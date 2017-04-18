Mets RHP Seth Lugo, who has been resting for the last two weeks due to a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, will begin a throwing program on Tuesday, reports Matt Ehalt of The Record.

Lugo will initially begin throwing from 60 feet.

Whether or not Lugo needs Tommy John surgery will depend on the results of the platelet-rich plasma injection he received, and how his throwing program goes.

If Lugo needs Tommy John surgery, the recovery time would be 12-to-18 months.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson recently said doctors told the team the presence of fluid in Lugo's elbow suggested the injury was recent.

Lugo was dealing with arm fatigue during his last start of Spring Training, most likely a result of pitching deep in to the World Baseball Classic, manager Terry Collins told reporters two weeks ago at Citi Field.

The Mets were 7-1 when Lugo filled in as a starting pitcher last season, during which he also had a 2.65 ERA in nine relief appearances, while striking out 8.5 per nine innings. However, he struggled during his final start of Spring Training, allowing four runs -- including three home runs.