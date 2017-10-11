Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter |

Saying that Mets fans were happy to see the Nationals lose is an understatement. The thought alone of both the Yankees and Nats going on to the LCS drove Mets fans to the brink of despair, and the relief that this didn't become a reality is a common feeling amongst Mets fans.

Naturally, Mets fans didn't fail when providing their reactions to the Nationals losing. It was a beautiful thing to be in the midst of on Twitter right after Bryce Harper struck out for the final out of Game 5, or in my case, a beautiful thing to wake up to, as I'm currently writing this while out of the country.

To give you just a glimpse at some of the gems...

With another year comes another Nationals first round exit, and the Titanic theme song always makes it better. #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/KWDE7trixC - daniel (@daniel_amoia) October 13, 2017

Here is a representation of the @Nationals attempting to advance to the NLCS #lol pic.twitter.com/RerNLngP8T

Waking up and remembering that Bryce Harper struck out to end their season like: pic.twitter.com/Rdgo90OAx6 - (not) Terry Collins (@MetsFakeSkipper) October 13, 2017

Washington: At the corner of happy and never won a postseason series. pic.twitter.com/fR823yqikk - Stephen Guilbert (@StephenJosiah13) October 13, 2017

This is like Christmas in October. https://t.co/jRp0BMfSou - Alexandra (@Aleeexandraaa24) October 13, 2017

Watching the Nationals losing like pic.twitter.com/naY1kUwx5H - 🍎 BIG APPLE METS ⚾️ (@BigAppleNYM) October 13, 2017

Me, a petty Mets fan, seeing the Nationals imploding. pic.twitter.com/lGi3OclUQp - Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 13, 2017

There are three certainties in this life:



1) Death

2) Taxes

3) Nationals losing in first round of @MLB #NLDS - Mets n Jets (@NYMetsandJets) October 13, 2017

Bryce Harper looking for his ring pic.twitter.com/wDRXFAjcF1 - Rich MacLeod (@richmacleod) October 13, 2017

No, the Mets didn't make it to the playoffs, so cue all of the "you shouldn't be talking" responses from Nats fans. But from personal experience with Nats fans, if roles were reversed, they'd be doing the same thing and basking in the same glory.