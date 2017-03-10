The Mets have activated INF Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) from the disabled list and optioned INF Gavin Cecchini to Triple-A Las Vegas.

The team is considering whether to put Cabrera at second base in order to keep Jose Reyes at shortstop, Terry Collins said Thursday, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Cabrera injured his thumb in early June and is expected to return from the disabled list this weekend, Sandy Alderson said earlier this week.

In a rehab game Wednesday with Single-A St. Lucie, Cabrera had one hit, but did not play the field.

Cabrera played 48 games at second base for the Nationals in 2014.

In 1,256 career games, Cabrera has played 1,045 at shortstop, 210 games at second and just one game at third base, which was with the Indians in 2007.

Matthew Cerrone :

At this mid point in the season, I don't know why it's OK for the Mets to possibly move Cabrera to second to accommodate Reyes when they wouldn't move Cabrera to third to accommodate SS prospect Amed Rosario. It doesn't add up...

The only thing I can think of is that they know Rosario and 1B prospect Dominic Smith will probably eventually be promoted. So, maybe they want to use this time to see more of Wilmer Flores at third base and know if Cabrera can still play second, which will be solely for the purposes of planning and how it may or may not factor in to next season.

Mar 10, 2017; Rosario throws to first during at Champion Stadium. Credit: Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The thing is, Flores has just four hits during the last 10 days. And, while Reyes may look better of late, he's still hitting just .269 during his last seven games, while batting just .183 in June. So, it's not like Reyes and Flores are playing so well that the Mets can't possibly consider pulling them from the lineup. Which is why, even if Rosario legitimately needs more work on his eye in Triple-A, it's hard to imagine how he would not be an improvement at shortstop for the Mets.

I mean, even if Cabrera insists on refusing a move to third, he could instead still get moved to second, which would allow Rosario to play shortstop as Flores and Reyes split third and back up Rosario and Cabrera. To me, this makes perfect sense and I wish I could understand why it isn't happening.