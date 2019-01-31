Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The slow free agent market has left many quality players available in February, and the Yankees and Mets remain engaged with agents, looking for ways to improve.

While both teams have likely completed the bulk of their offseason work and are happy with their respective rosters, both continue to monitor the market for starting pitching depth.

Neither Brian Cashman nor Brodie Van Wagenen is wired to sit back and disengage, when potential upgrades remain available.

While the Yanks have Domingo German, Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa ready to step in if a starter is injured -- and with late-career CC Sabathia, a disabled list stint or two is essentially a given -- they would benefit from greater depth. The names of established starters are obvious, from Gio Gonzalez and Doug Fister to Brett Anderson, Francisco Liriano and Ervin Santana.

For what it's worth, neither the Mets nor the Yanks were involved on Wade Miley, who was in that category until he signed with Houston on Thursday. Santana is seen by some clubs as too much of a health risk.

The Mets have built greater depth, and point to Jason Vargas' improved second half as reasons to be relatively content with their current rotation. Behind their top five, they have Walker Lockett, Corey Oswalt, Hector Santiago and a few others. The team does not, by the way, view Seth Lugo as rotation depth, and plans to use him exclusively as a reliever this year.

Because the top five spots are locked in, it would be easier for the Mets to convince a Fister or Anderson to audition for a swingman role than it would be to land Gonzalez, who deserves a guaranteed rotation spot. But the sides have kept in touch just in case, as the Mets did with A.J. Pollock before he signed with the Dodgers.

It also remains a possibility, though far from a likelihood, that the Mets will move Travis d'Arnaud for a pitcher.

Justin Wilson joins Hot Stove 00:00:45
New York Mets relief pitcher Justin Wilson explains why he chose the Mets and his initial impressions of new GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

Aug 29, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) tips his helmet after hitting a grand slam home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports (Jim Young)
Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter | : There are stars, bargains, and talent that's in-between still remaining on baseball's free agent market, even though it sometimes seems the pilot light has gone out on the Hot Stove season.

But does waiting too long to sign with a team negatively impact the kind of season a player figures to have? Neil Walker thinks so and has "the worst month-and-a-half of my entire career last year" to offer as evidence.

Walker signed with the Yankees on March 12 and had a lousy start to a subpar season, with his lack of a proper spring training at least partly to blame, the veteran says.
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The centennial of Jackie Robinson's birth presents the opportunity to honor one of the 20th century's great civil rights pioneers, and celebrate baseball's long-ago role in that struggle.

But it should also be an occasion to remember Robinson for what he really was: a thoughtful, nuanced and righteously angry public figure whose ideas were sharp enough that they would still be highly controversial today, if people took the time to consider them.

One of the great aspects of Robinson's true legacy is that if he were active now in public life, he would be as controversial as Colin Kaepernick, whose football career ended because he took a knee during the anthem. (And please don't waste our time by saying that his blackballing happened for any other reason.)
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Mets have added another key piece to their front office, hiring Baseball Prospectus analyst and writer Russell Carleton.

GM Brodie Van Wagenen had stressed the importance of bolstering the team's analytics department. After hiring assistant GM Adam Guttridge in an analytics role, Carleton is another big hire in that area. 

Carleton said during an appearance on Thursday's Effectively Wild podcast on FanGraphs that Guttridge reached out to him roughly a month ago about a position the team was creating and that they thought Carleton would be a good fit for...
Oct 11, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates after making a basket during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports (Sergio Estrada)
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell Jr. donned a Mets jersey on Wednesday night for the second time this season.

This time, the jersey Mitchell rocked was No. 24.

Click below to see
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Last year there was a relatively simple answer to the question of why baseball's free-agent market was frozen:

Wait 'til next year.

Only here it is, next year, and two of the most desirable free agents to ever hit the market -- Bryce Harper and Manny Machado at age 26 -- are among the 100-plus major leaguers still unsigned as spring training approaches, so now it's clear the climate officially has changed in the way teams are doing business.
There is only two weeks left before pitchers and catchers report to Port St. Lucie to begin the new Mets season. Every player has been working diligently to get ready to compete during the long grind this year, as everyone in the organization looks to secure the coveted World Series trophy. 

And that includes Mets new GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

CLICK BELOW TO SEE THE VIDEO
Sandy Alderson
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter | If the trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz pays off in a big way for the Mets, new GM Brodie Van Wagenen will be hailed for his boldness and creativity. But to some degree such success would also vindicate Sandy Alderson as well.

After all, it's fair to say the Alderson regime's biggest failure was poor drafting that led to a weak farm system. Certainly, I made that case more than once over the last couple of years, when injuries at the big-league level exposed the organization's glaring lack of talent in the high minors.

However, that assessment needs to be updated a bit, and now that Alderson has officially moved on to become a senior advisor with the A's, where he won a championship as GM and groomed Billy Beane for his Brad Pitt moment, there's a chance his tenure with the Mets will look better in the years to come...
New York Mets assistant general manager John Ricco looks on before facing the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2009. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
John Ricco, who served as the Mets' assistant GM since 2006, will be serving in a newly-created role by the franchise starting this year. 

Ricco's new role will now be Senior Vice President, Senior Strategy Officer. The official statement from the Mets stated Ricco will report to COO Jeff Wilpon "on special business and finance projects, including significant construction projects the Mets are planning for their Spring Training facility and other minor league facilities."

Ricco won't be completely abandoning the baseball operations side to his job, though. He will still be an advisor to new GM Brodie Van Wagenen and hold his normal responsibilites with salary arbitration, baseball operations' budget, and the team's payroll.
Feb 14, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; A general view of a New York Mets hat and glove on the grass during a workout at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
19-year-old Mets third base prospect Mark Vientos wasn't named among the Top 100 prospects by MLB Pipeline and wasn't named among the Top 101 prospects by Baseball Prospectus.

But ESPN's Keith Law had Vientos ranked No. 60 on his Top 100 prospects list -- ahead of Peter Alonso (No. 90), Andres Gimenez (No. 97), Ronny Mauricio (No. 99), and almost certainly any other Mets prospect (Law's No. 1through No. 50 rankings haven't come out yet).

Alonso and Gimenez appear on pretty much every Top 100 list, and Mauricio is seen by some as the highest-upside prospect in the organization...
Jenrry Mejia celebrates after the Mets defeated the Brewers, 3-2. Mejia recorded three strikeouts in the ninth inning en route to his 14th save of the season. (AP)
Former Mets reliever Jenrry Mejia is joining the defending World Champions.

Mejia, who was released by the Mets in November, has signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox, reports FanCred's Jon Heyman.

After being banned from baseball for life in February of 2016 after his third positive test for a banned performance-enhancing substance, Mejia was granted conditional reinstatement to Major League Baseball last year...
Apr 27, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson looks on before a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)
Former Mets GM Sandy Alderson is back in baseball, joining the Athletics as a Senior Advisor to Baseball Operations.

"I am really excited to return to the A's and the Bay Area," Alderson said in a statement. "I look forward to being as helpful as I can to Billy, David, and the rest of the Baseball Operations staff."

Alderson, who stepped down as Mets GM this past June after a recurrence of cancer, announced last week that he had been cancer-free for four months.
Sep 17, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits an RBI double during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Michael Conforto is expecting a huge 2019 after shaking off the rust in 2018 while getting back to form following shoulder surgery. 

After having surgery, Conforto was initially expected to return to the Mets in May of 2018 at the earliest. Instead, he returned on April 5 -- having played just two Spring Training games and a handful of simulated games.

Conforto doesn't regret returning that early, but said he might have been overly ambitious.
Jun 12, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Clay Buchholz (32) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Camporeale)
The Mets are still looking to add depth to their starting rotation, but prefer to ink a veteran to a minor-league deal, according to New York sources.

For instance, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen had interest in free agent Martin Perez before the Twins signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman. And New York also had interest in Derek Holland, who earlier this month secured a one-year, $7 million deal to remain with the Giants.

Should the Mets still be in the hunt for a starting pitcher of this magnitude, here is a short list of five remaining free agents that should interest Van Wagenen and may be willing to accept a minor-league deal.
Aug 25, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Wilson (37) pitches during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Lefty reliever Justin Wilson said he had other offers on the table before signing with the Mets, explaining that he wanted to play for a contender.

"Clearly, the Mets are gonna be a contender," Wilson said Monday during a conference call with reporters.

Asked specifically what he thinks will make the Mets contenders, Wilson cited the back-end of the bullpen and a starting rotation he would "put up against any starting rotation in the league.
Jun 19, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets second baseman Gavin Cecchini (2) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)
To make room on the roster for newly-signed Justin Wilson, the Mets DFA'd infielder Gavin Cecchini -- the team's first round pick (12th overall) in the 2012 MLB Draft.

The 25-year-old Cecchini, who missed most of the 2018 season due to a foot injury, hit .217/.270/.301 in 36 games for the Mets (four in 2016, 32 in 2017).

In seven minor league seasons with the Mets, Cecchini hit .284/.348/.399 with 17 homers and 135 doubles in 602 games. 
J.D. Davis
In early January, the Mets traded with the Astros for J.D. Davis, who has the potential to be a very intriguing, possibly impactful player on the team's roster this coming season.

"J.D. is a versatile offensive talent," Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in an e-mail after acquiring Davis "He's young, had success against lefties and he'll provide depth at the corner positions."

However, according to multiple organizational sources, in addition to having him play a variety of positions in the field, the Mets plan to get a closer look at Davis on the pitcher's mound, even if it means he can simply be used in a mop-up role...

 
The Mets had two players named to the new Baseball Prospectus Top 101 Prospects list, and the same players were their only two representatives on MLB Pipeline's new Top 100 Prospects list.

1B Peter Alonso (No. 51) and INF Andres Gimenez (No. 58) made the cut for the Mets. Gimenez was No. 38 on the Baseball Prospectus list, while Alonso was No. 40.

Alonso is the No. 1 first base prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline's list. 
New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson speaks during a press conference at CitiField in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, with Yoenis Cespedes after Cespedes signed a $75 million three-year contract with the team. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Kathy Willens/AP)
Sandy Alderson is cancer-free. 

The former Mets GM declared he has been cancer-free for four months and counting while speaking at the BBWAA awards dinner in New York on Saturday night. 

Alderson, 71, stepped down as Mets GM back in June when he cited a recurrence of his cancer. 
Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter | Before we throw too many compliments around, let's see how this revamped Mets' bullpen performs in the cauldron of the regular season for Brodie Van Wagenen's "Come get us" Mets. 
 
Relief pitchers are, after all, a famously combustible lot that can experience dips and surges in performance from year to year.
 
But the Mets' relief corps is, on paper, at least, much deeper this winter and the addition Friday of lefty Justin Wilson only bulks up a unit that mostly betrayed the club last year, even as Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo emerged as bullpen assets. 
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen continues to follow through on his pledge to spread the Mets' resources around the roster, rather than burn them on one or two players.

By signing lefty reliever Justin Wilson to a two-year, $10 million deal, according to a major league source, Van Wagenen has further deepened a revamped bullpen that includes All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, and setup man Jeurys Familia.
David Wright likes what he sees when it comes to the Mets' new-and-improved roster. 

The former third baseman, who is now a special assistant to GM Brodie Van Wagenen, does not believe the lineup will struggle to score runs as it did last season. 

"Our lineup is certainly stronger and deeper than it was last year," he said on Friday. 
David Wright sees some of himself in Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen

The former Mets third baseman, who is now a special assistant to the GM and COO Jeff Wilpon, compared Van Wagenen's engine to that of his as a player. 

"I always wanted to outwork the competition and I feel like Brodie is similar in that aspect," Wright told SNY's Chris Williamson on Friday during a surprise visit to speak with the NYIT baseball and softball teams. 
USA infielder Peter Alonso hits a two-run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
I am not (nor consider myself) a baseball scout. I do not regularly watch the team's top minor leaguers, so I have never bothered to create a top 10 prospect list. To me, that wouldn't be fair to the talent.

However, I talk to lots of people in and around baseball. I listen to people within the Mets organization. I read every list published online, and I talk to a variety of minor-league reporters, experts and scouts. As a result, I end every offseason with a notebook full of names that are mention most when I ask about the team's farm system.

Based on that notebook and comments by professionals, here is my list of the 10 most popular prospects in Brodie Van Wagenen's farm system.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado hits an RBI double during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. (Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports)
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

For weeks, the Mets faced the possibility that Manny Machado might end up in Philadelphia, while Bryce Harper returns to the Nationals. 

But those aren't the only N.L. East rivals who have checked in on at least one of those star free agents. According to major league sources, the Atlanta Braves have also been in contact with Machado's camp. 
Jul 24, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Jeff McNeil (68) reacts after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Citi Field. The hit was his first major league hit. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | The Mets are "making a commitment" to develop Jeff McNeil as an outfielder, GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Thursday, noting that the team is sending quality control coach Luis Rojas to work with McNeil on his defense before Spring Training. 

And parsing through what Van Wagenen said earlier this week, it seems the team is planning for McNeil to be something close to an everyday player in the outfield, which will be his "primary" position.

So, can the Mets rely on McNeil to be an everyday outfielder? 
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Mets hired former Marlins assistant GM Mike Wickham as an advance scout and replay coordinator, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Wickham had previously spent time as assistant director and director of minor league operations with the San Diego Padres, and director of baseball operations with the Marlins.

Wickham's hire is the latest in what has been a busy offseason in the Mets' front office.
Sep 28, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper (34) bats in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports (Russell Lansford)
Mets COO Jeff Wilpon explained Thursday why the team was unlikely to pursue free agents Bryce Harper or Manny Machado

"We have two pretty good lefty outfielders and we're pretty full on the infield," Wilpon told reporters -- including Tim Britton of The Athletic -- during a luncheon for the team's beat writers which was also attended by GM Brodie Van Wagenen. "And then the price from a value point of view, I don't think they've come to me and said, 'We should really do this because it's come down to a point where the cost has value.' We do have a $29 million outfielder on the roster that we hope to come back sometime this year and be productive."

Wilpon was alluding to the idea of adding Machado or Harper to a roster that already includes Yoenis Cespedes, who is due $29 million this coming season and $29.5 million in 2020...
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has made it clear that top prospect 1B Peter Alonso will have a good shot to win the Opening Day job out of Spring Training this year. And that's the only goal he has in mind at the moment.

Alonso joined "Mets Hot Stove" on Thursday to discuss what his mindset is like as his trip to Port St. Lucie is right around the corner.

"I want to go into Spring Training and I want to have the mindset that I'm going to win the job," Alonso said. "I'm going to work hard and do the best to my ability to perform while on the field and show that I'm ready. I want to be the guy."
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock warms up before his at-bat against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at AT&T Park. (Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports)
Free agent outfielder A.J. Pollock, whose market the Mets had been monitoring, has agreed to sign with the Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

The deal is for four years and roughly $50 million, but also contains escalator clauses and opt-outs, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale

SNY's Andy Martino reported last week that the Mets could be in play for Pollock if he became open to a "pillow contract" or an opt-out after the first year of a potential deal.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gestures while speaking during a Major League Baseball owners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Ben Margot/AP)
Major League Baseball is proposing new rule changes. 

According to Ronald Blum of The Associated Press, the league wants to return to a 15-day disabled list and increase the time optioned players must spend in the minor leagues. 

The purpose of these changes would be to reduce the use of relief pitchers and revive offense. 
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter | In the interest of equal time, if you will, I thought it only fair to bring the Mets into this week's Hall of Fame discussion, if not the actual proceedings. 

Because, let's face it, in a feel-good week for the Yankees, the only good news to come out of the voting for Mets' fans was the lack of a significant increase for Roger Clemens. The Rocket may be paying the big price for his steroids taint but in Queens he remains forever branded as a villain for once famously throwing that broken bat in Mike Piazza's direction.
Sep 7, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper (34) prepares to bat in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports (Evan Habeeb)
To date, there have been no published reports indicating the Mets have interest in or will eventually sign Bryce Harper. However, if things break the right way, I see a way Brodie Van Wagenen can step in and steal him.

Again, based on talks with industry sources, as well as multiple rival executives, here's what I believe to be true as I type this right now...
New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen poses for photographs at CitiField Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Based on talks this past week with people at player agencies, as well as rival front offices, including team executives, people in player development, etc., here's what insiders are saying with roughly six weeks until spring training reporting dates...

1) Mets still want a starting pitcher

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, the Mets had interest in free agent pitcher Martin Perez before he signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Twins.
Aug 22, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (68) hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen took the Jeff McNeil-to-the-outfield conversation further than ever a few days ago, saying outfield will be McNeil's "primary role."

"I think with (Juan) Lagares and (Keon) Broxton, and now Jeff McNeil moving to the outfield in a primary role, I think we've got five great outfielders that can give us a lot of length to our lineup," Van Wagenen told Bruce Beck of NBC on Sunday night on Sports Final. 

The "primary role" statement is a bit further than Van Wagenen had gone.
New York Mets first baseman Peter Alonso during the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game at Surprise Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets' farm system has taken a bit of a hit this winter with the trades of Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and others, and that hit was reflected on the new Baseball Prospectus Top 101 prospects list.

INF Andres Gimenez (No. 38) and 1B Peter Alonso (No. 40) are the only Mets on the list, while Kelenic -- who was dealt to Seattle along with Dunn and others in the deal that brought Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to New York -- came in at No. 63.

As far as the rest of the NL East, the Braves led all MLB teams with eight players in the Top 100, while the representation from the Phillies (two), Nationals (three), and Marlins (two) fell more in line with where the Mets currently find themselves.
Jun 10, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)
The Mets have had a busy offseason this winter and Mets manager Mickey Callaway is expecting things to be different in his second season in Queens.

Callaway, in an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Monday, says they have "significantly upgraded" the team and credits GM Brodie Van Wagenen's tireless efforts to improve the club. 

What particularly stands out to Callaway, though, is how different the lineup will be in 2019. 
Oct 26, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson (31) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning in game three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Gary A. Vasquez)
The Mets are still very much engaged in trade talks with other teams, according to rival sources. 

Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters this past week that, while he intends to keep his eye on all markets, he's more likely to sign a player to add depth than sign a major free agent.

Interestingly, according to multiple reports, the Dodgers continue to shop speedy centerfielder Joc Pederson, and the Cubs may now be talking with teams about super-utility player Ben Zobrist...
Brodie Van Wagenen (Mark Flamini, SNY)
The Mets have had a busy offseason, with GM Brodie Wagenen recently making a "come get us" declaration to the rest of the NL East.

So, how many games should they expect to win in 2019?

BetOnline.Ag's odds have the Mets' over/under at 84.5, tied for the fifth-best in the National League with the Brewers and Phillies.
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

With any luck, this will be the only Hall of Fame column I'll ever write, because my one opinion on the place is that it should not exist.

That probably sounds unduly harsh, so let me back up and explain. This year marks my 10th in the Baseball Writers Association of America, which makes me eligible to vote for the first time. When Hall officials reached out late last year to see if I would be registering, it pained me to say no.

What kid who grew up with baseball mania wouldn't want a say in who gets into Cooperstown? The building itself is a magical place, a must-visit for all fans that captures the power and romance of the game.
New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. (Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports)
It's official: Wilmer Flores is no longer a Met.

Flores signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday that includes a team option for 2020. He will earn $3.75 million in 2019, and the deal has a $6 million team option with a $500,000 buyout for 2020, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Flores took to Instagram to thank the Mets and their fans, as they were the only franchise he had been with since turning pro as a 16-year-old in 2008.
Earlier this week Brodie Van Wagenen said he and his staff addressed all of their primary needs and now have roster capable of making a run at the National League East title.

The Mets are better than on the last day of last season, no doubt.

However, what happens -- if reports are accurate -- and the Phillies sign a combination of Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Craig Kimbrell and Dallas Kuechel? If they choose Machado, what happens if the Nationals bring back Harper? And once Harper and Machado are off the board, what happens if the Braves finally make their long-rumored splash and sign A.J. Pollock, who reportedly once interested the Mets?
Sep 15, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)
After a season where he was one of the most valuable outfielders in baseball, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been recognized among the elite.

Nimmo checked in at No. 6 on MLB Network's top right fielders in baseball rankings, behind only Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, Christian Yelich, Mitch Haniger, and Bryce Harper.

The 25-year-old Nimmo had a breakout campaign in 2018, hitting .263/.404/.483 with 17 homers, 28 doubles, and eight triples in 140 games while getting time in right field (62 games), center (44), and left (32).
Oct 3, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Manny Machado waits for his turn in the batting cage prior to game one of the 2018 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Hanashiro)
Manny Machado's dad is adding some more intrigue to his son's free agency. 

We know Machado has at least been offered a seven or eight-year deal by the White Sox, but the elder Machado told Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital on Friday that the Phillies, Yankees and even Dodgers have all made offers to his son. 

And while the White Sox appear to be the strongest suitor, Manuel hinted his son could still sign elsewhere. 
