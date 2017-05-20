Jose Reyes picked up his 2,000th career major league hit with a single in the first inning of the Mets' Saturday night game against the Angels at CitiField.

Reyes hit a ground ball through the left side of the infield off Angels pitcher Alex Meyer.

Reyes has 1,396 hits as a Met and ranks third in franchise history behind David Wright (1,777 hits) and Ed Kranepool (1,418 hits). Reyes is the eighth active player to accrue 2,000 hits.

Reyes had 370 hits with the Blue Jays, 184 with the Marlins, and 50 with the Rockies.

In 40 games for the Mets this season, Reyes is hitting .190 with seven doubles, a triple, and three home runs.