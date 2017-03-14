Bruce's first homer 00:00:56
Jay Bruce gives the Mets a 3-2 lead over the Phillies with his three-run homer in the sixth inning.

Mets outfielder Jay Bruce hit two home runs, including the game-winner, and drove in five runs with three hits out of the cleanup spot during Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

With the score tied in the eighth inning, Bruce homered on the second pitch from Edubray Ramos, sending the ball just over the right-field wall to give the Mets the lead.

"It's great," Bruce said after the game about his experience so far this season. "Like I said, individually, I don't really take too much time to think about what I'm doing or my success or anything during the season, but it was good to be a huge part of that tonight and get a win for us coming off a tough four-game skid."

In the sixth-inning, he crushed a three-run home run off starter Vince Velasquez, prior to which he also doubled in the first inning that led to Yoenis Cespedes being thrown out at home plate.

"We talked about guys starting the season and not putting a ton of pressure on themselves out of the gate, so we hit him down in the lineup a little bit," Terry Collins said after the game. "I said to him, 'Look, you'll determine where you hit.' And he's hitting where he wants to hit and he certainly deserves to be there. He is the guy we wanted to get. He's a run producer. He's showing it now. We're lucky to have him still here."

For his efforts, Bruce was awarded the team's post-game crown by his teammates, which was accompanied this time with a blue, satin boxing robe.

In 14 games and 55 at-bats this season for the Mets, Bruce is batting .309 and is tied with Cespedes for the team lead in home runs with six.

"It sounds so cliche, but I'm just playing ball, man," Bruce said after the game. "We have a very, very good team that's going to get rolling and I look forward to that."

Matthew Cerrone (Twitter | Instagram | About Me):

I'm happy for Jay. He's seemingly a nice man with good intentions who is clearly doing his best and wanting to win, and those are all things I respect. So, when a guy like that gets good results and helps the Mets win, it's all good to me. I also smiled watching him look slightly embarrassed, yet kind of, sort of proud to be a 30-year-old adult male wearing a bejeweled crown and satin boxing robe talking to reporters about playing a kid's game, which, again, is all fine by me... Good for you, man....

It's possible Bruce starts at first base Thursday after Lucas Duda hyperextended his elbow during the game Wednesday. I realize the gig should (and probably will) go to Wilmer Flores, but -- with the way Wilmer has been hitting right-handed pitching -- I don't know that it's a simple choice.

Bruce looked decent playing first base during spring training, or -- I should say -- he looked better than I thought he would look. He actually made a pretty nice scoop on a long throw across the field from Flores. It was a short-hop, but Bruce picked it perfectly. He also did well fielding a ground ball to his right later in the game, which he flipped with ease for an out at first base.

Mar 14, 2017; Jay Bruce fields a ground ball at first base during a spring training gamea at the Ballpark at the Palm Beaches. Credit: Jason Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

All in all, while he's not going to win a Gold Glove, I was pleasantly surprised with his athleticism, awareness and ability to adjust to the speed of the position, which are three things I had clearly not been giving him enough credit for having in his arsenal.

In the end, I'd base this solely on how Bruce feels about his ability to handle the position. If he is ready, I say let him do it. If not, it should 100 percent be Wilmer. It's easy to say, 'Play Bruce, run him out there,' but the reality is that the game moves quick and if he's not ready, the most routine play could end up being botched and cost the game.

In that scenario, I'd rather start Wilmer, despite a right-handed pitcher being on the mound. Bruce is hitting well, and I'd hate to wreck that by challenging him to learn an integral position on the fly. If he's bad in the field, and ends up slumping because of it, it makes Duda's injury that much more painful. On the other hand, as I said, if Bruce is confident in his ability, and Collins and the team's infielders feel the same, by all means let's see what he can do...
Sep 7, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) and catcher Rene Rivera (44) congratulate each other after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 7, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) and catcher Rene Rivera (44) congratulate each other after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports (David Kohl)

Mets closer Jeurys Familia is expected to be activated off suspension Thursday and rejoin the team in time for tonight's game against the Phillies.

The team's starting pitchers have made it into the seventh inning only four times in 15 games, resulting in their bullpen having faced 254 batters, which is third most in the National League.

"They'll settle down when they all start getting into the roles they're accustomed to and hopefully we pitch better," Terry Collins said earlier this week, when asked about his bullpen's recent struggles.
The Loud Mouths debate whether it's time to panic about all of Jose Reyes' early mistakes and call up Amed Rosario to replace him.

Jose Reyes is a mess right now. You know it. I know it. He knows it. And, more importantly, the front office knows it, which is why they're already building contingency plans at third base, despite it being just 15 games in to the season...

According to people close to the team, the Mets are not married to playing Reyes at third base, though you wouldn't know it from listening to Terry Collins talk to reporters after the game.

The plan before the season was to have Reyes fill in at third base until David Wright returned from the disabled list. Then, once Wright was back, Reyes would shift to being a super utility guy playing most days (either at third, shortstop or second base) while continuing to bat leadoff.

However, it's not an ideal world and he's struggling in his current role...
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard is a freak of nature whose blazing fastball has been chewing up hitters since his Major League debut in 2015.

What makes Syndergaard so special is that he's a starting pitcher who regular hits triple digits with his heater. All of the other pitchers who regularly hit triple digits (such as Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees, Tommy Kahnle of the White Sox, and Joe Kelly of the Red Sox) do so in relief.

Here are Syndergaard's five fastest pitches this season, courtesy of Statcast:

  1. 100.9 MPH sinker to J.T. Realmuto of the Marlins on April 9, resulting in a ball.
  2. 100.4 MPH sinker to Christian Yelich of the Marlins on April 9, resulting in a ball...
Apr 19, 2017; Robert Gsellman (65) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 19, 2017; Robert Gsellman (65) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Mets RHP Robert Gsellman threw seven innings Wednesday against the Phillies, during which he allowed three runs and seven hits while striking out seven batters.

Gsellman, who still qualifies as a rookie, later told reporters that he spent time this past week working with pitching coach Dan Warthen to gain better command of his slider.

"I've been working on it consistently and today was the best it has been," he added.
Mets First Pitch: Conforto 00:04:35
Steve Gelbs talks to Michael Conforto about how the outfielder uses batting practice to stay focused on days when he's out of the lineup.

The Mets will close out their series with the Phillies tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m on SNY. 

Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 0.95 ERA) will pitch for the Mets and make his fourth start of the year. He allowed two runs -- one earned -- on six hits in his last start against the Marlins. 

Aaron Nola (1-0, 3.27 ERA) will make his third start of the season for the Phillies. In his one career start against the Mets, the right-hander allowed six runs in four innings. 
David Wright sits in the dugout while filming a segment for SNY in St. Lucie (Photo Credit: Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)
David Wright sits in the dugout while filming a segment for SNY in St. Lucie (Photo Credit: Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)

Mets 3B David Wright played catch and will take batting practice later on Wednesday as he returned to his rehab program, manager Terry Collins told reporters.

"If David Wright could throw the ball across the infield, he could play today," Collins said. "Except, we've got to get him some at-bats, which he hasn't had, but he's taking batting practice today. His hands are still very, very good -- I mean, this guy doesn't miss anything. It's about getting that arm back and how long that's going to take no one knows."

Wright, who has been largely shut down since March 2 due to a right shoulder impingement, had recently put his rehab on hold due to discomfort in his lower back, GM Sandy Alderson said earlier in the week.

Alderson added that the team is not concerned with Wright's lower back issue, and expressed optimism Wright would return to the team in 2017.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/19 00:04:08
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling and break down the Mets' 5-3 win over the Phillies, in which Jay Bruce hit two home runs.

For a full boxscore of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) With the scored tied in the eighth inning, Jay Bruce belted a two-run home run -- his second of the game -- to put the Mets up 5-3. With the Mets trailing in the sixth, Bruce crushed his first of the day, a three-run home run with two outs in the frame.

2) Robert Gsellman improved over his first two starts and pitched seven strong innings, allowing three runs while striking out seven. He pitched into the eighth but was removed after a leadoff double from Aaron Altherr. However, Altherr would come around to score with two outs when Jerry Blevins gave up a bloop single to Michael Saunders. 

3) Addison Reed pitched for the second straight day and earned the save, although he did allow one run on a Daniel Nava sacrifice fly. 
Travis d'Arnaud catches at Chase Field (Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Travis d'Arnaud catches at Chase Field (Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Catcher Travis d'Arnaud left Wednesday's game against the Phillies with a right wrist contusion he suffered in the fifth inning. 
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) follows through on a three run double against the Atlanta Braves during the the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) follows through on a three run double against the Atlanta Braves during the the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mets first baseman Lucas Duda hyperextended his left elbow and exited Wednesday's game after a first base collision with Cesar Hernandez in the fifth inning. 

Hernandez ran into Duda's arm as the first baseman reached for an errant throw by Robert Gsellman after he fielded a slow ground ball off the mound. 
The Mets (7-7) will look to snap a four-game losing streak in the second of three against the Phillies (5-8) at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. Zack Wheeler allowed one run in five innings, but Jose Reyes' error with two outs in the eighth helped Philadelphia tie the game. They went on to score four runs in the 10th to win, 6-2.

 
Mar 12, 2017; Wuilmer Becerra watches BP at Joker Marchant Stadium. Credit: Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 12, 2017; Wuilmer Becerra watches BP at Joker Marchant Stadium. Credit: Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Mets farmhand Wuilmer Becerra last played in the outfield on May 31, 2016. He expects to return there within a month.

Becerra, the third prospect acquired from the Blue Jays in the December 2012 trade for R.A. Dickey, underwent surgery last summer to repair a torn capsule in his right, throwing shoulder.

A natural right fielder, the 22-year-old Venezuelan exclusively has served as a designated hitter this season with Class A St. Lucie. However, as his rehabilitation program revs up, he is now throwing baseballs at 120 feet. Becerra soon will clear another hurdle by throwing to bases.
Apr 5, 2017; Citi Field during the second inning in April. Mandatory Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2017; Citi Field during the second inning in April. Mandatory Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In this week's MetsBlog Q&ACast, host Matthew Cerrone talks with Rich Coutinho about the state of the Mets, as well as his new book, Press Box Revolution, after which Brian Erni joins the discussion to look at the upcoming series against the Phillies and Nationals...
In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans decide which player has the best hair on the team.
Moments from Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Phillies (Credit: USA Today Sports Images)
Moments from Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Phillies (Credit: USA Today Sports Images)

It's been a rough four days for the Mets, during which they've lost four times, all of which ended in the opponent's final at bat. As a result, the Mets look listless and sloppy and now are in jeopardy of falling below .500...

"We'll dig out of it, we'll get through it," manager Terry Collins told reporters, reassuring himself after the game. "You've got to go out there, you still have to get outs and you've got to make pitches and that's not what we're doing."

In addition to their bats becoming chaotic, their fielding and base running has also been messy.

In last night's game, the light again shined on Jose Reyes, who hit seventh in the order, had just one hit, struck out and left three men on base. Reyes also dropped a pop up hit above the third base line with two outs and a man on first base in the eighth inning. They mistake allowed the Phillies to have runners on the corners instead of ending the inning and the Mets still up one run.
Terry Collins discusses what he thinks went wrong against the Marlins and how he thinks Zack Wheeler has been doing so far this year.

Zack Wheeler gave up just one run and four hits in five innings Tuesday against the Phillies.

Wheeler (1-1, 5.52 ERA) threw 99 pitches and struck out seven batters in his third start of the season, which ended in a no-decision after the game went into extra innings.

"He is a guy that throws a lot of pitches," Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game. "We certainly hope that as we get into the warmer months and warmer days (that) he goes deeper into games because you can't keep using your bullpen."
Gary Apple responds to Mets fans' most irrational tweets about the weekend series against the Miami Marlins.

The Mets will play the second game of a three-game series with the Phillies tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m. ET on SNY.

Robert Gsellman (0-1. 9.28 ERA) will pitch for the Mets and make his third start of the season. Gsellman gave up eight runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Marlins last Thursday.

Vince Velasquez (0-2, 9.00 ERA) will start for the Phillies. The Mets scored five runs with five hits in five innings against him last week in Philadelphia.
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-2 loss to the Phillies.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) With the Mets leading by a run and a man on first and two outs in the eighth, Jose Reyes dropped an easy pop-up that would have resulted in the third out of the inning. Instead, Jerry Blevins surrendered a game-tying double to Andres Blanco

2) The Phillies scored four times off Rafael Montero and Sean Gilmartin in the 10th.
The Mets (7-6) open a three-game series against the Phillies (4-8) at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. The Mets, who were off on Monday, lost the last three games of their recently-completed series against the Marlins in Miami.

The Mets have won 15 of their last 17 series against the Phillies and have gone 17-6 against them at Citi Field since July 30, 2014. ... The Mets have out-homered the Phillies, 79-34, since the start of the 2015 season. ... The Mets have hit 18 home runs over their last eight games and are second in the majors with 22 home runs overall this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Zack Wheeler, who allowed three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four in 5 2/3 innings against the Phillies in Philadelphia on April 12. All three runs scored after Wheeler exited, coming home on a grand slam surrendered by Hansel Robles.
Apr 7, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) reacts during game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 7, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) reacts during game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

In his first season back from 2015's Tommy John surgery, Zack Wheeler is 1-1 with a 7.45 ERA (3.21 FIP), while striking out eight batters and walking two in 9.2 innings.

Wheeler is scheduled to start tonight against the Phillies, against whom he is 3-1 with a 3.25 ERA in six career starts.

In the NY Post, reporter Mike Puma explains that, while Wheeler's elbow may be sound, his body has not completely returned to pitching shape...
Mets LHP Steven Matz, who has been out since the end of Spring Training due to a left arm injury, will begin a throwing program on Wednesday, reports Marc Carig of Newsday.

He could theoretically return around the end of May, though an exact timetable has not been set, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Tuesday.

Matz had told Carig earlier this month that his injury is "like a flexor strain, I strained my flexor. That's kind of what the feeling is, that the flexor tendon is kind of flaring up."
Fans celebrate a victory after a game at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Fans celebrate a victory after a game at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets start a three-game series against the Phillies tonight at 7:10 pm ET on SNY. Zack Wheeler (1-1, 7.45 ERA) will pitch for the Mets, while Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his season debut for the Phillies.

Here are five facts to make you sound smart entering tonight's game...
(Laurence Kesterson/AP)
(Laurence Kesterson/AP)

Mets OF Jay Bruce, who was acquired in a trade with the Reds last summer, is getting comfortable in New York, Jerry Crasnick explains in a profile for ESPN.com.

"I understand how people come up with their thoughts,'' Bruce told Crasnick, when asked about the idea that he couldn't handle New York. "It's like the fun, cool thing to say that New York is too big for people. I think it's a pride thing with people from New York, and I get it."

"It's an amazing city," he added. "It's chewed a lot of people up and spit them out. That doesn't even exist to me, though. This is the team I'm playing baseball for, with an incredible opportunity. I was just bad at baseball for a month.''

Mets manager Terry Collins said coming to New York is an adjustment for everyone, not just Bruce...
Mar 29, 2017; Terry Collins watches from the bench at Champion Stadium. Credit: Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2017; Terry Collins watches from the bench at Champion Stadium. Credit: Matay-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since before taking the field Opening Day, Terry Collins addressed his team after losing Sunday for the third-straight time.

"I just told the guys, 'We came on this road [trip] .500, we're going home above .500,'" Collins told reporters, when asked what he told his team. "We've got to take that as a positive, not a negative. Should we have won more? Maybe. But we didn't. We can't worry about that, we've got to get ready for the upcoming games."

I still believe this is a very talented team that will win enough games to get to their third-straight postseason. That said, these two concerns will have to be addressed in some way, shape or form if the Mets want to return to winning and sustain success over the course of a full season...
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein debate whether Jeurys Familia should be the Mets closer when he is eligible to return from suspension.

Jeurys Familia struck out one batter in a scoreless inning Monday with Double-A Binghamton.

Familia's 15-game suspension for a domestic violence incident in 2016 will end Wednesday.

Terry Collins said Sunday that Familia is expected to appear in another game during the next two days with Double-A Binghamton before likely joining the Mets on Thursday at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports Images)

The Mets will start a nine-game homestand at Citi Field with a three-game series against the Phillies tonight at 7:10 pm ET on SNY.

Zack Wheeler (1-1, 7.45 ERA) will pitch for the Mets, while Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his season debut for the Phillies.

Also today, 27-year-old RHP Seth Lugo will begin throwing again in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery, which would force him to miss the remainder of this season.
(Kim Klement)
(Kim Klement)

Mets RHP Seth Lugo, who has been resting for the last two weeks due to a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, will begin a throwing program on Tuesday, reports Matt Ehalt of The Record.

Lugo will initially begin throwing from 60 feet.

Whether or not Lugo needs Tommy John surgery will depend on the results of the platelet-rich plasma injection he received, and how his throwing program goes.
Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch against the Marlins in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch against the Marlins in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

After the Mets lost an eventful series finale in Miami, Terry Collins reiterated his belief that pulling Jacob deGrom after 97 pitches on Saturday was the responsible decision. And given the conservatism across baseball these days, lifting deGrom should hardly be a head-scratcher...

Yet, it is worth noting that 85 times from Opening Day through Saturday a starter reached the 100-pitch plateau around the majors. And in only one of those instances it was a Mets pitcher who tossed triple-digits -- Noah Syndergaard, in a 5-2 win against Miami on April 9 at Citi Field (103 pitches).
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter, MLB Network Radio's Rob Brender and I discuss the week's best off-beat moments and topics about the Mets, including...
New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) watches batting practice during pre game warmups of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. (Reinhold Matay)
New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) watches batting practice during pre game warmups of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. (Reinhold Matay)

Mets manager Terry Collins addressed the team following Sunday's loss to the Marlins, which marked the end of New York's first road trip of the season.

"I just told the guys, 'We came on this road [trip] .500, we're going home above .500,'" Collins revealed to Mike Puma of the New York Post. "We've got to take that as a positive, not a negative. Should we have won more? Maybe. But we didn't. Can't worry about that."

The Mets departed Citi Field with a 3-3 record last week. They began the road trip with a three-game sweep of the Phillies before continuing their success with a 16-inning marathon win Thursday night against the Marlins. But New York went on to lose the next three games in Miami, with the Marlins taking the lead in their final at-bats in all three losses.
Terry Collins and Matt Harvey talk about feeling positive where they're at despite Sunday's loss to Miami.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey limited the Marlins to two runs -- one earned -- and seven hits in six innings on Sunday in his third start of the season.

Harvey lowered his ERA to 2.45, but recieved a no-decision after the Mets were unable to generate run support until later in the game, which ended when the Marlins hit a walk-off home run in the ninth. 

Harvey had five strikeouts and walked two batters.
Mets Insider explores the team dynamics and leadership on the roster in the absence of captain David Wright.

The Mets are off Monday. They begin a nine-game homestand on Tuesday, starting with a three-game series against the Phillies.

Also on Monday, as he nears the end of his 15-game suspension, Jeurys Familia is scheduled to make his second minor-league appearance with Double-A Binghamton.
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) J.T. Riddle hit his first big league homer, a walk-off blast with two outs in the bottom of the ninth off Addison Reed, to spoil a valiant Mets' comeback in the top of the inning. Yoenis Cespedes and Asdrubal Cabrera temporarily saved the day, combining on a perfect relay to nail Marcel Ozuna at the plate to temporarily keep the game tied.

2) Traililng 2-0 in the ninth, singles by Travis d'Arnaud and Wilmer Flores, plus an error on Marlins right-fielder Giancarlo Stanton, put runners and second and third with two outs in the ninth. Cabrera stroked a pinch-hit single to tie the game, making him 6-for-7 with seven RBIs with runners in scoring position.

3) The Mets were held without a hit until Neil Walker singled off Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler with two outs in the eighth. Yoenis Cespedes followed with another single.
