Mets LHP Steven Matz, who has been out since the end of Spring Training due to a left arm injury, will begin a throwing program on Wednesday, reports Marc Carig of Newsday.

He could theoretically return around the end of May, though an exact timetable has not been set, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Tuesday.

Matz had told Carig earlier this month that his injury is "like a flexor strain, I strained my flexor. That's kind of what the feeling is, that the flexor tendon is kind of flaring up."

The injury has led to frustration among Mets officials because they have yet to find out who diagnosed him with a flexor strain, according to Bob Klapisch of the Bergen Record.

The Mets were surprised when Matz said he had a flexor tendon injury, according to Klapisch, who said the Mets' doctors did not come to that conclusion and that the Mets believe Matz was seen by a different doctor.

"It's worrisome that he continues to be injured off and on," Mets GM Sandy Alderson said toward the end of Spring Training. "That's the difficulty. We don't think it's serious. On the other hand, starting pitchers are relied on every five days. I'm not sure exactly where this is going to take us."

Matz, 25, underwent surgery at the end of last season to remove a bone spur in his left elbow. In 22 starts for the Mets last season, Matz went 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA.