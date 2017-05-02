Matt Harvey allowed six runs and eight hits, while walking three and striking out two, in 5 1/3 innings during a 9-7 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night.

It was his his second consecutive six-run outing.

"Today was the best I've felt in a long time and the ball was coming out better than it had for a few years," Harvey said after the game. "I just have to locate. It's fine tuning that. The velocity was there the whole time and I was able to repeat things the right way."

In his last three starts, Harvey has allowed four home runs, walked 10 batters, and struck out five, while losing twice and posting an 8.10 ERA. He has only pitched a full seven innings once this season.

"It's command," Terry Collins said after the game, assessing Harvey's performance. "When this guy's on, what made him so good was great stuff and great command. The stuff's coming back, but the command's not there. It's really inconsistent. His secondary pitches are really inconsistent, and that's what he's got to get a feel for. Because if you can't get those over, I don't care how hard you throw, at this level, they're going to hit the ball hard."

Just as he did his previous two starts, Harvey disappointed Tuesday. Sadly, despite what he said after the game, no one looked more disappointed than he did when walking off the mound, right by his teammates and down the tunnel toward the clubhouse...

Hhis fastball may have reached 98 mph, but he struggled to throw inside and rarely put anyone away. Instead, he and Travis d'Arnaud continued to work outside, just as they did in his other starts. Of course, this would be fine if he had any sort of command of his arsenal. But, he didn't, and so his slider kept tailing back over the plate and got rocked over and over again because of it.

I just don't understand why a guy like Harvey, with his pedigree and ego, throwing in the upper 90s, is afraid to go inside to even the weakest of Atlanta's hitters, all of whom were rock solid in the box and set up looking away. It makes no sense to me. I can only assume he's uncomfortable going inside because he isn't confident in his overall control, specifically with how he's throwing his slider.

May 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park.

I don't know if he's still fighting through issues related to his TOS surgery, or if it's all in his brain or something else is at play, but he's basically been a sloppy, timid, predictable pitcher the last two weeks.

Dan Warthen predicted it would be until late-May, early-June before Harvey regained his pre-surgery velocity and command. He's slowly finding his power, but his control is still way off. I'm willing to be patient, because I understand he's working back from a major surgery. But, he just isn't blowing guys away with his heater right now. He isn't the guy we watched a few years ago, and that's OK. There have been countless pitchers who have done more with less.

Matt is a smart, talented pitcher. But he's going to need to back off, hit different zones, work front and back and apply some strategy to get through his fight. Because, right now, I think he's pitching scared, which is the last thing the Mets need in the wake of losing Noah Syndergaard.