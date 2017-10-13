Mets infield prospect Luis Guillorme was drafted by the Mets in 2013, prior to which he was already considered an outstanding fielder.

This year during the Arizona Fall League, which started last week, Guillorme hopes to put the spotlight on his hitting, he recently told Baseball American's Josh Norris.

"The main thing is being consistent with my swing," he told Norris. "I'm trying to drive the ball... be a little quieter with my body and my hands and making sure the hands come through before the body does. That's the main thing I've been working on since the season ended."

In two games during the AFL, Guillorme has four hits during eight at bats. He has struck out once.

Video: Luis Guillorme makes a one-handed bat catch

"At every stop (in the minor leagues), he's showed off quick hands and even quicker reflexes in the course of making highlight-reel play after highlight-reel play," Norris adds. "Now, with his reputation as a defender rock-solid, he's working hard during the six-week Arizona Fall League season to become more of a threat at the plate as well."

In 128 games with Double-A this past season, Guillorme hit .283 with a .376 OBP, 20 doubles, one HR, and 70 runs scored during 481 at bats.

Matthew Cerrone (Twitter | Instagram | About Me) : Guillorme gets zero lift, hitting mostly line drives and ground balls. The thing is, he's an incredible fielder, whether he's playing second or shortstop. And, at still just 23 years old, there's plenty of time for him to find his stroke, which he clearly is focused on based on the above quotes.

Guillorme is a fascinating player with a lot of potential, especially since he has a pretty good understanding of himself and how to work within the strike zone. I hope he doesn't mess himself up by trying to hit for more power or in to the gaps.

Regardless if he hits or not, no one can take away from the fact that he's got an amazing glove and unbelievably quick hands. He gets the ball off the dirt and in to the air about as fast as anyone I have ever seen in person. It's truly remarkable. He also fires it hard and on point.

If he can simply find a way to hit more line drives, he will become a prospect on the rise...