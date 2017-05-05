Jose Reyes was awarded the team's MVP crown following Wednesday night's game, during which he had two hits and matched a career high with five RBI.

"How's it look," Reyes said smiling to reporters, putting the crown on his head.

Reyes has reached base safely in 10 straight games, during which he's hitting .333 (12-of-36).

"I've been working every day," Reyes said about his recent uptick in production. "The good part is the last week I didn't strike out too much. ... I feel like when I put the ball in play that's me. That's when I feel better and lately I've been able to do that."

"I know I was playing bad," he added. "But, I never gave up."

"We know our big guy in the lineup is out and some guys need to step it up, like me," Reyes later admitted. "When you have your key player injured some guys have to step up and we feel lately we've been able to do that."

Reyes's five runs batted in Wednesday moved him to 10th place on the team's all-time RBI list with 457. He is nine RBI away from tying Keith Hernandez for ninth place.

Video: Jose Reyes' three-run double extends lead