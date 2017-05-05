Noah Syndergaard has dealt with a blister, cracked nail, biceps tendonitis, arm fatigue and shoulder discomfort at various points this season. He refused to have himself checked out with an MRI and instead threw a bullpen session Friday. He supposedly looked and felt great, and was cleared to make his scheduled start Sunday.

Of course, after hitting 100 mph with his fastball to start the game, he was removed midway through the second inning after throwing a pitch and grabbing beneath his right arm (lat muscle). Now, he's headed for an MRI, initially scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday.

Asked if it's common for a player to refuse examination, GM Sandy Alderson said, "That's not standard practice, but I can't tie him down and throw him in the tube either."

No, you don't tackle him. (For starters, Alderson is 69 years old, while Syndergaard is Syndergaard and he'd win.) But the proper solution is to sit him down, call his agent and explain to them the situation and how that the MRI isn't a punishment, but is in the best interest of the player, his teammates, the organization and his future.