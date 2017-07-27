Jay Bruce is happy to still be with the Mets, but told reporters he understands he could still be traded through waivers later this month.

"It just doesn't seem like the position-player market ever materialized," Bruce told the NY Post. "I knew this was a possibility. I am happy to still be here and nothing changes. We'll see what happens. Obviously, the August trade deadline is still there."

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Monday that there's a strong possibility the team will trade Bruce, Curtis Granderson, and/or Asdrubal Cabrera this month after potentially passing them through waivers.

"We have probably more outfielders than we can adequately utilize," Alderson added, saying the team wants to find playing time for Brandon Nimmo and Juan Lagares, who should soon return from the disabled list.

Jul 27, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Jay Bruce (19) in the field during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Bruce has an eight-team no-trade clause, which includes the Rays, Twins and Yankees, a source recently told James Wagner of the New York Times. However, he told reporters last week that he is open to anything the Mets may present him.

"I'm not in the bridge-burning business," Bruce told the Post this week. "I'm not in a position to shut out any opportunities or scenarios, so we'll see what happens. Free agency is a couple of months away and I've worked a long time to get to this point."

Video: Jay Bruce launches a solo home run off the foul pole

Bruce, 30, is eligible for free agency after the season and is owed roughly $5 million for the remainder of 2017. He is hitting .265 with a .328 OBP and .534 SLG with 28 HR, 20 doubles, and 74 RBI in 98 games this season.

If the Mets don't trade him in August, they can extend a qualifying offer after the season. However, because of a change in the CBA, if Bruce declines, they will only been able to recoup a draft pick in the 70-to-80 range (not a sandwich pick after the first round).

Matthew Cerrone (Twitter | Instagram | About Me) : I hope they don't trade him, because I would seriously consider bringing him back for next season. I'm sure he doesn't want to settle for only a one-year, $20 million deal, which is what the qualifying offer is likely to be.

Instead, this is his first chance to do a long-term deal and I'm sure he will give his best to maximize the moment. Though, $20 million for one season should be tempting. If he accepts it, he comes back to the Mets, no questions asked.

Frankly, I think they'd welcome him back and simply put Michael Conforto in center field. If Bruce rejects the offer and tests the market for a long-term deal, the Mets can talk with him anyway and see what he wants. If he's looking for more years than they're willing to commit, they can explore the center and right field markets, make an acquisition, and put Conforto in the remaining hole. I understand this feels like more of the same, especially since he can be streaky, isn't great in right field and only has a power stroke. But, he does have other qualities that are important...

Jul 25, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) is congratulated by right fielder Jay Bruce (19) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

In Bruce, the Mets can take solace knowing he gets along with his teammates, can handle New York City, its fans and media, and -- most important -- he can hit home runs in Citi Field, where he's averaging around 13 a season. Also, he was 100 percent open to playing first base, despite it being totally foreign to him, and -- not only did he accept it with grace -- he actually did pretty well there.

These four qualities are not a given, especially when bringing in new talent. In fact, as you know, more high-profile veterans come here and struggle than succeed. Bruce, like Yoenis Cespedes and Neil Walker, is among the rare group that has done the opposite, and that should not be ignored.