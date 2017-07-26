For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Steven Matz allowed six runs on nine hits with no walks and four strikeouts in three innings to lose for the third time in four starts. The 26-year-old surrendered a two-run homer to Manny Margot in the first and a yielded four more runs in the third -- three on Luis Torrens' triple.

2) Jose Reyes drove in two runs on a single and a bases loaded walk. Wilmer Flores launched a solo homer in the eighth, his 11th of the year and third in four games. Rene Rivera was robbed of at least one RBI with a diving stop by Padres shortstop Allen Cordoba with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth.

3) Erik Goeddel, Tyler Pill and Hansel Robles combined to strike out seven over five one-hit innings of relief.

News and notes...

The Mets fell to 4-32 when scoring three runs or fewer.

Matz (2-4) has 14.18 ERA in his last four starts, allowing 34 hits and 21 runs in 13 1/3 innings in that span.

What's next...

The Mets (47-52) go for the series win against the Padres (44-57) at Petco Park on Thursday night at 9 p.m. on SNY.

Chris Flexen (NR) will be called up from Double-A Binghamton to make his Major League debut in place of the injured Zack Wheeler. The 23-year-old has a 1.76 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings over 10 starts with Class A Advanced St. Lucie and Binghamton this season.

Luis Perdomo (4-5, 4.71 ERA 1.54 WHIP) closes out the series for the Padres after a no-decision where he allowed one earned run over six innings in 5-4 loss to the Giants on Saturday. The 22-year-old has never faced the Mets.