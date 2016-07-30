Yankees 3B Todd Frazier, who spent a year and a half with the White Sox, believes Robin Ventura would be a great fit to manage the Mets, he told Mike Puma of the NY Post.

"He's a great manager," Frazier said of his time playing for Ventura. "He's a players' coach. He understands the rigors that we go through, when guys need a break. ... He understands the game."

He lets the veterans take over the team, but he expects a lot from the young guys, too," Frazier continued, according to Puma. "I would say he's a great choice to manage the Mets. He's played there before, it's an obvious choice. I had a lot of fun playing for him."

Previous Reports

In late September, Puma reported that Ventura was on Alderson's list of potential candidates to replace Terry Collins. However, there has yet to be a subsequent report indicating the two sides have discussed the job.

Jul 30, 2016; Ventura throws BP at Target Field. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

In early October, Ventura's former manager with the Mets, Bobby Valentine, said Ventura is skilled enough to handle managing in New York, which is a unique and wide-ranging experience compared to other markets...

Who is Robin Ventura?

In his first season as a big-league manager, Ventura finished 85-77 with the White Sox. His team finished under .500 each of the next four seasons and eventually let him go in 2016.

Ventura, 50, played 16 seasons, including three for the Mets. He was a six-time Gold Glove winner, two-time All Star and played eight postseason series, including six with Mets in 1999 and 2000.

His walk-off home run to end a 14-inning game against the Braves in the 1999 NLDS will forever be referred to as a 'grand-slam single,' because his teammates stopped his trot to celebrate the win before he could reach second base.

Matthew Cerrone's take on Ventura (as of Oct. 11)

I was a huge fan of Robin as a player, but I am concerned about bringing him to the Mets at this specific point in time. This is not to say he is a bad manager, I'm just not convinced he's the right fit for what is needed here right now. Chicago friends described him to me as a low-key, laid-back, uncreative manager who was often accused of sleeping at the wheel and burning out relievers, not to mention repeatedly being undermined in reports by his players. If even an ounce of that description is accurate, he would struggle with the Mets...

Oct. 17, 1999: Ventura watches his grand slam-turned single during the NLCS at Shea Stadium. Photo Credit: AP

That said, despite how reporters and fans may view him now, Ventura's work for them in 2012 made him a finalist for AL Manager of the Year, at which time his players talked about him in much the same way Frazier recently described him to Puma. So, did the franchise change on Ventura, or did he change on them? I don't know, but that's why Sandy should interview him...

Because regardless of what happened in Chicago, we know Ventura is a smart, genuine, funny guy with a good relationship with the Wilpon family, he knows New York, knows the fans and expectations, and - most important - he has some support in Alderson's front office.

