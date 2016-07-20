This isn't late July, when Sandy Alderson can ship a couple of minor league pitchers to the Braves in exchange for Bartolo Colon, as the general manager has done the previous two seasons in order to acquire Kelly Johnson. There are no sellers in early May.

So the Mets appear poised to give Rafael Montero his umpteenth shot in the rotation when Noah Syndergaard's turn comes up Friday at Citi Field against the Marlins. After all, with Steven Matz and Seth Lugo already on the shelf, what's the alternative? Sean Gilmartin?

If Matz's 2015 lat tear is any guideline, Syndergaard may be absent for a couple of months. And with Alderson's once-deep stable of arms now depleted, he told reporters in Atlanta on Monday that the team would ramp up looking externally for arms.

"We have looked at that possibility. And I would say, yes, that this would probably accelerate that process," Alderson said. "But we have to be realistic about what may be out there."

Jul 20, 2016; Fister (58) throws to the Athletics at O.co Coliseum. Credit: Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports

The NY Post identified veterans Doug Fister, Colby Lewis, Tim Lincecum, Jake Peavy and Alfredo Simon as available free-agent arms.

Fister, 33, may be the best of that group. He went 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA in 32 starts for the Astros last season. The Mets reportedly looked into signing him early last month, when the Matz and Lugo double-whammies arose.

Yet none of those external candidates presumably would be ready to quickly jump into the rotation. In fact, by the time any of that group ramped up and was ready to compete against major league competition, Matz and/or Lugo ought to be back and be the better option to fill out the rotation. Both of those pitchers may be a month away, barring hiccups.

After graduating so many young starting pitchers to the majors in recent years, this much is clear: There is no one waiting in the wings at Triple-A Las Vegas beyond Montero to fill the void.

Journeyman right-hander Wilfredo Boscan, who made six appearances for the Pirates last season, has the best ERA among the 51s' starters right now, at 2.66. But he was pulled from Monday's Pacific Coast League start after only 53 pitches not because the Mets want him available to pitch on short rest on Friday in New York, but because he is dealing with potential left knee tendinitis, Vegas manager Pedro Lopez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Boscan, only 27, already has been a member of six organizations anyway.

Feb 24, 2017; Montero (50) throws a pitch at JetBlue Park. Credit: Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Montero had a reputation as a strike-thrower in the minors. But at the highest level, he mostly has been a nibbler. He owns a 5.51 ERA in 30 career appearances (12 starts) with the Mets. And he has issued 5.9 walks per nine innings. In six relief appearances with the Mets early this season, he allowed 16 hits and walked eight in 6 2/3 innings.

Needless to say, that's not going to strike fear in batters the way Syndergaard did. These days, though, there does not seem to be a better immediate, stopgap alternative.