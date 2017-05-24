May 24, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits a three run double against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets blew a 5-1 lead to the lowest scoring team in the National League. Josh Smoker allowed a monstrous go-ahead home run to Hunter Renfroe leading off the eighth inning. It was the second straight game Smoker surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced.

2) New York led 5-3 with two outs and nobody on in the seventh, but Fernando Salas allowed a single and consecutive walks to load the bases. Neil Ramirez yielded a game-tying single to Wil Myers, who missed a grand slam by inches. 

3) The Mets loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth but Padres reliever Brad Hand struck out GrandersonRene Rivera and retired Juan Lagares on flyout to end the game.

4) Robert Gsellman returned to the rotation and allowed three runs over six innings in his first start since May 13. The 23-year-old surrendered three hits and a walk while striking out three during an 84-pitch outing.

5) Wilmer Flores had a three-run double and Curtis Granderson added an RBI single during a four-run third inning. Michael Conforto singled in a run in the fourth and finished 2-for-3 with a walk.

Post-game reaction from Matt Citak...

I know Gsellman has been pretty awful all season, but Terry Collins has to leave him on the mound to start the seventh inning. The Mets' bullpen has been overworked all year, and with Gsellman at only 84 pitches, it seemed like a no-brainer that he'd be kept in the game. Instead Terry went with Fernando Salas, pitching for the second consecutive day, and the rest is history. If the Mets want to have even the slightest chance of competing for a playoff spot this season, Sandy Alderson has to go out and acquire some arms for the bullpen. Guys like Salas and Josh Smoker are simply not getting it done, while Neil Ramirez has no business being on a major league roster.

Conforto is playing out of his mind right now. He reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances tonight (two hits, two walks), and eight of his ten plate appearances to start the series. It doesn't matter if it's a lefty or righty on the mound either, as Michael is smacking the ball against everyone he faces.

The amount the young outfielder has grown since last season is truly incredible. As Steve Gelbs pointed out during tonight's broadcast, in chances where he fell behind 0-2 last year, Conforto hit .058 with a .252 OPS in 76 plate appearances (the league average in that situation is .166 with a .453 OPS). In 36 at-bats this season when falling behind 0-2, Michael is hitting .257 with a .935 OPS, including both of his home runs in last night's win. The difference between last season and this season is tremendous. The 24-year old now seems to approach every at bat with a level of confidence and swagger that we did not see last year.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Flores drives in three in the third

Video: Conforto smacks RBI base hit to right

Video: Lagares reaches for the catch

News and notes...

The Mets have lost six games this season when leading after six innings. Only the Rangers (eight) have more such losses.

San Diego came into the game last in the National League in several offensive categories, including batting average (.219) and runs (161, tied with San Francisco).

New York came into the game batting .359 (14-for-39) with the bases loaded. 

Conforto has reached safely in eight of 10 plate appearances this series. He's batting .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, four homers, eight RBIs and nine runs scored during a six-game hitting streak.

Flores went 2-for-4 and has four multi-hit performances in his last six games, including three straight. He's batting .455 (10-for-22) with five RBIs in that span.

Travis d'Arnaud (bone bruise in right wrist) was activated off the 10-day disabled list, replacing Tommy Milone (left knee sprain) who was put on the DL. He flew out as a pinch hitter in the sixth.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on removing Gsellman: "This kid has really been struggling. At times you want him to leave with a good feeling. He gave us six good innings. ... You send him out [in the seventh], he gets in trouble, you've got to go to Salas anyway."

What's next...

The Mets (19-25) Padres (17-31) play the rubber game at Citi Field on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on SNY. 

Jacob deGrom (3-1, 3.56 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) will try and follow up his previous outing against the Angels last Friday when the right-hander pitched seven scoreless innings. It was the first time in six starts deGrom surrendered less than three runs and his first scoreless outing since his season debut on April 5. The 28-year-old has one win and a 1.80 ERA in three career starts against San Diego.

Dinelson Lamet (NR) will oppose deGrom in his Major League debut. The 24-year-old has a 3.23 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 50 strikeouts in 39 innings over eight starts at Triple-A El Paso. 
May 23, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) in the dugout during game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)
May 23, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) in the dugout during game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets manager Terry Collins was vague Wednesday when asked about the timetables regarding injured players on the team. 

While Collins and the team had previously been open with discussing injuries, they have recently taken an approach where they do not give a timeline for a player's return. 
The Mets (19-24) play Game 2 of a three-game series against the Padres (16-31) on Wednesday night at Citi Field. The Mets defeated the Padres last night, 9-3.

Michael Conforto became the first Mets player to record three RBI in the first inning last night after launching a leadoff homer and picking up a two-RBI single. He hit another solo shot in the fourth inning, finishing the day 3-for-4 with a career-high four RBI and two runs scored. 

He has five home runs and 10 RBI in his last eight games. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Robert Gsellman, (6.75 ERA/4.56 FIP, 1.73 WHIP), who is back in the rotation after being skipped last week. Gsellman was struggling as a starter, which prompted his move to the bullpen where he has made two appearances. He has thrown three total innings in two appearances allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out three and walking one. 
New York Mets starting pitcher Tommy Milone pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Tommy Milone pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)

LHP Tommy Milone has a sprained left knee and has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Wednesday.

LHP Josh Smoker will likely make his first Major League start in Milone's place on Saturday, although RHP Rafael Montero is also a possibility, reports Newsday's Marc Carig
Apr 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) triples in three runs in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Apr 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) triples in three runs in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Travis d'Arnaud has been activated off the disabled list after pitcher Tommy Milone landed on the DL with a sprained left knee, the team announced Wednesday. 

D'Arnaud, who had been dealing with a bone bruise, went 0-for-4 and caught nine innings for Triple-A Las Vegas during his rehab assignment on Tuesday night.
May 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis)
May 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis)

Mets outfielder Jay Bruce will not be in Wednesday's lineup due to lingering back tightness. The outfielder left Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres after the bottom of the fifth.

"We have enough guys hurt right now, so being cautious I think is the right move," Bruce said. "I fully expect to be back in there tomorrow." 

Bruce said Monday's off-day and "not doing too much" might have contributed to his back tightening up on him.
Mar 13, 2015; Mets pitcher Tyler Pill (75) prior to a game at Tradition Field. Barr-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 13, 2015; Mets pitcher Tyler Pill (75) prior to a game at Tradition Field. Barr-USA TODAY Sports

In his fourth season in the upper levels of the Mets minor-league system, things are finally clicking for 26-year-old right-hander Tyler Pill.

Pill, a fourth-round pick in 2011 out of Cal State Fullerton, opened the season without allowing an earned run in his first 34 1/3 innings between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas.

After limiting New Orleans to one run in 6 1/3 innings on Sunday, Pill now boasts a Pacific Coast League-leading 1.96 ERA.
Rosario gets ready for Mets 00:00:32
SNY checks in with New York Mets shortstop prospect Amed Rosario, as he gets ready for the big leagues at Triple-A in Las Vegas.

On a team filled with young talent, Mets SS prospect Amed Rosario stands out - not just for his incredible talent, but for the pure joy he has playing the game.

"If you didn't know anything about baseball and were watching this game, I'm pretty sure you would know who the best player on the field is," a veteran American League scout told me this past weekend as we watched Rosario play in a game for Triple-A Las Vegas.

"It's the kid at short," he added. "And, he just happens to be the youngest guy out there."

Rosario, 21, was recently ranked the fifth-best prospect in baseball by Baseball America, and the best prospect in baseball by ESPN.com's Keith Law.
Conforto's solo shot in first 00:01:11
Michael Conforto gets it going early with a leadoff home run, his 12th of the season and seventh in the first inning.

Michael Conforto hit two home runs during Tuesday night's 9-3 win against the Padres.

Conforto is now one home run shy of Freddie Freeman and Bryce Harper, who lead the National League with 14 home runs. He is also fourth in OPS...
Jeep Pitchcast: Chacin struggles 00:00:24
Jeep Pitchcast examines Jhoulys Chacin's inability to execute his pitches against the Mets.

Jeep Pitchcast examines Jhoulys Chacin's inability to execute his pitches against the Mets. 

"In honor of Matthew Broderick, this was Jhouly's Chacin's day off today," SNY's Ron Darling said. "He got nickeled-and-dimed, he got hit out of the ballpark."
Matt Harvey's mechanics 00:03:22
Nelson Figueroa and Gary Apple break down some of Matt Harvey's mechanical issues on the mound and discuss how they can be addressed.

Despite being staked early to a 7-0 lead, Matt Harvey (3-3) labored through 103 pitches and five innings Tuesday against the Padres, though he still managed to get his first win since April 11.

"Obviously, he wasn't real sharp tonight," Terry Collins said after the game. "He just didn't have his command. It wasn't very good. His velocity was down. ... He had to work hard to get through the fifth inning and he did that. There is a space for that in the process of getting better. There's nothing wrong with it, being able to go out there and battle your butt off and keep your team in the game."

It was Harvey's first time pitching in Citi Field since being suspended three games on May 6 for missing a Saturday afternoon game against the Giants. He was greeted with a mix of unenthusiastic cheers and jeers by the roughly 20,000 fans in attendance.
New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Steven Matz (flexor strain) pitched four innings and allowed five runs and five hits in a rehab start Tuesday night with Triple-A Las Vegas. It is possible he is activated from the disabled list this weekend or early next week.

In St. Lucie, Seth Lugo (elbow) allowed seven runs (six earned) and seven hits in three innings during his second rehab start.

Matz, who developed a flexor tendon strain in his pitching arm toward the end of spring training, posted a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts for the Mets last season.
Collins, Conforto, Harvey on win 00:06:25
Terry Collins, Michael Conforto and Matt Harvey discuss the team's seven-run eruption in the first inning and Harvey's shaky outing.

The Mets (19-24) continue their series against the Padres (16-31) tonight at Citi Field.

Robert Gsellman (2-3, 7.12 ERA, 1.73 WHIP) will start for the Mets for the first time since allowing six runs in a start against the Brewers.

Jarred Cosart (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP) will make his fourth start and second for the Padres since returning from a month-long stint on the disabled list with a strained hamstring.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/23 00:05:02
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling recap the Mets' 9-3 win over the Padres.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets scored seven runs on eight hits in the first inning, bookended by Michael Conforto's leadoff homer and two-run single. Curtis Granderson and Wilmer Flores had a sacrifice fly and RBI single, respectively, and Lucas Duda hit a two-run double. Conforto went deep again in the fourth and Duda added an RBI single in the seventh.

2) Conforto notched his second multi-homer game of the season and drove in a career-high four runs. He and Duda both finished 3-for-4, while Flores and Neil Walker had two hits apiece.
The Mets (18-24) open a three-game series against the Padres (16-30) on Tuesday night at Citi Field. The Mets, who were off on Monday, took two games out of three from the Angels this past weekend. 

With a win tonight, Terry Collins will secure his 500th win with the Mets. Davey Johnson (595) and Bobby Valentine (536) are the only managers to have more wins in Mets history.

The Mets have adjusted their starting rotation as Robert Gsellman is scheduled to throw Wednesday, followed by Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler, with Saturday's starter to be determined.  
(Bill Streicher)
(Bill Streicher)

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is expected to return soon, but will play in rehab games before being activated from the disabled list, Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday.

Cespedes, who has been out since April 27 due to a strained hamstring, began a running program last Monday.

"He feels he's getting better," Collins said last week, according to Newsday's Anthony Rieber. "He told me today that the leg's really feeling a lot better. I think everything's on the upswing. He had a big smile on his face. He's glad to be back. I just said, 'Look, when you get started, take it easy in the beginning. See how you feel.'"

Cespedes was hitting .270 with six home runs and 10 RBI before going on the DL...
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson (3) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, June 16, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson (3) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, June 16, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Back at the winter meetings in December 2013, Curtis Granderson officially signed with the Mets for four years, $60 million. He then took a playful jab at his former employer based in the Bronx...

"A lot of the people I've met in New York have always said true New Yorkers are Mets fans," Granderson said during his introductory press conference in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. "So, I'm excited to get a chance to see them all out there."

Granderson rarely has said anything provocative during his time in Queens. But, as his four-year contract approaches its expiration at season's end - and as Granderson's age seemingly begins to catch up with him - the Mets unequivocally have gotten their money's worth from the deal.
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

The Mets have optioned RH reliever Hansel Robles to Triple-A Las Vegas and recalled LH reliever Josh Smoker, it was announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Robles, who has a 6.23 ERA in 21 2/3 innings (21 games) this season, had gotten hit especially hard lately.

He allowed 12 runs (including four home runs) during his last three appearances, spanning just 2 2/3 innings...
(Wilfredo Lee/AP)
(Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) is expected to begin a rehab assignment tonight with Double-A Binghamton, the Mets said.

He left the game on Saturday, May 13 after re-aggravating his injury and was placed on the 10-day disabled list last Tuesday, retroactive to May 14. 

Cabrera said he had a torn ligament in his thumb, but Mets GM John Ricco later said the injury is actually a strained joint...
(USA Today)
(USA Today)

RHP Seth Lugo will make a rehab start for High-A St. Lucie tonight, the Mets said.

Lugo, who pitched for team Puerto Rico during the World Baseball Classic, has been out all season due to a partially torn UCL in his right elbow. He tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings for St. Lucie on May 18 during his first rehab game.

He had started his rehab by pitching in extended spring training.

Lugo, 27, had a 2.67 ERA (4.33 FIP) and 1.09 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 21 walks in 64 innings (eight starts, nine relief appearances) for the Mets in 2016 during what was his rookie season...
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

The Mets have hit 58 home runs this season -- the fifth-most in the National League and 11th-most in all of baseball.

Here are the five longest, according to ESPN's Home Run Tracker:

  1. Lucas Duda: 450 feet on April 11 against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
  2. Travis d'Arnaud: 449 feet on April 29 against the Nationals at Nationals Park...
Mike Piazza: Road to the HOF 00:07:22
SNY recaps Mike Piazza Day as the legendary catcher had his No. 31 retired by the Mets after his enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.

The Dodgers traded Mike Piazza and Todd Zeile to the Marlins on May 18, 1998, for Bobby Bonilla, Jim Eisenreich, Charles Johnson, Gary Sheffield and Manuel Barrios

In less than four days, the Marlins would turn around and trade Piazza to New York for prospects Preston Wilson, Ed Yarnall, and Geoff Goetz.

The next day, May 23, Piazza -- who had already hit 177 career home runs -- played the first of his eventual 972 games for the Mets.

"Piazza was a marquee-type guy and we needed that type of player," then-GM Steve Phillips told me in 2015 about the decision to pursue Piazza. "We were a good little team, but we needed to get a superstar. At the same time, we know from previous discussions that the Marlins liked our top outfield prospect, Preston Wilson, as well as some of our young pitching talent."
GEICO SportsNite: BNNY on Harvey 00:04:29
The BNNY panel debates if and when Matt Harvey will ever regain his untouchable form ahead of his start against the Padres at Citi Field.

The Mets begin a three-game series at Citi Field against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Matt Harvey (2-3, 5.56 ERA) will face Jhoulys Chacin (4-3, 4.61 ERA) in the series opener at 7:10 p.m.

LHP Steven Matz is set to pitch in a rehab game for Triple-A Las Vegas as well.
Noah Syndergaard (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
Noah Syndergaard (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard said he has "no clue" when he will return to the mound despite saying his torn lat has improved.

"It's just a very specific injury," Syndergaard told the New York Daily News' Daniel Popper. "So there's really no timetable."

The Mets have not given an official timetable for Syndergaard's return. He won't throw for another few weeks and was placed on the 60-day disabled list earlier in May.
GEICO SportsNite: BNNY on Harvey 00:04:29
The BNNY panel debates if and when Matt Harvey will ever regain his untouchable form ahead of his start against the Padres at Citi Field.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey thinks he has fixed a flaw in his delivery, which he adjusted prior to his start against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

"Looking at video from successful starts that I've had in the past, we found out that my arm slot was like six inches higher,'' Harvey said Sunday, according to Newsday. "Not this past start, but the previous ones. It kind of dated back to last year when I had some issues with my rib and I couldn't throw from my normal arm slot because of the injury."

Harvey pitched 5 1/3 innings on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five against the Diamondbacks. He said afterwards that it was the best he felt on the mound in two years.

He told Newsday that the adjusted delivery is the same one he used in 2013, when he had a 2.27 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 191 strikeouts in 178 1/3 innings...
Who do the Mets need back now? 00:02:42
Michelle Yu, Sal Licata, John Harper and Peter Botte take a look at the Mets' crowded DL and debate over who they need back the most.
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)

In March, Mets GM Sandy Alderson told MLB Network Radio that Zack Wheeler will have a roughly 125-inning limit on his workload this season.

Wheeler is currently on pace to reach 125 innings by late July, early August, since he's already made eight starts and thrown 43 1/3 innings this season.

"I can't worry about July, I've got to worry about right now," Terry Collins said this past weekend, when asked about Wheeler's total innings. "Right now, he's one of the horses we've got to ride to get back on the right track."
Hall of Fame Inductee Mike Piazza makes his acceptance speech during the 2016 MLB baseball hall of fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center. (Gregory Fisher)
Hall of Fame Inductee Mike Piazza makes his acceptance speech during the 2016 MLB baseball hall of fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center. (Gregory Fisher)

Tomorrow, May 23, is the 19th anniversary of Mike Piazza's first game with the Mets...

In this week's MetsBlog Q&ACast, I talk with Greg Prince about his new book, Piazza: Catcher, Slugger, Icon, Star, which you can learn more about by clicking here!

In the 20-minute interview, Prince and I talk about...
GEICO SportsNite: Conforto 00:01:47
Budding Mets star Michael Conforto honors EMS workers in Jersey City by paying them a visit and giving them free tickets to Sunday's game.
Apr 20, 2017; Neil Walker (20) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after hitting a three run home run at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2017; Neil Walker (20) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after hitting a three run home run at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets and 2B Neil Walker have not had contract extension talks since spring training, and are not likely to talk about it again until the offseason, FoxSports.com's Ken Rosenthal said on air Saturday.

The Mets and Walker briefly discussed the framework for a contract extension earlier this spring, but talks have seemingly been tabled >> Read more from late-February.

"There is no other place that I'd want to be," he told reporters in February, when asked about possibility of a new contract.
JR Sport Brief: Wright's legacy 00:01:42
In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR discusses the legacy of Mets third baseman David Wright.

In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR discusses the legacy of Mets third baseman David Wright.
New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets LHP Steven Matz will make a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

According to Newsday's David Lennon, if Matz reports feeling strong the next day, it's possible he could be activated from the disabled list and start for the Mets during the last week of May.
Collins, Milone on Mets' loss 00:04:48
Manager Terry Collins and pitcher Tommy Milone discuss what went wrong in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

The Mets are off on Monday,

They'll begin a three-game series at Citi Field against the Padres on Tuesday when Matt Harvey (2-3, 5.56 ERA) will face Jhoulys Chacin (4-3, 4.61 ERA) at 7:10 p.m.
May 20, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes (7) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 20, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes (7) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Manager Terry Collins scratched infielder Jose Reyes from Sunday's lineup due to a tight left rib cage.

While Reyes tried to convince Collins he was able to play, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Collins opted to take extra precaution due to the team's string of injuries.

"With what's happened here, we're not taking a chance," Collins said, according to the New York Daily News' Justin Tasch. "I don't think it's anything serious. Day game after a night game, big night (Saturday) night, a lot of running the bases, a lot of swings. You guys know this guy's seven percent body fat, wound pretty tight. He wanted to play, believe me, he wanted to play. Said 'I think I'll be OK.' I said, 'You haven't been paying attention to what's going on here. Every time we play somebody with a tweak, we end up losing them for three weeks. So you're not playing today."
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter, SiriusXM's Rob Brender and I stop laughing to commiserate about the Mets, while talking about...

  • How to deal with being 16-23, despite the injuries and expectations...
  • Injuries, and if they're solely to blame for the team's disappointing record...
  • Is this the worst bullpen in team history...
  • The good and bad of Terry Collins...

In a unique twist, I'm the emotional host, ranting and rambling about injuries, the job of a New York manager, the difference between a relief pitcher and bullpen, and Luis Ayala, who I still can't believe was acquired to be a closer when the Mets were in first place during August, 2008...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/21 00:02:44
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 12-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Tommy Milone allowed five runs -- including a grand slam to C.J. Cron -- before retiring a batter in the first. He surrendered three more runs on back-to-back homers by Mike Trout and Jefry Marte in the second and left having allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

2) The Mets scored five unanswered runs on three homers, including solo shots by Matt Reynolds and Curtis Granderson, and a three-run blast by Jay Bruce. Granderson also doubled and along with Wilmer Flores, finished 2-for-4.

3) Rafael Montero and Neil Ramirez combined to allow a run over 4 2/3 innings of relief. Hansel Robles surrendered a three-run homer to Andrelton Simmons with two outs in the seventh inning after New York had rallied to within 9-5
Apr 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) triples in three runs in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Apr 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) triples in three runs in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Rene Rivera will continue to see playing time when Travis d'Arnaud returns from the disabled list, Mets manager Terry Collins said.

D'Arnaud continued his rehab assignment on Saturday when he made a pinch-hit appearance triple-A Las Vegas, and he is scheduled to catch a full game for the 51's on Sunday.
Tags: Rene Rivera, Travis d'Arnaud
The Mets (18-23) will go for the sweep as they play the final game of a three-game series with the Angels (22-23) at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field. 
First Data's Veteran of the Game 00:00:56
The Mets proudly honored SGT E-5 Matthew Coon as the Mets' Veteran of the Game presented by First Data.

The Mets proudly honored SGT Matthew Coon during the Mets' Veteran of the Game presented by First Data.
May 20, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 20, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler allowed two runs on four hits in five-plus innings and earned his third win of the season in the Mets' 7-5 victory over the Angels at Citi Field on Saturday.

Wheeler (3-2, 3.76 ERA) started his outing with five shutout innings, but was pulled in the sixth after loading the bases and hitting a batter. He was replaced by Fernando Salas, who finished the inning after allowing an inherited run to score. 

Wheeler had five strikeouts on the night, but walked a season-high five batters. He had pitched six innings in each of his last two starts prior to Saturday night, and has pitched seven innings just once this season as he works his way back from missing two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and further setbacks.
Collins, Wheeler and Reed on win 00:06:14
Terry Collins, Zack Wheeler and Addison Reed discuss the Mets' 7-5 win over the Angels in the second game of three at Citi Field.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Terry Collins managed his 1,013th game and passed Davey Johnson as the club's all-time leader. Collins' 499 wins are third in Mets history behind Johnson (595) and Bobby Valentine (536).

2) Jose Reyes went 3-for-4, including his 2,000th career hit, and drove in two runs while Michael Conforto doubled, scored three runs and walked three times (one intentional). Neil Walker had two RBIs, Wilmer Flores had an RBI double and T.J. Rivera and Jay Bruce delivered sacrifice flies.
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Mets' assistant general manager John Ricco said 3B David Wright has been shut down from his throwing program, according to Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com.

The extent of Wright's rehabilitation at this point is limited to working with the team's physical therapists in New York, according to Ricco, and there is no timetable for his return. He is currently on the 60-day disabled list.

Wright's latest setback comes almost a month after he was able to field grounders, toss lightly, and take batting practice. He has been sidelined since March 2 with a shoulder impingement, but subsequently suffered lower back discomfort. 

Wright has a career .296 batting average with 242 home runs and 970 RBI. In 37 games for the Mets in 2016, Wright hit .226 with seven home runs and 14 RBI.
May 9, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) follows through on a single against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
May 9, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) follows through on a single against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Jose Reyes picked up his 2,000th career major league hit with a single in the first inning of the Mets' Saturday night game against the Angels at CitiField.

Reyes hit a ground ball through the left side of the infield off Angels pitcher Alex Meyer.
The Mets (17-23) will look to win consecutive games for the first time since May 8-9 as they face the Angels (22-22) at Citi Field at 7:15 p.m. They defeated the Angels, 3-0, Friday night as Jacob deGrom threw seven scoreless innings and snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Right-hander Zack Wheeler (3.76 ERA/4.15 FIP/1.226 WHIP) allowed just one run on seven hits and struck out six over six innings in his last start against Arizona on Monday night. He has allowed three earned runs over his last 16 2/3 innings and one earned run in four of his last five starts.  
(Anthony Gruppuso)
(Anthony Gruppuso)

Jacob deGrom finally found his groove. Well, except for when he almost lost it.

After issuing a four-pitch walk to open Friday's game, deGrom at one point retired 13 straight batters and ended up tossing seven scoreless innings in what became a 3-0 win against the Angels at Citi Field. The victory snapped the Mets' seven-game losing streak.

It was a desperately needed performance by deGrom on many levels for the Mets (17-23).
Terry Collins celebrates with fans during the 2015 postseason (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Terry Collins celebrates with fans during the 2015 postseason (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Terry Collins will break the record for most career games as manager of the Mets tonight when his team hosts the Angels at Citi Field...
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:04:02
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 3-0 shutout of the Angels.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom became the first Met -- since he did so on April 28 -- to complete seven innings, allowing four hits, three walks (one intentional) while striking out nine. He appeared to develop a blister in the seventh and proceeded to load the bases with nobody out, but he retired the next three batters, with the help of a juggling catch by Jose Reyes.

2) Michael Conforto had two hits, including his team-leading 11th homer, and Rene Rivera extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-out RBI single in the sixth. Curtis Granderson opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first.

3) Jerry Blevins and Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless eighth and Addison Reed fired a perfect ninth for his fifth save.
