For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) The Mets scored a season-high 16 runs and matched their season high with 20 hits without hitting a home run. Every player who received an at-bat had a hit, with the exception of Wilmer Flores, who flied out as a pinch-hitter.

2) Jose Reyes tied his career high with five RBIs, Rene Rivera drove in three, and Michael Conforto and Jacob deGrom each plated a pair. T.J. Rivera, Rene Rivera and Conforto all had three hits. Neil Walker, Curtis Granderson, Reyes and deGrom had two hits apiece.

3) deGrom struggled on the mound, allowing season highs in runs (five) and hits (eight) while walking five and striking out five in five innings en route to his second win.

4) The Mets' bullpen allowed one hit in four scoreless innings.

Post-game reaction from Matt Citak...

The Mets' bats came alive tonight, pounding five runs on seven hits in only four innings against our dear old friend Bartolo. They then kept the party going in the 5th with Collmenter on the mound, adding another four runs. After piling on seven more in the 8th, New York finished the game with 16 runs on 20 hits. The Mets have now scored 35 runs in the last four games against the Braves. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to life in the NL East.

What impressed me the most about New York's offense tonight, besides the fact that they were 12-for-20 with runners in scoring position, was that all of the scoring came without a single home run being hit. As a team that has been known to struggle when unable to hit the long ball, it was great to see the Mets manufacture runs during several rallies throughout the game.

As sharp as the offense looked, the opposite can be said about deGrom. Jacob lugged through five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with a whopping five walks. He has now walked five or more batters in two of his last three starts. Prior to this stretch, deGrom hadn't walked five batters in a game since May 26, 2014, the third start of his career.

This marked the fourth straight game New York's starting pitcher allowed five or more runs. With Syndergaard out for a while, the Mets need deGrom to anchor down the rotation as the team's ace. Tonight, he could not have looked further from that.

After getting the day off yesterday, Granderson returned to the lineup and swung the bat well, going 2-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI. Curtis has looked dismal at the plate all season, so let's hope his performance tonight will get him back on track.

The Mets have now put themselves in a position to take three out of four in their first visit to SunTrust Park. Considering everything that has happened over the last week, a series win would provide a nice morale boost for the injury-plagued Mets. >> To follow Matt on Twitter, click here.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Jose Reyes' three-run double extends lead

Video: Jacob deGrom helps himself with two-run single

Video: Curtis Granderson's RBI double extends Mets lead

News and notes...

The Mets have scored five or more runs in six straight games for the first time since Sept. 7-13, 2015, when they did it seven consecutive times.

New York went 12-for-20 (.600) with runners in scoring position, the second-highest in team history. Overall, the Mets are hitting .321 (54-for-168) with men in scoring position, the best mark in baseball.

DeGrom's streak of double-digit strikeout games ended at three. He's walked 16 batters in five starts, 12 coming in two of his last three outings.

Granderson snapped a 1-for-32 stretch with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored.

Reyes' five RBIs gave him 457 as a Met, one more than Kevin McReynolds for 10th on the club's all-time list. It was his first five-RBI game since June 15, 2013, his sixth Major League game.

The Mets activated Flores (knee) from the 10-day disabled list prior to the game and optioned Sean Gilmartin to Triple-A Las Vegas.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on the offense: "We feel we have a good offensive team and you knew at some time we'd start getting some hits. I think you're starting to see better at-bats, better pitch selections and I think that's the big difference right now.

Collins on deGrom's command: "That is so uncharacteristic of him. I don't know…two starts in a row he's been 97 [mph] throughout the ballgame. I don't know, hopefully he's not trying to overthrow…I was very surprised tonight, especially in the middle innings, he just didn't make his pitches."

DeGrom on his outing: "The most important thing was we got a win tonight. Yeah, that outing is frustrating for me...I feel good early on. I don't know what's happening later in the game. I don't if I'm trying to do too much or something out there and for some reason, I lose control...I just wasn't able to throw the ball where I wanted to. It's frustrating."

What's next?

The Mets (12-15) go for the series win against the Braves (11-15) as they conclude their four-game series at SunTrust Park on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on SNY.

Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA, 1.253 WHIP) closes New York's seven-game road trip with a start in his hometown. Wheeler allowed just one earned run but lasted only 4 2/3 innings in the Mets' 5-3 win against the Nationals on Saturday. The 26-year-old has a 2.94 ERA and four wins in eight career starts against Atlanta. The native of nearby Smyrna, Georgia won his Major League debut at Turner Field on June 18, 2013.

Jaime Garcia (1-1, 3.99 ERA, 1.330 WHIP) looks to continue a string of successful starts against the Mets in the finale. After allowing seven earned runs in his first two starts, the southpaw has surrendered six in his last three, spanning 18 1/3 innings. New York defeated Garcia in his Braves debut at Citi Field, tagging him for four runs in six innings. The 30-year-old has won only two of six decisions against the Mets despite a 3.06 ERA in eight career starts.