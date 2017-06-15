The Mets drafted Edgardo Alfonzo's son, Daniel, in the 38th round on Wednesday as the MLB Draft concluded.

You can view all the selections the Mets made in the Draft here.

On Tuesday, the Mets used their third-round pick (97th overall) to select Stanford OF Quinn Brodey, who hit .314 this past season. However, six of the team's next seven picks ended up being right-handed pitchers.

The Mets drafted RHP David Peterson with their first round pick (20th overall) on Monday, and drafted INF Mark Vientos with their second round pick.

According to Tommy Tanous, the organization's vice president of international and amateur scouting, the Mets did not enter the second day of the Draft with a specific goal or philosophy targeting college pitchers, it is simply how their draft evolved...

"It was just kind of how this draft fell this year," he added. "We were happy with the amount of pitchers we were able to take in the later rounds."

In the fourth round, the Mets selected Tony Dibrell, who struck out 103 batters in 95 innings this past year at Kennesaw State, after which they added New Mexico State's Marcel Renteria.

Their final four picks on Tuesday -- Cal State Northridge's Conner O'Neil, Oklahoma State's Trey Cobb, Cannon Chadwick from Arkansas, and KU's Stephen Villines -- have all pitched in the bullpen.

"We'll certainly give all of those pitchers the opportunity to start, but some are relievers that can move a little quicker through the system," Tanous explained.

MLB's new Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that each team has a set amount of money to use for signing bonuses based on the number and position of their draft picks.

This year, the Mets are allowed to spend up to $2.99 million on their first pick, and up to $6.2 million across their entire first 10 picks...

PICK PLAYER POS PICK VALUE 20 Peterson, David LHP $3M 59 Vientos, Mark 3B $1.1M 97 Brodey, Quinn RF $553.2K 127 Dibrell, Tony RHP $413.1K 157 Winaker, Matt OF $307.8K 187 Renteria, Marcel RHP $237.6K 217 O'Neil, Conner RHP $186.2K 247 Cobb, Trey RHP $153.4K 277 Chadwick, Cannon RHP $139.7K 307 Villines, Stephen RHP $132.3K

To see a breakdown with scouting reports and quotes on each player selected by the Mets in rounds three through 10 of this year's MLB Draft, click here to see Tuesday's tracking post...

