Sep 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) (Peter Aiken)
The Mets and Blue Jays are expressing interest in free agent CF Lorenzo Cain, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, who says the Royals are growing "increasingly more pessimistic about re-signing Cain, 1B Eric Hosmer, or 3B Mike Moustakas.

Cain, who turns 32 years old in April, hit .300/.363/440 with 15 HR, 27 doubles, 26 stolen bases, and 49 RBI in 155 games for the Royals this past season.

He was worth 5 DRS in center field in 2017 after being worth 11 DRS in 2016 and 18 DRS in 2015.

In their annual predictions, MLB Trade Rumors predicted that Cain would sign a deal worth $70 million over four seasons.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson suggested on Monday afternoon that CF Juan Lagares would get significant playing time in 2018. Yoenis Cespedes will be the team's left fielder, with Michael Conforto expected to be in right field the majority of the time once he returns from shoulder surgery.

Tags: Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes
Callaway on contacting players 00:01:05
Mickey Callaway discusses how he's already made the effort to get in touch with every player on the roster while still hiring his staff.

New Mets manager Mickey Callaway has already reached out to the majority of his players, and said he wants to connect with them on multiple levels.

"There is nothing such as a players manager per se," Callaway said on Mets Hot Stove on SNY. "I think that you -- to be a good manager you have to make sure that everybody in the organization knows that you care, and you do that on a daily basis, by showing them in caring about them. Not only as a player, and a performer, but as a person."

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterThis is all great. Mickey Callaway has only been manager for a couple of weeks, and he's already personally reached out to an entire team. Building a personal relationship starts with one step, and in this case, it was a personal text message from Callaway to each player. How great is that? He didn't wait until everyone reported down to Port St. Lucie. He didn't wait until things settled in and he became accustomed to his new life. He hit the ground running, and knows that it's important to establish a relationship with his players...
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today
The Mets will attempt to sign a late-game relief pitcher, even if it means offering a multi-year deal, a source recently told Newsday's Marc Carig.

Carig believes the group being targeted by the Mets includes Addison Reed, Brandon Morrow, Mike Minor, and Bryan Shaw, among others, all of whom are projected to ink contracts in the two- to four-year range.

The willingness to sign free-agent relievers to multi-year deals is a shift in strategy for Sandy Alderson, who has mostly added to his bullpen by signing journeyman pitchers late in the offseason. However, as Carig was first to report, the Mets (like most successful MLB teams during the last few years) intend to limit most of their starting pitchers to facing the opposing lineup only two times each night.

"The teams that have the discipline to do that are getting better results out of those starting pitchers," Alderson told reporters Monday at the GM Meetings in Orlando. "They have the discipline to do it and they have the bullpen capacity.
Tags: Addison Reed, Jerry Blevins, Jeurys Familia
Breaking down Juan Lagares 00:03:53
On Mets First Pitch, the guys break down outfielder Juan Lagares and discuss what improvements the slickfielding outfielder needs to make.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson suggested that Juan Lagares may see significant playing time in center field next season, Newsday's Marc Carig tweeted Monday afternoon.

"I think Lagares is definitely figuring into our plans," added Alderson, who talked with reporters after Monday's GM Meetings in Orlando.

According to FanGraphs.com, Lagares was the best defensive center fielder this past season during the 85 games he played at that position. He won the Gold Glove for center field in 2014, but did not play enough innings at the position to qualify in 2017.
Tags: Juan Lagares
The Mets are among roughly 10 teams expressing interest in free agent 1B Carlos Santana, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Along with the Mets, the Angels, Phillies, Red Sox, Mariners, and Indians are also interested in Santana.

Santana, 31, earned $12 million last year for the Indians while hitting .259/.363/.455 with 23 HR, 37 doubles, and 79 RBI in 154 games. He was also worth 10 DRS at first base and was a finalist for the Gold Glove award.
Tags: Dominic Smith, Jay Bruce, Danny Abriano
GEICO SportsNite: GM Meetings 00:01:45
Andy Martino reports on the state of the Mets' offseason after speaking with Sandy Alderson at the meeting of MLB GMs in Orlando.

According to MLB insiders at the GM Meetings in Orlando, Sandy Alderson clearly intends to sign a free-agent relief pitcher and either sign or trade for a second baseman.

If possible, he'd like to also ink a reliable, veteran starting pitcher, as well as someone who can start at corner outfield, first base and hit for power. There are a lot of options to fill this shopping list.

For instance, there are at least a dozen relief pitchers to consider; there are three free agent second baseman and four or five also available in trade; I see a half dozen starting pitchers that qualify as old and reliable; and there are multiple free-agent first baseman capable of playing the outfield, not to mention guys available in trade.
Callaway talks fixing Harvey 00:01:14
Mickey Callaway discusses his plans for helping Matt Harvey return to the dominant pitcher he was before a rough 2017 campaign.

To be successful again, Matt Harvey must shed his past, move on from the Dark Knight persona, and adjust to being the best pitcher he's currently capable of being, Mets manager Mickey Callaway told SNY during an interview Monday night on Mets Hot Stove.

"I think that's the key, to make sure you're not trying to get him back to anything," Callaway explained. "You want to get the most potential out of who he is today."

"Some guys never throw with the same velocity," Callaway said about players aging and returning from major surgery. "We don't need the Dark Knight, we need Matt Harvey to be Matt Harvey on a daily basis and be comfortable with who he is."
Tags: Matt Harvey
Jun 8, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Wily Peralta (38) pitches in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Benny Sieu)
The Mets consider free agent RHP Wily Peralta as a versatile option for their pitching staff, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The Mets see him as a "potential swing man," according to Puma.
Sep 8, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view as fans walk along the Shea Bridge before a game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Mets will hire Tom Slater to be their new assistant hitting coach, according to Marc Carig of Newsday.

Slater comes from years of minor league managing and coaching experience in the Yankees organization. 

The Mets appear to have filled their coaching vacanies ahead of the 2018 season. The staff includes several new names under new manager Mickey Callaway.
Aug 27, 2017; Dominic Smith (22) at Nationals Park. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Mets GM Sandy Alderson on Monday indicated that 1B Dominic Smith has not yet secured a starting job on the team for the 2018 season.

"He didn't win it in September, let's put it that way," Alderson said, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

In a post here Wednesday afternoon, I wrote that the Mets prospects Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith are only penciled in as the team's starting shortstop and first baseman next season.
Tags: Dominic Smith, Matthew Cerrone
July 24, 2011; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Carlos Beltran (15) (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)
Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | Carlos Beltran announced his retirement from baseball on Monday, about two weeks after winning his first World Series title when the Astros defeated the Dodgers.

The 40-year-old Beltran, who slashed .279/.350/.486 while hitting 435 HR, 565 doubles, 78 triples (he had 2,725 hits total), and stealing 312 bases during his 20-year career -- which he spent the majority of as one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball -- will almost certainly be a Hall of Famer.

The question now becomes, which hat (if any) should adorn Beltran's plaque in Cooperstown?
Mets manager Mickey Callaway joined us on Facebook live to discuss some off-the-field questions...

Click below for the video
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today
At the GM meetings on Monday, Mets GM Sandy Alderson stressed the importance of bolstering the team's bullpen.

"Any way you cut it, the bullpen is becoming more important," Alderson said, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Newsday's Marc Carig revealed last week that Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom may be the only starting pitchers the Mets allow to face an opposing team the third time through the lineup each game.
Jul 22, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins former pitcher Frank Viola acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced for a 30th anniversary celebration for the 1987 World Series Champion team prior to the game with the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports (Bruce Kluckhohn)
Mets' Double-A pitching coach Glen Abbott and Triple-A pitching coach Frank Viola will swap places in 2018, reports Marc Carig of Newsday.
Jose Reyes hitting a home run against the Reds. (AP)
"The Mets are open to bringing back free-agent infielder Jose Reyes, but they're also examining other possibilities," the NY Post's Mike Puma tweeted Monday afternoon.

Reyes, who is currently a free agent, told the Mets in September that he hoped to return in 2018.

"I want to be here," he told reporters after the team's final game of the season. "We'll see what happens. It's going to be an interesting offseason."
Tags: Jose Reyes
Credit: MLB.com
Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | 29-year-old Mets RHP prospect Mickey Jannis, who features a knuckleball, has been dominant so far in the Arizona Fall League, with a 1.64 ERA (six runs, four earned) on 16 hits while walking five and striking out 19 in 22 innings (five starts) for Scottsdale.

"With any pitch, you have to be able to throw it for strikes, but even more with the knuckleball because of its unpredictability," Jannis told MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo earlier this month. "You need to have it in the strike zone, and you're pitching to contact. You're not really going for swings and misses. You're just trying to put the ball in play."

Jannis pitched this past season for Double-A Binghamton, posting a 3.60 ERA in 122 1/3 innings (21 starts) while walking 38 batters and striking out 83.
Second base options Dee Gordon, Jason Kipnis, Ian Kinsler, Brian Dozier and Eduardo Nunez. Credit: USA Today
In a post earlier today on MetsBlog, SNY contributor Andy Martino said it will be difficult for the Mets to top competing offer for Marlins 2B Dee Gordon or Indians 2B-CF Jason Kipnis.

According to Martino, even if Alderson is to offer RHP Robert Gsellman, OF Brandon Nimmo, 1B prospect Dominic Smith and a second minor leaguer, such as infield prospect Luis Guillorme, it still might not be enough to get a deal done with the Marlins or Twins.

I think Martino is right, at least for now...
LM: You Think This Is a Game? 00:01:39
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein discuss the Mets players who were and were not in attendance at Travis d'Arnaud's recent wedding.

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterWelcome to the offseason, everyone. Most Mets fans were wishing for this after the injury-riddled 2017 season, and now that we're here, many of us are right back to missing baseball.

But in this time period between the season ending and Spring Training beginning, the Mets are staying busy off the field. Thanks to social media and the internet, all of us get to see what's going on and stay connected to our players (who we hope are also hitting the batting cages). This past weekend for instance was the weekend of Mets weddings. Travis d'Arnaud, Brandon Nimmo, and Mets Minor league knuckleballer Mickey Jannis all walked down the aisle over the weekend, inviting some of their Mets friends.

Click below for lots of pictures from this weekend's Mets adventures...
Tags: Amed Rosario, David Wright, Dominic Smith, Eric Campbell, Kevin Plawecki, Matt Harvey, Travis d'Arnaud, Michelle Ioannou
Juan Lagares (left) steals second while Dee Gordon waits for the throw during the seventh inning. (AP)
Orlando, Fla. - Mets GM Sandy Alderson is set to report to these GM meetings Monday morning. Here, he will have his first opportunity of the offseason to chat in person with his counterparts from rival teams and see if he can lay groundwork for trades. However, Mets people know they will have to get creative in order to pull off an impact deal. because the way this roster is constructed, trading won't be easy...

The Mets are seeking a late-inning reliever, a second baseman, a corner infielder or strict first baseman, and possibly a back-end starting pitcher. Free agency will be the easiest route to fill as many of those needs as possible, because the team knows that its farm system lacks the type of high-end trading chips Alderson had a few years ago (and even then he tended to hold onto his prospects).

The Mets have players on their major league roster that would bring back value, but I'm told they are highly reluctant to move most of them...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith, Jacob deGrom, Juan Lagares, Matt Harvey, Robert Gsellman, Steven Matz
Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran (15) (Andrew Dieb)
Former Mets OF Carlos Beltran has officially announced his retirement after a 20-year MLB career. 

Beltran, who just won the World Series with the Astros, was emotional after securing his first, and now only, championship.

Click below for video of Beltran after winning the World Series
Sandy Alderson talks with reporters
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

With a new manager in Mickey Callaway and a coaching staff in place, Sandy Alderson can now focus his full attention on the Mets' roster.

This is a significant offseason for the GM, who is in the homestretch of his tenure, and who must return the franchise to the relevance it enjoyed in 2015 and 2016.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jay Bruce, Jerry Blevins, Jeurys Familia, Jose Reyes, Wilmer Flores, Yoenis Cespedes
Sep 8, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder J.D. Martinez (28) (Jennifer Stewart)
According to multiple reports, Mets GM Sandy Alderson may be able to spend between $30-40 million in new talent for 2018. In October, he told reporters he'd like to add to the bullpen and acquire a reliable, veteran starting pitcher.

Alderson will also reportedly try to add at least one consistent, everyday hitter. I suspect he'll first try to put a bat at second or third base. If he can't, he'll have no choice but to turn to the outfield. If the big hitter is a center fielder, Alderson can use Michael Conforto in right field. If the Mets end up pursuing a power hitting right fielder, they can use Conforto in center. 

The thing is, there are only three or four proven, everyday outfielders available on the open market. At the same time, the Giants, Cardinals, Blue Jays, Indians, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Mariners, D-backs, Red Sox, and Phillies are all reportedly looking to acquire the same caliber outfielder as Alderson...
Tags: Jay Bruce, Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes, Matthew Cerrone
Sep 20, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Sep 20, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has found advantages to having shorter hair.

The Mets' starter got a haircut after the season ended and said the shorter hair could have an impact on his pitching.

"I did some research and I found that shorter hair actually will speed up my delivery and add two more miles to my fastball," he wryly said, according to the New York Daily News.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today
Sandy Alderson's top priority this winter will be to acquire an established reliever to complement Jeurys Familia, AJ Ramos, and Jerry Blevinsclub sources told the NY Post's Mike Puma.

Last offseason, Alderson reportedly had been looking to trade for a former closer, who was still successful pitching in high-leverage situations. However, he ended up only reacquiring Fernando Salas, who was designated for assignment less than six months later.
Japanese star Shohei Otani. Credit: Koji Sasahara, AP Photo
23-year-old two-way Japanese superstar Shohei Otani on Saturday confirmed his intent to play in the major leagues and said he hopes to improve in the process, according to the Associated Press.

The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters announced on Friday that he would be posted, paving the way for him to be signed by a major league team.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | If Otani winds up signing with the Rangers, and it turns out this was about the money, it will be clear that the Mets -- and any other team that can only offer him a bonus in the hundreds of thousands -- had no chance. But what if he signs with the Dodgers, who can offer only $300,000? Or the Angels, who can offer only $150,000? With it seeming like this will come down to many more factors than just money, it would be negligent for the Mets to not at least throw their hats in the ring. 
Sep 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) (Peter Aiken)
The Royals have made qualifying offers (one-year contract offers of $17.4 million that net the team a draft pick if the player refuses) to pending free agents Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, and Eric Hosmer. This move did not come as a surprise but nonetheless may play a role in the Mets' offseason as they look to retool their lineup.

This year marks the debut of a new system of qualifying offers, one designed to have a lesser impact on a player's market than in prior years. If the Mets sign a player who has received a qualifying offer, instead of losing a first round draft pick, they will lose their second-highest pick This is based on there being a big market team that didn't exceed the luxury tax last season, the rules vary for teams in other situations.

To the Mets, this is a lesser obstacle to signing a player than it would have been last year, though the league may see overall sticker prices on these players rise because they don't "cost" as much in draft pick compensation.
Tags: Dominic Smith, Maggie Wiggin
The Mets will be searching for offense starting at the GM meetings in Orlando next week and could decide to pursue Indians 2B/OF Jason Kipnis, according to The Post's Joel Sherman.

Sherman notes that he believes the Mets will make a trade, offering up a scenario that includes New York sending RHP Robert Gsellman and minor league 2B Luis Guillorme to the Indians for Kipnis.
Aug 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) (Isaiah J. Downing)
Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter

Jerry Blevins was the only Met to survive the 2017 season without missing time due to injury, without being sent down, and without being traded -- even Jacob deGrom missed a start. This of course wasn't the only reason they Mets rightfully picked up his option, but it was a strong reason as to why they should have.

Blevins has been the constant in the bullpen, the relief pitcher we can all rely on, even relied on too much by Terry Collins. It's actually pretty amazing that Blevins' arm hasn't fallen off after these last couple of seasons. And with the way the Mets' bullpen has performed, it's been good to have this sort of relief whenever we'd see Blevins come out. Plus, it's been entertaining to see his social media hysterics.

A one-year, $7 million option on Blevins was a no-brainer. The guy wants to stay on this team, too, and he's a realist, even saying that the team needs another reliable arm (which is no secret). He knows the bullpen isn't perfect, he knows that his arm has been heavily relied on, and he knows he needs help if he wants this team to get to the level they should be at (and fans want them to be at).
Tags: Jerry Blevins, Michelle Ioannou
Yes, if they include Amed Rosario or Dominic Smith. Otherwise, I don't think they do...

The way I hear it, Sandy Alderson's farm system is seen as weak at the top, which is understandable due to trading and promoting several prospects during the last few years. The Mets only started replenishing their upper levels last summer, but they still have a lot of work to do. Alderson does have attractive players in the lower levels, but they're not advanced enough to have real value in a deal for a big-league player.

At the same time, their ability to trade less-valuable talent for a salary dump is restricted because they reportedly have just $30-40 million available to fill multiple holes on next year's 25-man roster...
Sep 16, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera (13) throws to second. Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
In the end, I still think Asdrubal Cabrera or free agents Eduardo Nunez or Todd Frazier will be starting at third base for the Mets next season... assuming David Wright is again not able to play.

It also helps that Frazier can play first base, while Nunez can play second base, which would allow Sandy Alderson options when filling other positions.

The other multi-position player I keep hearing would be a good fit for the Mets, who are wanting to acquire a first base-outfielder that can left-handed pitching, is Cardinals 1B-OF Stephen Piscotty, who is also capable of playing third base.
Aug 6, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and infielder Jose Reyes (7) (Wendell Cruz)
Amed Rosario wants Jose Reyes -- the Mets' only major league free agent -- to return to the team in 2018.

"There's no words to it," Rosario, through an interpreter, told NJAM about his relationship with Reyes. "He's more than a friend, he's a brother and I've learned a lot from him."

"If it's God's will, he will be next year," Rosario added about Reyes being on the Mets.
Tags: Amed Rosario, Asdrubal Cabrera, David Wright, Dominic Smith, Gavin Cecchini, Jose Reyes, Matt Reynolds, TJ Rivera, Danny Abriano
Jul 27, 2017; Bruce (19) plays 1B for the Mets at Petco Park. Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
In the NY Post, Mike Puma explains why he expects the Mets to show interest in free-agent outfielder Jay Bruce, and free-agent first basemen Logan Morrison and Adam Lind.

According to Puma, Mets officials believe Bruce could again play right field, but also serve part-time or back-up first base, where he played 91 this past season for the Mets and Indians.

Teams with interest in Bruce recently told ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick that Bruce is currently asking for a five-year deal worth as much as $18 million per season.

Bruce, 30, earned $13 million this past season.
Tags: Jay Bruce
Since the end of the season, Mets fans have been anxiously counting down the days until opening day is here again. In exactly 138 days, we'll dust off our hats, jerseys and Thor hammers and head to Citi Field.

But if you're like us, you know it's never too early to start thinking about baseball season - and the good news is that Citi is hooking fans up early.

Starting this Thursday, November 9th until 10am on Saturday, November 11th, Mets fans can use their Citi credit or debit card for access to an exclusive 2018 ticket presale window.

March 29th can't come soon enough - let's go Mets!
Sep 30, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera and Dominic Smith celebrate a win at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Hartline-USA TODAY
Technically, Sandy Alderson can cover all four infield positions by using veterans Asdrubal Cabrera and Wilmer Flores and rookies Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith. Unfortunately, when all playing at the same time, they make for a below-average group...

As a result, I expect Alderson to acquire at least one - and possibly three - new infielders before the start of next season. It's not going to be easy, though. From what I can gather, this winter's trade and free-agent market for infielders is going to be slow, complicated and contingent on blockbuster trade options, how teams value defense and whether Zack Cozart wants to play second base.
Bryan Shaw (Adam Hunger)
Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The Mets' top priority this offseason will reportedly be finding a back-end reliever to add to the trio of Jeurys Familia, AJ Ramos, and Jerry Blevins. With the Mets not expected to pursue closer options such as Wade Davis and Greg Holland, here's a look at some of the relievers they might pursue...

RHP Bryan Shaw
Jun 28, 2017; Colon (40) pitches during the first inning at Petco Park. Credit: Roth-USA TODAY Sports
In early-September, Mets GM Sandy Alderson told reporters he will look to add a reliable, veteran, starting pitcher to his rotation for next season...

"I think if we were able to find a Bartolo Colon-type, who fits in the three-four spot and semi-guarantees 180-200 innings, that would probably be something that would stabilize our rotation," he explained. "So, yes, I think it's something we'll look at."

Colon, who intends to pitch again in 2018, pitched this past season with the Braves and Twins, during which he went 7-14 with a 6.48 ERA in 28 starts. He had an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts with the Braves, and a 5.18 ERA in 15 starts with the Twins after being acquired via trade midseason. 

Despite being 44 years old, Colon has made at least 24 starts each of the last seven seasons...
Tags: Bartolo Colon
Aug 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tampa Bay Rays batter Logan Morrison (7) (Peter Aiken)
Free agency kicked off at 5 p.m. on Monday, and SNY Mets Contributor Jim Duquette lists the Mets among the interested teams for free agent first basemen Eric Hosmer, Yonser Alonso, Logan Morrison, and Carlos Santana.

Duquette, in a piece for MLB.com, ultimately predicts that Morrison -- who hit .246/.353/.516 with 38 HR this past season for the Rays -- will sign with the Mets.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | After seeing Duquette link the Mets to arguably the top-four free agent first basemen on the market, it's fair to infer that he believes one of two things to be true. 1. The Mets are not as high on Dominic Smith as we have been led to believe or 2. The Mets intend to use Smith as part of a trade to import help elsewhere...
Tags: Dominic Smith
May 27, 2014; Sandy Alderson talks to the media at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Newsday's Marc Carig estimates that Mets GM Sandy Alderson will be able to add approximately $30 million to next year's payroll.

By retaining Asdrubal Cabrera and Jerry Blevins, the Mets enter 2018 with roughly $70 million in payroll commitments. They also will likely add another $40-50 million to retain arbitration-eligible players, such as Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, AJ Ramos and Jeurys Familia.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, right, talks with pitching coach Dan Warthen and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (Jeff Roberson/AP)
Former Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen has been hired as the Rangers' assistant pitching coach, it was announced Monday.

Warthen had been offered a different role in the Mets' organization after the team decided to not retain him. They're expected to hire Dave Eiland to be the pitching coach under new manager Mickey Callaway.

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard twice came out in support of Warthen near the end of the season, saying that the uncertainty surrounding Warthen's job was 'BS.'
Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler (24) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports (Jerry Lai)
The Cardinals may look to deal an outfielder for an impact bat, such as Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, according to a combination of reports on MLB Trade Rumors.

In a report for Baseball America, Kyle Glaser looks in to the likelihood of St. Louis trading away Dexter Fowler, Tommy Pham, Randal Grichuk,and Jose Martinez.

Grichuk and Martinez are light-hitting corner outfielders, so they'll be of little interest to the Mets.
New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson (Brad Penner-US PRESSWIRE)
Free agency kicked off on Monday morning, with teams having until 5 p.m. ET to extend $17.4 million qualifying offers to their eligible players.

Jose Reyes is the Mets' only major league free agent, and has stated numerous times that he would like to return. The Mets picked up the 2018 options on INF Asdrubal Cabrera and LH reliever Jerry Blevins last week.

To see a list of every free agent, head here.
Mar 15, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme (77) connects for a base hit against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (Scott Rovak)
Mets infield prospect Luis Guillorme and catching prospect Tomas Nido played in the Arizona Fall League's "Fall Stars" Game this past weekend in Phoenix.

Nido was hitless in two at-bats, but threw out Braves prospect Ronald Acuna attempting to steal second base.

Guillorme hit a double and scored a run in his only at-bat. According to MiLB.com editor Jim Callis, Guillorme has been the best defender during this year's AFL.
Sep 5, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox bench coach Gary Disarcina (10) high fives designated hitter Hanley Ramirez (13) after Ramirez hit a walk off single during the nineteenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)
The Mets will hire Gary DiSarcina to be their bench coach, reports Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.

DiSarcina, 49, was bench coach for the Boston Red Sox in 2017 after having stints as third base coach and first base coach for the Angels from 2014 to 2016.

He managed Boston's Low-A affiliate from 2007 to 2009, and managed their Triple-A affiliate in 2013. In four seasons as a minor league manager, DiSarcina had a record of 205-162.

DiSarcina spent his entire playing career (1989 to 2000) with the Angels.
New York Mets third baseman David Wright at the baseball winter meetings on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Wright signed a contract extension with the New York Mets through 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey/AP)
In an article for the Daily News, columnist John Harper makes projections on where the top free agents will sign and how much they will be paid.

"The Mets do figure to be plenty active in this free-agent market, with holes to fill and more than $60 million in expiring contracts coming off last season's payroll," Harper notes. However, he continues, "indications are they won't be in on the big-ticket items," such as JD Martinez, Wade Davis and other elite free agents.

Instead, Harper projects that the Mets end up signing outfielder Jay Bruce, infielder Eduardo Nunez and relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jacob deGrom, Jay Bruce, Jerry Blevins, Jeurys Familia, Matt Harvey, Matthew Cerrone
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
Jeurys Familia endured a difficult season, partly of his own making. After an All-Star campaign in 2016, Familia opened this past season serving a suspension stemming from a domestic-abuse allegation. He then lost much of the season due to an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder. He only appeared in 26 games, amassing 24 2/3 IP, six saves, and a 4.38 ERA.

With his injury-plagued season and self-created troubles, Familia most likely will be compared salary-wise to Neftali Feliz (2014), Jake McGee (2015), and Arodys Vizcaino (2016) as he enters his third time through arbitration.

McGee had a similar, but better equivalent year when compared with Familia. McGee pitched in 39 games, for a total of 37 1/3 innings. He finished with a 2.41 ERA and 0.94 WHIP -- both better than Familia's 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Familia should see less than the raise McGee received, which was $1.25 million, due to Familia's weaker equivalent year...
Tags: Jeurys Familia
Sandy Alderson is surrounded by reporters during the 2013 MLB Winter Meetings (Credit: Manning-USA TODAY Sports)
The way I see it, this is a critical winter for the Mets. Historically, the franchise has given us 18-24 months of success followed by more than a decade of losing and rebuilding.

It felt like we were set up for something more sustainable under Sandy Alderson. However, yet again, following 18 months of success that included a World Series appearance and a Wild Card game, the Mets ended 2017 with 92 losses, the need for a new manager, coaching staff, and with multiple holes to fill in the field and bullpen.

According to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, the Mets are currently 20-to-1 odds to win next year's World Series, which puts them behind the Nationals, but ahead of the Marlins, Phillies and Braves.
Jul 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)
The Mets picked up the one-year, $8.5 million option on Asdrubal Cabrera's contract instead of buying him out for $2 million, the team announced Friday.

"Asdrúbal can help us all around the infield," Mets GM Sandy Alderson said in a press release. "The season didn't end the way we wanted but that didn't stop him from playing hard right to the very last out of the season. Asdrúbal is a great tutor to our younger players and a leader in the clubhouse. We're happy to have him back."

Cabrera wanted the Mets to bring him back, his agent recently told Daily News reporter Kristie Ackert.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera
Aug 7, 2016; Detroit: Mets manager Terry Collins (10) takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets have picked up the one-year, $7 million option on Jerry Blevins's contract for 2018, it was announced Friday.

"Jerry always takes the ball," Mets GM Sandy Alderson said in a press release. "He was a stable force in our bullpen all year long. "With Jerry, the addition of AJ Ramos and having Jeurys Familia for the entire season, we feel we have the nucleus for a much improved pen. Getting Jerry back makes me a lot more confident about the late innings as we go forward in 2018."

"I can't state how excited I am to continue my career as a member of the Mets," Blevins said. "This organization has shown it wants nothing more than to win a World Series and has made strides every step of the way to achieve that goal. I'm happy to be a part of that plan and can't wait to join my teammates in Florida. #LGM."
Tags: Addison Reed, Jerry Blevins
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
It seems long ago when throngs of Mets fans descended upon Citi Field for "Harvey Day." After two seasons of poor performance, the Dark Knight has been a shadow of himself.

From 2012 through '15, during a span interrupted by Tommy John surgery, Harvey never had an ERA of more than 2.73. Then, in 2016, Harvey battled through 17 starts before being shut down with thoracic outlet syndrome. His ERA rose to 4.86 and his WHIP rose to 1.468.

With the injury seemingly behind him, Harvey hoped for a rebound year in 2017. Through his first four starts, Harvey looked like the Harvey of old. He sported a 2.84 ERA, and each start he made was a quality start...
Tags: Matt Harvey
Mar 15, 2017; Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports
Mets middle infield prospect Luis Guillorme has been the best defender during this year's Arizona Fall League, according to MLB.com prospect editor Jim Callis.

"Guillorme stands out with his hands, quickness and instincts, which along with his solid arm allow him to make all the plays at any infield position," Callis writes.

Mets C prospect Tomas Nido, as well as Nationals OF Victor Robles and Braves OF Ronald Acuna were also considered by Callis for their fielding.
