A worn-down Terry Collins candidly disclosed at the end of the last season that 2017 might be his final year managing if he felt health-wise at the end of this season like he did at that time. And given Collins is in the final year of his contract and the Mets are 39-47 at the All-Star break, it's hardly a leap to suggest the Mets will be changing managers during the offseason, while portraying it as Collins' decision.

Assuming that materializes, who are the logical candidates for Sandy Alderson to turn to as manager?

Bob Geren, Dodgers bench coach

A former manager of the Athletics, Geren was well-regarded by the Mets front office while serving as bench coach in Queens. He opted to take the same role with the Dodgers after the 2015 season in order to be closer to his aging parents and in-laws. Another chance to manage presumably would entice Geren back to the East Coast. "I'm calling it's Bob Geren," one NL executive said when asked which name comes to mind as the next manager for the Mets, assuming Collins steps aside.

Chip Hale, Athletics acting bench coach

Hale returned to Oakland this season after managing the Diamondbacks for two years. He shifted from third base to bench coach with the Athletics last month, when Mark Kotsay took an indefinite leave of absence. Hale, a popular former third base coach for the Mets, was one of four finalists for the Mets job the last time it was vacant. The other finalists at the time: Collins, current Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, and Wally Backman (we think it's pretty safe to suggest Backman won't get an interview this time).