The New York Mets are likely to keep RHP Tommy Milone in the rotation despite giving up eight runs in 1 1/3 innings in Sunday's 12-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Citi Field, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

With Matt Harvey set to pitch Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the Mets are considering starting Robert Gsellman on Wednesday in order to give Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler an extra day of rest.

Gsellman, who is 2-3 with a 6.75 ERA this season, hasn't started since May 13 but has made two relief appearances since. In his last start, he gave up six runs (five earned) and nine hits in four innings.

New York's rotation, which has lost Noah Syndergaard for an extended period of time and hasn't seen Steven Matz pitch in the majors yet, has a 5.18 ERA following Milone's third start as a Met.

Milone (1-2) gave up five runs, including a grand slam to C.J. Cron, before recording an out in the first inning. He allowed back-to-back hits to Cameron Maybin and Andrelton Simmons before intentionally walking Mike Trout. After a bases-loaded walk to Jefry Marte, Cron hit Milone's first pitch over the left-field fence to give Los Angeles a 5-0 lead.

"It seemed like anytime I was throwing the ball over the plate, they were hitting it. That's obvious," Milone said, according to DiComo. "I don't know. I don't really have any answers."

Milone wasn't able to settle down in the second, as Trout and Marte hit back-to-back home runs to make it 8-0 when manager Terry Collins pulled him.

Collins indicated Millone will make another start next Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Right now, Tom's going to go back out," Collins said. "We think that's our best option."

As a Met, Milone has a 10.50 ERA and has allowed 15 runs (14 earned), 19 hits and seven walks in 12 innings.