sunday against the Mariners in Seattle, where he allowed two hits and two runs to six batters.
Rosario hits an infield single
Amed Rosario picks up his first career hit on an infield single in his Major League debut in Colorado

21-year-old rookie Amed Rosario made his big-league debut Tuesday for the Mets starting at shortstop and batting seventh, while getting his first hit.

"It was a tremendous experience just being out there," Rosario said after the game. "I really don't have words to describe it."

Rosario flied out in his first at-bat, grounded out in his second at-bat, and struck out looking in his third at-bat before beating out an infield hit in the seventh inning.
Matz and Rosario react to loss
Terry Collins, Steven Matz and Amed Rosario discuss the walk-off loss to the Rockies and how Rosario played in his Major League debut

The Mets have lost five of their last six games to drop eight games below .500. They are currently on pace to finish the season 75-87, which would be their worst record since 2013.

With 58 games left in the season, the Mets trail the Rockies by 10 losses in the Wild Card race, while trailing the Nationals by 14 games in the NL East.
Cadillac Post Game Extra
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 5-4 loss to the Rockies

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Amed Rosario's long-awaited debut included a 1-for-4 showing but two misplays in the field -- one on the penultimate play in the ninth. Moving towards second with the runner from first going, Rosario could not handle a hard grounder on the backhand moving in the other direction. Nolan Arenado followed with a blooper to center that won the game.

2) The Mets took an early 2-0 lead on RBI doubles by Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce. Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Asdrubal Cabrera tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Bruce's solo homer gave New York a 4-3 lead in the eighth.
Lagares, Gsellman begin rehab
Juan Lagares and Robert Gsellman begin their rehab stints at Double-A Binghamton

Juan Lagares and Robert Gsellman played for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday night as part of their rehab assignments.

Lagares played five innings in centerfield and went 2-for-3 with a run scored. It was his first rehab game since undergoing surgery in June for a fractured thumb. Lagares is hitting .269 with two home runs, five doubles, and a triple in 47 games for the Mets this season.

Gsellman started and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two. He is recovering from a hamstring injury that him on the disable list in late June.
New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker walks to the dugout after striking out in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
There was "late interest" in Mets 2B Neil Walker during the time leading up to the trade deadline, reports Marc Carig of Newsday

The Mets traded away Lucas Duda and Addison Reed before the deadline. Asdrubal Cabrera, Curtis Granderson, and Jay Bruce were among others involved in trade rumors before the deadline.
The Amazin' Life: Keith vs. Ron
In the Season 2 premiere of The Amazin' Life, presented by Coca-Cola, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling launch a not-so-friendly competition

For more of The Amazin' Life presented by Coca-Cola, CLICK HERE.
New York Mets' Steven Matz (32) delivers a pitch during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Friday, July 21, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
New York Mets' Steven Matz (32) delivers a pitch during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Friday, July 21, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

 

The Mets (48-55) finish up their road trip with a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies (60-46) Tuesday at Coors Field at 8:40 p.m. on SNY.

Video: Amed Rosario makes his MLB debut in Colorado 

 
Mets call up Amed Rosario
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR celebrates the big league arrival of New York Mets shortstop prospect Amed Rosario.

The Mets have promoted Triple-A shortstop Amed Rosario for the start of tonight's three-game series against the Rockies at Coors Field, sending INF Matt Reynolds to Triple-A to make room on the roster.

RHP Chasen Bradford was also called up from Triple-A to replace Addison Reed, who was traded to the Red Sox on Monday.

Rosario, 21, was recently ranked the second-best prospect in baseball by MLB.com. ESPN.com's Keith Law has said he is currently the best prospect in baseball.
Smith on playing in Las Vegas
Dominic Smith talks about the experience of playing for the Las Vegas 51's and about his hopes of joining the Major League club.

Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith, currently with Triple-A Las Vegas, "shouldn't be far behind" joining SS Amed Rosario in Queens, GM Sandy Alderson said on Monday.

The 22-year-old Smith, who is hitting .340 with a .394 OBP and .594 SLG with 16 HR, 33 doubes, and 72 RBI for Las Vegas, will certainly be up at some point in August, Alderson added.

Smith was the Mets' first round pick (11th overall) in the 2013 MLB Draft.
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)

In return for closer Addison Reed, the Mets acquired right-handed pitching prospects Jamie CallahanGerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek.

The Mets announced Tuesday that Nogosek and Bautista will report to Single-A St. Lucie, while Callahan will begin play with Triple-A Las Vegas.

In return for Lucas Duda, the Mets acquired right-handed pitching prospect Drew Smith, who was assigned to Double-A Binghamton last week.
Alderson joins Loud Mouths
Mets GM Sandy Alderson joins the show to discuss the decision to finally call up Amed Rosario amongst other various trade deadline moves.

In addition to announcing Amed Rosario will make his major league debut tonight, Mets GM Sandy Alderson also offered the following noteworthy insights about his intentions for the remainder of this season and beyond...

1. Don't discount an August trade

The Mets could deal Asdrubal Cabrera, Curtis Granderson, or Jay Bruce to any team this month provided the player clears waivers. Players with bigger contracts, such as Cabrera, Granderson and Bruce, typically clear waivers, since teams seeking to block a trade are reluctant to put in a claim. After all, if a team claimed a Mets veteran, Alderson conceivably could dump the contract on the claiming team, even if no trade is completed...
The Ford Five: Mets defense
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of July.

SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of July.
GEICO SportsNite: Darling
From his foundation's 8th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic, Ron Darling shares his thoughts on the Addison Reed trade and its impact.

The Mets were off Monday. They begin a three game series tonight in Colorado with the Rockies, who they trail by nine losses in the race for the final Wild Card spot.
Sandy Alderson is surrounded by reporters during the 2013 MLB Winter Meetings (Credit: Manning-USA TODAY Sports)
Sandy Alderson is surrounded by reporters during the 2013 MLB Winter Meetings (Credit: Manning-USA TODAY Sports)

The MLB Trade Deadline is always disappointing, especially in New York, where expectations are consistently sky high... even when selling not buying. However, to be fair, it helps to judge the Mets against how other teams did and how the Mets stacked up trading similar players that got moved by other teams.

In that context, I'm confident the Mets did well essentially swapping free-agents-to-be Lucas Duda and Addison Reed and prospects Merandy Gonzalez and Ricardo Cespedes for right-handed pitching prospects Drew Smith, Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek and big-league closer A.J. Ramos and his 92 career saves...

"We're pleased with how things developed and turned out over the course of the week," Mets GM Sandy Alderson said during a conference call after the deadline, during which he said his priority was helping his bullpen in 2018.
(Steve Mitchell)
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario will be called up from the minors and make his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, GM Sandy Alderson said on a conference call on Monday.

The 21-year-old Rosario, who was ranked MLB.com's No. 2 prospect and Baseball America's No. 4 prospect in their midseason top 100 lists, is hitting .328 with seven home runs, 58 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 94 games with Triple-A Las Vegas this season.

"We wouldn't bring him up to play him on a part-time basis," Alderson said about Rosario.
Gelbs on Rosario, Reed trade
Steve Gelbs breaks down the Mets' moves at the trade deadline, including sending Addison Reed to Boston for prospects.

The Mets did not trade infielder Asdrubal Cabrera or outfielders Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson prior to Monday's 4 p.m. non-waiver deadline.

"We really did not come close to moving any of those players," Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on a conference call.

Although the Mets did not trade Cabrera to clear room in the infield, the Mets will call up 21-year-old shortstop prospect Amed Rosario, who is hitting .328 with a .367 OBP and .466 SLG with seven home runs, 19 doubles, seven triples, 66 runs scored, 58 RBIs and 19 stolen bases for Triple-A Las Vegas, on Tuesday.
Mets RHP Matt Harvey is throwing on flat ground from 150 feet while RHP Noah Syndergaard is throwing on flat ground from 100 feet, GM Sandy Alderson said on Monday.

Harvey (scapula) and Syndergaard (torn lat) began throwing programs earlier this month and are making good progress, Alderson added.

Syndergaard has been out since April 30 due to the torn lat and has been pain-free since June. However, he said at the time that he wanted to be extra cautious due to the nature of his injury.
New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares hits an RBI triple against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares hits an RBI triple against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets outfielder Juan Lagares will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday as he looks to return from a broken thumb.

Lagares underwent surgery on June 19 after he fractured the IP joint in his left thumb while diving for a ball in a game against the Washington Nationals.

Before he went on the disabled list, Lagares was hitting .269 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 47 games.
Duquette evaluates Reed deal
Jim Duquette evaluates the three pitching prospects the Mets will receive from Boston for Addison Reed.

The Mets have traded closer Addison Reed to the Red Sox for right-handed pitching prospcts Jamie CallahanGerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek, it was announced Monday.

The Red Sox will pay the all of the roughly $3 million remaining on Reed's current contract...
Mets First Pitch: Ask a Mets fan
Gary Apple and Nelson Figueroa compete against one another to guess Mets fans' answers following trivia questions

The Mets lost for the fourth time in their last five games on Sunday, falling to the Seattle Mariners 9-1. They fell to 48-55 and are 3-4 on their 10-game road trip.

They trail the Nationals by 14 games in the NL East and the Rockies by 10 1/2 games for the second wild-card spot.

To win 90 games, the Mets need to go 42-15 (.720) between now and the end of the season.
Jul 8, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher AJ Ramos (44) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports (Sergio Estrada)
Jul 8, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher AJ Ramos (44) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports (Sergio Estrada)

The Mets have designated Josh Edgin for assignment to make room for RHP AJ Ramos, who was acquired in a trade with the Marlins on Friday.

Ramos has a 3.63 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 47 strikeouts and 20 saves in 39 2/3 innings (40 games) this season. He spent his entire six-year career up to this point with the Marlins, posting a 2.78 ERA in 327 1/3 innings overall.

Edgin, 30, has spent five seasons with the Mets. He appeared in 46 games this season, posting a 3.65 ERA.
Relief pitcher AJ Ramos (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
Relief pitcher AJ Ramos (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Newly-acquired Mets reliever AJ Ramos admitted he was surprised when New York acquired him from the Miami Marlins via trade Friday, but said he is looking forward to spending the rest of this season and next season as a Met.

"I am just looking forward to the baseball stuff. All the other stuff is just talk and this and that," Ramos said prior to his Mets debut on Sunday, according to NorthJersey.com's Matt Ehalt. "I am ready to go out there and play a game that is still the same as in Miami and anywhere else. I am going to go out there and play and get that started and all the other stuff doesn't really matter as much."

Ramos, who is under team control for the rest of this season and for 2018, gave up two runs, two hits, one walk and threw two wild pitches in his first outing as a Met in Sunday's 9-1 loss. 
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/30
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 9-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Seth Lugo allowed a three-run homer to Nelson Cruz in the first and a solo shot to Leonys Martin in the second. Robinson Cano doubled in Seattle's fifth run later in the frame. Lugo was charged with five runs on eight hits with no walks and five strikeouts in five innings.

2) Matt Reynolds singled home Curtis Granderson in the ninth for New York's only run. Wilmer Flores was the only Met with a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. 
New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes turns a double play against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes turns a double play against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

X-rays on Mets infielder Jose Reyes' left wrist came back negative after he left Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning when he was hit by a pitch.

Reyes was hit by James Paxton's 98 mph fastball and went down in pain, grabbing his forearm in pain. He said he was nervous after he got hit.

"When we did the X-ray, [it revealed] there's nothing broken, so that's good news," Reyes told reporters after the game.

Before Reyes was replaced by Asdrubal Cabrera, Reyes went 1-for-2 in Sunday's 9-1 loss to increase his batting line to .226/.289/.387. Asked if he would play Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, Reyes said, "we'll see."
Terry Collins during a game. (AP)
Terry Collins during a game. (AP)

Manager Terry Collins acknowledged in an interview with Kevin Kernan of the New York Post that injuries to the team's pitchers have had an impact on the Mets' 48-54 record thus far.

"God, the only thing I wished I could have done was watch those kids pitch 30 games apiece," he said. "Because I would have taken my chances, no matter what else happened, I would have taken my chances.'
The Mets (48-54) will wrap up their series with the Mariners (52-53) on Sunday at Safeco Field at 4:10 p.m. on WPIX.

 
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender discuss true things about the 2017 Mets that can't possibly be true, but are true, as well as

  • The idea outcome for this year's non-waiver trade deadline...
  • Returns for Reed, Bruce, Duda, Granderson and Cabrera...
  • Our favorite hyped prospects in Mets history...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Seth Lugo in action against the San Francisco Giants during his start on Aug. 19, 2016. (AP)
Seth Lugo in action against the San Francisco Giants during his start on Aug. 19, 2016. (AP)

The Mets (48-54) have lost three of their last four games and are 3-3 on their 10-game road trip. The Mets are now 13.5 games behind the Nationals in the NL East and 10 games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild card spot in the National League.
Jul 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)
Jul 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)

Jacob deGrom limited the Mariners to two earned runs on Saturday but was charged with a loss for the first time in more than a month as the Mets fell, 3-2, at Safeco Field in Seattle.

DeGrom allowed the two earned runs in the second inning before the Mariners took advantage of Neil Walker's throwing error in the third to jump out to a 3-0 lead. During the Mariners' two-run second inning, deGrom hit Mitch Haniger in the face, which he says rattled him thereafter.

"You never want to hit anybody in the face, it's not easy to pitch after you do that," deGrom said. "I was trying to go inside there and it just sailed on me. It was not easy to stay out there and re-concentrate."
Jul 13, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (15) connects for a walk off solo home run to defeat the against the Daytona Tortugas at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Jul 13, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (15) connects for a walk off solo home run to defeat the against the Daytona Tortugas at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets prospect OF Tim Tebow hit a three-run home run with High-A St. Lucie on Saturday, marking the fifth time he's homered since being promoted from low-A Columbia.

 
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/29
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Jacob deGrom's streak of wins in eight straight starts came to an end after he allowed three runs -- two earned -- over six innings. It was the first time in nine starts he did not record at least one out in the seventh inning. DeGrom surrendered five hits -- none after the third -- walked one and struck out 10. 

2) Yoenis CespedesWilmer Flores and Travis d'Arnaud had six of the Mets' eight hits, and Curtis Granderson walked three times. Flores' base-loaded walk plated the Mets' first run in the sixth and Michael Conforto singled him home in the ninth after he led off the inning with a double.

3) Jarrod Dyson opened the scoring with a two-run single in the second and Nelson Cruz extended Seattle's lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third, which was set up by Neil Walker's errant throw. Conforto's catch was noteworthy as he made a tremendous diving grab in left-center to rob Cruz of extra-bases and another RBI. He also threw out a runner at the plate to end the eighth for his career-high fourth assist of the season.
The Mets (48-53) continue their three-game series against the Mariners (51-53) on Saturday at Safeco Field at 4:10 p.m. on SNY.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.30 ERA/3.69 FIP, 1.16 WHIP), who allowed two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out eight in 8.0 innings against the Padres on Monday.

DeGrom has posted a 1.61 ERA while winning his last eight starts. He has seven double-digit strikeout games this season. The last Mets pitcher to have eight double-digit strikeout games in a season was David Cone in 1992...
To call Jacob deGrom's last six weeks "dominant" would be an understatement. Over his last eight starts, he has faced 230 batters and allowed just 13 of them to cross the plate. He has failed to finish the seventh inning only once (coming just one out shy) and completed the eighth inning five times.

In decisions, he is approaching rarified territory for the Mets. His active streak of eight is tied for the 10th most consecutive wins among Mets starters, and most of his peers in this regard date back to an era when pitchers were allowed to go deeper into games, increasing the chance of a win. 

Of starters over the past 10 years, deGrom's eight wins are third, behind an 11-win streak for R.A. Dickey in 2012 and a 10-win streak for Johan Santana between 2008 and 2009.

In all of MLB this year, only three starters have longer winning streaks -- Dallas Keuchel, backed up by an unstoppable Astros offense, and Alex Wood and Clayton Kershaw, playing for a team on pace for 112 wins. For deGrom to achieve a streak like this for such a poorly performing team overall is truly unusual and a testament to his endurance and skill (and a little bit of luck)...
(Sergio Estrada)
(Sergio Estrada)

Playing out the string while largely out of contention is not proving to be dull for the Mets.

On a whirlwind Friday, the Mets placed T.J. Rivera on the DL with a partially torn UCL in his throwing elbow that ideally will calm without the need for Tommy John surgery, activated Neil Walker and Brandon Nimmo from the disabled list, defeated the Mariners 7-5 behind two homers from Michael Conforto in his return to his native Seattle, and acquired reliever A.J. Ramos from the Marlins with an eye toward reconstructing their bullpen for 2018.

And, soon, top prospects Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith should be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Mets Post Game Live: AJ Ramos
Gary Apple and Nelson Figueroa react to the Mets making a surprise move in acquiring AJ Ramos from the Marlins for two prospects

The Mets have acquired closer AJ Ramos from the Marlins in exchange for RHP Merandy Gonazlez and OF Ricardo Cespedes, the team announced Friday night.

Ramos, 30, has a 3.63 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 47 strikeouts and 20 saves in 39 2/3 innings (40 games) this season.

He is earning $6.55 million this season, eligible for arbitration after the year, and eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.
Cadillac Post Game Extra
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-5 win over the Mariners in Seattle

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Michael Conforto's second solo homer of the game tied the score in the eighth and New York tacked on two more on RBI singles by Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson to give the Mets a come-from-behind win after blowing an early 4-0 lead.

2) Jay Bruce's two-run homer in the first, Conforto's first solo shot in the third and Wilmer Flores' sacrifice fly later in the inning gave the Mets a 4-0 lead. Asdrubal Cabrera singled three times and scored three runs, including the go-ahead tally in the eighth.
(Andy Marlin)
(Andy Marlin)

The non-waiver trade deadline is on July 31, with the Mets expected to make a flurry of moves between now and then.

Addison ReedJay BruceLucas DudaAsdrubal Cabrera, and Curtis Granderson, among others, could be on the move this year. 

As we await the Mets' potential moves, here are the five biggest trade deadline deals in team history...
The Mets (47-53) begin a three-game series with the Mariners (44-57) tonight at Safeco Field.

First pitch is 10 p.m. ET, with pre-game coverage starting on SNY at 9 PM.

To watch the game online, click here! To track the boxscore, click here!
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

Mets INF T.J. Rivera has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, the Mets announced Friday.

Rivera has received a platelet-rich plasma injection for the injury.

The Mets activated INF Neil Walker from the disabled list to replace Rivera on the roster.
The Mets activated OF Brandon Nimmo from the disabled list on Friday and optioned RHP Tyler Pill to Triple-A Las Vegas, the team announced.

Nimmo, who is hitting .350 with a .458 OBP and .400 SLG in 15 games for the Mets this season, has been on the DL since July 8 due to a collapsed lung.

Pill, who was called up earlier this week, has a 5.32 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 16 strikeouts in 22.0 innings (three starts, four relief appearances) for the Mets this season, during what is his rookie campaign.
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

The Mets began selling Thursday, with Lucas Duda shipped to Tampa Bay for reliever Drew Smith

Duda had been poised to be a free agent this winter, and the Mets would not have entertained re-signing him because of prospect Dominic Smith's readiness for the majors.

With contracts also expiring for Addison Reed ($7.75M), Fernando Salas ($3M), Curtis Granderson ($15M), Jay Bruce ($13M), Neil Walker ($17.2M), Jose Reyes ($535K), and Rene Rivera ($1.75M), and with the Mets holding team options for Asdrubal Cabrera and Jerry Blevins for next season, they should have plenty of financial flexibility this winter to retool.
Jul 27, 2017; Bruce (19) is congratulated by Granderson (3) at Petco Park. Credit: Roth-USA TODAY
Jul 27, 2017; Bruce (19) is congratulated by Granderson (3) at Petco Park. Credit: Roth-USA TODAY

Jay Bruce, who is 30 years old, is tied for fourth in the National League with 26 home runs. He's owed roughly $5 million, due to be a free agent after the season, and is not drawing any significant interest in the trade market, a source recently told Newsday's Marc Carig.

Meanwhile, Curtis Granderson, who will also be a free agent this winter, is six years older than Bruce, has 13 fewer home runs and is due more money, yet teams have started showing interest in trading for him, according to MLB reporter Jon Heyman.

According to one team executive I talked with earlier this week, part of the issue with Bruce is that teams are putting less value on power because most teams already have it. This season, home runs are up across the entire league and for nearly every team. So, trading for a guy that is known for being only able to hit home runs is not something worth overpaying to get...
(David Kohl)
(David Kohl)

RH reliever Drew Smith, who the Mets acquired from the Rays on Thursday night in exchange for Lucas Duda, has setup man potential, according to a scouting report from MLB.com.

Smith was assigned to Double-A Binghamton but could be in line for a callup later this season.

"Smith is largely a fastball/breaking ball short reliever," MLB.com's scouting report says. "His heater will sit comfortably in the 92-95 mph range, and he can reach back for more, all from a clean and easy delivery. He'll show an above-average curveball at times with really good snap to it, but not consistently."
Smith on playing in Las Vegas
Dominic Smith talks about the experience of playing for the Las Vegas 51's and about his hopes of joining the Major League club.

In the wake of the Mets trading first baseman Lucas Duda, the team will not promote their No. 2 prospect, Dominic Smith, on Friday night when the team opens a weekend series against the Mariners in Seattle, SNY contributor Adam Rubin said on Twitter.

Smith, who is hitting .337/.390/.524 with 15 home runs and 68 RBI in 102 games with Triple-A Las Vegas, is considered the organization's No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com and Baseball America, and the second-best first base prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com...
JRSportBrief: Lucas Duda traded
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR looks at which Met could be the next to go after the Lucas Duda trade.

The Mets traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays for pitching prospect Drew Smith, the team announced prior to Thursday's loss to the Padres.

Smith, a projected late-game reliever, is 1-2 with a 1.60 ERA in 31 appearances this season between Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. He has spent most of the season pitching for Single-A Charlotte.

He will report to Double-A Binghamton, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

Mets RHP Robert Gsellman, who has been out since June 28 due to a hamstring injury, began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out one in 2/3 of an inning.

Gsellman left his start on June 27 against the Marlins in the fourth inning after suffering a left hamstring strain while running to first base.

The 24-year-old Gsellman has a 6.16 ERA and 1.62 WHIP and has allowed 97 hits while sgtriking out 57 and walking 26 in 76.0 innings (14 starts, three relief appearances) this season.

He had a 2.42 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 44 2/3 innings (seven starts, one relief appearance) in 2016, during what was his rookie season.
