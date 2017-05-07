Mets RHP Matt Harvey will likely return to the starting rotation on Friday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, manager Terry Collins said on Monday.

The Mets could have started Harvey on Wednesday night against the Giants at Citi Field, but Collins indicated that start would go to Rafael Montero or Tommy Milone.

GM Sandy Alderson announced on Sunday that Harvey would be suspended three games without pay, beginning on Saturday, for violating team rules, with reports later indicating Harvey had not reported to the ballpark for Saturday's game.

The suspension will cost Harvey $84,016, according to the Associated Press.

Harvey played golf early Saturday and got a migraine when he returned home at around 1 p.m., according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported there was a "possible comminication issue" between Harvey and the Mets.

Video: Daily New Live: Zeile on Harvey drama

Harvey's suspension stems from a compilation of issues dating back to last season, the New York Daily News reports.

"There's things with this job that certainly are internal that the public can't see, and how hard it is, and this one's a tough one," manager Terry Collins said of the suspension, according to the New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert, Seth Walder and Peter Botte. "So we hope to put it behind us and move forward."

Harvey plans to file a grievance over the suspension, according to Heyman.

New York informed LHP Adam Wilk -- who has since been designated for assignment -- on Saturday he would start on Sunday, but did not inform Harvey of the suspension until he arrived at Citi Field on Sunday.

Wilk gave up six runs (five earned) and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings in Sunday's 7-0 loss.

"Anytime you get a chance to not have somebody with you, it's not the way you want it to be, regardless of what the reason is why the person isn't with you," outfielder Curtis Granderson said, according to the Daily News.

Harvey, who has a 5.14 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 35.0 innings (six starts) this season, is eligible to return from his suspension on Tuesday.