Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 16-5 rout of the Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) The Mets scored a season-high 16 runs and matched their season high with 20 hits without hitting a home run. Every player who received an at-bat had a hit, with the exception of Wilmer Flores, who flied out as a pinch-hitter.

2) Jose Reyes tied his career high with five RBIs, Rene Rivera drove in three, and Michael Conforto and Jacob deGrom each plated a pair. T.J. Rivera, Rene Rivera and Conforto all had three hits. Neil Walker, Curtis Granderson, Reyes and deGrom had two hits apiece.

3) deGrom struggled on the mound, allowing season highs in runs (five) and hits (eight) while walking five and striking out five in five innings en route to his second win. 

4) The Mets' bullpen allowed one hit in four scoreless innings.

Post-game reaction from Matt Citak...

The Mets' bats came alive tonight, pounding five runs on seven hits in only four innings against our dear old friend Bartolo. They then kept the party going in the 5th with Collmenter on the mound, adding another four runs. After piling on seven more in the 8th, New York finished the game with 16 runs on 20 hits. The Mets have now scored 35 runs in the last four games against the Braves. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to life in the NL East.

What impressed me the most about New York's offense tonight, besides the fact that they were 12-for-20 with runners in scoring position, was that all of the scoring came without a single home run being hit. As a team that has been known to struggle when unable to hit the long ball, it was great to see the Mets manufacture runs during several rallies throughout the game.

As sharp as the offense looked, the opposite can be said about deGrom. Jacob lugged through five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with a whopping five walks. He has now walked five or more batters in two of his last three starts. Prior to this stretch, deGrom hadn't walked five batters in a game since May 26, 2014, the third start of his career.

This marked the fourth straight game New York's starting pitcher allowed five or more runs. With Syndergaard out for a while, the Mets need deGrom to anchor down the rotation as the team's ace. Tonight, he could not have looked further from that.

After getting the day off yesterday, Granderson returned to the lineup and swung the bat well, going 2-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI. Curtis has looked dismal at the plate all season, so let's hope his performance tonight will get him back on track.

The Mets have now put themselves in a position to take three out of four in their first visit to SunTrust Park. Considering everything that has happened over the last week, a series win would provide a nice morale boost for the injury-plagued Mets. >> To follow Matt on Twitter, click here.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Jose Reyes' three-run double extends lead

Video: Jacob deGrom helps himself with two-run single

Video: Curtis Granderson's RBI double extends Mets lead

News and notes...

The Mets have scored five or more runs in six straight games for the first time since Sept. 7-13, 2015, when they did it seven consecutive times.

New York went 12-for-20 (.600) with runners in scoring position, the second-highest in team history. Overall, the Mets are hitting .321 (54-for-168) with men in scoring position, the best mark in baseball.

DeGrom's streak of double-digit strikeout games ended at three. He's walked 16 batters in five starts, 12 coming in two of his last three outings.

Granderson snapped a 1-for-32 stretch with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored.

Reyes' five RBIs gave him 457 as a Met, one more than Kevin McReynolds for 10th on the club's all-time list. It was his first five-RBI game since June 15, 2013, his sixth Major League game.

The Mets activated Flores (knee) from the 10-day disabled list prior to the game and optioned Sean Gilmartin to Triple-A Las Vegas.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on the offense: "We feel we have a good offensive team and you knew at some time we'd start getting some hits. I think you're starting to see better at-bats, better pitch selections and I think that's the big difference right now.

Collins on deGrom's command: "That is so uncharacteristic of him. I don't know…two starts in a row he's been 97 [mph] throughout the ballgame. I don't know, hopefully he's not trying to overthrow…I was very surprised tonight, especially in the middle innings, he just didn't make his pitches."

DeGrom on his outing: "The most important thing was we got a win tonight. Yeah, that outing is frustrating for me...I feel good early on. I don't know what's happening later in the game. I don't if I'm trying to do too much or something out there and for some reason, I lose control...I just wasn't able to throw the ball where I wanted to. It's frustrating."

What's next?

The Mets (12-15) go for the series win against the Braves (11-15) as they conclude their four-game series at SunTrust Park on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on SNY. 

Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA, 1.253 WHIP) closes New York's seven-game road trip with a start in his hometown. Wheeler allowed just one earned run but lasted only 4 2/3 innings in the Mets' 5-3 win against the Nationals on Saturday. The 26-year-old has a 2.94 ERA and four wins in eight career starts against Atlanta. The native of nearby Smyrna, Georgia won his Major League debut at Turner Field on June 18, 2013.

Jaime Garcia (1-1, 3.99 ERA, 1.330 WHIP) looks to continue a string of successful starts against the Mets in the finale. After allowing seven earned runs in his first two starts, the southpaw has surrendered six in his last three, spanning 18 1/3 innings. New York defeated Garcia in his Braves debut at Citi Field, tagging him for four runs in six innings. The 30-year-old has won only two of six decisions against the Mets despite a 3.06 ERA in eight career starts.
Terry Collins and postgame player reactions to the Mets' 16-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

The Mets (12-15) will play the final game of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves (11-15) tonight at SunTrust Park. The Mets have won two out of the first three games of the series.

Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA) will pitch for the Mets. Wheeler has only pitched beyond five and 2/3 innings once this season, and pitched just 4 2/3 innings in his last start on Saturday against the Nationals.

Jaime Garcia (1-1, 3.19 ERA) will pitch for the Braves. In a start against the Mets at Citi Field earlier this season, Garcia gave up four runs and six hits and lasted six innings.
Steve Gelbs talks with Mets infielder Jose Reyes about his slow start at the plate and what adjustments he's made lately.

The Mets (11-15) continue their four-game series against the Braves (11-14) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets lost, 9-7, on Tuesday night as Matt Harvey allowed six runs.

The Mets have lost 12 of their last 16 games. ... The Mets have scored five or more runs in six-straight games while homering in each one. ... The Mets have 28 home runs on the road, which is the most in the majors.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Jacob deGrom, (2.84 ERA/2.91 FIP, 1.17 WHIP), who allowed three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out 12 against the Nationals last Friday.
Mar 20, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits a single to right center during the fourth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)

Mets INF Wilmer Flores was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday night's game in Atlanta.

LHP Sean Gilmartin was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the 25-man roster for Flores.

Flores, who has been on the disabled list since April 21 due to a knee infection, went 2-for-4 for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday night as he concluded his rehab assignment.
Mar 15, 2017; Luis Guillorme (77) connects for a base hit at Roger Dean Stadium. Credit: Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

Mets Double-A SS Luis Guillorme has been known for his slick fielding since joining the organization as a 10th-round pick in 2013 out of high school in Coral Springs, Fla. This season, the 22-year-old Guillorme also is thriving with his bat at Double-A Binghamton.

Guillorme is hitting .338 with five doubles, six RBIs, two steals and a .411 on-base percentage through 80 at-bats with the Rumble Ponies.

He credits a winter dedication to consistency with his swing for the improved production. Guillorme hit .263 with a .332 OBP and .315 slugging last season with Class A St. Lucie after being named South Atlantic League MVP in 2015.

Guillorme has continued the attempts at keeping his swing consistent this season with Binghamton hitting coach Valentino Pascucci.
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) reacts after the top of the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles for a second opinion on his partially torn right lat muscle, reports Joel Sherman of the NY Post.

The Mets have not given a timetable for Syndergaard's return, though GM Sandy Alderson said earlier this week that Syndergaard -- who is on the 10-day disabled list -- would be out for a matter of weeks, not days.

Mets LHP Steven Matz missed roughly two months with a torn lat in 2015, but the Mets expect Syndergaard to need more time to recover than Matz did, a team source told Marc Carig of Newsday.

Syndergaard, who exited Sunday's game in the second inning due to the injury, had missed his prior start due to a biceps/shoulder issue that he refused to undergo an MRI for.
In Monday's MetsBlog Q&ACast, I talked with SNY contributor Adam Rubin about...

1) Noah Syndergaard's injury and how it was handled by him and the team...
2) MRI exams, protocol and dealing with the MLB Player's Union...
3) How players deal with reporters during losing streaks, injuries and bad days...
4) Life not covering the Mets every day...

Later in the show, I attempted to learn more about Yoenis Cespedes's situation and Syndergaard's condition by talking with Dr. David Werner, who is a doctor of physical therapy, board certified orthopedic specialist and certified strength and conditioning specialist.

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Apr 15, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson connects for a triple during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

Mets OF Curtis Granderson is expected back in the starting lineup tonight, despite hitting .124 with a .175 OBP and just five extra base hits through 26 games this season.

Granderson was not in Tuesday's starting lineup. Instead, he took early batting practice under the watchful eye of his hitting coach and long-time batting guru, Kevin Long. He did, however, pinch hit to lead off the seventh inning and flied out to left field.
New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Smoker (49) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell)

Josh Smoker and Fernando Salas' struggles continued as both relievers allowed runs in last night's 9-7 loss to the Braves.

Smoker entered the game in the seventh, and after picking up the first out, allowed back-to-back hits to Kemp and Markakis to put runners on second and third.

Salas then came on in relief of the lefty and surrendered a single, a walk, a sacrifice fly, and another single to make the score 9-3 Atlanta -- a defecit the Mets were not able to overcome.
Mets manager Terry Collins and starting pitcher Matt Harvey discuss Harvey's outing after the Mets' 9-7 loss to Atlanta.

Matt Harvey allowed six runs and eight hits, while walking three and striking out two, in 5 1/3 innings during a 9-7 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night.

It was his his second consecutive six-run outing.

"Today was the best I've felt in a long time and the ball was coming out better than it had for a few years," Harvey said after the game. "I just have to locate. It's fine tuning that. The velocity was there the whole time and I was able to repeat things the right way."

In his last three starts, Harvey has allowed four home runs, walked 10 batters, and struck out five, while losing twice and posting an 8.10 ERA. He has only pitched a full seven innings once this season.
Mets manager Terry Collins discusses the decision to give Curtis Granderson a night off and also gives an update on injuries.

The Mets (11-15) will play the third game of a four-game series Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves (11-14) tonight at SunTrust Park.

Jacob deGrom (1-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.168 WHIP) will start for the Mets. He's coming off three strong starts, during which he's struck out 35 batters.

Bartolo Colon (1-2, 5.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) will start for the Braves. He has allowed at least four runs during three of his last four starts.
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 9-7 loss to the Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Matt Harvey allowed six runs on eight hits, three walks with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Over his last two starts -- both against Atlanta -- Harvey's surrendered 12 runs on 13 hits and eight walks with three strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings. Over his last three starts, he's struck out a total of five batters in 16 2/3 frames.

2) Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer in the first and a grand slam in the ninth. The six RBIs were a career high. Asdrubal Cabrera connected on a solo shot, his third, while Michael Conforto and Neil Walker each collected two hits.
(Nick Wass/AP)

Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud left Tuesday's game against the Braves due to a sore right wrist -- the same wrist that recently kept him out of the starting lineup for four games.

Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game that d'Arnaud seemed to feel pain during batting practice. When he felt the injury during the game, he told Collins he was unable to hit.

D'Arnaud was 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the game before leaving.
Apr 15, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson connects for a triple during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

One day after Orioles OF Adam Jones was the victim of racism at Fenway Park in Boston, Mets OF Curtis Granderson opened up about his own experiences with racism on the baseball field.

Granderson said when he was in college and in the minor leagues, racism would rear its ugly head particularly in small, rural towns where there were few minorities, reports Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com

When Granderson was 18 years old, he was playing in a baseball tournament in Kentucky when a local fan referred to players on his team as "you black boys."
The Mets (11-14) continue their four-game series against the Braves (10-14) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets, behind another big night from Michael Conforto, beat the Braves, 7-5, in Monday night's series opener.

The Mets have won 12 of their last 15 games in Atlanta and are 7-4 on the road this season. ... The Mets have scored five or more runs in five-straight games. ... The Mets are third in the majors with 39 home runs, trailing only the Brewers (47) and Nationals (43). ... The Mets have hit 25 home runs on the road this season, which is tied with the Padres for the most in baseball. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Matt Harvey, (4.25 ERA/5.53 FIP, 1.15 WHIP), who allowed six runs on five hits while walking five and striking out one against the Braves last Thursday...
Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The New York Mets won 14-4. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)

Mets 1B Lucas Duda is taking "dry swings" as he resumes his rehab from a hyperextended left elbow, manager Terry Collins said Tuesday.

Duda, who was initially supposed to return from the disabled list on Monday, had recently been shut down after experiencing soreness in the elbow.

The team said Duda felt a twinge in his arm during his first rehab game with Single-A St. Lucie last Friday. He he went 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout in six innings during the game.
Jun 28, 2013; Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: William Perlman via USA TODAY Sports

Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.25 ERA) will take the ball tonight against the Braves, the same team that roughed him up for six runs in 4 1/3 innings last week. In that game, Harvey walked a career high five batters.

In case you forgot, before Noah Syndergaard ever sniffed the big leagues, before we had "Thor," it was Harvey who turned heads in New York City and captured the attention of baseball.
Steve Gelbs and Marc Carig discuss the Mets' options for more starting pitching depth as well as the use of the bullpen.

This isn't late July, when Sandy Alderson can ship a couple of minor league pitchers to the Braves in exchange for Bartolo Colon, as the general manager has done the previous two seasons in order to acquire Kelly Johnson. There are no sellers in early May.

So the Mets appear poised to give Rafael Montero his umpteenth shot in the rotation when Noah Syndergaard's turn comes up Friday at Citi Field against the Marlins. After all, with Steven Matz and Seth Lugo already on the shelf, what's the alternative? Sean Gilmartin?

If Matz's 2015 lat tear is any guideline, Syndergaard may be absent for a couple of months. And with Alderson's once-deep stable of arms now depleted, he told reporters in Atlanta on Monday that the team would ramp up looking externally for arms.
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of April.

SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of April.
May 1, 2017; Robert Gsellman pitches against the Braves at SunTrust Park. Credit: Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mets rookie RHP Robert Gsellman earned his first victory of the season Monday, despite allowing five runs and six hits in five innings against the Braves.

"This is a game of failure," Gsellman said after the game, looking disappointed in his performance, but happy about the win. "You've just got to pick yourself up and keep going. ... It's a work in progress."

After allowing a leadoff home run to Ender Inciarte, Gsellman recorded eight consecutive outs. He again struggled in the fourth inning and was pulled two innings later having thrown 77 pitches.
Conforto's leadoff home run 00:00:52
Michael Conforto continues to find success as the Mets' leadoff hitter, knocking a solo shot to start the game

Mets OF Michael Conforto had two hits, including a leadoff home run, and three RBI during Monday's 7-5 win over the Braves at Atlanta's SunTrust Park.

Conforto's home run off Julio Teheran was his third in as many games. He added a two-run single during the team's five-run fourth inning that gave them a 6-1 lead.

"I think we just put together some really good at-bats tonight," Conforto said after the game. "We got some guys on base and found some holes and put some runs on the board."
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills)

Josh EdginHansel RoblesJerry BlevinsAddison Reed, and Jeurys Familia combined to throw four innings of scoreless baseball during the team's win Monday in Atlanta.

Robert Gsellman lasted only five-plus innings, allowing five earned runs and six hits, after which the bullpen locked down the game's final 12 outs.
Mets Pre Game Live discusses the implications of the Noah Syndergaard injury, and who will step up to take his place in the rotation

Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.25 ERA) and the Mets (11-14) go for their fourth win in five games Tuesday night as they face R.A. Dickey (2-2, 3.80 ERA) and the Braves at Atlanta's SunTrust Park...
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

In a post-game tweet Monday night, RHP Noah Syndergaard said...

"I want to thank all the Mets fans who sent well wishes. I am truly grateful for your support. I HATE not competing and being with my teammates, but I promise I will come away from this experience stronger and with a renewed passion and respect for the game. I LOVE this team, I LOVE this city, and I'm sorry I can't be on the field during this time for all of you...

This TEAM is strong and we will thrive. I know this to be true, because I know the character of my teammates in that clubhouse. Thank you again to the Mets organization, the fan base, friends and family who have my back. I won't forget it. LGM."

Syndergaard is out indefinitely after Monday's MRI revealed a partially torn right lat muscle. 
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez recap the Mets' 7-5 win over the Braves

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Michael Conforto hit his third leadoff home run of the season, giving him five homers in his last nine games. He added a two-run single and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and an intentional walk.

2) Neil Walker and T.J. Rivera also had RBI singles during the Mets' five-run fourth inning. Jose Reyes, who homered in the eighth, had an RBI groundout.
The Mets (10-14) open a four-game series against the Braves (10-13) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets took two of three games from the Nationals over the weekend in Washington, D.C.

This is the Mets' first game at new SunTrust Park. ... They went 67-106 all-time at Turner Field, the Braves' former home. ... The Mets are 6-4 on the road this season. ... The Mets have hit 37 home runs, which is tied for third in the majors.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Robert Gsellman, (6.23 ERA/3.71 FIP, 1.71 WHIP), who allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits while walking three and striking out two last Wednesday against the Braves.
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best offensive plays from the month of April.

In today's MetsBlog Q&ACast, I talk with SNY contributor Adam Rubin about...

1) Noah Syndergaard's injury and how it was handled by him and the team...
2) MRI exams, protocol and dealing with the MLB Player's Union...
3) How players deal with reporters during losing streaks, injuries and bad days...
4) Life not covering the Mets every day...

Later in the show, I attempt to learn more about Yoenis Cespedes's situation and Syndergaard's condition by talking with Dr. David Werner, who is a doctor of physical therapy, board certified orthopedic specialist and certified strength and conditioning specialist.

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Apr 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) walks off the field after an apparent injury against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Apr 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) walks off the field after an apparent injury against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

Noah Syndergaard has dealt with a blister, cracked nail, biceps tendonitis, arm fatigue and shoulder discomfort at various points this season. He refused to have himself checked out with an MRI and instead threw a bullpen session Friday. He supposedly looked and felt great, and was cleared to make his scheduled start Sunday.

Of course, after hitting 100 mph with his fastball to start the game, he was removed midway through the second inning after throwing a pitch and grabbing beneath his right arm (lat muscle). Now, he's headed for an MRI, initially scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday.

Asked if it's common for a player to refuse examination, GM Sandy Alderson said, "That's not standard practice, but I can't tie him down and throw him in the tube either."

No, you don't tackle him. (For starters, Alderson is 69 years old, while Syndergaard is Syndergaard and he'd win.) But the proper solution is to sit him down, call his agent and explain to them the situation and how that the MRI isn't a punishment, but is in the best interest of the player, his teammates, the organization and his future.
New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo throws against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Mets hope RHP Seth Lugo will be able to throw a full bullpen session in two weeks after he threw 20 pitches off a mound, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

Lugo, who suffered a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, threw from 120 feet last week and felt fine after his recent throwing session from the mound, according to Heyman.

The team will determine if Lugo will need to undergo Tommy John surgery based on his throwing program. If he needs surgery, it will take him 12 to 18 months to fully recover.
In this week's #FeedbackFriday edition of the MetsBlog Q&ACast, MetsBlog's Maggie Wiggin and I answer fan voicemails about...
Nelson Figueroa breaks down what could have caused Noah Syndergaard's injury that forced him out of his Sunday start.

RHP Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to undergo an MRI at 7 a.m. Monday to determine the severity of a possible lat strain after leaving Sunday's start in the second inning.

The Mets begin a four-game series on the road against the Atlanta Braves. Robert Gsellman (0-2, 6.23 ERA) faces Julio Teheran (2-1, 3.38 ERA) in the series opener at 7:35 p.m. ET.
New York Mets relief pitcher Sean Gilmartin pitches against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Four Mets relievers, including catcher Kevin Plawecki, combined to give up 18 runs and 18 hits in Sunday's 23-5 loss to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

New York's bullpen, which had allowed nine home runs all season entering Sunday, gave up seven home runs. Its 3.64 ERA skyrocketed to 5.06.

Sean Gilmartin gave up five runs and two homers in 2 2/3 innings after starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard left the game with an injury in the second inning.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/30 00:03:02
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 23-5 loss to the Washington Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Noah Syndergaard allowed five first-inning runs and left with one out in the second after appearing to injure his right lat. He was charged with five runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings, the shortest start of his career.

2) Anthony Rendon hit three homers and went 6-for-6 with 10 RBIs. Matt Wieters hit two home runs and had four RBIs. Ryan Zimmerman drove in two runs and finished the series with three homers and eight RBIs. Washington hit seven home runs in the game.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter and I discuss the week's best off-beat moments and topics about the Mets, including...

  • As fans, how we're each dealing with the team's losing streak...
  • If it's better for the Mets to be playing on the road right now?
  • Fan sentiment toward Daniel Murphy, who is crushing New York since leaving...
  • The life and times of Oliver Perez, who pitched twice against the Mets this past weekend.

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches in the third inning at Citi Field. Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches in the third inning at Citi Field. Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets (10-13) will go for the sweep in the final game of a three-game series with the Nationals (16-8) at Nationals Park today at 1:35 p.m. on WPIX. The Mets have won two straight games after a six-game losing streak.

Noah Syndergaard will make his first start since April 20, when he gave up three earned runs on seven hits in seven innings of work. Joe Ross (1-0, 6.17 ERA) will pitch for the Nationals.
