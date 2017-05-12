Steven Matz (elbow) and Seth Lugo (partially torn UCL) will pitch during an extended Spring Training game on Saturday, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Friday.

They could return in late-May or early-June.

Matz and Lugo threw on May 2, according to Matt Ehalt of The Record. Two Tuesday's ago marked the first time they had pitched off a mound since they both went down wiith injuries just before opening day.

Matz had a 4.26 ERA in four starts this spring for the Mets, while Lugo --who pitched for team Puerto Rico during the World Baseball Classic in March -- had a 5.56 ERA in four games this spring, including three starts.

Lugo, who is trying to avoid Tommy John surgery by rehabbing his injury, received a platelet-rich plasma injection last month.