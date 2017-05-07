The Mets have designated LHP Adam Wilk to make room for LHP Tommy Milone on the roster, reports Abbey Mastracco of NJAM.

Wilk, who started in place of the suspended Matt Harvey on Sunday, allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out two in 3 2/3 innings.

Milone, who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Sunday, has a 6.43 ERA in six appearances this season. He has also given up six home runs.

The 30-year-old has posted a 4.21 ERA in seven big-league seasons for the Nationals, Athletis, Twins, and Brewers.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old RHP Doug Fister worked out for the Mets, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, and Angels on Thursday, reports SB Nation.

Fister, who has yet to play this season, went 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA last season for the Astros.