The Mets and Blue Jays are expressing interest in free agent CF Lorenzo Cain, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, who says the Royals are growing "increasingly more pessimistic about re-signing Cain, 1B Eric Hosmer, or 3B Mike Moustakas.

Cain, who turns 32 years old in April, hit .300/.363/440 with 15 HR, 27 doubles, 26 stolen bases, and 49 RBI in 155 games for the Royals this past season.

He was worth 5 DRS in center field in 2017 after being worth 11 DRS in 2016 and 18 DRS in 2015.

In their annual predictions, MLB Trade Rumors predicted that Cain would sign a deal worth $70 million over four seasons.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson suggested on Monday afternoon that CF Juan Lagares would get significant playing time in 2018. Yoenis Cespedes will be the team's left fielder, with Michael Conforto expected to be in right field the majority of the time once he returns from shoulder surgery.