Joe McEwing, Mickey Callaway, Manny Acta, Alex Cora and Kevin Long. Credit: USA Today Images
Joe McEwing, Mickey Callaway, Manny Acta, Alex Cora and Kevin Long. Credit: USA Today Images

The least you should know, according to published reports...

  • Alex Cora is considered the frontrunner to manage the Red Sox.
  • The Mets interviewed Cora on Tuesday.
  • Mickey Callaway was scheduled to meet the Mets yesterday.
  • Joe McEwing and Manny Acta will be interviewed today or tomorrow.
  • Kevin Long interviewed last week.
  • Brad Ausmus interviewed with Boston, but declined to talk with the Mets.
  • Bob Geren and Chip Hale are not being considered.

Here's the latest on each active candidate....

Alex Cora (Astros bench coach)

Recent Update >> Cora is considered the frontrunner to manage the Red Sox, with whom he interviewed this past weekend. Boston is reportedly considering only Cora, Brad Ausmus and Ron Gardenhire. If needed, second-round conversations will begin next week.

Previous News >> Cora interviewed Tuesday with the Mets. The Tigers will reportedly meet with him in the next week.

Additional Info >> "Houston is convinced Cora will be managing the Red Sox, Mets, or Phillies next season, my friend with the Astros told me Monday," Matthew Cerrone recently wrote on MetsBlog.

Mickey Callaway (Indians pitching coach)

Previous News >> Callaway was reportedly scheduled to interview yesterday with the Mets. There were no published reports indicating that a meeting occured. He will meet the Phillies later this week, according to the NY Post's Mike Puma. There have been no reports linking Callaway to the Red Sox and Tigers.

Additional Info >> Callaway, 42, has been Cleveland's pitching coach the last five years. According to Peter Gammons and Joel Sherman, like Cora, baseball insiders see Callaway as a rising star among potential managers.

Manny Acta (Mariners third base coach)

Previous News >> Acta will interview with the Mets before the end of this week, Puma reported Monday night. There was no follow-up report stating a specific date they will meet.

Additional Info >> Acta served as coach for the Mets from 2005-06. He has managed the Nationals and Indians and is currently serving as third base coach for the Mariners.

Joe McEwing (White Sox bench coach)

Previous News >> McEwing was scheduled to meet Wednesday with the Mets, according to Puma. He recently told reporters he interviewed last week with the Tigers. There has been no reported connection between McEwing and the Phillies or Red Sox.

Additional Info >>  "Chicago sources predict he'd be a good fit for the Mets because he knows the market, modern players like him, he's a fan favorite, hard worker, upbeat and open-minded," Cerrone said earlier this week. "He also has a fan in David Wright, who has remained friends with McEwing after being teammates in 2004."

Kevin Long (Mets batting coach)

Previous News >> The Mets interviewed Long late last week. He is currently considered the favorite to land the job, a source said Monday, according to the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch.

Additional Info >> Long, 50, was hired by Alderson in 2014 to be the team's hitting coach. There has been no reported connection between Long and any other team looking for a manager. He is under contract through the end of this year, though Alderson told reporters in early October that Long will be back with the Mets next season.

"Even if Alderson truly prefers Long, my fear is that it will be framed by fans and media as the only move he could make because no one else wanted the job, evident by Ausmus declining to interview," Cerrone wrote earlier this week.

Other News and Notes...

The Mets reportedly had interest in speaking to former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, but he declined the opportunity to be interviewed. He did, however, interview Tuesday with the Red Sox, which he described in 2012 as his dream job.

The Mets are not considering Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren or A's coach Chip Hale as candidates for their managerial opening, Marc Carig of Newsday reported Tuesday. ... The Mets reportedly had been considering Sandy Alomar Jr., but there have been no subsequent reports indicating an interview has been scheduled. ... Robin Ventura was initially mentioned as a possible candidate, but he told the NY Post that he's not interested in managing next season. .... The Mets asked permission to speak with Rays coach Charlie Montoyo, according to Adam Rubin, but he is reportedly no longer being considered for the job.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Oct 14, 2008; Cora (left), Dustin Pedroia (center) and Kevin Youkilis (20) during the seventh inning of game four of the ALCS at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-US PRESSWIRE
Oct 14, 2008; Cora (left), Dustin Pedroia (center) and Kevin Youkilis (20) during the seventh inning of game four of the ALCS at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-US PRESSWIRE

In addition to the Mets, the Red Sox are also actively searching for a new manager and may only be considering three candidates.

According to local and national reports, Astros bench coach Alex Cora is considered the frontrunner.

The Sox reportedly interviewed Cora and former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus this past weekend in New York. They interviewed D-backs bench coach and former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire earlier today, according to the Boston Herald.

Before making a final decision, Boston is expected to conduct a second round of interviews, NBCSports.com's Evan Drellich tweeted earlier this week.
Read More

In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter, and SiriusXM's Rob Brender break down Sandy Alderson's search for a new manager, after which they discuss raiding the Marlins and joy and pain of rooting for Justin Turner...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Read More
Oct 9, 2017; Frazier during game four of the 2017 ALDS at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2017; Frazier during game four of the 2017 ALDS at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

In an article for the NY Post, Joel Sherman argues that Sandy Alderson should aim to sign 3B Todd Frazier, who is set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

In 66 regular season games after being acquired by the Yankees this season, Frazier hit just .222, but had a .365 OBP with 11 HR and 32 RBI. He had 16 home runs with the White Sox before the trade, prior to which he hit just .207. Frazier hit .235/.316/.294 in the Yankees' five-game ALDS victory over the Indians, but is hitting .333/.385/.667 so far in the ALCS against the Astros.

According to his former manager with the Reds, Bryan Price, Frazier's value to a team has as much to do with what he brings off field as it does with what he can do between the lines.
Read More
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio throws the ceremonial first pitch (Anthony Gruppuso)
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio throws the ceremonial first pitch (Anthony Gruppuso)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's "constitutionally impossible" for him to root for the Yankees, who are even with the Astros at two games apiece in the ALCS. De Blasio, who is a die-hard Red Sox fan, explained his reasoning to the the NY Daily News.

"The truth is called for in editorial board meetings," de Blasio said. "I am a crazed, rabid baseball fan and Red Sox fan. It is constitutionally impossible to quote unquote root for the New York Yankees."

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterNot that Bill de Blasio is a Mets fan, but this is a statement most Mets fans can get on board with. As Mets fans, can you root for the Yankees? There may be a handful that can, but the majority -- at least who I know -- would never. I know I never could root for the Yankees, and I've lived in NYC my entire life.
Read More
The Sandy Bunch: Mickey Callaway 00:00:37
SNY.tv takes a look at Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as a candidate to be the next Mets manager.

For a team whose pitching staff collapsed as epically as the Mets' did in 2017, it makes sense to consider bringing in a manager with pitching expertise. And after helping the Indians put together one of the best group of arms in baseball, that's one metric Mickey Callaway might very well lead the league in.

Since taking on the role of pitching coach in Cleveland in 2013, the pitching staff there made a complete 180. After posting a major league worst ERA in 2012, the Indians have led the American League in ERA every year since then and have put up MLB-best numbers in strikeouts and wins above replacement.

Under Callaway's tutelage, they have developed stars in Danny Salazar, Carlos Carrasco, and Corey Kluber, who may be looking at his second Cy Young Award this year. In many ways, the Indians have reached the heights of pitching that the Mets were expected to, and Callaway receives a lot of the credit. It's also noteworthy that, despite throwing hard, they have generally stayed healthy...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Maggie Wiggin
Read More
Chicago White Sox manager Robin Ventura looks on before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports)
Chicago White Sox manager Robin Ventura looks on before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets have removed former White Sox manager Robin Ventura from consideration for their managerial opening after he revealed he is not interested in managing, according to the NY Post.

"I'm not pursuing any of the openings," Ventura told the Post by text message.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
May 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren during a MLB baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee)
May 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren during a MLB baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee)

The Mets are not considering Bob Geren or Chip Hale as candidates for their managerial opening, reports Marc Carig of Newsday, citing sources.

 
Read More
The Sandy Bunch: Joe McEwing 00:00:40
SNY.tv takes a look at White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing as a candidate to be the next Mets manager.

The parade of Mets managerial candidates has included a number of familiar faces, but perhaps none more familiar than Joe McEwing, who spent five years in Queens as a bench player.

While fans' affection for McEwing often outpaced his skill on the field, he has spent the years since his 2008 retirement in a variety of coaching roles with the White Sox organization, and his good reputation has earned him an interview with the Mets this week.

McEwing was in many ways the quintessential utility player. In his five seasons with the Mets, "Super Joe" saw time at every position except pitcher and catcher. He eked out a league average batting line in only one season, but was a solid defender and was beloved by fans and teammates alike for his scrappy play and positive attitude. Prior to his release early in 2005, he had served as something of a mentor to a young David Wright, who raved about his character and bemoaned the loss of his friend and teacher...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, David Wright, Maggie Wiggin
Read More

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter

The Mets have started conducting their managerial interviews. Here is a look at the names that are in the mix...

Kevin Long, Mets hitting coach

The 50-year-old Long, who expressed his interest in the job to Alderson, does not have any big league managerial experience. He was the hitting coach for the Yankees from 2007 to 2014, before taking the same role with the Mets prior to the 2015 season. He is returning to the Mets in 2018, but it isn't yet known what his role will be.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Danny Abriano
Read More
New York Mets third baseman Robin Ventura (RVR Photos)
New York Mets third baseman Robin Ventura (RVR Photos)

Robin Ventura's hit his walkoff "Grand Slam Single" against the Braves in Game 5 of the NLCS at Shea Stadium on today's date in 1999.

His teammates mobbed Ventura at second base, resulting in the home run counting as a single and the Mets winning, 4-3 to force the series back to Atlanta for Game 6.

Click below for the video
Read More
Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, owner Derek Jeter and 2B Dee Gordon. Credit: USA Today Sports
Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, owner Derek Jeter and 2B Dee Gordon. Credit: USA Today Sports

Marlins owners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman will try this winter to cut the team's payroll by as much as $65 million, a source recently told Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Jeter, Sherman, and their ownership group recently agreed to pay $1.2 billion to buy the Marlins, who are expected to lose roughly $50 million in revenue next year, Spencer reports.

"They told us that they're prepared to dump," a rival executive recently told B/R's Scott Miller. "They're working on it and talking to clubs."

The Brewers ended 2017 with the lowest payroll at roughly $85 million, according to Spotrac.
Read More
July 21, 2017: Michael Conforto hits at Citi Field. Credit: Penner - USA Today Sports
July 21, 2017: Michael Conforto hits at Citi Field. Credit: Penner - USA Today Sports

Michael Conforto is doing well and experiencing no set backs during his recovery from shoulder surgery, agent Scott Boras said Monday, according to the NY Post's Kevin Kernan.

In late September, Conforto told reporters that he expects to return to baseball activities next March, at which point the surgically repaired posterior capsule in his right shoulder will be fully healed.

"It's not a set deadline," he added. "When I see the doctor again in a couple of weeks, we'll see where I'm at, see where my range of motion is, see where the strength is and kind of go from there."
Tags: Michael Conforto
Read More
New York Mets hitting coach Kevin Long prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets hitting coach Kevin Long prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets hitting coach Kevin Long is reportedly considered the favorite to become the franchise's next manager, according to the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch.

The Mets already interviewed Long, who has been the team's hitting coach for the past three seasons, and plan to conduct interviews with several other candidates throughout the week.

They will interview Astros bench coach Alex Cora on Tuesday and Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway on Wednesday. Mariners third base coach Manny Acta will interview with the team later this week, and former Mets infielder Joe McEwing also plans to interview with New York.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
\Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway visits starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the third inning at Progressive Field. (David Richard/USA TODAY Sports)
\Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway visits starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the third inning at Progressive Field. (David Richard/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets will interview Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway on Wednesday, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

Callaway is one of several candidates on GM Sandy Alderson's list of possible replacements for Terry Collins, including Alex Cora, Bob Geren, Manny ActaChip HaleKevin LongJoe McEwing and Sandy Alomar Jr.

The Mets have already interviewed Long, will interview Cora on Tuesday and will interview Acta later this week. McEwing plans to interview with New York later this week as well.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus looks on during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports)
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus looks on during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports)

Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus declined to interview for the Mets' managerial job, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

In their search to find a new manager, the Mets talked at least once with Ausmus, Heyman reported last week.

Ausmus interviewed for the Red Sox' managerial opening on Monday, reports Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald. The Phillies are also reportedly interested in Ausmus.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
The Sandy Bunch: Manny Acta 00:00:39
SNY.tv takes a look at former Nationals and Indians manager Manny Acta as a candidate to be the next Mets manager.

The Mets will interview Manny Acta for their managerial vacancy later this week, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Acta, 48, is currently the third base coach for the Seattle Mariners. He is 372-518 in six seasons as a manager. He managed the Washington Nationals from 2007 to 2009 before he was fired midway through the season, and managed the Indians from 2010 to 2012.

He served as Willie Randolph's third base coach for the Mets from 2005 to 2006. 
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
Mar 6, 2017; Guillorme (77) fields a double during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium (Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)
Mar 6, 2017; Guillorme (77) fields a double during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium (Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets infield prospect Luis Guillorme was drafted by the Mets in 2013, prior to which he was already considered an outstanding fielder.

This year during the Arizona Fall League, which started last week, Guillorme hopes to put the spotlight on his hitting, he recently told Baseball American's Josh Norris.

"The main thing is being consistent with my swing," he told Norris. "I'm trying to drive the ball... be a little quieter with my body and my hands and making sure the hands come through before the body does. That's the main thing I've been working on since the season ended."

In two games during the AFL, Guillorme has four hits during eight at bats. He has struck out once.
Read More
New York Mets former pitcher Tom Seaver poses for a photo as he works in the fields of his vineyard in Calistoga. (Kelley L Cox)
New York Mets former pitcher Tom Seaver poses for a photo as he works in the fields of his vineyard in Calistoga. (Kelley L Cox)

Legendary Mets pitcher and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver's home and vineyards are fine after being threatened by the California wildfires.

Seaver was forced to flee his home in Calistoga, California last Wednesday due to the wildfires.

"We literally ran like hell," Seaver told the NY Daily News on Monday.
Read More
Oct 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (Robert Hanashiro)
Oct 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (Robert Hanashiro)

Justin Turner hit a game-winning, three-run homer against the Cubs in the ninth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS on Sunday night in Los Angeles as the Dodgers moved within two wins of their first World Series appearance since 1988.

Turner's home run was the first walkoff hit by a Dodger in the postseason since Kirk Gibson's walkoff homer against Dennis Eckersley and the A's in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

Matthew Cerrone (Twitter | Instagram | About Me)Sandy Alderson's biggest mistakes since taking over as GM continue to be watching Daniel Murphy sign with the Nationals and non-tendering Turner...
Read More
Aug 7, 2016; Detroit: Mets manager Terry Collins (10) takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2016; Detroit: Mets manager Terry Collins (10) takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins hopes to be back with the Mets next season.

The Mets have the option to bring Blevins back for one year at $7 million or decline the option and let him become a free agent.

"I would love to come back to New York," Blevins recently told MMO's Matthew Brownstein. "I feel like we have a lot to prove and I think we'll play that underdog role a lot better than we do playing the favorites. Everybody kind of needs a chip on their shoulder. ... I hope to be a part of it."
Tags: Addison Reed, Jerry Blevins
Read More
The Amazin' Life: Next Year 00:03:07
On the season finale of The Amazin' Life, presented by Coca-Cola, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling pitch "Keith and Ron" ideas for 2018!

For more of The Amazin' Life presented by Coca-Cola, CLICK HERE.
Read More
(Orlando Ramirez)
(Orlando Ramirez)

Astros bench coach Alex Cora will interview with the Mets this week, according to Newsday's Marc Carig, and is expected to meet with the Red Sox to interview for their managerial vacancy, according to The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy

While Cora is also reportedly drawing interest from the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers, he is considered Boston's top managerial candidate, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

A 14-year MLB veteran, Cora has been a GM and manager in the Puerto Rican Winter League and served as the country's GM in the World Baseball Classic this spring. He interviewed for several managerial positions last winter, but ultimately joined Houston's coaching staff last November.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Boston Red Sox
Read More

Dodgers outfielder and former Met Curtis Granderson believes Mets' hitting coach Kevin Long has what it takes to succeed in a managerial role. 

Long recently interviewed for the Mets' manager position on Friday as the team continues to look for Terry Collins' successor. Among the wide array of candidates are Brad Ausmus, Alex Cora, Robin Ventura, and Joe McEwing to name a few. 

Granderson, though, feels that Long can make an impact in the manager role despite his lack of experience...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Curtis Granderson
Read More
Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing looks on against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing looks on against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets plan to interview Joe McEwing for their open managerial position within the next few days, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post

MLB.com reported earlier this month that the Tigers were interested in McEwing filling their managerial vacancy.

McEwing, who has no big league managerial experience, has coached with the White Sox since the 2012 season. A former Met, McEwing became the hitting coach for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights in 2008. One season later, he was named Manager of the Year for his work with the Class-A Winston-Salem Dash in the South Atlantic League. In 2011, he came back to Charlotte to manage the club. 
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
New York Mets hitting coach Kevin Long (Kim Klement)
New York Mets hitting coach Kevin Long (Kim Klement)

The Mets interviewed Kevin Long for their managerial opening on Friday, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.

The 50-year-old Long, who expressed his interest in the job to Mets GM Sandy Alderson, does not have any big league managerial experience. He was the hitting coach for the Yankees from 2007 to 2014, before taking the same role with the Mets prior to the 2015 season. He is returning to the Mets in 2018, but it isn't yet known what his role will be.

The Mets recently began conducting their managerial interviews. The opening with the Red Sox and questions surrounding Yankees manager Joe Girardi are expected to impact their search, which you can read more about here...

In addition to Long, Alderson's reported list of potential candidates also includes Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway, former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, former Mets players Robin VenturaJoe McEwing, Sandy Alomar Jr.Alex Cora, and former coaches Bob Geren and Chip Hale >> To learn more about each reported candidate, click here.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterSaying that Mets fans were happy to see the Nationals lose is an understatement. The thought alone of both the Yankees and Nats going on to the LCS drove Mets fans to the brink of despair, and the relief that this didn't become a reality is a common feeling amongst Mets fans.

Naturally, Mets fans didn't fail when providing their reactions to the Nationals losing. It was a beautiful thing to be in the midst of on Twitter right after Bryce Harper struck out for the final out of Game 5, or in my case, a beautiful thing to wake up to, as I'm currently writing this while out of the country.

Click below for a glimpse at some of the gems...
Read More
Feb., 2017: David Wright and Jose Reyes taking infield at Tradition Field (Credit: Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)
Feb., 2017: David Wright and Jose Reyes taking infield at Tradition Field (Credit: Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)

Mets 3B David Wright recently underwent a laminotomy procedure in Los Angeles to help reduce pain in his lower back, the team announced in early October.

The minimally invasive procedure, which is designed to relieve pressure on a compressed nerve, should greatly reduce his pain and improve his chances of getting back on field, Dr. Andrew Hecht recently told Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com.

According to Hecht, an orthopedic surgeon and chief of spine surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System, what Wright had done is a straightforward procedure and has a high success rate.

"We see this quite a bit in athletes and many of them have no symptoms at all, but occasionally you see someone symptomatic, like David Wright," Dr. Hecht explained to Mastracco. "Sometimes, despite all of the best efforts of the greatest doctors, somebody doesn't get better with conservative treatment," and surgery is needed.
Tags: David Wright
Read More
Will Girardi manage the Mets? 00:03:43
The DNL panel examines the possibility of Yankees manager Joe Girardi leaving the Bronx Bombers to manage the Mets in Queens.

The Mets have started interviewing candidates to be their next manager, a source with knowledge of the process recently told Newsday's Marc Carig.

In the days before and after the season, I'm told Mets GM Sandy Alderson and his staff internally reviewed a list of up to 15 potential candidates.

My understanding is, after pre-screening each person, talking about them with people outside the organization and gauging interest, that list has been whittled down to between six and 10 viable options, all of whom will have been formally interviewed before the end of next week.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Matthew Cerrone
Read More

Top catching prospect Tomas Nido, infield prospect Luis Guillorme, and knuckleballer Mickey Jannis are among the Mets players participating in the Arizona Fall League.

The full list of Mets players participating -- all with the Scottsdale Scorpions -- can be viewed here.

The 23-year-old Nido, who made his Mets debut this season, has gone 2-for-7 with a homer in two AFL games.
Read More
Oct 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway (13) visits the mound against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game two of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Ken Blaze)
Oct 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway (13) visits the mound against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game two of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Ken Blaze)

The Mets are showing interest in Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as a candidate for their managerial opening, sources told Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

Callaway is also receiving interest from the Phillies, who he will interview with for their managerial opening, according to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com.

The 42-year-old Callaway became the Indians' pitching coach in 2013 in what was his first major league coaching job. Before moving into that role, he was the team's minor league coordinator.

 
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
The Sandy Bunch: Robin Ventura 00:00:35
SNY.tv takes a look at former Mets third baseman Robin Ventura as a candidate to be Mets manager in 2018.

Yankees 3B Todd Frazier, who spent a year and a half with the White Sox, believes Robin Ventura would be a great fit to manage the Mets, he told Mike Puma of the NY Post.

"He's a great manager," Frazier said of his time playing for Ventura. "He's a players' coach. He understands the rigors that we go through, when guys need a break. ... He understands the game."

"He lets the veterans take over the team, but he expects a lot from the young guys, too," Frazier continued, according to Puma. "I would say he's a great choice to manage the Mets. He's played there before, it's an obvious choice. I had a lot of fun playing for him."
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
Oct 4, 2017; Farrell (53) during workouts at Minute Maid Park. Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 4, 2017; Farrell (53) during workouts at Minute Maid Park. Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox have fired manager John Farrell and will immediately begin their search for a replacement, the team announced Wednesday.

Farrell led the Red Sox to a World Championship in 2013, but lost in the ALDS each of the last two seasons, including being eliminated earlier this week by Astros.

According to the NY Post's Mike Puma, while the Mets do not have interest in Ferrell, Boston will likely have interest in interviewing Brad Ausmus and Alex Cora , both of whom are reportedly on Sandy Alderson's current list of candidates to replace Terry Collins.
Read More
The Sandy Bunch: Brad Ausmus 00:00:36
SNY.tv takes a look at former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus as a candidate to be the next Mets manager.

Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus is hoping to land a new job managing in baseball, MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal said Tuesday on the MLB Network.

"He is eager to work again, right away," Rosenthal said after speaking to Ausmus.

Previous Reports...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
Potential Mets managers, according to the NY Post. Credit: USA Today Images
Potential Mets managers, according to the NY Post. Credit: USA Today Images

For the second time since taking over as GM in 2010, Sandy Alderson is looking for a new manager.

"We have a very long list," Alderson said earlier this month. "We will get it shortened after we've had internal discussions and then talks with people outside the organization."

In the last week or so I have talked with several MLB insiders, as well as reporters, fans and current and former players and coaches.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
Wilpon talks Syracuse purchase 00:01:28
Mets' COO Jeff Wilpon discusses the purchase of the Syracuse Chiefs and bringing Mets baseball back to Syracuse after the 2018 season.

The Mets will buy the Syracuse Chiefs of the International League and move their Triple-A affiliate from Las Vegas, NV to Syracuse, NY, playing at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse through at least 2025.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the Mets' agreement with the Chiefs on Tuesday in Syracuse, with Mets COO Jeff Wilpon saying the Mets "look forward to the opportunity to work with the staff to continue to bring affordable, family entertainment to baseball fans in Syracuse."

The move will occur after the 2018 season, finally ending the organziation's five years out west.
Read More
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Mallex Smith (0) is congratulated by third base coach Charlie Montoyo (25) (Kim Klement)
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Mallex Smith (0) is congratulated by third base coach Charlie Montoyo (25) (Kim Klement)

While most names connected to the Mets managerial search have had some past affiliation with the team, one that might be new to Mets fans is Charlie Montoyo, current third base coach for the Rays.

On-field, Montoyo's career was short and unmemorable. He spent nine years in the minors as an infielder and saw major league action in just four games with the Expos in 1993. He retired at age 30 in 1996 before launching his career as a coach, with the brand new Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Working at every level of the Rays organization, Montoyo has built an impressive resume. Most notably, he spent eight years as their Triple-A manager, leading the Durham Bulls to six division championships and two league championships. He holds the team record for most managerial wins and has been inducted to the International League Hall of Fame in recognition of his success in that role, which exposed him to a lot of the young talent that fueled the Rays' playoff runs beginning in 2008...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Maggie Wiggin
Read More
Will Girardi manage the Mets? 00:03:43
The DNL panel examines the possibility of Yankees manager Joe Girardi leaving the Bronx Bombers to manage the Mets in Queens.

ESPN's Buster Olney believes Joe Girardi's tenure as Yankees manager will end after the season.

"If I had to guess, I think this is it for him," Olney told ESPN Radio early Monday.

Girardi's four-year contract will expire at the end of this season and his name has come up in the Mets' managerial discussions, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
Mar 4, 2017; Lagares (12) chooses a bat in the dugout during spring training. Credit: Mitchell-USA TODAY
Mar 4, 2017; Lagares (12) chooses a bat in the dugout during spring training. Credit: Mitchell-USA TODAY

Mets OF Juan Lagares was the best defensive center fielder this season during the 85 games he played at that position, according to FanGraphs.com.

Unfortunately, as Logan Barer points out in a post to MetsMerized, Lagares doesn't qualify for a Rawling's Gold Glove because he only played 556.2 innings in center field this season, which is less than required for consideration...
Tags: Juan Lagares, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
The Sandy Bunch: Kevin Long 00:00:36
SNY.tv takes a look at Mets hitting coach Kevin Long as a candidate to be the next Mets manager.

There's a lot of skepticism at the true impact a hitting coach can have on a swing decades in the making, but one of the few who has undeniably made his mark is Kevin Long. That talent has made him invaluable to the Mets and has pushed his name near the top of the list of managerial candidates.

Long has had a significant effect on Mets hitting since joing the team in 2015. He translated the organizational focus on plate discipline -- not necessarily with the goal of drawing walks, but with the goal of finding a pitch to drive -- in a way that clicked for many of their hitters.

Curtis Granderson, who had sung Long's praises since they worked together in the Bronx, rebounded from a rough Mets debut to put together one of the best seasons of his career. Yoenis Cespedes, Neil Walker, and Asdrubal Cabrera both saw big spikes in on base percentage working under Long as well. And Long's intense work with Daniel Murphy certainly seems to have paid off as well, albeit not for the Mets...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Asdrubal Cabrera, Brett Gardner, Curtis Granderson, Lucas Duda, Neil Walker, Yoenis Cespedes, Maggie Wiggin
Read More
(Derik Hamilton)
(Derik Hamilton)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | TwitterTerry Collins was in the first days of his final chance when he agreed to meet me at a Bob Evans restaurant in Port St. Lucie, Fla. It was a brisk February morning in 2011, and I was assigned to write a feature about the new manager.

After several losing seasons, the Mets were at the beginning of a rebuilding process -- and everyone knew that Collins would be long gone by the time they started winning again, if not sooner. He was 61, had flamed out spectacularly in two previous jobs, and had a reputation as one of the most tightly wound old-schooler in the game. "There's no way he makes it through the season," said one of the other writers after his introductory news conference, and it seemed like a reasonable prediction.

But the Collins who sat with me that morning, ignoring a bowl of oatmeal while talking a mile a minute, was not angry. He was simply excited -- more excited about a baseball season than anyone I'd ever seen. He locked me into intense eye contact when making the case for Mike Pelfrey as his opening day starter, and stabbed the air with an index finger while breaking down Daniel Murphy's swing. He went through the entire roster, like it was the most important subject anyone had ever discussed...
Read More
May 18, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Rajai Davis (11) talks to Oakland Athletics third base coach Chip Hale (4) in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)
May 18, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Rajai Davis (11) talks to Oakland Athletics third base coach Chip Hale (4) in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)

Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa voiced his support for possible Mets managerial candidate Chip Hale in an interview with the New York Post.

"Chip is really an intelligent guy and he's a competitive guy," La Russa said . "You put those two things together, and he's got some personality, so you go into New York and you have got personality, smarts, toughness, that works there. It works anywhere, but you get tested in New York." 

 
Read More
Feb 24, 2016; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Houston Astros staff member Tony DeFrancesco during media day for the Houston Astros at Osceola Heritage Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)
Feb 24, 2016; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Houston Astros staff member Tony DeFrancesco during media day for the Houston Astros at Osceola Heritage Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)

The Mets have hired Tony DeFrancesco as the manager for Triple-A Las Vegas, per FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman

DeFrancesco is an experienced manager, especially in Triple-A where he spent 13 seasons. His first stint was in 2003 with the Sacremento River Cats. He would spend six seasons there before heading to Houston to manage their Triple-A Oklahoma City Redhawks. 

DeFrancesco was called up in 2012 to manage the Astros as interim manager. He went 16-25 in his 41 games in the major leagues. 

The 54-year-old last coached for Houston's Triple-A Fresno affiliate in 2016. DeFrancesco has a .555 win percentage in over 1800 games managed in Triple-A. 
Read More
(Troy Taormina)
(Troy Taormina)

The plan for Mets RHP Matt Harvey this offseason will include "a substantial throwing program," Harvey's agent, Scott Boras, told Joel Sherman of the NY Post.

"The idea is to have a lot of reps to get his fastball command back and get his release point down," Boras explained.

Harvey had a tumultuous 2017 season as injuries plagued his performance. After surgery last season to remove a rib in order to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms, Harvey suffered a stress injury to his shoulder this season and missed several months. After returning, he had a 11.28 ERA in six starts...
Tags: Matt Harvey, Danny Abriano
Read More

Sandy Alomar, Jr. is receiving "strong consideration" to be interviewed for the Mets' managerial opening, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.

Alomar, 51, is the first base coach for the Cleveland Indians, who are currently facing the Yankees in the ALDS. He began his coaching career as a catching instructor for the Mets in 2008 and 2009. He has been on Cleveland's coaching staff since 2009, and was reportedly a finalist for the Blue Jays' managerial job prior to the 2011 season.

He was interim manager of the Indians for six games in 2012 after the team fired Manny Acta...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Danny Abriano
Read More
(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)
(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

RHP Bartolo Colon plans to play "just one" more season, he said in the Twins' locker room after their Wild Card game loss on Tuesday night, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Colon, 44, had a 3.90 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with the Mets from 2014 to 2016 before struggling in 2017 with the Braves and Twins.

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter | Do I want Bartolo Colon back on the Mets? Of course I do. Yes, he ended 2017 with a 6.48 ERA (posting an 8.14 ERA with the Braves). But it's important to note the vast improvement Colon made moving from Atlanta to Minnesota, where he had a 5.18 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 80 innings.
Tags: Bartolo Colon
Read More
mets Archives