Here's the latest on each active candidate....

Alex Cora (Astros bench coach)

Recent Update >> Cora is considered the frontrunner to manage the Red Sox, with whom he interviewed this past weekend. Boston is reportedly considering only Cora, Brad Ausmus and Ron Gardenhire. If needed, second-round conversations will begin next week.

Previous News >> Cora interviewed Tuesday with the Mets. The Tigers will reportedly meet with him in the next week.

Additional Info >> "Houston is convinced Cora will be managing the Red Sox, Mets, or Phillies next season, my friend with the Astros told me Monday," Matthew Cerrone recently wrote on MetsBlog.

Mickey Callaway (Indians pitching coach)

Previous News >> Callaway was reportedly scheduled to interview yesterday with the Mets. There were no published reports indicating that a meeting occured. He will meet the Phillies later this week, according to the NY Post's Mike Puma. There have been no reports linking Callaway to the Red Sox and Tigers.

Additional Info >> Callaway, 42, has been Cleveland's pitching coach the last five years. According to Peter Gammons and Joel Sherman, like Cora, baseball insiders see Callaway as a rising star among potential managers.

Manny Acta (Mariners third base coach)

Previous News >> Acta will interview with the Mets before the end of this week, Puma reported Monday night. There was no follow-up report stating a specific date they will meet.

Additional Info >> Acta served as coach for the Mets from 2005-06. He has managed the Nationals and Indians and is currently serving as third base coach for the Mariners.

Joe McEwing (White Sox bench coach)

Previous News >> McEwing was scheduled to meet Wednesday with the Mets, according to Puma. He recently told reporters he interviewed last week with the Tigers. There has been no reported connection between McEwing and the Phillies or Red Sox.

Additional Info >> "Chicago sources predict he'd be a good fit for the Mets because he knows the market, modern players like him, he's a fan favorite, hard worker, upbeat and open-minded," Cerrone said earlier this week. "He also has a fan in David Wright, who has remained friends with McEwing after being teammates in 2004."

Kevin Long (Mets batting coach)

Previous News >> The Mets interviewed Long late last week. He is currently considered the favorite to land the job, a source said Monday, according to the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch.

Additional Info >> Long, 50, was hired by Alderson in 2014 to be the team's hitting coach. There has been no reported connection between Long and any other team looking for a manager. He is under contract through the end of this year, though Alderson told reporters in early October that Long will be back with the Mets next season.

"Even if Alderson truly prefers Long, my fear is that it will be framed by fans and media as the only move he could make because no one else wanted the job, evident by Ausmus declining to interview," Cerrone wrote earlier this week.

Other News and Notes...

The Mets reportedly had interest in speaking to former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, but he declined the opportunity to be interviewed. He did, however, interview Tuesday with the Red Sox, which he described in 2012 as his dream job.

The Mets are not considering Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren or A's coach Chip Hale as candidates for their managerial opening, Marc Carig of Newsday reported Tuesday. ... The Mets reportedly had been considering Sandy Alomar Jr., but there have been no subsequent reports indicating an interview has been scheduled. ... Robin Ventura was initially mentioned as a possible candidate, but he told the NY Post that he's not interested in managing next season. .... The Mets asked permission to speak with Rays coach Charlie Montoyo, according to Adam Rubin, but he is reportedly no longer being considered for the job.