Mar 6, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
Steven Matz (elbow) and Seth Lugo (partially torn UCL) both pitched two innings (30 pitches total) in an extended spring training game on Saturday, according to Terry Collins.

They could return in late-May or early-June.

Matz and Lugo threw on May 2, according to Matt Ehalt of The Record. Two Tuesday's ago marked the first time they had pitched off a mound since they both went down with injuries just before opening day.

Matz had a 4.26 ERA in four starts this spring for the Mets, while Lugo --who pitched for team Puerto Rico during the World Baseball Classic in March -- had a 5.56 ERA in four games this spring, including three starts. 

Lugo, who is trying to avoid Tommy John surgery by rehabbing his injury, received a platelet-rich plasma injection last month.

 
May 3, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) hits a three-RBI double in the eighth inning of their game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Jason Getz)
The Mets have revisited the idea of playing current third baseman/shortstop Jose Reyes in the outfield, according to Terry Collins. 

Reyes is not in the Mets' lineup for the second consecutive day on Saturday, as Asdrubal Cabrera is starting at shortstop and T.J. Rivera, who is red hot, will slide in at third base. 
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian and co-host Steve Hofstetter and MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone battle through injuries to talk about...

  • The chaos surrounding Jeurys Familia and Matt Harvey...
  • The next random injury to strike the 25-man roster...
  • Crazy quotes from the last few weeks, some of which came true...
  • The ups and downs of being entertained as a Mets fan...
  • How the Mets can save their season during May and June...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...

 
May 2, 2017; Matt Harvey (33) prepares for a game at SunTrust Park. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Mets RHP Matt Harvey let up five runs on seven hits, while giving up three home runs and walking five batters, in his first start in 10 days. Harvey was suspended -- without pay -- for three games starting last Saturday due to a violation of team rules.

On Friday evening, Harvey allowed two runs in the first three innings, as Jett Bandy doubled home a run and Hernan Perez hit a solo homer. The Mets tied the game at two in the top of the sixth inning, but the bottom of the frame was when the wheels fell off for Harvey and company.
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
The Mets will begin game two of their three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday evening at 7:10 p.m. ET on WPIX. Matt Harvey gave up seven hits and five runs in the Mets' 7-4 loss in the first game of the series on Friday evening. 

Robert Gsellman is looking to record his third straight win despite owning a 6.54 ERA so far this season.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/12 00:04:02
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-4 loss to the Brewers on Friday.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Matt Harvey allowed five runs, including three homers, in five-plus innings and tied his career-high with five walks (one intentional) and six strikeouts, which matched a season-high. He surrendered consecutive homers in the sixth after the Mets had tied the game, 2-2, in the top half of the inning.

2) Neil Walker homered and tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth. He also singled in the ninth for his second three-hit game of the season. T.J. Rivera had an RBI groundout in the ninth and Curtis Granderson scored on a wild pitch.
The Mets (16-17) open a three-game series against the Brewers (18-17) this afternoon at Miller Park at 8:10 on SNY. The Mets, who were off Thursday, took two of three games from the Giants earlier this week.

The Mets have won eight of their last 12 games while winning their last four series. ... The Mets have scored in the first inning in nine of their last 10 games. ... The Mets lead the majors with 64 runs scored in May.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Matt Harvey, (5.14 ERA/5.76 FIP, 1.29 WHIP), who is taking the mound for the first time since being suspended for violating team rules last weekend...
Daily News Live: Familia 00:05:04
The Daily News Live panel shares its initial thoughts after hearing that Jeurys Familia underwent surgery for a blod clot in his shoulder.

Remember two months ago when Terry Collins floated using Zack Wheeler and Seth Lugo in the bullpen as opposed to leaving them off the Opening Day roster?

Good grief.

Now add Jeurys Familia to the list of mounting casualties for the team and add another item for the shopping list as the trade deadline gets closer … if the Mets are still relevant then.
Alderson on Familia's surgery 00:01:23
Sandy Alderson addresses the media to give the latest on closer Jeurys Familia.

Mets RHP Jeurys Familia had surgery on Friday for a clot in his right armpit, which was performed by Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis, GM Sandy Alderson said.

Familia will be out for several months and could miss the remainder of the season, according to Alderson, who said Familia's surgery was not the same type Dillon Gee underwent in 2012.

While with the Mets in July of 2012, Gee was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder, underwent surgery and missed the remainder of the season. 
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes, who has been out since April 28 due to a strained hamstring, has resumed baseball activity and could return soon, GM Sandy Alderson said Friday.

Cespedes, who is rehabbing in Port St. Lucie, FL, was in New York on Monday to be evaluated to see if there's an underlying issue behind his recurring leg injuries.
Loud Mouths: Boom or Bust 00:05:22
Jim Duquette joins Marc Malusis and Jon Hein as they play Boom or Bust, focusing on Matt Harvey and the Mets' future.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey will return to the mound on Friday night in Milwaukee for the first time since being suspended three games for violating team rules.

After apologizing to his teammates on Tuesday, Harvey addressed the media and apologized for staying out past curfew last Friday and not reporting to the ballpark for last Saturday's game, which resulted in the suspension.

He had reportedly told team officials he had a migraine on Saturday, which he said resulted in his absence, but did not mention that while apologizing on Tuesday...
New York Mets' Lucas Duda (21) follows on a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, April 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Mets 1B Lucas Duda (hyperextended elbow) was activated from the disabled list prior to Friday night's game.

RHP Jeurys Familia was placed on the 10-day disabled list to make room on the roster.

Duda served as DH and went 1-for-3 with a home run and strikeout in a rehab game for High-A St. Lucie on Wednesday.

Wednesday's game was the third rehab appearance for Duda. 
(Charles LeClaire)
The Pirates could make closer Tony Watson available via trade later this season, surmises Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The 31-year-old Watson -- a left-hander -- has a 1.32 ERA (4.12 FIP) and 1.39 WHIP with five walks and 11 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings (12 games) this season while converting seven of eight save opportunities.

Watson, who is making $5.6 million in 2017, is eligible for free agency after the season.

He has held left-handers to a .206/.273/.287 slashline during his career, while right-handers have hit .211/.283/.351 against him...
Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) holds his hat over his heart during the national anthem prior to the game against the Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park. (Joshua S. Kelly)
The Mets are considering giving Tim Tebow a promotion to a higher level within the minors. according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

However such a jump is not likely to happen until after the All-Star game in midseason.

Tebow has been on a surge recently, owning a .849 OPS over his last 16 games.

Overall, the former Heisman Trophy winner has a .250/ .330/ .370 batting line to go with two HR and 11 RBI in 28 games with the Single-A Columbia Fireflies.
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (61) throws to first for the out in the fifth inning of a baseball game during spring training at Champion Stadium. (Butch Dill)
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (61) throws to first for the out in the fifth inning of a baseball game during spring training at Champion Stadium. (Butch Dill)

Mets prospects Amed RosarioDominic Smith, and Andres Gimenez have all cracked Baseball America's latest Top 100.

Rosario, the organization's top prospect, has made his way into the top five for the first time, landing at No. 5. The 21-year old shortstop has been finding success all season at Triple-A Las Vegas, owning a .364/ .406/ .496 batting line to go with his two HR and 20 RBI. Rosario has proved he is ready for his chance in the big leagues.

Smith, landing at No. 65, has been hitting almost as well as Rosario in the Pacific Coast League. Through 34 games, the young first baseman is batting .328 with a .378 OBP and .467 SLG. The Los Angeles native has not shown much power this year, hitting only three HR thus far, but has added 21 RBI. Smith has also graded out as a very good defender for his position.

The newcomer on the list is Gimenez, a young shortstop from Venezuela. Gimenez, who checks in at No. 97, is participating in his first full season at Single-A Columbia, where he is currently posting a 135 wRC+ with the Fireflies. The 18-year old shortstop owns a .268/ .362/ .390 batting line, and is showing a lot of promise in the field.
GEICO SportsNite: Mets' issues 00:04:58
Anthony McCarron, Nelson Figueroa and Justine Ward discuss Jeurys Familia's injury, the Mets problems and the idea of trading for a closer.

The Mets were off yesterday after taking two of three from the Giants. They begin a three-game series with the Brewers tonight in Milwaukee at 8:10 p.m. EST on SNY.

Matt Harvey will make his first start since returning from a three-game suspension.
May 10, 2017; Tommy Milone (29) pitches during the second inning at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Milone allowed two runs and six hits in five plus innings Wednesday during his first start for the Mets since being claimed on waivers this past weekend.

Milone allowed a home run to San Francisco's Buster Posey in the second inning, but then pitched three scoreless innings before being charged with a run in the sixth inning.

He walked two batters and tied a season-high with five strikeouts...
Questioning the use of Familia 00:04:58
The Baseball Night in New York guys debate if Terry Collins overused Jeurys Familia and discuss CC Sabathia's spot in the Yankees' rotation.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia blew a save on Wednesday for the first time this season, allowing four runs -- including a three-run double -- in the ninth inning as the Mets lost, 6-5, to the Giants.

Familia was charged with the loss as the Mets spoiled a potential sweep and a quality start from LHP Tommy Milone, who allowed two runs and six hits in five plus innings.

Familia (1-1, 3.86 ERA) retired the first batter he faced, but never recorded another out...
First Data's Veteran of the Game 00:01:07
The Mets proudly honored SSG Lobsang Salaka as the Mets' Veteran of the Game presented by First Data.

The Mets proudly honored SSG Lobsang Salaka during the Mets' Veteran of the Game presented by First Data.
May 10, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Mets have the day off today.

They'll begin a six-game road trip against the Brewers in Milwuakee tomorrow, after which they'll travel to Arizona to face the D-backs.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/10 00:03:18
Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Jeurys Familia allowed four runs in the ninth inning to turn a 3-2 lead into a 6-3 deficit. Wilmer Flores bobbled then threw wildly on a potential game-ending double play with a runner on first and one out. It was Familia's first blow save in four chances.

2) Tommy Milone was charged with two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five-plus innings in his Mets debut. He allowed a solo homer to Buster Posey in the second, his third roundtripper of the series. A second run was charged to Milone after he was lifted with two on and nobody out in the sixth.

3) Curtis Granderson had an RBI double in the first, the ninth time in 10 games New York has scored in the opening inning. Jay Bruce had two hits, including his 10th home run, and Milone chipped in with an RBI single.

4) Flores' two-run double in the ninth brought the Mets to within a run, but Kevin Plawecki grounded out to end the game. 
Mar 9, 2017; Dominic Smith (74) forces out Anthony Gose (not picture) during at First Data Field. Steve Mitchell (USA Today)
Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith traditionally has started off his minor-league seasons slowly. He owned a .196 average two weeks into last season with Double-A Binghamton. On this day two years ago, his average with Class A St. Lucie stood at .149. And back in 2014 with low-A Savannah, in his first full professional season, he hit a modest .212 in April.

Each year, Smith rallied to produce solid numbers.

This year, though, the 21-year-old Smith will not have to dig himself out of a hole. A 4-for-5, three-RBI performance Tuesday at Albuquerque lifted Smith's season average with Triple-A Las Vegas to .326.

Through 33 games with the 51s, Smith also has hit three home runs, with 21 RBIs and a .378 on-base percentage.
May 7, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Adam Wilk (35) pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
LHP Adam Wilk has been claimed off waivers by the Twins.

The Mets designated Wilk to make room for LHP Tommy Milone on the roster on Monday.  

Wilk, who started in place of the suspended Matt Harvey on Sunday, allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out two in 3 2/3 innings. 

Milone, who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Sunday, has a 6.43 ERA in six appearances this season. He has also given up six home runs...
The Mets (16-16) will look to sweep their three-game series against the Giants (11-23) this afternoon at Citi Field at 1:10 on SNY. Zack Wheeler tossed six solid innings as the Mets beat the Giants, 6-1, last night.

The Mets have won 8 of their last 11 games and four straight series. ... They are back at the .500 mark for the first time since April 20. ... The Mets have scored in the first inning in eight of their last nine games. ... The Mets lead the majors with 59 runs scored in May.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Left-hander Tommy Milone, (6.43 ERA/5.49 FIP, 1.48 WHIP), who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Brewers over the weekend.
Tommy Milone (33) pitches during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Milone, who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Brewers this past weekend, will start today at 1:10 pm during the final game of a three-game series against the Giants at Citi Field.

Milone, 30, was released early last week after having a 6.43 ERA in six appearances (three starts). 

He is starting Wednesday for the Mets in place of Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo, all of whom are currently on the disabled list.
Pitchcast on Wheeler's control 00:00:19
The Jeep Pitchcast takes a look at how Zack Wheeler controlled the corners of the plate in his start against the Giants.

The Jeep Pitchcast takes a look at how Zack Wheeler controlled the corners of the plate in his start against the Giants.

"You can see how he painted the outside corner to right-handers and the inside corner to the left-handers," SNY's Keith Hernandez said of Wheeler.
Michael Conforto runs around the bases against the Miami Marlins. (AP)
Mets OF Michael Conforto is not in Wednesday's lineup due to a tight hamstring, manager Terry Collins said.

Conforto said it's his left hamstring and that it's fine, according to Kristie Ackert of the Daily News.

Collins noted that giving Conforto Wednesday off will allow the Mets to give him two days off (the team is off on Thursday), and that he expects Conforto to be back in the lineup on Friday against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Conforto, 24, is hitting .330 with a .425 OBP and 648 SLG with eight HR, four doubles, and 21 RBI in 29 games this season.
Apr 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) triples in three runs in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Mets C Travis d'Arnaud, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 5 due to a bone bruise in his right wrist, will begin rehabbing the injury on Thursday in Florida, reports Kristie Ackert of the Daily News.

D'Arnaud has been doing receiving drills and will start hitting soon.

When d'Arnaud was placed on the DL, Mets manager Terry Collins said he was expected to miss more than 10 days.
Rene Rivera extends Mets' lead 00:01:00
Mets catcher Rene Rivera doubles to deep center field to drive in Jose Reyes and extend the Mets' lead over the Giants.

Mets infielder T.J. Rivera had three hits, including an RBI double and a run scored, during Tuesday night's 6-1 win against the Giants at Citi Field.

It was Rivera's third multi-hit game during the last week.

In 11 games since playing everyday in place of the injured Lucas Duda, Rivera is batting .381 with a .458 OBP, one home run, seven doubles and seven RBI.
(Jason Getz)
The Braves have announced a makeup date for the May 4 rainout against the Mets.

The teams will play a doubleheader in Atlanta on June 10, with the first game beginning at 1 p.m. and the second game beginning at 6 p.m.

The Mets had a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning when the rain delay started, and the game was called after about two hours.
Conforto, Collins talk win 00:06:13
Zack Wheeler and Terry Collins break down Wheeler's start against San Francisco, while Michael Conforto discusses his two-hit game.

Zack Wheeler (2-2) gave up one run and two hits in six innings Tuesday against the Giants.

It was his second-longest outing of the season and the first time he pitched at least six innings and allowed three or fewer runs since Sept. 19, 2014.

"Very, very impressed," Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game. "I think he's taken another giant step forward. In his last start he only threw 50 pitches. So, I thought 95 was good enough for tonight. But, he could have certainly gone back out and given us another one."
Fans on Harvey's situation 00:04:32
Loud Mouth viewers express their thoughts on the Matt Harvey situation after he issued an apology at a press conference Tuesday.

Tommy Milone (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his Mets debut when they face Matt Cain (2-1, 4.70 ERA) and the Giants in the final game of a three-game series at Citi Field on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

Milone was claimed off waivers by the Mets this past weekend after he was designated for assignment by the Brewers earlier in the week.

In six appearances (three starts) this season with Milwuakee, Milone allowed 15 runs and 29 hits, including six home runs, while striking out 16 batters in 21 innings.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/9/17 00:03:26
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-1 win over the Giants.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Neil Walker's two-run triple -- played badly by Giants left-fielder Eduardo Nunez -- highlighted a four-run first inning for the Mets. Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera also had RBIs in the opening frame. 

2) T.J. Rivera had an RBI double and went 3-for-4. Michael Conforto doubled and hit a solo home run, his eighth of the year, and Rene Rivera finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

3) Zack Wheeler allowed one run, two hits and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings to win his second game and first since April 12. He became the first Mets' starter to allow one run or fewer since April 18, a span of 17 games.
The Mets (15-16) continue their three-game series against the Giants (11-22) tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 on SNY. Neil Walker hit a game-winning double in the ninth inning Monday night as the Mets beat the Giants, 4-3.

The Mets have won seven of their last 10 games and won three straight series ... Last night's win was the Mets' first walkoff win of the year. ... When Terry Collins manages his 1,004th game with the Mets tonight, he will pass Bobby Valentine for the second-most managed games in team history. Davey Johnson is first with 1,012.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Zack Wheeler, (4.78 ERA/3.83 FIP, 1.25 WHIP), who allowed two runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four in 4 2/3 innings this past Saturday against the Nationals...
Harvey apologizes to fans, team 00:08:19
Matt Harvey admitted to being out late and playing golf prior to not showing up to Citi Field on Saturday.

Matt Harvey was reinstated before Tuesday's game after being suspended three days without pay since Saturday for missing that day's game against the Marlins at Citi Field.

Harvey first addressed his teammates, speaking for roughly 10-to-15 minutes while on the verge of tears, according to Marc Carig of Newsday, who says Harvey went "point by point" to his teammates while explaining how he screwed up.

Harvey then addressed reporters and said...

  • He's embarrassed by his actions, and apologizes to ownership, players and fans for his actions this past weekend.
  • He needs to rededicate himself to putting himself in the best physical shape to succeed on the baseball field.
  • He admits to having been out late past curfew after Friday's game...
New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Smoker delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
The New York Mets optioned LHP Josh Smoker to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday after they reinstated RHP Matt Harvey from his three-game suspension.

Harvey, speaking for the first time since the team suspended him over the weekend for not showing up to Citi Field for Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins, apoligized to the team and said he felt "embarrassed" by his actions.

Originally scheduled to start on Sunday, the Mets suspended Harvey for three games beginning on Saturday and announced he would make his next start on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Smoker, 28, had a 7.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 innings across 15 relief outings with the Mets this season.
Apr 20, 2017; Neil Walker (20) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after hitting a three run home run at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The chatter on talk radio and the team's record indicates that the Mets are a disaster, struggling, off track and heading toward a wasted season.

"Everything about the Mets feels out of control," Bob Klapisch writes today for the Bergen Record in an article titled Feels Like the Mets are Spiraling Out of Control.

He's not wrong. It does feel this way. However, to anyone watching the Mets play baseball during the last 10 days, it looks like everything is fine. The Mets appear to be back on course and ready to again contend for their third-straight postseason.

Last night is a perfect example of this disconnect...
SNY's Steve Gelbs and Anthony DiComo of MLB.com were live from the Citi Pavilion today providing the latest updates on the Mets and answering questions from fans.

Click below to watch.
Apr 27, 2017; Matt Harvey (33) reacts after giving up a home run at Citi Field. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Harvey will be reinstated Tuesday after being suspended three days starting Saturday without pay for missing that day's game against the Marlins at Citi Field.

Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday that he expects Harvey to first apologize to his teammates Tuesday, after which he is expected to address the media between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

According to NY Post reporter Kevin Kernan, a source told him Harvey may choose not to apologize.

The Mets said Sunday when announcing his suspension that Harvey reported missing Saturday's game because he was suffering from a severe migraine headache.
Rene Rivera (44) greets Jeurys Familia (27) after a win at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Mets closer Jeurys Familia needed just five pitches in a perfect ninth inning Monday to get his first win of the season to go with three saves in three chances this season.

He looked good in his previous appearance. However, last night is the first time this season that Familia looked calm, confident and like the dominant, shut-down closer that cruised to 51 saves in 2016.
Walker drives in Conforto 00:00:55
Mets second baseman Neil Walker brings in Michael Conforto to give the Mets their first run of the game.

Neil Walker had two hits and a walk-off single during Monday's win over the Giants at Citi Field.

Walker fouled off three straight pitches before lining Hunter Strickland's 1-2 curveball down the right-field line to drive in Michael Conforto and give the Mets their fourth win in their last five games.
Walker, Collins on walk-off win 00:06:01
Mets second baseman Neil Walker and manager Terry Collins break down the Mets' 4-3 win after Walker's walk-off single in the ninth.

Tonight at Citi Field, Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA) will oppose Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 5.03 ERA) at 7:10 p.m in the second game of a three-game series between the Mets and Giants.
