Aug 20, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano (22) hits a three-run homer against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)
The Mariners have reached out to the Mets and Yankees about trading 2B Robinson Canoreports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic

Rosenthal cites a source who says in order for the Mets to consider biting on Cano, the Mariners would need to include significant money in a potential deal and send a top prospect to the Mets. 

According to Rosenthal, the Yanks and Mariners briefly discussed a Cano-Jacoby Ellsbury deal earlier this offseason -- with the Yankees wanting "significant" money included going back to them. But those talks never got serious. 

The 36-year-old Cano, who missed nearly half of the 2018 season due to an 80-game suspension stemming from a violation of the MLB joint drug policy, has five years and $120 million left on his contract.

Cano hit .303/.374/.481 with 10 homers and 22 doubles in 80 games, while getting time at second base (69 games), first base (14 games), third base (two games), and DH (two games).

Overall during his career, Cano -- who was an All-Star as recently as 2017 -- has hit .304/.355/.493 with 311 homers in 14 seasons with the Yankees and Mariners. 

Cano is still productive -- he had an .845 OPS in 2018 and was an above average fielder at second base. But the stain of his PED suspension (and concerns about lingering effects) along with the insane amount of money he's owed, his age, and poor positional fit should prevent Cano from coming to Queens.

Even if the Mariners paid down a large chunk of the money owed to Cano, it would still be a mismatch.

The Mets can't offer Cano the chance to DH, first base has been earmarked for Peter Alonso (and Jay Bruce and Yoenis Cespedes are under contract for multiple years and also may get time there), and Jeff McNeil is penciled in at second base.

On a planet where the Mariners pay down the majority of Cano's deal and offer the Mets one of their best prospects (as Rosenthal's source suggests could pique the Mets' interest), maybe it would make sense for this to be a consideration. But even then, it's hard to see it happening. 
John Harper, for SNY.tv | Twitter | -- Brodie Van Wagenen seems determined to make a big splash to kick off his career as Mets GM, and while you can debate the merits of pursuing Robinson Cano in a trade, such a move would leave no doubt that there's a new sheriff in town.

Under Sandy Alderson the Mets moved slowly and conservatively in making deals, and while that wasn't always a bad thing, this organization is desperately in need of some creativity at the moment.

In short, the Mets have declared themselves a win-now team, but they need more talent to honor such a pledge and they don't have much help coming from the farm system.

 
Sep 29, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman (35) walks to the mound during a pitching change against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports (David Kohl)
Jim Riggleman is now officially the Mets' new bench coach, and during his first conference call with New York media on Tuesday, that is the only job he is thinking about right now. 

In his rookie season as Mets manager, Mickey Callaway saw a fantastic 11-2 start turn into a fourth-place finish in the NL East at 77-85 the 2018 season concluded. Riggleman knows that some view him as Callaway's replacement should the Mets wish to go in a different direction mid-season.

However, he's confident the second-half team that finished strong will pick things right back up in 2019, and a conversation to change direction won't be needed.
Sep 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano (22) celebrates after hitting a solo-home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Safeco Field. Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns (61) is at right. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | Earlier today, we reported that the Mets and Mariners were both "aggressive" in Robinson Cano trade talks. Since then, we've been able to gather more specifics about the structure of a potential deal.

Per major league sources, here are the basic parameters of what the teams are discussing: Cano would go to the Mets, and Seattle would pay approximately $10 million annually of the $120 million owed to Cano over the next five years. That would take Cano's annual salary down to about $14 million.

The Mets are also trying to get Seattle to take on a burdensome contract like Jay Bruce's, and obtain a player like Edwin Diaz or Mitch Haniger.
Should Mets stay away from Cano? 00:01:26
SiriusXM and MLB Network personality Chris Russo explains why the Mets are better off with Jeff McNeil at second base over Robinson Cano.

With SNY's Andy Martino reporting that the Mets are being "aggressive" regarding a potential trade for Robinson Cano, Sirius XM and MLB Network personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo explains why the Mets may be better off sticking with Jeff McNeil at second base. 
New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen poses for photographs at CitiField Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

Trading Noah Syndergaard...
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Mets have hired Adam Guttridge as their assistant GM of systematic development, SNY's Andy Martino confirmed. 

Guttridge, who has a deep analytics background, began his career in baseball in 2005 with the Rockies. He then joined the Brewers, where he seved as Manager of Baseball Research and Development. 

After working with the Brewers, Guttridge co-founded NEIFI (normalized empirical individual forecasting index), where he co-developed the Automated Prospect Model, which received an award from MIT.
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | The Mets and Padres have been talking for weeks about a Noah Syndergaard trade, and now we have our first specific tidbit: San Diego has told the Mets that top infield prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. is untouchable, according to major league sources.

The teams have discussed catcher Austin Hedges.

The Mets remain open to moving Syndergaard, but are still looking for the right offer. If that offer fails to materialize they will keep him...
Sep 18, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano (22) hits a double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | The Mets are holding their cards extremely close on the possibility of trading for Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano, declining to answer inquiries about the topic. But a rival executive in touch with the team says they are being "aggressive" on Cano, and hoping the Mariners sweeten their offer.

The Yankees, too, are worth watching on Cano. Although talks centered around Jacoby Ellsbury fizzled -- as reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal -- the Yanks haven't ruled out revisiting the subject.

As for the Mets, the idea is to capitalize on Seattle's own aggressive posture in trying to unload Cano. At 36 years old, owed $120 million over the next five seasons, and coming off a PED suspension, Cano carries significant baggage. But he remains a productive hitter...
Cincinnati Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman uses the telephone during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets hired former MLB manager Jim Riggleman as their next bench coach, the team announced Monday night.

"I'm excited to have Jim's knowledge alongside me," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said in a statement. "He'll be a tremendous resource for me and the entire coaching staff."
Mar 5, 2018; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Jordan Patterson (25) makes the running catch against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports (Rick Scuteri)
The Mets have claimed 1B/OF Jordan Patterson off waivers from the Rockies and added him to their 40-man roster, the team announced Monday.

With the addition of Patterson, the Mets now have 39 players on their 40-man roster.

Patterson, 26, hit .271/.367/.525 with 23 homers and 26 doubles in 118 games in 2018 for Triple-A Albuquerque after hitting 26 homers in 131 games for Albuquerque in 2017...
Sep 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Josh Donaldson (27) bats during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports (Peter Aiken)
The Braves have reportedly agreed to terms with free agent 3B Josh Donadlson on a one-year deal worth $23 million, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, who says the deal is pending a physical. 

Donaldson, who turns 33 years old in December, hit .246/.352/.449 with eight home runs and 23 RBI for the Blue Jays and Indians in 2018 while being limited to just 52 games due to injury. 

MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone wrote earlier this month that Donaldson would have been a fit for the Mets, with MLB sources telling Cerrone that the deal Donaldson eventually signed could be a "prove it" deal where he attemps to reestablish his value before hitting the market again in 2019. 
Sep 30, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Adam Jones (10) runs off the field during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan)
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

Everyday center fielder...
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets are among three teams who are reportedly actively interested in free-agent reliever Andrew Miller, according to FoxSports' Jon Morosi.

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals, according to Morosi, have also been involved in talks with the 33-year-old Miller, who went 2-4 with a 4.24 ERA in 37 relief appearances with the Cleveland Indians last season.

Earlier this month, the Mets requested Miller's medicals, SNY.tv's Andy Martino reported, given the former closer dealt with knee, hamstring and shoulder injuries in 2018.
Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso spent most of his time in 2018 punishing baseballs, as he crushed 42 homers in 159 games between Double-A Binghamton, Triple-A Las Vegas, and the Arizona Fall League.

The 23-year-old Alonso will be in big league camp with the Mets for Spring Training in February. As we wait for the days to tick off until baseball season, click below to see 10 of Alonso's most mammoth homers from this past season... 
Shea Anything: Trading Thor? 00:01:10
On the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino examine what the Mets could accomplish by trading Noah Syndergaard.

In the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the possibility of the Mets dealing away Noah Syndergaard. The guys also react to the latest rumors about the Mets looking into trading for Indians catcher Yan Gomes. Lastly they dive into signing ace Jacob deGrom to a contract extension and why people were too harsh on the only writer who voted for Max Scherzer to win the Cy Young Award.

Don't forget - we want hear from you! Go to SNY.tv/SheaAnything and upload a video or audio clip of your take on the Mets. Keep it to 30 seconds or less, make it good, and you may be on the show!

Click below to listen...
Sep 16, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hagy)
The Mets reportedly have not ruled out a run at pursuing free agent Bryce Harper, according to Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman.

Mets front office personnel have not said anything publicly about Harper, the 26-year-old former MVP who has made six All-Star Games in the past seven years. Owner Jeff Wilpon and new GM Brodie Van Wagenen both declined comment about Harper as well.

According to Heyman, the Mets would make for "a shock as a Harper destination."

 
The Mets need more prospects and are not in position to be trading the ones they do have for players like J.T. Realmuto or Corey Kluber.

I recently talked with multiple MLB talent evaluators and people in competing player development departments and all of them agreed that, while Peter Alonso and Andres Gimenez are 'nice players,' as a whole, the Mets' farm system needs more above average minor-league talent. By comparison, the Braves have 12 prospects considered to be above average, while the Mets, Nationals, Phillies, and Marlins all have roughly four or five above-average prospects.

The point is, if the Mets traded Alonso and Gimenez in a deal to get, say, Realmuto, while it would certainly give them a major upgrade at catcher today, it would simultaneously decimate the short- and possibly long-term value of the upper end of their farm system...
Sep 24, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) doubles during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | TwitterThe Mets and Indians have discussed a trade for catcher Yan Gomes, and there is a decent chance for a fit, according to major league sources.

Gomes, 31, had a .762 OPS and 16 home runs for the Indians last year.

His contract runs through 2019, with team options for 2020 and 2021. The Mets are not the only team interested in Gomes, but there is a sense that this could happen.
The Mets are seeing significant trade interest in 26-year-old RHP Noah SyndergaardSNY's Andy Martino reported on Friday, adding that the team is looking at potential free agent starting pitching options to replace him in the event of a trade.

My understanding, after talking to MLB insiders this past weekend, was that to move Syndergaard, the Mets would need to get back a comparable, elite position player able to help the team win in 2019.

However, if the plan is to replace Syndergaard in the rotation with, say, free-agent Patrick Corbin, it's possible Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen decides to instead deal Syndergaard for major-league ready prospects...
New York Mets relief pitcher Jenrry Mejia (58) throws against the Miami Marlins during the spring training baseball game at Tradition Field in 2015. (Brad Barr)
Jenrry Mejia's tumultuous Mets career is over.

The Mets announced Tuesday that they have released the embattled reliever, who had been granted conditional reinstatement to Major League Baseball after being banned for life in February 2016.

The 29-year-old Mejia became the first MLB player to receive a lifetime suspension for doping after his third violation of the league's joint drug prevention and treatment program.
Sep 24, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) doubles during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

The power-hitting, everyday position player

 
The Mets are seeing significant trade interest in 26-year-old RHP Noah SyndergaardSNY's Andy Martino reported on Friday, adding that a potential Syndergaard trade this offseason is a real possibility.

My understanding, after talking to MLB insiders this past weekend, is that to move Syndergaard, the Mets would need to get back a comparable, elite position player able to help the team win in 2019.

Along those lines, it would mean Brodie Van Wagnen getting back a position player projected to produce around 4.0 WAR and likely fill a current hole, such as third base, center field or catcher...
Noah Syndergaard (34) Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | As the Mets continue to discuss trading Noah Syndergaard, the team is also exploring potential free agent starting pitchers to replace him, according to major league sources.

Trading Syndergaard -- which is no sure thing to happen, even though the Mets are exploring it -- would only be one piece in a larger strategy. The Mets could obtain a package of prospects and major leaguers for Syndergaard, then replace him with a free agent such as Patrick Corbin, J.A. Happ, Dallas Keuchel, or Nathan Eovaldi.

Those pitchers are all in the mix for the Yankees, too; Happ and Corbin are particular targets in the Bronx. The Yankees, by the way, do not expect to pursue Syndergaard, per sources...
Sep 7, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) throws to first base to retire Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer (not pictured) during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

The everyday catcher

 
With the Arizona Fall League over, Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso has finished the season with 42 homers in a career-high 159 games.

Alonso crushed 36 homers during the minor league season, as he hit .285/.395/.579 in 132 games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas. In the AFL, where he started off hot and cooled off late, Alonso cracked six homers while hitting .255/.339/.510 in 27 games.

The 23-year-old Alonso will be with the Mets at big league Spring Training in February, and new GM Brodie Van Wagenen -- who traveled to Arizona to have dinner with Alonso during the AFL -- recently said he is an "impact player offensively" who is going to continue to work hard on his defense.
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
The Mets are receiving significant trade interest in Noah Syndergaard, SNY's Andy Martino reported on Friday, adding that a potential Syndergaard trade this offseason is "a real possibility."

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Mets' "end game" in a Syndergaard trade would not necessarily be simply acquiring high-end prospects, of which the interested Padres have many.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | On its face, the idea that a team trying to contend in 2019 would trade a 26-year-old ace-level pitcher who won't be a free agent until 2021 is crazy. But if the Mets aren't going to be in on the Manny Machado's and Bryce Harper's of the world via free agency, their best shot to get a potential impact bat (and more) right now could be dealing Syndergaard...
Oct 7, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu (9) hits a double during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the 2018 NLDS playoff baseball series at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports (Russell Lansford)
Most of the talk around the Mets this offseason has been about adding a high-end catcher and potential runs at high-end relievers. While the Mets should be open to adding big-name players, here are four underrated, undervalued free agents the team should have interest in...

The veteran back-up catcher Nick Hundley

Hundley has been mostly a backup catcher the past two seasons, during which he has played in 197 games while hitting a combined .242 with 19 HR and 66 RBI in 608 at-bats.
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Josh Lewin is out as Mets radio broadcaster. 

The veteran announcer confirmed a New York Daily News report that he will no longer be part of the radio team as they shift form WOR-AM to WCBS-AM. 

Lewin, 50, worked alongside Howie Rose for six seasons but announced on Twitter that he will be taking on a new opportunity elsewhere. 
Mets priorities this offseason 00:02:33
Jeff Wilpon and Mickey Callaway talk Jacob deGrom, what the Mets need to do this offseason, and the possibility of a Noah Syndergaard trade.

Jeff Wilpon provided music to Mets fans' ears at the Annual Turkey Giveaway on Friday. 

The team owner and COO was asked how aggressive the Mets plan to be this offseason in improving the roster, to which Wilpon responded, "aggressive."

"I mean we have to win more games," he said.
(Adam Hunger)
Mets fans had San Diego Union-Tribune writer John Maffei -- the lone writer that cost Mets ace Jacob deGrom a unanimous Cy Young award win -- on their most wanted list. 

And now he has company. 

ESPN personality Michael Wilbon shares Maffei's stance that a pitcher's record should most certainly be taken into account when determining who should win the award. He even went as far as to say it's "absurd" how analytics is "hijacking" the game. 
Noah Syndergaard (34) Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

As the Mets prepare for contract extension talks with Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, they are receiving significant trade interest in Noah Syndergaard, according to major league sources. A Syndergaard trade could be their way to add high-end talent, while still trying to contend in 2019.

SNY reported last summer that the San Diego Padres and Mets talked about a Syndergaard trade, and could revisit the subject in the offseason. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, that has indeed happened. Our sources add that while the Padres weren't aggressive enough in July for talks to become serious, they are expected to go harder after Syndergaard now.
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...
Jacob deGrom (48) Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
John Maffei chose not to explain to WFAN's Steve Somers why he voted for Nationals ace Max Scherzer over Jacob deGrom for the NL Cy Young award.

Instead, he fleshed out his reasoning in a Thursday column for his employer, the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"DeGrom had a fantastic season and the Mets did a great job sending out his facts and figures," wrote Maffei, who was the only one of the 30 voters not to submit a first-place ballot for the Mets ace. "Obviously, a 1.70 ERA over 217 innings is a fabulous accomplishment. But he had 10 wins and nine losses.
New York Mets Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)
Mets GM Brodie Van Waganen said he believes Noah Syndergaard will be a key player for the Mets going forward, but that hasn't stopped other teams from expressing interest in the power-throwing pitcher.

The San Diego Padres, who last year had MLB.com's top-ranked farm system, have reportedly remained interested in trading for Synderaard, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Padres in July reached out to the Mets regarding Syndergaard, who went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 25 starts last season, but nothing came about it.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies. (AP)
In the midst of gushing over Jacob deGrom's "unheard of" Cy Young season, John Franco echoed something that's on the minds of many Mets fans these days:

"Hopefully," Franco said, "they work something out to keep Jake around a long time."

And Franco, who spoke Thursday evening before attending the 16th annual New York City gala to benefit Joe Torre's Safe at Home Foundation, believes it's only a matter of time before deGrom and the Mets agree on a contract extension that will keep deGrom in Queens.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

It turned out all that fretting over whether his lack of run support would cost Jacob deGrom the Cy Young Award was unnecessary stress for Mets fans everywhere.

In fact, in some ways it was fitting that deGrom won so easily, collecting 29 of the 30 first-place votes. For just as his season was historic in many ways, so was the verdict, as delivered by the voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

With that in mind, here are two important takeaways from deGrom's landslide victory:
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Christian Yelich has gotten the Jacob deGrom treatment.

A day after the Mets ace won the NL Cy Young award with 29 of 30 first-place votes, Yelich had his unanimous NL MVP vote spoiled by (who else?) but deGrom.

The Brewers outfielder similarly secured all but one of the first-place ballots from voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jacob deGrom doesn't like himself when he's angry.

The Mets ace on Thursday credited his Cy Young-winning season -- one of the best in MLB history -- to his ability to stay calm and collected on the mound in 2018.

"Looking back on previous seasons there were always a couple starts that I let get out of hand," deGrom told WFAN's Mike Francesa on Thursday. "Looking at how that happened, watching film, I noticed how I kind of got angry and let that sneak up on me. I would let the game get out of hnad. [This past season] I was trying to concentrate on when runners got on, slowing the game down a little bit, taking my time, focusing on how I wanted to get that batter out. 

"In 2017 I found myself looking at film watching myself get angry," he added. "Apparently I don't pitch very well when I'm angry."
Sep 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Josh Donaldson (27) bats during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports (Peter Aiken)
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out -- with a twist today...

It is common this time of year for experts and columnists to publish predictions about where top free agents will land. There are some that seem obvious, others that are reasonable conclusions, and some that are simply wishful thinking. In the case of the following three free agents, MLB insiders made predictions to me that were a bit of surprise -- specifically former MVP candidate, 3B Josh Donaldson...
Sep 16, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Winslow Townson)
Mets ace Jacob deGrom is sticking with the CAA agency, where his new agent will be Jeff Berry, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

DeGrom had been searching for a new agent since former-agent Brodie Van Wagenen became the Mets' GM.

The 30-year-old deGrom reiterated earlier this week that he's open to a long-term extension with the Mets, with Martino predicting the two sides will start talking about a new deal in December...
Van Wagenen on Hot Stove 00:03:50
Brodie Van Wagenen shares his philosophies for building the Mets, on the season premiere of SNY's Mets Hot Stove, Thursday at 10:30pm.

Brodie Van Wagenen shares his philosophies for building the Mets on the season premiere of SNY's Mets Hot Stove, Thursday at 10:30pm.
There was one voter out of 30 who did not have Jacob deGrom first in the Cy Young voting on Wednesday night -- John Maffei of the San Diego Union Tribune.

Maffei, whose non-vote denied deGrom the chance to be the 18th pitcher in history to win the award in unanimous fashion, had a chance to explain his reasoning during an appearance on WFAN with Steve Somers. Instead, he hung up on him.

Here's how the exchange went, with Somers introducing Maffei:
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Mets ace Jacob deGrom won the Cy Young award in nearly unanimous fashion on Wednesday night.

Click below to see how the back pages in New York reacted...
Tom Seaver speaks during a ceremony for Members of the 1969 New York Mets baseball team before the Mets play the Phillies Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Next season will be the 50-year anniversary of the Mets' first World Series title, and they plan on honoring the team during a three-game series against the Braves in June.

Led by Tom Seaver and Tommie Agee, the 1969 Mets swept the Braves in the NLCS that year then beat the Baltimore Orioles in five games for their first World Series title, in just their eighth season of existence.

Most players who are still alive are expected to reunite from June 28 to June 30 in a ceremony to remember how the "Amazin' Mets" came to be.
deGrom's remarks on Cy Young win 00:03:37
Jacob deGrom joined Steve Gelbs on Baseball Night in New York after winning the 2018 NL Cy Young award.

Mets ace RHP Jacob deGrom has officially been named the 2018 National League Cy Young Award winner. And though the many saw it as a lock for deGrom after his dominate season, he had to admit the nerves waiting to hear his name called.

"I was nervous," he told SNY's Steve Gelbs after being named the fourth Met in team history to win the award. "I don't know why -- sitting here I've been really nervous about it. But I'm really excited and very thankful to everybody involved who helped me along the way. Family, friends, everybody involved in this. It really is an honor."

When did those nerves set in?
What everyone knew would happen once Jacob deGrom put a bow on his incredible season on Sept. 26 has become official: The Mets ace has won the 2018 National League Cy Young award. 

DeGrom, whose 1.70 ERA was the best in baseball and the fifth-lowest by any pitcher since 1996, finished with 29 of the 30 first-place votes. Max Scherzer was the pitcher that received the lone first-place vote, while Aaron Nola came in third. 

Aside from his league-leading ERA, deGrom allowed three runs or fewer in an MLB-record 29 consecutive starts, was tied for the best WHIP in the NL (0.91), had a career-high 269 strikeouts, had a 0.69 WHIP with runners in scoring position, led the NL with a 1.99 FIP, and had a 216 ERA+ -- the fifth-best since the turn of the century...
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Mets prospect Peter Alonso blasted a three-run home run on Wednesday night in an Arizona Fall League game.

Alonso's home run came during a breakout game during which he racked up four hits to break out of a 5-for-42 skid. His home run was his sixth of the season.
Congratulations, Jacob deGrom 00:02:08
Jacob deGrom's teammates including David Wright and Todd Frazier among others send their congratulations to the NL Cy Young winner.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is officially the 2018 National League Cy Young Award winner, and his teammates, coaches, and more sent their congratulations to the 30-year-old for his amazing feat...
Aug 23, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
With Mets RHP Jacob deGrom winning the 2018 National League Cy Young Award, the baseball world reacted on Twitter. 

Here is who congratulated deGrom on his amazing accomplishment...
