Andy Martino, SNY.tv

The slow free agent market has left many quality players available in February, and the Yankees and Mets remain engaged with agents, looking for ways to improve.

While both teams have likely completed the bulk of their offseason work and are happy with their respective rosters, both continue to monitor the market for starting pitching depth.

Neither Brian Cashman nor Brodie Van Wagenen is wired to sit back and disengage, when potential upgrades remain available.

While the Yanks have Domingo German, Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa ready to step in if a starter is injured -- and with late-career CC Sabathia, a disabled list stint or two is essentially a given -- they would benefit from greater depth. The names of established starters are obvious, from Gio Gonzalez and Doug Fister to Brett Anderson, Francisco Liriano and Ervin Santana.

For what it's worth, neither the Mets nor the Yanks were involved on Wade Miley, who was in that category until he signed with Houston on Thursday. Santana is seen by some clubs as too much of a health risk.

The Mets have built greater depth, and point to Jason Vargas' improved second half as reasons to be relatively content with their current rotation. Behind their top five, they have Walker Lockett, Corey Oswalt, Hector Santiago and a few others. The team does not, by the way, view Seth Lugo as rotation depth, and plans to use him exclusively as a reliever this year.

Because the top five spots are locked in, it would be easier for the Mets to convince a Fister or Anderson to audition for a swingman role than it would be to land Gonzalez, who deserves a guaranteed rotation spot. But the sides have kept in touch just in case, as the Mets did with A.J. Pollock before he signed with the Dodgers.

It also remains a possibility, though far from a likelihood, that the Mets will move Travis d'Arnaud for a pitcher.