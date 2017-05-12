Steven Matz (elbow) and Seth Lugo (partially torn UCL) both pitched two innings (30 pitches total) in an extended spring training game on Saturday, according to Terry Collins.

They could return in late-May or early-June.

Matz and Lugo threw on May 2, according to Matt Ehalt of The Record. Two Tuesday's ago marked the first time they had pitched off a mound since they both went down with injuries just before opening day.

Matz had a 4.26 ERA in four starts this spring for the Mets, while Lugo --who pitched for team Puerto Rico during the World Baseball Classic in March -- had a 5.56 ERA in four games this spring, including three starts.

Lugo, who is trying to avoid Tommy John surgery by rehabbing his injury, received a platelet-rich plasma injection last month.