Jun 15, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) goes to the dugout after giving up five runs in the fifth inning to the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
1) Robert Gsellman allowed a season-high 11 hits, two walks and seven runs over five innings in his first loss since May 13. The right-hander yielded five runs in the fifth inning and surrendered six extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs.

2) Juan Lagares suffered a fractured left thumb attempting to make a diving catch in the fifth inning.

3) Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce had consecutive doubles in the fourth which produced the Mets' first run. Rene Rivera hit his third home run of the year in the fifth and Wilmer Flores slugged his sixth of the season in the eighth. T.J. Rivera went 2-for-3 after going 3-for-4 in Wednesday night's win.

4) Rafael Montero struck out three over three perfect innings of relief.

With the Mets badly needing a good start to this crucial series, they really put forth a very poor performance all-around. And naturally, they couldn't get through a ballgame without a major injury. The starting pitching was painful as it has been for most of the year, their infield defense was porous and flat-footed, and as usual, were collectively clueless against Gio Gonzalez. In the end, they got crushed for yet another lackluster effort against the Nationals.

 It was clear from the beginning this was going to be an uphill battle for Gsellman. He nibbled and couldn't get a lot of sink on his fastball, which is something he needs for success. He was bitten by poor infield defense, but he got himself into too many predictable counts, particularly in the fifth inning when the game got away from him. Things were looking up for Gsellman heading into this start, but he just couldn't keep his momentum going.

 Of course, it wouldn't be a Met game against Washington without Daniel Murphy crippling his former club, as he's single-handedly put the Mets in their place since his departure. He's transformed into such a phenomenal hitter, and if he wasn't destroying the Mets with every opportunity, it would be a lot of fun to watch.

The Mets have hit 27 home runs in their last 13 games and 96 overall, second in the National League to the Nationals' 100.

Gsellman (5-4) had a 1.42 ERA while winning his previous three starts and had allowed seven runs in his last four.

Including his two-bats on Thursday, Lagares was hitting .379 (11-for-29) with four extra-base hits, six RBI and four runs scored over his last nine games.

Cespedes has gone 7-for-15 (.467) with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs in six games since returning from the disabled list.

Jose Reyes went 0-for-3 and is now batting .184 in 217 at-bats, the second-lowest average among qualifying players in baseball.

Michael Conforto was held out of the starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game. He pinch-hit for the second straight night and struck out in the eighth.

Gavin Cecchini was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after Neil Walker was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a partially torn left hamstring. 

The Mets (30-35) and Nationals (40-26) continue their four-game series from Citi Field on Friday night at 7 p.m. on SNY.

Steven Matz (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP) makes his second start of the year and first at home since last Aug. 16. The southpaw allowed one run over seven innings in his season debut against the Braves on Saturday after missing the entire year with elbow soreness. Matz is 1-1 and has surrendered three runs over 15 innings (1.80 ERA) in two career starts against Washington, both coming in 2016.

Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.36 ERA 0.85 WHIP) aims to make it five consecutive double-digit strikeout performances. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has a 1.13 ERA and 48 punchouts in 32 innings during that stretch. Scherzer owns a 2.39 ERA in 13 career appearances -- 12 starts -- against New York, including a 5.14 mark in two outings this season.
New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares (12) connects for a base hit during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell)
Mets OF Juan Lagares left Thursday's game with a fractured IP joint in his left thumb. 

Manager Terry Collins and head trainer Ray Ramirez checked on Lagares in the top of the fifth inning after he dove for a shallow hit.

He was left in the game, but later taken out in the bottom of the fifth inning as OF Curtis Granderson was put in his spot in the lineup. 
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender talk about the best off-field stories from the last week, including...

  • The mystery and potential problem with Cespedes's legs...
  • Is it ever acceptable to give up on a baseball season?
  • Aaron Judge and if success in the Bronx is bad for the Mets?
  • Can the Mets play .600 baseball the next 99 games?
  • Should the Mets use or not use a six-man rotation?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
The Mets (30-34) open a four-game series with the Nationals (39-26) at Citi Field on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets, who took two of three games from the Cubs at Citi Field earlier this week, have won five of their last six games. ... The Mets are in the middle of a 14-game stretch against teams that made the postseason in 2016 (Cubs, Nationals, Dodgers, Giants). ... The Mets have scored 49 first inning-runs this season -- tied for second-most in the majors.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Robert Gsellman (4.95 ERA/4.27 FIP, 1.46 WHIP), who tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits, walking two, and striking out four last Saturday against the Braves.

Gsellman has allowed six earned runs in his last four starts (25.0 innings). His 55.3 percent groundball rate this season is fourth-best in the majors...
Mets' injury bug strikes again! 00:03:10
The Daily News Live panel discusses the latest injuries that struck the Mets just as they finally started to play some consistent baseball.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson and manager Terry Collins provided injury updates and more prior to Thursday night's game against the Nationals at Citi Field. Here's what happened...

Matt Harvey, who exited Wednesday night's game early due to 'dead arm,' will miss several weeks due to a stress injury to the scapula bone in his throwing shoulder >> Read more

Neil Walker, who exited Wednesday night's game early due to a leg injury, has been diagnosed with a partially torn hamstring. He is expected to begin rehabbing in two-to-three weeks >> Read more
Alderson on Mets' injury bug 00:04:39
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson discusses Matt Harvey and Neil Walker's injuries, in addition to Amed Rosario's status in Triple A.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey has been diagnosed with a stress injury to the scapula bone in his throwing shoulder, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

"He is expected to miss several weeks," the team added.

Harvey's spot on the roster was not immediately filled since the team did not have a player ready to replace him.
Collins on roster adjustments 00:05:44
Mets manager Terry Collins discusses Michael Conforto's back ailment among other Mets' injuries, and TJ Rivera assuming second base duties.

The Mets have no immediate plans to promote SS prospect Amed Rosario from Triple-A, though that could change if SS Asdrubal Cabrera is unable to return from the disabled list in the next week to 10 days, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Thursday.

"We don't want (our top, premium prospects) to have to go back (to Triple-A)," Alderson explained, without specifically mentioning Rosario, who was recently named baseball's fifth-best prospect by MLB.com.
Apr 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Apr 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

Noah Syndergaard was told that he will not begin a throwing program for another four weeks, Mets GM Sandy Alderson informed reporters Thursday at Citi Field.

Syndergaard, who has been out since April 30 due to a torn lat, told WFAN in early June that he's feeling great, but is not close to throwing a baseball.

"Lats are tricky, just because it's very specific," Syndergaard said last Thursday during an interview with Boomer and Carton on WFAN. "If you come back too soon, you could really put yourself in a situation to injure yourself again."
(Frank Franklin II/AP)
The Mets will continue using a six-man rotation even though Matt Harvey will miss several weeks due to a shoulder injury, GM Sandy Alderson said on Thursday.

The rotation currently includes Jacob deGromZack WheelerRobert GsellmanSteven Matz, and Seth Lugo.

The Mets have not yet said who the sixth pitcher will be, but the expectation is that it will be Tyler Pill (currently with Triple-A Las Vegas) or Rafael Montero.
Jun 13, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker (20) forces out Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) on a fielder's choice hit by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Mets second baseman Neil Walker has a partially torn left hamstring and has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Thursday.

Walker, who exited Wednesday's game due to the injury, was replaced on the 25-man roster by INF Gavin Cecchini, who was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas.

The hope is that he'll be able to begin rehabbing the injury in two or three weeks, GM Sandy Alderson said.
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets closer Jeurys Familia is visiting Dr. Robert Thompson on Thursday in St. Louis and could be cleared to throw after the visit, GM Sandy Alderson said.

Familia had an arterial clot removed from his throwing shoulder by Thompson on May 13. The Mets placed him on the 60-day DL three days later.

After the surgery, Familia said, "If everything goes well, I'll be back this year. I think I'll be back this year. I'm not sure August or September, but I feel good now."

The 27-year-old is hoping to get the nod to begin a throwing program following the visit. He has been limited to conditioning exercises during his rehab at Port St. Lucie so far. 
Jun 11, 2017; Michael Conforto (30) reacts after scoring a run at SunTrust Park. Credit: Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mets OF Michael Conforto is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game on Thursday night as he continues to deal with a stiff back.

Manager Terry Collins said Conforto's back is coming along fine but that they didn't want to push it. Conforto, who pinch-hit on Wednesday, will again be available to pinch-hit on Thursday.

Collins informed reporters prior to Tuesday night's game of Conforto's injury. 

"We've got to be careful," Collins said.
Aug 7, 2012; Flushing, NY,USA; General view of the sunset at Citi Field during the game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-US PRESSWIRE (Anthony Gruppuso-US PRESSWIRE)
The Mets announced they will be installing protective netting down the first and third base lines at Citi Field beginning July 14.

As the photos indicate, Sections 109-114 (first base line) and Sections 121-126 (third base line) will be covered in netting to reduce the chance of injury to fans. 
Jun 13, 2017; Smoker (49) pitches against the Cubs at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Mets LHP Josh Smoker has 'loose bodies' in his left elbow and is on anti-inflammatory medication, GM Sandy Alderson said on Thursday.

There is no timetable for Smoker's return.

He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday due to a left shoulder strain, with RHP Rafael Montero called up from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Zack Wheeler lasted just 1 2/3 innings during Tuesday night's loss to the Cubs, with Smoker tossing 4.0 innings in relief. Smoker allowed three runs on six hits using a career-high 81 pitches in the relief outing. 
40 years since the Seaver trade 00:00:40
SNY.tv looks back at the trade that sent Mets pitcher Tom Seaver to the Cincinnati Reds.

In my book, "The Mets Fans' Bucket List," which published June 1, I detail 10 painful moments from the organization's history helped to create the #LOLMets experience...

Naturally, the "Midnight Massacre," which occurred 40 years ago today, is on the list...
Apr 3, 2017; Fans wait in line outside Citi Field on Opening Day. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
I feel bad complaining, since the Mets have actually won five of their last seven games and appear in good position to keep winning against the Nationals this weekend.

Nevertheless, because this entire season - which is only 64 games old, by the way - has been so chaotic (Harvey's suspension, Mr. Met's finger, Terry's Omertà), so full of injuries and endless frustration, their recent winning is literally having zero impact on my ability to be hopeful about its outcome.
Mets select LHP David Peterson 00:00:47
SNY.tv profiles Mets first-round draft pick left-handed pitcher David Peterson.

The Mets drafted Edgardo Alfonzo's son, Daniel, in the 38th round on Wednesday as the MLB Draft concluded.

You can view all the selections the Mets made in the Draft here.

On Tuesday, the Mets used their third-round pick (97th overall) to select Stanford OF Quinn Brodey, who hit .314 this past season. However, six of the team's next seven picks ended up being right-handed pitchers.

The Mets drafted RHP David Peterson with their first round pick (20th overall) on Monday, and drafted INF Mark Vientos with their second round pick.
First Data's Veteran of the Game 00:00:57
United States Army Major Andrew Espinoza was honored during Wednesday's game at Citi Field as First Data's Veteran of the Game.

United States Army Major Andrew Espinoza was honored during Wednesday's game at Citi Field as First Data's Veteran of the Game.

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Mets talk about win against Cubs 00:05:38
Terry Collins, Curtis Granderson, and Matt Harvey discuss the Mets' 9-4 series finale win over the Cubs at Citi Field.

The Mets have won five of their last seven games, but remain four games under .500, 8.5 games behind the Nationals in the NL East and 9.5 games back of a Wild Card spot...

In case you missed it Wedneday...

Matt Harvey allowed four runs in the through four innings, but the Mets rallied to beat the Cubs, 9-4, to take the series from Chicago. 
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:04:06
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 9-4 win over the Cubs.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

With the game tied at 4-4 in the eighth, Curtis Granderson belted a solo home run to put the Mets in front. It was the 300th of his career. Lucas Duda put the icing on the cake with a three-run homer. With his third hit of the night, T.J. Rivera recorded an RBI single.

Harvey has issues from the outset, giving up back-to-back homers to Anthony Rizzo and Ian Happ. Before getting pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fourth, he allowed four runs and walked three with five strikeouts. It marked the second start this season where he did not pitch at least five innings. 
The Mets (29-34) conclude a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs (32-32) at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on WPIX.

The Cubs took the second game of the series, 14-3, as Mets starter Zack Wheeler was shelled for eight runs in 1.2 innings. The loss ended the Mets' four-game winning streak.  

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Matt Harvey (5.02 ERA/ 5.86 FIP, 1.46 WHIP) who earned a no-decision in his last start despite tossing a shutout through five innings against the Braves. He scattered four hits while striking out three and walking two. 

Harvey knows how to leave runners on base as oppposing batters are 2-for-their-last-33 against him with runners in scoring position. He owns a .125 average against in those situations this season. 
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)
In the second year of the club's existence, the Columbia Fireflies will host the South Atlantic League All-Star Game next Tuesday at Spirit Communications Park. And right-hander Jordan Humphreys is among the five Mets prospects selected to represent the host club.

Humphreys, an 18th-round pick in 2015 out of Crystal River (Fla.) High School, has produced a 9-1 record and 1.41 ERA in 10 starts with the Fireflies. He has struck out 77 and walked only eight batters in 63 2/3 innings.
Jun 13, 2017; Smoker (49) pitches against the Cubs at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Mets LH reliever Josh Smoker entered during the second inning Tuesday and tossed four innings pitching in relief of Zack Wheeler.

In what was his longest relief appearance of the season, Smoker faced 21 batters, gave up six hits, struck out five batters, walked four and was charged with three earned runs.

"He saved us, because we could have burnt out a lot of pitching tonight," Terry Collins later said. "He went out there and pitched some tough innings and I appreciated it."

In his previous three relief appearances, Smoker combined to throw 75 pitches. He tossed a total of 81 pitches during his appearance Tuesday night.
Gelbs on pitching to Kris Bryant 00:01:16
Steve Gelbs discusses what makes Cubs third basemen Kris Bryant so difficult to pitch to

Jun 13, 2017; Zack Wheeler (45) pitches at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2017; Zack Wheeler (45) pitches at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler turned in the worst start of his career on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on six hits before he could complete two innings during a 14-4 loss to the Cubs.

"I just didn't feel right today," Wheeler said after the game. "I don't know what it was, I just didn't feel right. It's no excuse, but you're supposed to find it when you're out there and make an adjustment. I couldn't do that today."

Wheeler, who had not allowed more than three runs in an outing since April 23, allowed a leadoff home run to Anthony Rizzo to start the game. Ian Happ then blasted a two-out grand slam in the second inning to extend Chicago's lead to 6-1.
Collins and Wheeler on 14-3 loss 00:05:10
Terry Collins and Zack Wheeler discuss Wheeler's lack of command on the mound against the Cubs and look ahead to the series rubber match.

The Mets (29-34) snapped a four-game winning streak Tuesday and remain 9.5 games back in both the NL East and the National League's Wild Card race.

In case you missed it Monday...

Zack Wheeler struggled from the get-go and the bullpen wasn't any better as the Mets lost, 14-4, to the Cubs on Tuesday.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/13 00:03:31
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 14-3 loss to the Cubs.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Zack Wheeler lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed a career-high eight runs on six hits -- including a grand slam to Ian Happ -- and three walks with three strikeouts. The Cubs sent 11 men to the plate in the second, scoring all their runs with two outs on a bases-loaded walk by Anthony Rizzo, Happ's slam and an Addison Russell two-run double. 

2) Yoenis Cespedes drove in the Mets' first run with a double in the first and singled in the third. He was removed from the game prior to the top of the sixth with New York trailing, 9-1. Neil Walker and Lucas Duda hit back-to-back homers in the ninth.
The Mets (29-33) continue a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs (31-32) at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Jacob deGrom threw a complete game on Monday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out six to earn his fifth win of the season. Mets starters have allowed one run or fewer in each of their last six games, during which they are 4-0 with a 0.86 ERA

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Zack Wheeler (3.45 ERA/ 3.91 FIP, 1.36 WHIP) who earned a no-decision in his last start against the Rangers. He went seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out five and walking three...
(Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets have placed Asdrubal Cabrera (left thumb sprain) on the 10-day DL and recalled INF T.J. Rivera from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Top SS prospect Amed Rosario was not in the conversation for a promotion, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

The 21-year-old Rosario is hitting .337 with a .379 OBP and .494 SLG with six HR, 14 doubles, four triples, 11 stolen bases, 40 runs, and 43 RBI in 62 games this season for Las Vegas
Michael Conforto connects for a hit at Citi Field in 2017. Credit Noah K. Murray, USA Today
The 2017 Mets are not offensive juggernauts. Their .247 team batting average is 20th in MLB, and their .322 OBP comes in at 19th. Yet they're scoring close to five runs per game, ranking seventh in baseball. How are they doing it? By killing with runners in scoring position...
GEICO SportsNite: MLB Draft 00:00:50
The Mets select left-handed pitcher David Peterson out of the University of Oregon with the 20th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft.

The Mets began the annual process of replenishing their farm system Monday during the opening day of the MLB draft.

In the first round, with the 20th overall pick, the Mets selected Oregon left-hander and Golden Spikes finalist David Peterson, after which they drafted American Heritage (Fla.) High School infielder Mark Vientos at No. 59.

These days, the Mets desperately need that infusion of talent in the farm system. However, let's be clear, things are not dire with respect to the state of the minors.

In its preseason rankings, Baseball America placed the organization's farm system 15th overall in MLB. And shortstop Amed Rosario and first baseman Dominic Smith at Triple-A Las Vegas are legit high-end prospects who should start on Opening Day at those positions for the Mets in 2018, if not sooner.
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Adam Frazier during the first inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Adam Frazier during the first inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

Matt Harvey has learned from his mistakes this season and is determined to earn back being respected on the mound, he recently told the NY Post's Mike Puma.

Earlier this season, Harvey was suspended three games without pay for violating team curfew and missing the next day's game against the Marlins.

He later admit told reporters that he stayed out late the night before, and golfed the following morning. Since then, Harvey has rededicated himself to pitching.
Jeep Pitchcast: deGrom vs Bryant 00:00:21
Jeep Pitchcast takes a look at the first three at-bats between Jacob deGrom and Kris Bryant from Monday night.

Jeep Pitchcast takes a look at the first three at-bats between Jacob deGrom and Kris Bryant from Monday night's win against the Cubs at Citi Field.
Cabrera's first homer 00:01:12
Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera gets the scoring started in the second inning with his first home run of the game.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit two home runs and Jay Bruce went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run during Monday's 6-1 win against the Cubs at Citi Field.

Both of Cabrera's home runs came against Cubs pitcher John Lackey, the first of which gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the second inning, while his second extended their lead to 4-0 in the fourth.

Earlier in the game, Cabrera was charged with a fielding error after he bumped into 3B Jose Reyes when trying to make a play on a popup. The ball deflected off his glove, allowing Cubs OF Jason Heyward to reach base.
(Anthony Gruppuso)
Yoenis Cespedes has hit 55 homers since being acquired by the Mets in the summer of 2015. Here are his five most momentous blasts...

5.) June 10, 2017: In his first game back from the DL, Cespedes hit a grand slam against the Braves in the ninth inning to put the game away...
Daily News Live: deGrominance 00:02:32
The DNL panel discusses Jacob deGrom's dominant outing Monday, in which he threw a complete game and allowing just one run to the Cubs.

Jacob deGrom threw his second-career complete game Monday leading the Mets to a 6-1 win over the Cubs at Citi Field.

"He mixed his pitches tonight, and that's the guy we know that's in there," manager Terry Collins said after the game. "I'm not saying it happened, but he sat and watched the last two nights, watched [Seth Lugo and Steven Matz] use their off-speed stuff, throw strikes, move the ball around. He might've said, 'I could do that too,' and he did."

DeGrom shut down the defending World Series champions, striking out six batters and recording 17 ground-ball outs as the Mets won their fourth straight game.
GEICO SportsNite: MLB Draft 00:00:50
The Mets select left-handed pitcher David Peterson out of the University of Oregon with the 20th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft.

With exactly 100 games left in the season, the Mets have won four games in a row and five of their last six, helping them move to four games below .500...

In case you missed it Monday...

Jacob deGrom tossed the team's first complete game this season as the Mets won, 6-1, against the Cubs at Citi Field. Yoenis Cespedes left Monday's game with a sore left heel, three days after returning from a hamstring injury. However, he nor Terry Collins seemed overly concerned about either injury after the game.

To read local, beat writer reports, check out MLB.comNJ.comNewsdaythe NY PostNY TimesBergen Record and Daily News.
Mets select INF Mark Vientos 00:00:40
SNY.tv profiles Mets second-round draft pick infielder Mark Vientos.

The New York Mets selected American Heritage School third baseman/shortstop Mark Vientos with the No. 59 pick during Monday night's MLB Draft in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Vientos, 17, is ranked the No. 67 prospect in the draft according to MLB.com and the No. 38 prospect according to Baseball America.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound infielder who is committed to the University of Miami if he doesn't sign, Vientos hit .417 with one home run, six doubles and 12 RBIs in 26 games as a senior this season. 

The No. 59 pick has a value of $1.09 million, according to MLB.com.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/12 00:03:25
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-1 victory over the Cubs.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom rebounded from two of the worst starts of his career to toss his second career complete game. He allowed a solo homer to Addison Russell with two outs in the seventh to spoil his scoreless outing. DeGrom (5-3) yielded five hits and four walks while striking out six.

2) Asdrubal Cabrera hit a pair of solo homers and Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer to account for four of the Mets' six runs. Travis d'Arnaud had an RBI double in the eighth and scored on Jose Reyes' single. Cabrera and d'Arnaud each went 2-for-4 while Bruce was 3-for-3 with a walk while falling a triple shy of the cycle.
(Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Mets selected Oregon LHP David Peterson with the No. 20 pick during Monday night's MLB Draft in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Peterson, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound southpaw, was a 28th-round pick by the Boston Red Sox as a high school senior in 2014. He went 11-4 with a 2.51 ERA this season. Including his 20-strikeout performance against Arizona State earlier this season, Peterson has 140 strikeouts and 125 walks in 100 1/3 innings.

"He has been a tremendous man since he stepped foot on campus," Oregon coach George Horton said, according to The Register-Guard's Steve Mims. "I always feel blessed as a coach to be around quality humans like him and when they perform spectacularly like that to go with what kind of a young man he is, that's great. I hope everything goes well for him in the draft, and he gets what he wants because he deserves everything he gets."
GEICO SportsNite: Quentin Holmes 00:03:46
SNY's Doug Williams reports on high school senior and Queens native Quentin Holmes, who is a top prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft.

1996 was the last time a high school player from one of the five boroughs was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Quentin Holmes, who grew up in Queens, didn't break that trend on Monday night, but he was selected by the Indians with the 64th overall pick in the second round.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs due to a sore left heel following his at-bat in the fifth inning.

"I'm just trying to be a little cautious," he said, according to the Associated Press, through a translator.

Cespedes went 1-for-3 off John Lackey before he departed the game and was replaced by Juan Lagares.
The Mets (28-33) return home to begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs (31-31) at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets went 4-2 over their seven-game road trip, including taking three of four games from the Atlanta braves over the weekend. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?  
The MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 p.m. ET and concludes Wednesday afternoon. The first 36 picks will broadcast live on MLB Network. The entire draft will be streamed live on MLB.com.

The Mets are scheduled to pick 20th overall in the first round...
JRSportBrief: Call up Rosario 00:01:27
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR argues that shortstop prospect Amed Rosario should be promoted to the Mets today.

This past weekend, Mets prospect Amed Rosario responded to fans on Twitter who had been calling for the team to promote him to the big leagues.

Rosario, 21, is hitting .339 with 14 doubles, six home runs, four triples, and 11 stolen bases in 60 games for Triple-A Las Vegas this season. 

He was recently ranked the fifth best prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America.
March 24, 2013; Clearwater, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Daniel Bard (51) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Bright House Networks Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets have officially announced the signing of RHP Daniel Bard to a minor-league deal.

According to Newsday's Marc Carig, Bard will report to Single-A St. Lucie.

Bard started this season playing in Double-A for the Cardinals where he was 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA in 10 relief appearances. He not played in the major leagues since 2013.

Bard played for the Red Sox from 2009-2013, going 10-19 with a 3.67 ERA in 211 games. 
Seth Lugo smacks double 00:00:38
Seth Lugo doubles on the first pitch he sees this season with a double to deep center field.

The Mets won three games this past weekend from the Braves, while welcoming back OF Yoenis Cespedes, LHP Steven Matz, and RHP Seth Lugo from this disabled list.

"I think we're going to start seeing what we expected," Mets manager Terry Collins said after Sunday's win, which brought the team up to five games below .500.

Collins and the Mets have also won four of their last five games, during which their starting pitchers have a 0.83 ERA...
