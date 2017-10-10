While most names connected to the Mets managerial search have had some past affiliation with the team, one that might be new to Mets fans is Charlie Montoyo, current third base coach for the Rays.

On-field, Montoyo's career was short and unmemorable. He spent nine years in the minors as an infielder and saw major league action in just four games with the Expos in 1993. He retired at age 30 in 1996 before launching his career as a coach, with the brand new Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Working at every level of the Rays organization, Montoyo has built an impressive resume. Most notably, he spent eight years as their Triple-A manager, leading the Durham Bulls to six division championships and two league championships. He holds the team record for most managerial wins and has been inducted to the International League Hall of Fame in recognition of his success in that role, which exposed him to a lot of the young talent that fueled the Rays' playoff runs beginning in 2008.

Montoyo's success in the minors bought him an opportunity at the major league level, where he has worked closely with manager Kevin Cash. He has also had opportunities with the Puerto Rican team at the World Baseball Classic and the Futures Game. While he has yet to manage at the big-league level, he has been invited to interview for the Rays and the Mariners and it is generally seen as only a matter of time before he gets his shot.

Multiple teams, including the Mets and Tigers, have expressed interest in Montoyo, whose reputation around the game is excellent. He is thought to work very well with young talent, a result of his years with the Bulls.

As the right-hand man to Cash, the youngest manager in the major leagues, Montoyo has been a part of a coaching team that is both emotional and analytical, with a big focus on communication. The Mets could certainly use someone with that set of skills, and his general lack of drama will also appeal to a team that has seen far too many headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Though his lack of experience managing at the major league level may be a mark against him, Montoyo checks a lot of the Mets boxes, and their interest should come as no surprise. If there's good chemistry at the interview, which hasn't officially been scheduled, he could easily be one of their finalists.

Maggie Wiggin (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Archive Posts) has been a Mets fan since birth and a MetsBlog contributor since 2013. She loves throwing hard and hitting hard and hates the DH. When baseball is out of season, she fills her days with data analysis and evaluation and patiently waits for Spring