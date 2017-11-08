The Mets will be searching for offense starting at the GM meetings in Orlando next week and Joel Sherman of The Post believes the team will make a trade.

Sherman offers up a scenario that includes New York sending RHP Robert Gsellman and minor league 2B Luis Guillorme to the Indians for Kipnis.

Kipnis has ties to the new-look Mets as he has played under manager Mickey Callaway during the majority of his career in Cleveland.

The Indians may be willing to eat some of Kipnis' money -- he could have two years, $30.5M or three years, $44.5M remaining depending on if his option is picked up -- as they will have a log-jam with Jose Ramirez and Bradley Zimmer emerging as younger players and could be interested in moving the 30-year-old.

While Kipnis only played in 90 games in 2017 and hit .232, he had a breakout campaign in 2015 with a .303 average and had two seasons with 80+ RBI. He would provide the Mets with versatility, as he is capable of playing both second and center.

Sherman also notes that his trade scenarios could have included Brian Dozier and/or Ian Kinsler, but their lack of a contract after 2018 may lower the team's interest level.