The Mets offense fueled a key seventh-inning rally on Saturday, scoring four runs to overcome a 6-3 deficit in the team's 7-6 win over the Phillies.

T.J. Rivera led off the seventh with a solo home run and Wilmer Flores hit a pinch-hit RBI single later in the inning. With two runs already in, Asdrubal Cabrera hit the team's second home run of the inning -- a two-run homer -- to give the Mets a 7-6 lead.

Cabrera's home run, his eighth of the year, marked the fifth time this season that he hit a home run that either tied the game or gave the Mets the lead. He also has eight home runs in his 27 games against the Phillies since joining the Mets.

Earlier in the game, Lucas Duda also went deep, hitting his 122nd career home run as a Met to put him in a tie with Kevin McReynolds for eighth place on the franchise all-time home run list. The Mets now have hit 34 home runs in their last 19 games.

Cabrera, Duda, Jose Reyes, Travis d'Arnaud, and Brandon Nimmo hit doubles for the Mets. Cabera and Reyes each had two hits and two RBIs on the night.