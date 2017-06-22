The Mets have called up RHP Chasen Bradford and optioned Tyler Pill to Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bradford, who has yet to make his big-league debut, is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 29 games for Las Vegas this season. He has appeared entirely in relief, and has led the team in Las Vegas with nine saves.

Pill struggled in his outing against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing five runs in six innings. In 18 innings for the Mets this season -- including four starts -- Pill is 0-3 with a 5.00 ERA.