What comes next for the Mets? 00:02:07
With the second half about to begin, SNY looks at what to expect from the Mets and if they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

The Mets, who are 39-47, trail the Nationals by 11 losses for first place in the N.L. East, and trail the Rockies by 8.0 losses for the second Wild Card.

Jacob deGrom gets the ball as the Mets open the second half of the season on Friday night at Citi Field against the Rockies.
Let Rosario shine like Judge! 00:01:22
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR says the Mets should give Amed Rosario a chance to be a spark plug like Aaron Judge.

Mets shortstop prospect Amed Rosario told Hardball Scoop that he is ready to compete at the major league level in a big market.

"I don't really pay attention to what else is going," Rosario said through a translator. "I just keep focusing on my work and come every day to the field and keep working hard. That's all I can control so that's what I really focus on. Playing in New York though, that's going to be a lot of pressure because of it being a big city, but I'm ready for it."

Rosario, ranked as baseball's third-best prospect by MLB.com, is hitting .327 with a .365 OBP and .474 SLG with seven HR, 16 doubles, seven triples, 16 stolen bases, 55 runs scored, and 52 RBI in 83 games this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender check in during the All-Star break for a first half wrap, featuring:

  • A quick look at Michael Conforto at the All-Star Game in Miami
  • The best, worst, funniest, saddest, and strangest moments of the first half
  • A few trade deadline ideas
  • And the question…is this the last stand for Terry Collins?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets OF Michael Conforto says he's seen improvement from minor league OF Tim Tebow, currently playing with High-A St. Lucie.

"I actually was down in high-A for a rehab assignment, and I played with him. One thing I'll say about him is he always takes good at-bats," Conforto said, according to Brett Bodner of the NY Daily News. "He's got a good eye, he doesn't chase, and I think really that's half the battle in the game of baseball as far as being a good hitter."

"He's still got a long way to go, but I think I've seen a lot of improvement out of him. From spring to the one day I got to see him when I went down on Thursday (July 6), he looks like a much better player already," Conforto said. "If he just keeps getting better, who knows?"
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)

Quinn Brodey led the Stanford baseball team in batting average (.314), home runs (11) and RBI (51) this past college season. Now, after getting selected in the third round by the Mets last month, Brodey is off to a solid start with the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Through 13 games in the New York-Penn League, Brodey is hitting .283 with three doubles and eight RBI. He has struck out 15 times in 46 at-bats, but also has walked seven times, giving him a .370 on-base percentage.

The 21-year-old outfielder has plenty of familiar faces to make him comfortable during the transition to professional baseball. Three other former Stanford players also are with the Cyclones -- first baseman Matt Winaker, right-hander Chris Viall and hitting coach Sean Ratliff. Stanford had 10 players selected in this year's MLB draft -- one shy of Michigan and Texas for the most of any college program.
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

While most of the attention this season has been paid to top prospect Amed Rosario, there's another Mets infielder waiting in the wings -- first baseman Dominic Smith.

With Lucas Duda's tenure with the team likely about to come to an end, either via trade or free agency, Smith is presumed to be lined up for a starting role in 2018.

Smith was the Mets' first round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft and he has an unusual profile for the position. Unlike Duda, he is not a power hitter at all. His 14 home runs in Double-A last year were a career high and he has only 36 over 514 professional games.
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

Both All-Star teams used nine pitchers and limited the opposing team to just one run through nine innings, but Robinson Cano hit the game's decisive home run in the 10th inning on Tuesday night to lead the AL to their fifth straight victory in the MLB All-Star Game. >> Box Score
GEICO SportsNite: Conforto 00:01:54
The Mets' Michael Conforto talks about the amazing experience he had playing in his first All-Star Game.

Michael Conforto went 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout in his first MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Conforto replaced Marcell Ozuna in left field in the sixth inning, and an inning later he caught Avisail Garcia's line drive. In the bottom of the seventh, he lifted a bloop single into center field to pick up his first hit as an All-Star.

In his next at-bat, with the game tied in the ninth, Conforto struck out with two runners in scoring position to send the game into extra innings.
Michael Conforto speaks from ASG 00:06:06
Michael Conforto joins the show to discuss his Midsummer classic experience in Miami as the Mets' lone All-Star in 2017.

(John Minchillo/AP)
(John Minchillo/AP)

The All-Star Game takes place tonight at Marlins Park in Miami, with Michael Conforto representing the Mets in his first All-Star appearance.

There have been plenty of memorable Mets moments at the All-Star Game since Richie Ashburn was the team's first representative in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy threw out the first pitch before the game in Washington, D.C.

Here are the top five...
Conforto on career so far 00:02:36
As he makes his first All-Star appearance, Michael Conforto looks back on his early struggles and success with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old Conforto, who spent much of last season in the minors after a strong debut in 2015, is hitting .284 with a .403 OBP and .542 SLG with 14 HR, 14 doubles, and 41 RBI in 70 games this season.

Conforto expects to enter Tuesday night's game in the sixth inning and receive one or two at-bats, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
(Jake Roth)
(Jake Roth)

A worn-down Terry Collins candidly disclosed at the end of the last season that 2017 might be his final year managing if he felt health-wise at the end of this season like he did at that time. And given Collins is in the final year of his contract and the Mets are 39-47 at the All-Star break, it's hardly a leap to suggest the Mets will be changing managers during the offseason, while portraying it as Collins' decision.

Assuming that materializes, who are the logical candidates for Sandy Alderson to turn to as manager? 

Bob Geren, Dodgers bench coach

A former manager of the Athletics, Geren was well-regarded by the Mets front office while serving as bench coach in Queens. He opted to take the same role with the Dodgers after the 2015 season in order to be closer to his aging parents and in-laws. Another chance to manage presumably would entice Geren back to the East Coast. "I'm calling it's Bob Geren," one NL executive said when asked which name comes to mind as the next manager for the Mets, assuming Collins steps aside.

Chip Hale, Athletics acting bench coach

Hale returned to Oakland this season after managing the Diamondbacks for two years. He shifted from third base to bench coach with the Athletics last month, when Mark Kotsay took an indefinite leave of absence. Hale, a popular former third base coach for the Mets, was one of four finalists for the Mets job the last time it was vacant. The other finalists at the time: Collins, current Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, and Wally Backman (we think it's pretty safe to suggest Backman won't get an interview this time).
Let Rosario shine like Judge! 00:01:22
The 21-year-old Rosario is hitting .327 with a .365 OBP and .474 SLG with seven HR, 16 doubles, seven triples, and 16 stolen bases this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.

He played in the Futures Game on Sunday during All-Star Weekend and said he's 100 percent ready for the majors.
The Mets are home run machines this year -- on both sides of the ball. Mets batters are on pace for a whopping 243 bombs in 2017, which would shatter the prior record of 218, set all the way back in…2016. Not to be outdone, their pitchers are on pace for 230 home runs allowed, which would dwarf the record held by the infamously hapless 1962 Mets.

The Mets are far from alone in seeing this spike in home runs. Teams across MLB are watching home run totals skyrocket and the league is on pace to surpass the single-season home run record -- set in 2000 during the peak of the steroid era -- by a wide margin. Home run rates have increased across the league every year since 2014 and there's no indication that's going to slow down anytime soon.

And it's affecting unexpected names as well. Jacob deGrom has allowed 18 home runs this season, the same number allowed by Clayton Kershaw (already his career high). Johnny CuetoJulio Teheran, and Gerrit Cole have allowed even more and are all looking at new personal records...
GEICO SportsNite: Mets' moves 00:02:45
Jim Duquette gives his take on whether the Mets should be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

Mets OF Jay Bruce disagreed with manager Terry Collins, who said after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals that the team hasn't been playing with much energy.

"We've got to get some energy back," Collins said, according to Newsday. "We're not playing with much energy now, and I'm hoping that the rest will help out."

"We're not hitting, we're not pitching," Collins added. "When you don't pitch, the games are ugly. When you don't hit, they look even worse."
GEICO SportsNite: Conforto 00:01:58
Mets All-Star Michael Conforto is savoring every minute of his experience in Miami.

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto said he is feeling healthy and enjoying his first All-Star experience as the team's only player to be named an All-Star this year.

"I'm definitely enjoying it," Conforto said, according to ESPN's Peter Lawrence-Riddell. "It's all brand new to me. Being around these guys is pretty awesome. It's a dream come true. To be amongst these guys is pretty special to me."

The 24-year-old Conforto is hitting .284 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs through 70 games this season. While he is the only Met to be in Miami, he said he hoped Jacob deGrom, who is 9-3 with a 3.65 ERA in 17 starts this season, and Jay Bruce, who has a .266/.334/.538 batting line with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs, would be All-Stars this season.
Where is Amed Rosario? 00:02:22
Jon Hein and Dan Graca wonder why the Mets have yet to call up top prospect Amed Rosario.

The Mets have the worst infield defense in baseball, as measured by Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), tweeted Mark Simon of ESPN.

The Mets' -32 DRS are far worse than the second-worst team on the list (the Padres), who have -22 DRS.

Using the Defensive Runs Saved metric, the Cubs -- with 46 DRS -- have the best infield defense in baseball.
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, on the 60-day disabled list due to a torn lat, could potentially return quicker if the Mets start out by using him in the bullpen, pitching coach Dan Warthen suggested to Newsday.

"If we decide we want to go get Syndergaard back earlier but use him as a one-inning guy, we'll all talk about that," Warthen said on Sunday.

Syndergaard, who is expected to begin a throwing program within the next two weeks, last pitched out of the bullpen in 2016, when he made one relief appearance.

He didn't make any relief appearances during the regular season in 2015, but came out of the bullpen during Game 5 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, striking out two batters and walking one in a scoreless inning.
(Geoff Burke)
(Geoff Burke)

The Mets are still without injured RHPs Noah SyndergaardMatt HarveyJeurys Familia, and INF Neil Walker. Here's the latest on their potential return dates...

Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard has been out since April 30 due to a torn lat and was told on June 15 that he might not be able to begin a throwing program for four weeks -- which would be July 13.  

Pitching coach Dan Warthen said Sunday that Syndergaard should begin that throwing program in less than two weeks, according to Newsday.
World infielder Amed Rosario at bat in the first inning during the 2017 MLB Futures Game at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
World infielder Amed Rosario at bat in the first inning during the 2017 MLB Futures Game at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario went 0-for-2 while catcher Tomas Nido drove in two runs for the World team in Sunday's Futures Game at Marlins Park.

Rosario, Baseball America's No. 4 prospect in its midseason top 100 list, struck out in both of his at-bats as the World lost to the U.S., 7-5. The 21-year-old shortstop has a .327/.365/.474 batting line with seven home runs, 52 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 83 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.
Can the Mets go on a run? 00:03:48
Mets Insider takes a look at how the team can make a run in the second half of the season

The Mets will open the second half by starting Jacob deGrom on Friday, Seth Lugo on Saturday and Steven Matz on Sunday when they face the Colorado Rockies next weekend.

DeGrom, who is 9-3 with a 3.65 ERA, has won each of hs last five starts, recording a 1.62 ERA and striking out 36 batters in 39 innings.

Lugo is 3-2 with a 4.59 ERA in six appearances (five starts) since he made his season debut in mid-June. 
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender answer questions about the rest of this season, including...

  • Should the Mets re-sign Bartolo Colon, who was DFA'd by the Braves?
  • Who on the Mets is worthy of an All Star appearance?
  • Whose had a worse year? Mr. Met? Mets? Jets? Knicks? Harvey? Reyes?
  • What can the Mets get in trade for Curtis Granderson?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Washington Nationals catcher Matt Wieters tags out New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo at home plate in the eighth inning at Nationals Park. (Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports)
Washington Nationals catcher Matt Wieters tags out New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo at home plate in the eighth inning at Nationals Park. (Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports)

An X-ray on Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo's partially collapsed lung revealed less air in his chest cavity, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

Nimmo, who went on the disabled list Saturday afternoon, complained about how he felt following New York's series in St. Louis and went to the hospital for further evaluations. He told reporters on Saturday he didn't know exactly what caused the partially collapsed lung.

"To be honest, there is no real cause," manager Terry Collins said, according to NJ.com's Abbey Mastracco. "It just happens. The doctors said there are certain athletes where once in a while, it just happens. It's not caused by anything except it just pops up once in a while." 
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:43
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-0 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

 

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Steven Matz suffered through his worst start of the season, allowing five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. In his sixth start since returning from the disabled list, Matz walked one, struck out one and allowed two home runs.
New York Mets' Steven Matz delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
New York Mets' Steven Matz delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The Mets (39-46) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series with the Cardinals (42-45) on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium on SNY.

The Mets fell to the Cardinals, 4-1, on Friday and are 11 games behind the first-place Nationals in the NL East. The Mets are 9.5 games back in the wild card race.

Mets Cardinals
Jose Reyes, SS Matt Carpenter, 2B
Michael Conforto, CF Tommy Pham, LF
Yoenis Cespedes, LF Dexter Fowler, CF
Jay Bruce, RF  Jedd Gyorko, 3B
Wilmer Flores, 2B Yadier Molina, C
Lucas Duda, 1B Stephen Piscotty, RF
Rene Rivera, C Luke Voit, 1B
Matt Reynolds, 3B Paul DeJong, SS
Steven Matz, P Lance Lynn, P
(Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)
(Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)

After losing over two months of the season to a somewhat mysterious elbow injury, Steven Matz's return has been a much-needed salve to a beleaguered rotation.

Coming off a scoreless effort in Washington, Matz dropped his ERA to 2.12 -- a career best -- and continued a season-long streak of starts of six or more innings pitched.

However, there may still be concerns ahead for Matz, the most notable of which is a huge drop in his strikeout rate. He's notched less than six strikeouts per 9.0 innings, well below league average, and nearly three full strikeouts lower than his 2015 and 2016 rates. His swinging strike rate is way down and contact rate is way up. In short, he's not fooling anyone. When he does throw out of the zone, he gets few chases and a lot of contact.

Part of this inability to miss bats may be a result of a very different pitch distribution. He's throwing hardly any sliders and when he does throw them he's averaging 2 miles per hour less than in prior years. Instead, his curveball usage has soared -- nearly a quarter of the pitches he has thrown all year have been curveballs -- despite the fact that his curveball isn't as sharp or effective as in prior years...
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:19
Keith Hernandez and Gary Cohen break down the Mets' 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Zack Wheeler allowed two runs and eight hits over six innings in his best start in over a month. The right-hander walked one and struck out five, but did allow a solo homer to Paul DeJong, the sixth he's allowed in his last 12 2/3 innings.

2) T.J. Rivera had three hits and Jay Bruce homered for the third straight game to account for the Mets' only run. He and Jose Reyes both finished with two hits. Travis d'Arnaud popped out with two runners on in the seventh and Lucas Duda and Reyes flied out with a pair on in the ninth.
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets (39-45), who took game one of the series on Friday evening, will play the second of three matchups against the Cardinals (41-45) on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium.

The Mets beat the Cardinals 6-5 on Friday behind the start from Jacob deGrom and two home runs from Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce.

New York is 9.5 games out of the second wild card slot and 9.5 games out of first place in the NL East.

 
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (left), right fielder Jay Bruce (center) and left fielder Brandon Nimmo (right) celebrate their win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (left), right fielder Jay Bruce (center) and left fielder Brandon Nimmo (right) celebrate their win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets have placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the disabled list with a partially collapsed lung and activated Michael Conforto from the disabled list.
(Wilfredo Lee/AP)
(Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The Mets' use of advanced analytics and data was one of the reasons the team stuck with Curtis Granderson when he was struggling badly earlier this season.

Granderson, who was hitting just .122 in early-May, was "tremendously unlucky" on batting average on balls he put in play (BABIP), assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler said recently, according to SportTechie.

"He was really pretty good," Roessler said last week at the SABR convention. "You try to use that to keep their confidence up and keep them in the right frame of mind."
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets closer Jeurys Familia will begin throwing during the All-Star break next week, as he tries to recover from a blood clot in his shoulder, according to The Post.

Familia underwent surgery in May and could return from the disabled list later in the season.
The Mets won the series opener against the Cardinals as they move to five games below .500. They are nine losses back of the Wild Card with two games remaining before the All-Star Break.

What's Next...

The Mets play the second game of a three-game series with the Cardinals tonight at 4:10 p.m. in St. Louis.

Zack Wheeler (3-5 5.01 ERA) will start for the Mets. His last start was his first since returning from a 10-day DL stint with right bicep tendinitis. He will face Adam Wainwright (9-5, 5.48 ERA), who has won back-to-back starts. 
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:02:49
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-5 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom won his fifth consecutive start despite allowing a career-high four home runs. Both sets were back-to-back shots and came in the third and fourth innings. DeGrom surrendered eight hits, struck out five and didn't walk a batter for the first time since June 7, 2016, a span of 31 starts.

2) Jay Bruce went 3-for-5 with his 22nd homer and one of the Mets' four doubles. Jose Reyes homered and doubled, and T.J. Rivera drove in two runs on a double and a hit-by-pitch. Travis d'Arnaud had an RBI single and Curtis Granderson doubled in a run.
Former Mets RHP Bartolo Colon signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.

The Mets are among three or four teams Colon is considering, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

After the signing, GM Sandy Alderson said, "We made a strong effort to re-sign Bartolo. But he decided to go elsewhere."
Zack Wheeler throws a pitch against the Phillies. (AP)
Zack Wheeler throws a pitch against the Phillies. (AP)

The Mets have no plan in place to limit RHP Zack Wheeler's innings during the second half of the season, per Newsday's Marc Carig. 

Wheeler, who missed the past two seasons after Tommy John Surgery, is currently on pace to pitch 140 innings this year. Manager Terry Collins said that the team may consider a limit in the future, but "nothing's been discussed." 

The 27-year-old has gone through a rough stretch of late, owning a 9.58 ERA in his last six starts. However, Collins believes it is just fatigue.
(Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
(Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets manager Terry Collins said OF Michael Conforto is with the team in St. Louis, and is expected to play this weekend.

Conforto played a rehab game with Port St. Lucie last night where he went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI in five plate appearances.

"Good night last night. Said it felt a little bit late in the game, but nothing he couldn't swing with, couldn't play with. We'll certainly try to get him in there this weekend."
Cecchini's first career home run 00:00:38
Gavin Cecchini blasts a two-run bomb to center field in the top of the fifth inning off Clayton Kershaw for his first career home run.

Triple-A infielder Gavin Cecchini did fine during a cameo with the Mets in mid-June, going 4-for-14 with a home run and two RBI during five games handling second base when Neil Walker and Asdrubal Cabrera were on the disabled list.

That said, could Cecchini be a factor as a starting infielder for the Mets in 2018?

After all, Jose Reyes, Walker and Cabrera are all poised to be free agents -- provided, of course, the Mets decline Cabrera's $8.5 million team option. And, while Amed Rosario is expected to fill the shortstop void, the Mets potentially could have openings at second and third base, depending on their inclination to make Wilmer Flores an everyday player.

However, anointing Cecchini a starter next season would not be a wise call, according to multiple scouts assigned to watching the Mets. Three scouts polled Thursday unanimously projected Cecchini to stick in the majors during his career, but not as an everyday player.
(Butch Dill)
(Butch Dill)

Behind the Mets' much-discussed pitching problems this season lie major fielding issues, particularly on the left side of the infield. The outfield, against all odds, has managed to play modestly above average.

The Mets' pitching staff relies heavily on ground balls and lack a plus glove to help convert them into outs. While range is the biggest issue, they also lag behind in errors and double plays.

Shortstop has been the biggest hole for them, with Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Reyes combining for -15 defensive runs saved, equivalent to about one and a half losses -- the worst in baseball. But third base follows close behind with a combined -11 defensive runs saved, also the worst in baseball. This has led to opponents batting .285 on ground balls hit to the left side -- 40 points above average.

The good news is that Amed Rosarioranked by Baseball Prospectus earlier this week as No. 2 in baseball, is projected to be a defensive star at shortstop. He's the whole package, with the range to cover for slower gloves at second and third base and a plus arm...
Scouting Mets' first-rounder 00:01:57
Gary Apple and Jim Duquette discuss the Mets' first-round draft pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, LHP David Peterson.

The Mets have reached a deal with their first-round pick (20th overall) from this year's draft, Oregon LHP David Peterson, the team announced.

Peterson will receive a $2,994,500 signing bonus, according to MLB.com's Jim Callis.

Peterson, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound southpaw, was a 28th-round pick by the Red Sox as a high school senior in 2014. He went 11-4 with a 2.51 ERA this past season at Oregon, including his 20-strikeout performance against Arizona State earlier this season.
Mets prospect Amed Rosario and SS Jose Reyes. Credit: USA Today Images
Mets prospect Amed Rosario and SS Jose Reyes. Credit: USA Today Images

Jose Reyes is mentoring Mets top prospect Amed Rosario, who is soon to be the franchise's next everyday shortstop.

Reyes and Rosario talk multiple times each week by phone, according to the New York Post, and their conversations don't just focus on baseball, but rather about life and how to handle the expectations of being a top prospect.

"He's a young kid with a lot of talent," Reyes told the Post. "I was once in a similar situation, and when he comes up I am going to be open to helping him out.

"We talk about music, we talk about life," Reyes continued. "If one day we don't talk, we basically talk the next day. He's a very good kid."
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

Triple-A Las Vegas SS Amed Rosario (No. 4) and 1B Dominic Smith (No. 49) are on Baseball America's Midseason Top 100 Prospects list, which was released on Friday.

Rosario was ranked No. 8 by Baseball America on their preseason list, while Smith came in at No. 71.

High-A St. Lucie RHP Justin Dunn, who was ranked No. 100 on the list Baseball America released before the season, does not appear on the midseason list. The 21-year-old Dunn has a 4.74 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with 49 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings this season.
GEICO SportsNite: Fair or Foul 00:04:50
The Baseball Night in New York crew discusses whether the Mets should sign Jacob deGrom long-term and whether Addison Reed fits the Yankees.

The Mets have had two consecutive days off after losing three in a row to fall six games below .500. They are seven losses back of the Wild Card with three games remaining before the All-Star Break.

What's Next...

The Mets begin a three-game series with the Cardinals tonight at 8:05 p.m. in St. Louis.

Jacob deGrom (8-3, 3.55 ERA) will start for the Mets. He was scheduled to pitch this past Wednesday, but the game was rained out. He will instead pitch tonight against Carlos Martinez (6-7, 3.15 ERA), who who struggled his last time allowing five runs against Washington.
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

Michael Conforto and Josh Smoker played in a rehab game Thursday for Single-A St. Lucie.

Conforto played nine innings in centerfield and had three hits with an RBI, while Smoker pitched a scoreless inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender discuss...

  • Trading Lucas Duda to the Yankees
  • Acquiring Jonathan Lucroy or Andrew McCutchen
  • Joe Maddon choosing Conforto over Bruce and deGrom
  • Historic moments from the All Star Game and Home Run Derby

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
The 2017 group of Mets infielders. Credit: USA Today Sports Images
The 2017 group of Mets infielders. Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Prior to last night's postponed game, Terry Collins expressed frustration with his team's fielding.

"When you're a team that relies on pitching the way we do, that's built the way we are, it's disappointing when your defense isn't sharp," he explained. "Every time we make a mistake, it seems like it always comes back to bite us."

The thing is, this is hardly a new issue...

In the span of three weeks in May and June, I argued that it was time for Sandy Alderson to make fielding and fundamentals a bigger priority when building his team...
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Playing in his ninth game with the Class A Advanced St. Lucie Mets, Tim Tebow collected his second home run with the club. 

Batting in the bottom of the third, the 29-year-old Tebow smacked a solo home run to center field. He finished the day 1-for-4 in St. Lucie's 8-4 win over Charlotte. 
Citi Pre Game: Travis d'Arnaud 00:03:09
Nelson Figueroa discusses the improvements Travis d'Arnaud has made with the bat and how he can improve behind the plate.

The Mets have lost back-to-back games following a four-game winning streak to drop six games below .500 and eight games behind the Rockies in the Wild Card race. They have five more games until the All-Star break, with 25 days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline...

What's Next...

The Mets were rained out Wednesday and have no game Thursday. They return to action Friday at 8:05 p.m. when they begin a three-game set in St. Louis before hitting the All-Star break. 
Addison Reed to the Nationals? 00:01:47
The Loud Mouths debate the possibility of the Mets trading reliever Addison Reed to the Nationals.

The Nationals are looking for a closer and are interested in Mets reliever Addison Reed, sources recently told Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

However, according to Cafardo, the Mets are not likely to deal Reed - or anyone else - to D.C.

Ini 40 relief appearances for the Mets this season, during which he's filled in for Jeurys Familia at closer, Reed is 0-2 with 14 saves and a 2.59 ERA.
