Mets OF Jay Bruce is hitting .270 and on pace to hit 42 home runs this season, making him a possible selection by Cubs manager Joe Maddon for this year's NL All-Star team.

"I feel like I've played well enough to make it," Bruce said Thursday, according to the NY Post. "It would mean so much to me. I've been able to get to three so far and every one has been one of the coolest memories of my career. I would love to go."

Michael Conforto, Addison Reed, and Jacob deGrom are likely to be considered as well, since at least one player from every team is required to be on the roster.

DeGrom, who made the All-Star Game in 2015, leads his team's pitching with 1.8 WAR, according to FanGraphs.com. His 1.8 WAR is tied for 11th among all NL starting pitchers.

May 26, 2017; Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

"I haven't really looked where my stats rank," deGrom said, according to the NY Post, when asked about returning to the All Star game. "I know those two rough starts when I gave up 15 runs in eight innings didn't help me. If I could've eliminated those, I would have had a better chance. … I guess we'll find out just how much those two games hurt me."

In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter, and SiriusXM's Rob Brender debated whether one or more of Bruce, Conforto, Reed, or deGrom should be picked to represent the Mets...

