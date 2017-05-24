For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets blew a 5-1 lead to the lowest scoring team in the National League. Josh Smoker allowed a monstrous go-ahead home run to Hunter Renfroe leading off the eighth inning. It was the second straight game Smoker surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced.

2) New York led 5-3 with two outs and nobody on in the seventh, but Fernando Salas allowed a single and consecutive walks to load the bases. Neil Ramirez yielded a game-tying single to Wil Myers, who missed a grand slam by inches.

3) The Mets loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth but Padres reliever Brad Hand struck out Granderson, Rene Rivera and retired Juan Lagares on flyout to end the game.

4) Robert Gsellman returned to the rotation and allowed three runs over six innings in his first start since May 13. The 23-year-old surrendered three hits and a walk while striking out three during an 84-pitch outing.

5) Wilmer Flores had a three-run double and Curtis Granderson added an RBI single during a four-run third inning. Michael Conforto singled in a run in the fourth and finished 2-for-3 with a walk.

Post-game reaction from Matt Citak...

I know Gsellman has been pretty awful all season, but Terry Collins has to leave him on the mound to start the seventh inning. The Mets' bullpen has been overworked all year, and with Gsellman at only 84 pitches, it seemed like a no-brainer that he'd be kept in the game. Instead Terry went with Fernando Salas, pitching for the second consecutive day, and the rest is history. If the Mets want to have even the slightest chance of competing for a playoff spot this season, Sandy Alderson has to go out and acquire some arms for the bullpen. Guys like Salas and Josh Smoker are simply not getting it done, while Neil Ramirez has no business being on a major league roster.

Conforto is playing out of his mind right now. He reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances tonight (two hits, two walks), and eight of his ten plate appearances to start the series. It doesn't matter if it's a lefty or righty on the mound either, as Michael is smacking the ball against everyone he faces.

The amount the young outfielder has grown since last season is truly incredible. As Steve Gelbs pointed out during tonight's broadcast, in chances where he fell behind 0-2 last year, Conforto hit .058 with a .252 OPS in 76 plate appearances (the league average in that situation is .166 with a .453 OPS). In 36 at-bats this season when falling behind 0-2, Michael is hitting .257 with a .935 OPS, including both of his home runs in last night's win. The difference between last season and this season is tremendous. The 24-year old now seems to approach every at bat with a level of confidence and swagger that we did not see last year.

News and notes...

The Mets have lost six games this season when leading after six innings. Only the Rangers (eight) have more such losses.

San Diego came into the game last in the National League in several offensive categories, including batting average (.219) and runs (161, tied with San Francisco).

New York came into the game batting .359 (14-for-39) with the bases loaded.

Conforto has reached safely in eight of 10 plate appearances this series. He's batting .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, four homers, eight RBIs and nine runs scored during a six-game hitting streak.

Flores went 2-for-4 and has four multi-hit performances in his last six games, including three straight. He's batting .455 (10-for-22) with five RBIs in that span.

Travis d'Arnaud (bone bruise in right wrist) was activated off the 10-day disabled list, replacing Tommy Milone (left knee sprain) who was put on the DL. He flew out as a pinch hitter in the sixth.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on removing Gsellman: "This kid has really been struggling. At times you want him to leave with a good feeling. He gave us six good innings. ... You send him out [in the seventh], he gets in trouble, you've got to go to Salas anyway."

What's next...

The Mets (19-25) Padres (17-31) play the rubber game at Citi Field on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on SNY.

Jacob deGrom (3-1, 3.56 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) will try and follow up his previous outing against the Angels last Friday when the right-hander pitched seven scoreless innings. It was the first time in six starts deGrom surrendered less than three runs and his first scoreless outing since his season debut on April 5. The 28-year-old has one win and a 1.80 ERA in three career starts against San Diego.

Dinelson Lamet (NR) will oppose deGrom in his Major League debut. The 24-year-old has a 3.23 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 50 strikeouts in 39 innings over eight starts at Triple-A El Paso.