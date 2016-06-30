Mets LHP Steven Matz will make a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

According to Newsday's David Lennon, if Matz reports feeling strong the next day, it's possible he could be activated from the disabled list and start for the Mets during the last week of May.

Matz, who developed a flexor tendon strain in his pitching arm toward the end of spring training, posted a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts for the Mets last season.

Jun 30, 2016; Matz (32) talks with Travis d'Arnaud (7) at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In 28 career starts, he has a 3.16 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 168 innings.

Matz began a throwing program in late April and first threw off a mound on May 2. After pitching in extended spring training to start the season, he made rehab appearances for Single-A St. Lucie.

Matz's catcher Tuesday will be Travis d'Arnaud, who is also conducting his rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas as he continues to work back from a bone bruise on his right wrist.