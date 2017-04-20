For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Noah Syndergaard allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits over seven innings. He didn't walk anyone for the fourth straight start and struck out a season-high 10.

2) Errors by Jay Bruce -- at first base -- and Asdrubal Cabrera contributed to a pair of unearned runs against Syndergaard helped the Phillies open a 5-1 lead early in the game. Juan Lagares also committed an error, giving the Mets seven in the three games.

2) Yoenis Cespedes left the game with a left hamstring cramp prior after running the bases in the fifth inning.

3) Neil Walker hit a three-run homer, his first of the year, and Rene Rivera had an RBI single to account for the Mets' offense.

4) Jeurys Familia made his 2017 debut with a scoreless ninth, but he walked two and needed 30 pitches to complete the inning.

Post-game reaction from Michael Baron...

Sloppiness was the theme in this series, and it once again killed the Mets tonight, leading directly to a lost series against a team that gave them every opportunity to win.

On the bright side, Syndergaard pitched well despite the uneven line. He was betrayed by his own poor defense and poor defense behind him which cost him unnecessary runs early. But he persevered, got better as the game went on and hung in on a night the Mets were desperate for a long outing from him. His change-up was great and he got lots of strikeouts on that pitch to record his first double-digit strikeout game this season. He never lost his composure despite the poor play, which is representative of his maturity into the ace of this staff.

The other bright spot in this game was Conforto's defense, which helped save even more damage. But all-in-all, this capped a very poor series for the Mets. Their quality of play was lousy, their overworked bullpen underperformed, and their offense was too spotty, and now they're hurting. They're going to have to clean their act up fast and find some healthy bodies if they intend to have any success this weekend against Washington. >> To follow Baron on Twitter, click here.

Post-game reaction from Matt Citak...

While tonight may not have been Syndergaard's best outing, it certainly was one of his gutsiest. After striking out the side (and looking unhittable) in the first, Noah ran into some trouble in the next two innings. The Mets defense certainly did not help as two errors led to two unearned runs, and in a blink of an eye, the young ace had allowed five runs through three.

But Noah settled down and wound up pitching seven innings, allowing seven hits while striking out 10. Syndergaard now has the most strikeouts through the first four starts of a season (30) without issuing a walk since 1913. As if that wasn't enough, the 24-year old threw a season-high 114 pitches, and was still hitting 99mph in the 7th. Noah finished with 26 pitches over 99mph and six over 100mph. As amazing as he's been so far in his young career, Syndergaard continues to find new ways to impress me.

Take out Syndergaard's outing and there isn't much to like from the Mets' performance tonight. With the team already suffering from a serious case of the injury bug, the Mets held their collective breath when Cespedes pulled up limping on his way to second base in the bottom of the fifth. While the team announced their left fielder left the game due to a cramp, Terry told reporters after the game that he is concerned about Cespedes' hamstring. We can only pray for the best as Yo will undergo an MRI tomorrow.

Let's hope the Mets got all of the sloppy play out of their system against the Phillies, because with the Nationals coming to town tomorrow, there is very little margin for error. If New York plays like this against Washington, its going to be a very long weekend. >> To follow Citak on Twitter, click here.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Neil Walker smacks 3-run blast to cut Mets' deficit

Video: Michael Conforto lays out to make a catch in center

Video: Michael Conforto makes spectacular catch at the wall

News and notes...

The Mets lost for the fifth time in six games and their first when scoring four or more runs (8-1). It was just the third series loss in their last 18 against the Phillies.

New York has homered 21 times in its last 11 games.

Syndergaard registered the 11th double-digit strikeout game of his career and his first this season. He had five in 2016. His 30 punchouts and zero walks to start the year is the best ratio by a starter through four starts since 1913.

Bruce started at first base for the fourth time in his career and the first time since 2014.

Michael Conforto went 2-for-4 and made two good catches in center field. In five starts this season, the 24-year-old is hitting .333 (6-for-18) with two homers, four RBIs and three walks.

Prior to the game, the Mets activated Familia from the restricted list and recalled Kevin Plawecki from Triple-A Las Vegas. Rafael Montero and Sean Gilmartin were optioned to Las Vegas.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on Cespedes and the mounting injuries: "He's going to get examined. He's going to get an MRI in the morning. … When you're talking about the hamstring…you've gotta be careful. … Our training room is starting to fill up again and we don't need that."

Collins on Syndergaard's outing: "The fact we didn't make two plays, that turned the tide of the game…the guy's still throwing 98 mph in the seventh inning, so he certainly still had strength. … He knew he had to get us deep in the game, we told him so, and he went out and got us there. Pretty impressive."

Syndergaard on his start: "For the most part I felt pretty good, with the exception of that second inning. Things got a little fluky…but overall I felt like I did a really good job. … I felt great. I felt like tonight was the best my mechanics have been in a long time."

What's next?

Losers in five of their last six games, the Mets (8-8) welcome the Nationals (10-5) to Citi Field for a weekend series beginning Friday at 7 p.m. on SNY.

Fresh off a seven-inning, 13-strikeout performance, Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.89 ERA, 0.842 WHIP) will try again to notch his first win of the season. The 28-year-old has left with the lead twice in three starts only to see his club lose. DeGrom has a 3.12 ERA and 1.041 WHIP in seven career starts against Washington

Winners of fourth straight, the Nationals open with right-hander Tanner Roark (2-0, 3.50 ERA, 0.889 WHIP). The 30-year-old is 6-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 1.112 WHIP in 15 career appearances (nine starts) against New York. He allowed three earned runs in 21 1/3 innings (1.27 ERA) in four outings (three starts) against the Mets last season.