Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock warms up before his at-bat against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at AT&T Park. (Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets are monitoring the market of free agent center fielder A.J. Pollockreports SNY's Andy Martino.

According to Martino, the Mets could be in play for Pollock if he becomes open to a "pillow contract" or an opt-out after the first year of a potential deal.

A pillow contract is basically a one-year deal to reestablish value. A multi-year deal that contains an opt-out after the first year of a deal would serve the same purpose for Pollock, who has reportedly sought a five-year deal worth roughly $80 million but whose problems staying healthy made that ask eye-popping when news of it first leaked

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said earlier this offseason that Pollock would be a good fit for the Mets. The team has since traded for Keon Broxton, but he profiles as a backup -- as does Juan Lagares.

The Braves have been linked to Pollock, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic suggested earlier Tuesday that the sanctions that hit the Braves' minor league system hard and continue to reverberate could have an impact on whether they sign Pollock -- who will cost an acquiring team their second-highest pick in this June's MLB Draft. 

Pollock, who is a career .281/.338/.467 hitter, hit .257/.316/.484 with 21 homers, 21 doubles, and five triples in 113 games last season while being worth 6 DRS. 

The Mets have had a strong offseason, but signing Pollock could put an exclamation point of sorts on it. He should be signed regardless of whether or not Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado wind up signing in the NL East.

But if Harper and/or Machado wind up in the division, the Mets snagging Pollock would be a necessary move to help them properly compete with their rivals. 

Pollock, who is a plus center fielder on both sides of the ball, would fill the Mets' last glaring need. Signing Pollock would also reverberate throughout the roster, allowing the Mets to play Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto in the corners (which is the team's preference), while relegating Lagares and Broxton to the bench (where they belong). 

Yes, Pollock has had problems staying healthy, playing in just 113 games in 2018 after playing in 112 games in 2017. But some of his injuries have been of the freak variety. And if he could be had on a deal no longer than three years, his age (31) isn't much of a factor.

Mets GM addresses offseason 00:03:13
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen shares his thoughts on Peter Alonso, the chances for more offseason deals, and Jacob deGrom's contract status.

After introducing Jed Lowrie on Wednesday at Citi Field, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen stopped short of saying the team is done making big moves this offseason. But he said an outfield upgrade is not a 'top priority' at the moment.

"If other opportunities present themselves down the road, we'll be open to them," Van Wagenen said during the press conference introducing Lowrie. But he went into greater detail during his scrum with reporters after.

"Let's be candid. The outfield is probably not our top priority at this point because with (Jeff) McNeil going out to the outfield, he gives us another really good weapon to be in the lineup on a potentially everyday basis," Van Wagenen said. "By adding Keon Broxton in a trade a couple of weeks ago, he now gives us even more coverage, protection, and competition for (Juan) Lagares out there."
USA infielder Peter Alonso hits a two-run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
Mets top prospect 1B Peter Alonso has repeatedly said he wants to be on the team's Opening Day roster when camp breaks in March. But, as the team introduced veteran super-utility man Jed Lowrie at Citi Field on Wednesday, we're reminded of how much competition Alonso will have to reach that goal.

In what looked like a clear path to start at first in the beginning of the offseason, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has brought in Lowrie and J.D. Davis to create a jam for Alonso. Even Todd Frazier could make the shift to first with Jeff McNeil virtually kicked out of second base after the Robinson Cano trade. 

So what do all these moves mean for the 24-year-old, who absolutely raked in the minors last season? Van Wagenen says the added pressure should provide even more motivation for Alonso.
Jed Lowrie excited to be a Met 00:01:40
Jed Lowrie talked with Andy Martino after he was introduced by the Mets on Wednesday. Lowrie is excited for the opportunity to play in NY.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday that Jed Lowrie will be playing "virtually every day," noting that he'll see time at shortstop in addition to second base and third base. 

Van Wagenen also said the team signed Lowrie with the intent of keeping Todd Frazier. If true, it will mean some serious work for Mickey Callaway to figure out how to distribute playing time. 

"We want Mickey and the coaching staff to be collaborating with players," Van Wagenen said at Citi Field after introducing Lowrie, adding that he also wants the front office to collaborate with Callaway. 
New York Mets' Wilmer Flores walks back to the dugout after flying out against Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo/AP)
The one where Wilmer Flores finds a new home.

The former Mets infielder has agreed to a one-year contract with a club option for 2020 with the Arizona Diamondbacks according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical.
Mets sources have been saying since December's Winter Meetings that Jeff McNeil will get time this spring playing second base, third base, outfield and possibly some first base.

These statements were hinted at before Jed Lowrie was inked to a two-year deal, so they are probably even more true today than eight weeks ago.

McNeil was awesome last season, albeit in a small sample size. The thing is, the guy has always hit regardless of the level of competition. And, since being forced to change his swing after suffering an injury two years ago, he's developed extra base pop that no longer can be viewed as a fluke...
Sep 15, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie (8) fields a ground ball during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)
The Mets officially announced the signing of INF Jed Lowrie on Tuesday, and they will have a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Citi Field to introduce him to the New York media. 

SNY will be airing the press conference on our Twitter and Facebook pages, and immediately following the introduction SNY's MLB Insider Andy Martino will have an exclusive interview with Lowrie and Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

Lowrie signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Mets, and he will be an "everyday-quality player who will serve in a super-utility role," as Martino put it. 
Apr 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs number 10 pick Patrick Mahomes II poses for a photo with his mother Randi and father Pat during the press conference at Stram Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Denny Medley)
The most-talked about quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes II of the Chiefs, is the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes, who you may remember from Bobby Valentine's postseason teams in 1999 and 2000.

Earlier this season, the young Mahomes arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City wearing his father's No. 23 Mets jersey

"Pat Mahomes was honestly one of the best guys I ever managed," Valentine told me earlier Monday about the elder Mahomes. "He was a pitcher, but also one of the best athletes I ever had. He could hit and run the bases, so much so I considered occasionally using him in the outfield."
Oct 3, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Manny Machado waits for his turn in the batting cage prior to game one of the 2018 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Hanashiro)
The Philadelphia Phillies could finally be ready to spend "stupid money" this offseason -- and possibly beyond. 

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Phillies have "visions" of signing Bryce Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel and speculates that Harper and Manny Machado could both be signed by the team. 

Fancred's Jon Heyman also reports that the Phillies are in excellent position to sign either Harper or Manny Machado and that regardless of who they sign this winter, they will make a play for Mike Trout in two years if he does not sign an extension with the Angels.
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud is seen during the second inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)
Although they recently traded Kevin Plawecki, the Mets are open to trading Travis d'Arnaud as well, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

According to Martino, if the Mets deal d'Arnaud, they could look to sign a different backup catcher. However, Martino also notes that minor leaguer Tomas Nido is also on their radar when it comes to a potential answer as a backup.

The 29-year-old d'Arnaud was a non-tender candidate earlier this offseason, but the Mets ultimately decided to offer him arbitration -- with the two sides agreeing to a one-year deal worth $3.515 million...
Mar 18, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Andres Gimenez (83) connects for a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. The Mets defeated the Cardinals 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (Scott Rovak)
Andres Gimenez, viewed by most as the top prospect in the Mets' system, has been honored as the shortstop on MLB Pipeline's All-Defense team for 2019.

"Gimenez reached Double-A as a teenager, partially because of an advanced approach at the plate, but also because of his glovework at the premium position," MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo wrote. "He has the hands, arms, range and internal clock to play the position long-term, even if he has to slide over to second in deference to Amed Rosario."

The 20-year-old Gimenez was one of the youngest players in Double-A when he was promoted in the middle of the 2018 season, and the expectation is that he will open the 2019 season there. If he performs well, a promotion to Triple-A and/or the big leagues at some point in 2019 could be in the cards.
It's possible that in just three years, the era of Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler with the Mets will be nothing but a memory. It seems like just yesterday that the above group, plus Matt Harvey, were popping champagne bottles on their way to the World Series. The future was bright.  

Zack Wheeler will be free to leave after this season. DeGrom, 30, can be a free agent two years from now, with Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz up for free agency the year after that.

The hope is that -- at the very least -- deGrom will be inked to a long-term contract extension before he can sniff the open market. However, the longer both sides wait, the more he will be tempted by freedom.
Mel Stottlemyre passes away 00:00:58
SNY's John Harper and Anthony McCarron reflect on the life and legacy of Mel Stottlemyre.

Former Yankees and Mets pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre died at age of 77 at his home in Seattle on Sunday night, as first reported by Bill Madden of the New York Daily News

Stottlemyre had endured a long battle with bone marrow cancer. 

He won a World Series as Mets pitching coach in 1986 and won four World Series as pitching coach for the Yankees from thier title run between 1996-2000. 
In one offseason, the Mets went from having none of the Top 10 second basemen in baseball to having two of them -- at least according to MLB Network's Top 10 Second Basemen Right Now! show.

But the order might surprise you.

Jed Lowrie, who the Mets signed to a two-year deal last week, comes in at No. 2 on the list, behind Jose Altuve of the Astros. Robinson Cano, who the Mets acquired along with Edwin Diaz from the Mariners in December, checks in at No. 4.
(SNY Illustration)
While the Mets have had a very good offseason, a nightmare scenario for them in the NL East could be getting closer to becoming a reality.

After emerging from their meeting with free agent OF Bryce Harper on Saturday, the Phillies "remain optimistic" that they will snag either Harper or free agent SS/3B Manny Machado, reports Matt Breen of Philly.com.

According to Breen, the Phillies seem to prefer Machado. And if the Phillies land Machado, that would theoretically increase the odds that Harper returns to the Nationals -- who have reportedly again emerged as a strong suitor for him. Harper is also drawing interest from the White Sox...
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Jacob deGrom and the Mets agreed to an historic one-year contract on Friday, avoiding salary arbitration with a one-year, $17 million deal, as SNY was first to report.

That contract represented the largest raise in arbitration history ($9.6 million), and a record salary for a third-time arbitration eligible pitcher. And it will certainly not hurt the chances that the player and team will agree on a long-term extension...
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)
Friday is the deadline for teams to exchange numbers with players who are arbitration-eligible. If a deal is not agreed upon they must schedule a hearing next month in front of a panel of arbitrators to determine that player's salary for the 2019 season. 

Teams that do not reach deals could still negotiate up until the hearing date on a one-year contract or multi-year extension...
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)

Jacob deGrom and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract for 2019, avoiding arbitration, as first reported by SNY's Andy Martino. 

It is a $9.6 million raise for the 30-year-old right-hander, a record raise for a third-time arbitration-eligible pitcher.

While it means no extension for the reigning Cy Young award winner, an extension still remains a priority, sources tell Martino. 
How does Lowrie impact Alonso? 00:00:27
Adam Fisher discusses how the Jed Lowrie signing puts a dent in the chances that Peter Alonso can make the Mets Opening Day roster.

Signing Jed Lowrie to a two-year, $20 million deal did more than add depth to the Mets' infield. It created a log jam that could impact top prospect Peter Alonso.

While Alonso has repeatedly said he wanted to be the Mets' Opening Day first baseman and GM Brodie Van Wagenen wouldn't rule out the possibility that the 24-year-old Alonso could make the major-league roster out of spring training, signing Lowrie means it's not a deal breaker if Alonso starts the season in the minors.

That's part of the sacrifice the Mets may have to make. Given MLB's service time rules, the Mets could benefit with Alonso starting the season at the Triple-A level by getting another year of team control. 
Will Lowrie be a super utility? 00:00:46
Todd Zeile talks from experience when he discusses the challenges facing Jed Lowrie as he takes on multiple positions for the Mets.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The Mets acquisition of infielder Jed Lowrie on a two-year, $20 million deal that is still pending a physical crowds their infield, and has the potential to squeeze Jeff McNeil's playing time.

As a solution, the Mets plan to use McNeil in the outfield in 2019, according to a person familiar with the plans.

At the beginning of the offseason, McNeil was pencilled in as the starting second baseman. He was nearly shipped to Seattle in the Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade, but the Mets pulled him out of that deal at the last minute, and replaced him with reliever Gerson Bautista.
Sep 7, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper (34) prepares to bat in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports (Evan Habeeb)
To date, there have been no published reports indicating the Mets have interest in or will eventually sign Bryce Harper. However, if things break the right way, I see a way Brodie Van Wagenen can step in and steal him.

Again, based on talks with industry sources, as well as multiple rival executives, here's what I believe to be true as I type this right now...
Aug 22, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (68) hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Might be a strange way to start a story about Jeff McNeil, but here goes: Jed Lowrie is a very good ballplayer.

The Mets are a better club after adding Lowrie on a two-year, $20-million deal Thursday. He's no "if," that's for sure. And the Mets should be applauded for bringing in a switch-hitter who should play regularly around the infield and deliver offense, even if some believe they needed a righty outfielder more.

But signing Lowrie makes us wonder about McNeil, a second-half sensation last year: Where does he fit now on this Mets roster?
Lowrie signing makes sense 00:00:54
Andy Martino argues while the Lowrie signing might seem puzzling at first, it fits with Brodie Van Wagenen's offseason moves.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Upon first hearing the Mets were closing in on a two-year, $20 million deal with Jed Lowrie, my first reaction was, what?

Lowrie is an excellent player, but he was the A's second baseman last year, and the Mets have Robinson Cano. But upon further digging, it made more sense: According to sources, the Mets view Lowrie as an everyday-quality player who will serve in a super-utility role.
Sep 25, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) hits an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)
The Mets brought in another vetearn infielder this offseason, signing Jed Lowrie to a two-year deal on Thursday, SNY's Andy Martino confirmed.

According to Martino, the deal is worth $20 million over the two years for the 34-year-old.

Lowrie had his first All-Star season in 2018, with a .267/.353/.448 slash line, a career-high 23 homers and 99 RBI over 157 games with the Oakland A's...
The Mets' current lineup is better than last year with the additions of Robinson Cano and Wilson Ramos, but is it enough to avoid the offensive ups and downs suffered the past few seasons?

The way it stands, FanGraphs.com projects the Mets to have the seventh-most productive set of bats in the National League. Overall, the team projects to be the NL's fifth-best, but that is largely due to the pitching staff, which projects to be the best.

The thing is, if Cano, Ramos or Michael Conforto go down with an injury, let alone two of them dropping at the same time, the Mets will return to scrambling when forced to again lean on Todd Frazier to be a veteran, power presence in the lineup. Which is why they need to add more...
Tim Tebow Mandatory Credit: Bob Karp-Daily Record via USA TODAY NETWORK (Bob Karp)
Tim Tebow is tying the knot. 

The Mets prospect proposed to his girlfriend, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters -- a former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa winner -- and she said yes. Tebow put the 7.25-carat ring on her finger at a scenic view on his family's farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida, according to PEOPLE

CLICK BELOW TO SEE THE PICTURE
Sep 3, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Luis Avilan (70) throws in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
The Mets signed left-handed reliever Luis Avilan to a minor league deal, the team announced Thursday.

SNY's Andy Martino reported earlier Thursday that the Mets were still looking for a lefty reliever. And it's easy to see Avilan filling the Mets' lefty void in the bullpen.

"Luis is a left-handed quality major league reliever who addresses another offseason priority," Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. "We are pleased to see these types of proven players want to be a part of what we are trying to build."
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has said that first base prospect Peter Alonso has a chance to win the job out of Spring Training this season, and that's exactly where Alonso's head is at. 

"I want to be the guy," Alonso said Thursday morning during an appearance on the MLB Network.

"Yes I have a tremendous opportunity, but I have to work even harder and make the best of it and capitalize," Alonso noted, adding that he has been working hard on his conditioning during the offseason...
(Robert Hanashiro)
Free agent C Yasmani Grandal may have inked a new deal for the 2019 season, but he can't be happy with what he left on the table in doing so. 

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Grandal signed a one-year deal with the Brewers on Wednesday night. ESPN's Jeff Passan added that the deal was worth $18.25 million.

That's a nice lump sum for Grandal next season, but the Mets offered him a greater amount in their multi-year deal. Rosenthal points out that Grandal declined a four-year deal with New York that could have been worth up to $60 million. That is $15 million per season through the 2022 season. Rosenthal noted on Thursday on the MLB Network that it was Grandal -- not his agents -- who turned down the deal from the Mets since he was unhappy with the average annual value.
(SNY Illustration)
Brodie Van Wagenen believes the Mets are the favorites in the National League East, but the division may soon become even tougher than expected. 

SNY's Andy Martino reports that Manny Machado to the Phillies and Bryce Harper to the Nationals is the most-speculated outcome of the two star free-agents, while MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that momentum is "heating up" on making that a reality. 

If it indeed does turn out that way, retaining Harper would be a monumental win for the Nationals. 
Sep 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) smiles as he finishes batting practice before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
With Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen making roster depth moves over the weekend, it looked as if he was done making the big splashes this offseason. 

But that was before news broke that the Mets and former 3B David Wright reached a contract restructure after he moved into the role of special advisor to Van Wagenen and COO Jeff Wilpon on Monday.

According to The Post's Ken Davidoff, the Mets won't be paying Wright's $15 million salary in 2019. Instead, they will pay him $9 million over the course of the year, with a lump sum of $4 million coming on Thursday and the rest of the money dispersed throughout the season.
The Mets had been aggressive in their efforts to trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, who the Marlins are expected to deal. Here's the latest...

Jan. 8, 3:25 PM:

The Braves and Marlins reportedly stopped talking about a trade for Realmuto, but according to SiriusXM's Craig Mish, talks have resurfaced. Mish believes that Atlanta is trying to wait out the Marlins.
Houston Astros third baseman J.D. Davis bats during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park. (Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports)
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has spoken repeatedly about eliminating the team's "ifs" for the 2019 season. Over the weekend, he executed a series of trades intended to do just that.

Time will tell if Van Wagenen and his evaluators chose the right players to acquire, or parted with a prospect who will develop into a productive major leaguer. But the GM's goal was to create contingency plans that will at least reduce the number of ifs on the roster.
Mets make moves, trade Plawecki 00:01:02
Kevin Plawecki is out, but who else did Brodie VanWagenen move this weekend? What did he do to help the Mets, John Harper breaks it down.

The Mets had a busy weekend acquiring a handful of players from a number of teams -- targeting depth for their bench by trading pieces in their minor league system. Get to know the newest Mets and what they'll add to New York's major league roster in 2019.

Cody Bohanek, IN

Bohanek, 23, is a minor league infielder drafted in the 30th round by the Astros in 2017. He has nine home runs, 17 doubles, 55 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 177 career minor league games. He can serve the Mets as a utility player with experience playing at second base, third base and shortstop in the minors. 
Sep 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) waves to the crowd after a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
David Wright will continue to have an impact with the Mets. 

The former Mets third baseman, who played his last game in September, will remain with the club as special assistant to COO Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, the team announced on Monday.  

Wright, 36, had expressed interest in remaining with the organization in a front office type of role after announcing he was physically unable to continue playing in September. 
Mets make moves, trade Plawecki 00:01:02
Kevin Plawecki is out, but who else did Brodie VanWagenen move this weekend? What did he do to help the Mets, John Harper breaks it down.

The Mets weren't done making moves Sunday, as they announced a deal that sent C Kevin Plawecki to the Indians.

Plawecki goes to Cleveland in exchange for RHP Walker Lockett and minor league INF Sam Haggerty

With the addition of Wilson Ramos, the Mets needed had four catchers on the roster, including Travis d'Arnaud, who was tendered a contract earlier this offseason. In turn, Van Wagenen needed to get a catcher off the roster, and the team was "getting a lot of hits" from other teams on Plawecki, per SNY's Andy Martino.
Sep 24, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros third baseman J.D. Davis (28) throws a ball to first base during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. An error on the throw by Davis allowed Toronto shortstop Richard Urena (not pictured) to reach second base. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports (Nick Turchiaro)
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen continues to churn out offseason moves, as the team announced they have acquired INF J.D. Davis in a trade with the Astros. 

The Mets also received minor-league INF Cody Bohanek in exchange for three of their own minor leaguers -- OF Ross Adolph, INF Luis Santana, and C Scott Manea. 

It was reported last week that the Mets and Astros were engaged in trade talks, and Seth Lugo was a focal point. Clearly, that didn't pan out.
Sep 12, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Derek Holland (45) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)
At the moment, the Mets already have one of the best starting rotations in the entire league, but that doesn't mean they can't add more depth.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is still on the hunt to perfect his 2019 roster, and according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, free agent starters LHP Derek Holland and RHP Josh Tomlin are reportedly on their radar.

Holland has one of the hotter markets right now, as the Reds, Giants, and Rangers have been linked to him this offseason. The 32-year-old pitched to the tune of a 3.57 ERA with 169 strikeouts over 171.1 innings (36 games) last season with the Giants. It was a big turnaround from his previous season with the White Sox, where he had an awful 6.20 ERA over 29 games.
Jul 4, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Keon Broxton (23) makes a leaping catch of a fly ball hit by Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)
The Mets made two minor moves on Saturday as they continue to add depth to the roster. 

In a trade with the Brewers, the Mets acquired outfielder Keon Broxton in exchange for right-hand pitchers Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill and infielder Felix Valerio. 

The Mets also signed left-handed pitcher Hector Santiago to a minor-league deal, per SNY's Andy Martino. 
Ken Griffey Jr. trade proposal 00:01:15
Former Mets assistant GM Jim Duquette reveals how close the New York Mets were to acquiring Ken Griffey Jr. from the Mariners in 2000.

The Mets came close to landing Ken Griffey Jr. in a blockbuster trade back in 2000, a haul of players would have went to the Mariners and possibly made them a worse ballclub, although prime Griffey in that lineup would have given Mets fans a show. 

According to former Mets Assistant GM Jim Duquette, they offered a package of Armando Benitez, Octavio Dotel and Roger Cedeno, but Grifffey's no trade clause was in the way and at that time he stated he only wanted to go to Cincinatti. 

"There was an outside chance we could get him if we offered this package...it got to the point where Pat Gillick the [Mariners] GM at the time, went and asked Griffey, cause he was in the last year of his deal and they didn't think he could sign him long term. But he didn't give him any time, here's a guy who grew up as a Mariner...if I had been given more time I might have accepted the deal," said Duquette. 
Bryce Harper
While the Mets' projected starting outfield currently consists of Michael Conforto, Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo, that doesn't mean that will be their outfield come Opening Day.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is still pursuing another outfielder, SNY's Andy Martino said Wednesday afternoon, and repeatedly said in late 2018 he hoped to add an everyday center fielder as opposed to another corner outfielder.

With Yoenis Cespedes' return date unclear -- top advisor Omar Minaya said, "If [Cespedes] gives us anything this year, that is gravy." -- that further indicates the team's need for another outfielder. 
Brandon Nimmo likes trade rumors 00:00:55
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo compares this offseason's trade rumors to when he almost became a Cincinnati Red.

At the beginning of the offseason, Mets OF Brandon Nimmo saw his name swirling around MLB trade rumors, but he wasn't worried one bit.

This isn't the first time it's happening.

Calling into "Mets Hot Stove," Nimmo divulged on the first time he remembers his name being out there, and how that moment shaped his mindset about the rumors.
Jun 12, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis)
Terry Francona knows all about a rough first year as a manager, considering he had it worse back in 1997 in Philadelphia than his friend, Mickey Callaway, did with the Mets last season.

Francona, who came into that year "naïve" by his own admission, piloted the Phillies to a 68-94 record in his inaugural season on the bench. He's since gone on to become one of baseball's most successful and respected skippers, winning two World Series with Boston and winning the last three American League Central titles in Cleveland.

Asked to assess the rookie season of his former pitching coach - Callaway guided the Mets to a 77-85 record in 2018 - Francona said, "I think he's incredibly talented and confident in what he's doing.
Apr 10, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter | : So Omar Minaya went on MLB Radio this week and downplayed expectations that Yoenis Cespedes is being counted on at all by the Mets in 2019.

"If he gives us anything this year, that is gravy," was the way he put it.

Now wait a minute...
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) (AP)
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | : The Mets and Jacob deGrom's reps at CAA have met just once this offseason to talk about a contract extension, but those discussions remain a priority for both player and team, according to major league sources.

Our reported estimate is that deGrom, 30, would make approximately $14-16 million in arbitration in 2019, and would command between $130-$145 million for a five-year extension.

The salary arbitration process can be arcane and confusing, so here is an explainer for how this could actually proceed...
Relief pitcher David Robertson (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)
David Robertson's second stint with the Yankees is officially over. 

The free agent reliever agreed to a deal with the Phillies on Thursday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. 

Robertson, 33, agreed to a two-year deal guaranteed at least $23 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He will earn $10 million in 2019, $11 million in 2020 with a $12 million club option (with a $2 million buyout) for 2021. 
New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes (52) holds his broken bat as he looks at a video replay of his flyout to deep left field during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in New York. (AP)
The Mets don't know exactly when outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will return from double heel surgery, and Omar Minaya, special assistant to the GM, echoed that sentiment.

"Right now, there's not a specific timetable to date," Minaya said on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday. "But he had those two operations. Usually we don't like getting into specific timetables. We just want to get him back, and if he comes back, anything -- if he gives us anything this year, that is gravy. We're happy for that."

New Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said last month he views Cespedes, who underwent surgery to remove bone calcification from his right heel on Aug. 2 and his left heel on Oct. 26, as "the ultimate trade deadline piece," suggesting the 33-year-old slugger could return at some point in the second half.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren (43) delivers in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)
With plenty of work cut out for GM Brodie Van Wagenen ahead of Spring Training, the Mets have entered the New Year actively pursuing free agents to add depth to the bullpen and utility pieces, according to SNY's Andy Martino. 

Some of the names that have been sifted through include RHP Adam Warren, LHP Justin Wilson and utility players Asdrubal Cabrera and Marwin Gonzalez

The Mets want to continue to address their depth at bullpen after adding Juerys Familia and trading for Edwin Diaz in December. Both Warren and Wilson would provide that help. Warren sported a 3.14 ERA and struck out 52 batters across 51.2 innings for both the Yankees and Mariners last season, while the Cubs' Wilson finished with a 3.46 ERA. 
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Former Mets All-Star Dwight Gooden knows what it takes to win a Cy Young, which is why he couldn't get enough of Jacob deGrom this past season. 

DeGrom had one of the most dominating seasons by a starting pitcher in history, and rightfully so, he won the National League Cy Young. The righty posted a 1.70 ERA with 269 strikeouts over 217 innings, while shattering the stigma around a pitcher's record showing the whole picture about pitcher success. DeGrom only posted a 10-9 record, as the Mets' offense wasn't much help during the season.

Whenever the 30-year-old took the mound, Gooden was watching. He made sure to revolve his schedule around deGrom's turn in the rotation.
Former New York Mets player Dwight Gooden greets fans before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets Saturday, May 28, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has won over at least one of the franchise's legends. 

Dwight Gooden has been closely following his former team's activity throughout the MLB hot stove season and while a little apprehensive at first of the agent-turned-GM, he likes Van Wagenen's aggressive, win-now mentality and approach thus far. 

 
