For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Robert Gsellman allowed a season-high 11 hits, two walks and seven runs over five innings in his first loss since May 13. The right-hander yielded five runs in the fifth inning and surrendered six extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs.

2) Juan Lagares suffered a fractured left thumb attempting to make a diving catch in the fifth inning.

3) Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce had consecutive doubles in the fourth which produced the Mets' first run. Rene Rivera hit his third home run of the year in the fifth and Wilmer Flores slugged his sixth of the season in the eighth. T.J. Rivera went 2-for-3 after going 3-for-4 in Wednesday night's win.

4) Rafael Montero struck out three over three perfect innings of relief.

Postgame reaction from Michael Baron...

With the Mets badly needing a good start to this crucial series, they really put forth a very poor performance all-around. And naturally, they couldn't get through a ballgame without a major injury. The starting pitching was painful as it has been for most of the year, their infield defense was porous and flat-footed, and as usual, were collectively clueless against Gio Gonzalez. In the end, they got crushed for yet another lackluster effort against the Nationals.

It was clear from the beginning this was going to be an uphill battle for Gsellman. He nibbled and couldn't get a lot of sink on his fastball, which is something he needs for success. He was bitten by poor infield defense, but he got himself into too many predictable counts, particularly in the fifth inning when the game got away from him. Things were looking up for Gsellman heading into this start, but he just couldn't keep his momentum going.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Met game against Washington without Daniel Murphy crippling his former club, as he's single-handedly put the Mets in their place since his departure. He's transformed into such a phenomenal hitter, and if he wasn't destroying the Mets with every opportunity, it would be a lot of fun to watch. >> To follow Baron on Twitter, click here.

News and notes...

The Mets have hit 27 home runs in their last 13 games and 96 overall, second in the National League to the Nationals' 100.

Gsellman (5-4) had a 1.42 ERA while winning his previous three starts and had allowed seven runs in his last four.

Including his two-bats on Thursday, Lagares was hitting .379 (11-for-29) with four extra-base hits, six RBI and four runs scored over his last nine games.

Cespedes has gone 7-for-15 (.467) with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs in six games since returning from the disabled list.

Jose Reyes went 0-for-3 and is now batting .184 in 217 at-bats, the second-lowest average among qualifying players in baseball.

Michael Conforto was held out of the starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game. He pinch-hit for the second straight night and struck out in the eighth.

Gavin Cecchini was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after Neil Walker was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a partially torn left hamstring.

What's next...

The Mets (30-35) and Nationals (40-26) continue their four-game series from Citi Field on Friday night at 7 p.m. on SNY.

Steven Matz (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP) makes his second start of the year and first at home since last Aug. 16. The southpaw allowed one run over seven innings in his season debut against the Braves on Saturday after missing the entire year with elbow soreness. Matz is 1-1 and has surrendered three runs over 15 innings (1.80 ERA) in two career starts against Washington, both coming in 2016.

Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.36 ERA 0.85 WHIP) aims to make it five consecutive double-digit strikeout performances. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has a 1.13 ERA and 48 punchouts in 32 innings during that stretch. Scherzer owns a 2.39 ERA in 13 career appearances -- 12 starts -- against New York, including a 5.14 mark in two outings this season.