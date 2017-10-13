The least you should know...

The Mets are actively searching for a new manager.

They are conducting first-round interviews this week with approximately six candidates, including Alex Cora (today), Manny Acta (tomorrow), Mickey Callaway (tomorrow) and Joe McEwing (tomorrow).

(today), (tomorrow), (tomorrow) and (tomorrow). Kevin Long , who one report described Monday as the 'frontrunner,' interviewed last week.

, who one report described Monday as the 'frontrunner,' interviewed last week. Brad Ausmus declined to talk with the Mets, but will meet today with the Red Sox.

Here's the latest on each active candidate....

Alex Cora (Astros bench coach)

Cora, 41, is scheduled to interview Tuesday morning with the Mets, according to FanRag.com's Jon Heyman and ESPN.com's Buster Olney. He interviewed Monday afternoon with the Red Sox in New York, where Houston is playing the Yankees in the ALCS. Cora is reportedly Boston's top target.

Matthew Cerrone: Houston is convinced Cora will be managing the Red Sox, Mets, or Phillies next season, my friend with the Astros told me Monday. Boston is coming off back-to-back 90-win seasons, during which they've spent over $500 million in payroll. I assume they are Cora's top destination. I have no clue who is next on his list...

Kevin Long(Mets batting coach)

The Mets interviewed Long late last week.

Long, 50, is currently considered the favorite to land the job, a source recently told the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch. He was hired by Alderson in 2014 to be the team's hitting coach.

Matthew Cerrone: To be fair, Long is also the only person to be interviewed to date. So, technically, he would have to be the frontrunner, right? In either case, even if Alderson truly prefers Long, my fear is that it will be framed by fans and media as the only move he could make because no one else wanted the job, evident by Ausmus declining to interview...

Joe McEwing (White Sox bench coach)

McEwing will interview Wednesday with the Mets, according to Puma.

He recently told reporters he interviewed with the Tigers last week.

Matthew Cerrone: I have no feel for how Alderson may view McEwing. I only know that he has a fan in David Wright, who has remained friends with McEwing after being teammates in 2004. Chicago sources predict he'd be a good fit for the Mets because he knows the market, modern players like him, he's a fan favorite, hard worker, upbeat and open-minded...

Manny Acta (Mariners third base coach)

Acta will interview with the Mets before the end of this week, Puma reported Monday night.

He served as coach for the Mets from 2005-06. He has managed the Nationals and Indians and is currently serving as third base coach for the Mariners.

Mickey Callaway (Indians pitching coach)

Callaway is scheduled to interview Wednesday with the Mets, and later this week with the Phillies, according to Puma.

Callaway, 42, has been Cleveland's pitching coach during the last five years. Like Cora, baseball insiders see Callaway as a rising star among potential managers, both the NY Post's Joel Sherman and MLB reporter Peter Gammons have written in recent weeks.

Other News and Notes...

The Mets reportedly had interest in speaking to former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, but he declined the opportunity to be interviewed. He will, however, interview Tuesday with the Red Sox, which he described in 2012 as his dream job.

Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren, who had been considered an early favorite, has yet to be contacted for an interview, a source said Monday, according to the NY Post. Similarly, to date, there had been no reports indicating Chip Hale or Sandy Alomar Jr. will be interviewed.

Robin Ventura and Charlie Montoyo are reportedly not being considered for the job.