Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Mallex Smith (0) is congratulated by third base coach Charlie Montoyo (25) (Kim Klement)
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Mallex Smith (0) is congratulated by third base coach Charlie Montoyo (25) (Kim Klement)

While most names connected to the Mets managerial search have had some past affiliation with the team, one that might be new to Mets fans is Charlie Montoyo, current third base coach for the Rays.

On-field, Montoyo's career was short and unmemorable. He spent nine years in the minors as an infielder and saw major league action in just four games with the Expos in 1993. He retired at age 30 in 1996 before launching his career as a coach, with the brand new Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Working at every level of the Rays organization, Montoyo has built an impressive resume. Most notably, he spent eight years as their Triple-A manager, leading the Durham Bulls to six division championships and two league championships. He holds the team record for most managerial wins and has been inducted to the International League Hall of Fame in recognition of his success in that role, which exposed him to a lot of the young talent that fueled the Rays' playoff runs beginning in 2008.

Montoyo's success in the minors bought him an opportunity at the major league level, where he has worked closely with manager Kevin Cash. He has also had opportunities with the Puerto Rican team at the World Baseball Classic and the Futures Game. While he has yet to manage at the big-league level, he has been invited to interview for the Rays and the Mariners and it is generally seen as only a matter of time before he gets his shot.

Multiple teams, including the Mets and Tigers, have expressed interest in Montoyo, whose reputation around the game is excellent. He is thought to work very well with young talent, a result of his years with the Bulls.

As the right-hand man to Cash, the youngest manager in the major leagues, Montoyo has been a part of a coaching team that is both emotional and analytical, with a big focus on communication. The Mets could certainly use someone with that set of skills, and his general lack of drama will also appeal to a team that has seen far too many headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Though his lack of experience managing at the major league level may be a mark against him, Montoyo checks a lot of the Mets boxes, and their interest should come as no surprise. If there's good chemistry at the interview, which hasn't officially been scheduled, he could easily be one of their finalists.

Read capsules on Kevin Long and Alex Cora

Read about all of the reported candidates for Mets manager here

Maggie Wiggin (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Archive Posts) has been a Mets fan since birth and a MetsBlog contributor since 2013. She loves throwing hard and hitting hard and hates the DH. When baseball is out of season, she fills her days with data analysis and evaluation and patiently waits for Spring 
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Maggie Wiggin
Las Vegas 51s Cashman Field in Las Vegas, NV (Credit: Brian Hurlburt, Sunseeker.Allegiant.Com)
Las Vegas 51s Cashman Field in Las Vegas, NV (Credit: Brian Hurlburt, Sunseeker.Allegiant.Com)

The Mets will buy the Syracuse Chiefs of the International League and move their Triple-A affiliate from Las Vegas, NV to Syracuse, NY, according to Mark Weiner of Syracuse.com >> Read more.

The move will occur after the 2018 season, finally ending the organziation's five years out west.

This is important and terrific news for the future of the Mets, especially their pitchers.
Read More

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | With Terry Collins stepping down, the Mets' managerial search has begun. Here is a look at the names that have been connected to the Mets so far...

Kevin Long, Mets hitting coach

The 50-year-old Long, who expressed his interest in the job to Alderson, does not have any big league managerial experience. He was the hitting coach for the Yankees from 2007 to 2014, before taking the same role with the Mets prior to the 2015 season. He is returning to the Mets in 2018, but it isn't yet known what his role will be.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Danny Abriano
Read More
May 27, 2013; Girardi talks to Terry Collins at Citi Field. Credit: THE STAR-LEDGER via USA TODAY Sports
May 27, 2013; Girardi talks to Terry Collins at Citi Field. Credit: THE STAR-LEDGER via USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Buster Olney believes Joe Girardi's tenure as Yankees manager will end after the season.

"If I had to guess, I think this is it for him," Olney told ESPN Radio early Monday.

Girardi's four-year contract will expire at the end of this season and his name has come up in the Mets' managerial discussions, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
Mar 4, 2017; Lagares (12) chooses a bat in the dugout during spring training. Credit: Mitchell-USA TODAY
Mar 4, 2017; Lagares (12) chooses a bat in the dugout during spring training. Credit: Mitchell-USA TODAY

Mets OF Juan Lagares was the best defensive center fielder this season during the 85 games he played at that position, according to FanGraphs.com.

Unfortunately, as Logan Barer points out in a post to MetsMerized, Lagares doesn't qualify for a Rawling's Gold Glove because he only played 556.2 innings in center field this season, which is less than required for consideration...
Tags: Juan Lagares, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: BNNY on Mets 00:04:44
The Baseball Night New York crew discusses whether Brad Ausmus would be a good fit to succeed Terry Collins.

In their search to find a new manager, the Mets have talked at least once with former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, FanRag.com's Jon Heyman said Sunday on Twitter.

The Tigers chose not to bring Ausmus back after his contract expired this past year. In four seasons as their manager, his teams went 314-332, going from a first-place finish in his first year to a last-place finish in 2017.

The Phillies are reportedly also interested in talking with Ausmus.

Sandy Alderson's list of potential candidates reportedly includes Ausmus, current hitting coach Kevin Long, former Mets players Robin VenturaJoe McEwing, Sandy Alomar Jr., and Alex Cora, Rays 3B coach Charlie Montoyo, and former coaches Bob Geren and Chip Hale (both of whom previously served under Collins). 
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
The Sandy Bunch: Kevin Long 00:00:36
SNY.tv takes a look at Mets hitting coach Kevin Long as a candidate to be the next Mets manager.

There's a lot of skepticism at the true impact a hitting coach can have on a swing decades in the making, but one of the few who has undeniably made his mark is Kevin Long. That talent has made him invaluable to the Mets and has pushed his name near the top of the list of managerial candidates.

Long has had a significant effect on Mets hitting since joing the team in 2015. He translated the organizational focus on plate discipline -- not necessarily with the goal of drawing walks, but with the goal of finding a pitch to drive -- in a way that clicked for many of their hitters.

Curtis Granderson, who had sung Long's praises since they worked together in the Bronx, rebounded from a rough Mets debut to put together one of the best seasons of his career. Yoenis Cespedes, Neil Walker, and Asdrubal Cabrera both saw big spikes in on base percentage working under Long as well. And Long's intense work with Daniel Murphy certainly seems to have paid off as well, albeit not for the Mets...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Asdrubal Cabrera, Brett Gardner, Curtis Granderson, Lucas Duda, Neil Walker, Yoenis Cespedes, Maggie Wiggin
Read More
General view as the Mets and Phillies stand for the national anthem on opening day game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
General view as the Mets and Phillies stand for the national anthem on opening day game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter, and SiriusXM's Rob Brender look back at how their pre-season predictions from Episode 1 played out during the year, after which they discuss Sandy Alderson's search for a new manager...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Read More
May 28, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets former first baseman Keith Hernandez is introduced to the crowd during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1986 World Series Championship team prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
May 28, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets former first baseman Keith Hernandez is introduced to the crowd during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1986 World Series Championship team prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

SNY's Keith Hernandez, currently working the postseason for FOX, caught up with Larry David on Sunday.

Click below to see

David was the lead writer of "Seinfeld" when the show recruited Hernandez to make a brief appearance in 1992.

 
Read More
(Derik Hamilton)
(Derik Hamilton)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | TwitterTerry Collins was in the first days of his final chance when he agreed to meet me at a Bob Evans restaurant in Port St. Lucie, Fla. It was a brisk February morning in 2011, and I was assigned to write a feature about the new manager.

After several losing seasons, the Mets were at the beginning of a rebuilding process -- and everyone knew that Collins would be long gone by the time they started winning again, if not sooner. He was 61, had flamed out spectacularly in two previous jobs, and had a reputation as one of the most tightly wound old-schooler in the game. "There's no way he makes it through the season," said one of the other writers after his introductory news conference, and it seemed like a reasonable prediction.

But the Collins who sat with me that morning, ignoring a bowl of oatmeal while talking a mile a minute, was not angry. He was simply excited -- more excited about a baseball season than anyone I'd ever seen. He locked me into intense eye contact when making the case for Mike Pelfrey as his opening day starter, and stabbed the air with an index finger while breaking down Daniel Murphy's swing. He went through the entire roster, like it was the most important subject anyone had ever discussed...
Read More
May 18, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Rajai Davis (11) talks to Oakland Athletics third base coach Chip Hale (4) in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)
May 18, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Rajai Davis (11) talks to Oakland Athletics third base coach Chip Hale (4) in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)

Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa voiced his support for possible Mets managerial candidate Chip Hale in an interview with the New York Post.

"Chip is really an intelligent guy and he's a competitive guy," La Russa said . "You put those two things together, and he's got some personality, so you go into New York and you have got personality, smarts, toughness, that works there. It works anywhere, but you get tested in New York." 

 
Read More
Feb 24, 2016; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Houston Astros staff member Tony DeFrancesco during media day for the Houston Astros at Osceola Heritage Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)
Feb 24, 2016; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Houston Astros staff member Tony DeFrancesco during media day for the Houston Astros at Osceola Heritage Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)

The Mets have hired Tony DeFrancesco as the manager for Triple-A Las Vegas, per FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman

DeFrancesco is an experienced manager, especially in Triple-A where he spent 13 seasons. His first stint was in 2003 with the Sacremento River Cats. He would spend six seasons there before heading to Houston to manage their Triple-A Oklahoma City Redhawks. 

DeFrancesco was called up in 2012 to manage the Astros as interim manager. He went 16-25 in his 41 games in the major leagues. 

The 54-year-old last coached for Houston's Triple-A Fresno affiliate in 2016. DeFrancesco has a .555 win percentage in over 1800 games managed in Triple-A. 
Read More
(Troy Taormina)
(Troy Taormina)

The plan for Mets RHP Matt Harvey this offseason will include "a substantial throwing program," Harvey's agent, Scott Boras, told Joel Sherman of the NY Post.

"The idea is to have a lot of reps to get his fastball command back and get his release point down," Boras explained.

Harvey had a tumultuous 2017 season as injuries plagued his performance. After surgery last season to remove a rib in order to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms, Harvey suffered a stress injury to his shoulder this season and missed several months. After returning, he had a 11.28 ERA in six starts...
Tags: Matt Harvey, Danny Abriano
Read More

Sandy Alomar, Jr. is receiving "strong consideration" to be interviewed for the Mets' managerial opening, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.

Alomar, 51, is the first base coach for the Cleveland Indians, who are currently facing the Yankees in the ALDS. He began his coaching career as a catching instructor for the Mets in 2008 and 2009. He has been on Cleveland's coaching staff since 2009, and was reportedly a finalist for the Blue Jays' managerial job prior to the 2011 season.

He was interim manager of the Indians for six games in 2012 after the team fired Manny Acta...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Danny Abriano
Read More
(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)
(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

RHP Bartolo Colon plans to play "just one" more season, he said in the Twins' locker room after their Wild Card game loss on Tuesday night, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Colon, 44, had a 3.90 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with the Mets from 2014 to 2016 before struggling in 2017 with the Braves and Twins.

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter | Do I want Bartolo Colon back on the Mets? Of course I do. Yes, he ended 2017 with a 6.48 ERA (posting an 8.14 ERA with the Braves). But it's important to note the vast improvement Colon made moving from Atlanta to Minnesota, where he had a 5.18 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 80 innings.
Tags: Bartolo Colon
Read More
The Sandy Bunch: Robin Ventura 00:00:35
SNY.tv takes a look at former Mets third baseman Robin Ventura as a candidate to be Mets manager in 2018.

Robin Ventura and Joe McEwing are reportedly on Sandy Alderson's list of potential candidates to replace Terry Collins, who announced last week that he was stepping down as the team's manager.

According to Bobby Valentine, Alderson is smart to consider both men...

"There's a few hundred guys that I have managed, but these two are in a special class of people," Valentine said Thursday, according to the NY Post. "I think it is a wonderful step in the right direction, when you are hiring for any position, that you have the opportunity to hire a good person. I think great people make great leaders."
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
Oct 5, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (32) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Ken Blaze)
Oct 5, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (32) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Ken Blaze)

Indians OF Jay Bruce hit a two-run home run, had three RBI and scored twice Thursday night during Cleveland's 4-0 win against the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The Mets traded Bruce and the $3.7 million remaining on his contract to the Indians in early August for 22-year-old minor-league pitcher Ryder Ryan.

"I couldn't have fallen into a better situation," Bruce said after Thursday's win. "Obviously, when you get traded and you're in trade rumors, it's usually to a contender or a team that's contending at the moment. For whatever reason, I ended up here."
Tags: Jay Bruce
Read More
New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Edgin throws to the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Edgin throws to the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets LHP Josh Edgin has elected to become a free agent after New York designated him for assignment and he cleared waivers earlier this season, according to Metsmerized's Michael Mayer.

Edgin, 30, was outrighted to Triple-A as Vegas in August to make room on the 40- and 25-man rosters for AJ Ramos..

The Mets' 30th-round pick in 2010, Edgin underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee in September. He went 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in 46 relief appearances for New York this season, striking out 27 batters and walking 18 in 37 innings.

In his five-year career, Edgin was 4-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 177 games with two saves, 116 strikeouts and 52 walks in 129 innings pitched.
Tags: Josh Edgin
Read More
New York Mets injured third baseman David Wright in the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets injured third baseman David Wright in the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets 3B David Wright underwent a laminotomy procedure on his lower back Thursday in Los Angeles, the team announced.

A laminotomy is a "minimally invasive" procedure "designed to relieve a compressed nerve in the back of the spinal cord," according to the Laser Spine Institute.

"Through this entire rehab process, I have been driven to get back on the field as quickly as I can," Wright said in a statement. "That's why I had the shoulder surgery and that's why today I underwent back surgery to reduce the risk of further issues going forward. With these two surgeries behind me, I hope to be able to put on a Mets uniform again as soon as possible. My desire to play is as strong as ever."
Tags: David Wright
Read More
(Peter Aiken)
(Peter Aiken)

Dave Eiland, who parted ways with the Royals last week, could be a fit to replace Dan Warthen as the next Mets pitching coach, surmises Joel Sherman of the NY Post.

Sherman notes the relationship Eiland has with Kevin Long, who will be on the Mets' staff in 2018.

"You are not wrong at all. That is very accurate," Eiland told Sherman about his strong relationship with Long...
Read More
Sep 26, 2014; Alderson in the dugout before a game at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2014; Alderson in the dugout before a game at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Indians OF Jay Bruce enjoyed his time playing for Terry Collins, but he is not surprised to see the Mets looking for new leadership, he told reporters Wednesday in Cleveland.

"I don't think it was hard to see," Bruce explained, according to Newsday. "I think that a lot of times in sports they feel like a shakeup needs to happen. The old saying is you can't fire 25 guys, so a lot of times managerial changes happen. I wish Terry the best in whatever he does next."

Bruce, who was traded in August, to the Indians for low-level reliever Ryder Ryan, also said he was disappointed see anonymous teammates being critical of Collins.

"Terry and I had a great relationship," Bruce concluded. "You would like to see people, if they do have a problem, approach him about it, talk to him about it, and not let it out through the media. But losing causes a lot of that stuff. If they're back in the playoffs this year, have a good season, no one's talking about any of it. It's an unfortunate situation, but the reality is it's kind of part of the game."
Tags: David Wright, Jay Bruce, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
(Jerome Miron)
(Jerome Miron)

Alex Cora would be a great choice to manage the Mets, former Mets outfielder and current Astros DH Carlos Beltran said Tuesday, according to the NY Post.

Cora, 44, is among several candidates reportedly being considered by Sandy Alderson, who said Tuesday that he hopes to begin conducting preliminary interviews as early as this week.

In his first year coaching in professional baseball, Cora is working under Astros manager A.J. Hinch as the team's bench coach. Houston won 101 games this season and will face the Red Sox in the ALDS starting today.

According to Beltran, as bench coach, Cora played a significant role in helping build team chemistry and improving how players communicate with the coaching staff...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Carlos Beltran
Read More
May 31, 2015; White Sox coach Joe McEwing (47) sits in the dugout at Minute Maid Park. Credit: Shea-USA TODAY Sports
May 31, 2015; White Sox coach Joe McEwing (47) sits in the dugout at Minute Maid Park. Credit: Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers plan to soon interview Joe McEwing and Fredi Gonzalez for their managerial opening, Jason Beck of MLB.com recently reported on Twitter.

McEwing is reportedly on Sandy Alderson's list of potential candidates to replace Terry Collins, who announced last week that he was stepping down as the team's manager. Collins accepted an advisory position in Alderson's front office.

The Tigers recently announced that they will not be giving a new contract to Brad Ausmus, who had been managing the team since 2014...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter |  The 2017 season was not supposed to go the way that it did. Mets fans were supposed to be basking in October baseball bliss, celebrating entering the postseason for the third year in a row. Instead, all Mets fans are doing is basking in some of the much needed changes that have been made in the mere 96 hours since the season ended.

That's not a bad thing. In fact, it's a great thing to be basking in, especially after all of the injuries and other questionable decisions that happened throughout this season. MRIs not being taken, minor leaguers not being ready for the bigs even though they should be, injury after injury after injury... I don't have to go into detail, you all know how horrid this season was.

It was the opposite of how any of us thought it was supposed to go, with literally everyone thinking this was a playoff team. The pitching was there and finally together. The big bats were there, especially with Yoenis Cespedes's extended contract. No one could have expected the season to go the way it did. And if you did suspect that, you really need to go and play lotto...
Read More
The Sandy Bunch: Alex Cora 00:00:38
SNY.tv takes a look at former Met and current Astros bench coach Alex Cora as a candidate for the Mets managerial position.

Of the many names being floated as potential future managers for the Mets, one that has garnered a lot of interest is Alex Cora. Expected to interview soon, his youth and relative lack of managerial experience may put him at a slight disadvantage, but he has a lot to offer a team in transition.

Cora is not a new name to Mets fans -- his 14-year stint in the majors included a brief stop in Queens. Already near the end of a mediocre at best on-field career, his performance with the Mets was quite poor (a .597 OPS over 2 years), but even then, in 2010, he received raves for his clubhouse presence. And there was a widespread assumption he would eventually go into managing.

Since retiring from professional baseball in 2012, Cora spent some time broadcasting, but most notably joined the Astros as a bench coach for the 2017 season...
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search, Maggie Wiggin
Read More
Indians coach Mickey Callaway, Dodgers exec. Gabe Kapler and former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. Credit: USA Today Images
Indians coach Mickey Callaway, Dodgers exec. Gabe Kapler and former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. Credit: USA Today Images

Mets GM Sandy Alderson announced Sunday that, for the second time since taking over as GM in 2010, he will spearhead the team's search for a new manager.

According to Alderson's public statements and previous interviews, he is clearly looking for a strong leader and someone that is receptive to analytics and implementing information from the front office.

I've also heard from people familiar with the process that he's looking for someone with an even-keel personality that is poised, can relate to the modern player, is media savvy and can run a bullpen.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
Sep 28, 2008; John Franco waves to the fans at Shea Stadium. Credit: STAR-LEDGER via US PRESSWIRE
Sep 28, 2008; John Franco waves to the fans at Shea Stadium. Credit: STAR-LEDGER via US PRESSWIRE

John Franco is interested in a coaching opportunity with Mets, should a position become available, the NY Post's Mike Puma reported Tuesday.

Franco, 57, spent 14 of his 20 big-league seasons with the Mets. His 1,119 career games pitched is an NL record, and he is ranked third in major league history with 424 career saves.
Read More
Jul 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)
Jul 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that hasn't decided yet whether to retain infielder Asdrubal Cabrera by picking up the infielder's $8.5 million team option for 2018.

Alderson can decline the option by paying Cabrera a $2 million buyout.

In late September, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo said the Mets were nearly certain to bring Cabrera back next season, instead cutting ties with fellow utility infielder Jose Reyes.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera
Read More
Aug 16, 2017; Alderson (left) talks to Collins (10) at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2017; Alderson (left) talks to Collins (10) at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mets GM Sandy Alderson is planning to make "major changes" to the coaching staff at Triple-A Las Vegas, he told reporters during a conference call early Tuesday.

According to Alderson, Terry Collins will play a role in helping to change the culture of how the Mets operate in the minors.

"I was disappointed with the performance of some of these players and their preparation for playing at the major league level," Alderson said. "This is an area I think Terry can be very helpful, so I expect that a good part of his time will be spent in the area of player development."

Collins, who resigned as Mets manager after the final game of the 2017 season, was recently named Special Assistant to Alderson, the same title held by J.P. Ricciardi.
Read More
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets GM Sandy Alderson spoke on a host of topics on Tuesday, shortly after the team announced changes to the coaching staff, the departure of head trainer Ray Ramirez, and the assignment of former-manager Terry Collins as a special assistant to the GM. Here's what you need to know...

Dan Warthen is out as pitching coach

Warthen has been offered a different role in the organization, but has not yet indicated whether he'll accept it. The potential role has not been fleshed out, according to Alderson...
Read More
Wally Backman (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
Wally Backman (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

Wally Backman left the Mets in Sept. 2016 to pursue other opportunities in baseball, though he later told the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch that he resigned before being fired.

Backman, 58, was unable to find a job in MLB this past winter. Instead, he was hired to manage Monclova of the Mexican League, but was fired after 42 games due in part to not speaking Spanish. He was soon hired to be the bench coach for rival Pericos Dr Puebla, which qualified for the Mexican League's postseason.

Backman's split from the Mets was attributed to reported disagreements with Alderson, which often ranged from the distribution of playing time to public comments about the organization, to lineup construction, sources later told Newsday's David Lennon.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
Aug 28, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) leaves the field with trainer Ray Ramirez after being injured against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field. The Phillies won 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 28, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) leaves the field with trainer Ray Ramirez after being injured against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field. The Phillies won 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Mets head trainer Ray Ramirez will not return in 2018, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The rest of the training and conditioning staff will remain with the club, including current senior advisor for strength and conditioning Mike Barwis.

Yoenis Cespedes (two hamstring injuries), Noah Syndergaard (shoulder, lat), Michael Conforto (dislocated shoulder and torn posterior capsule), Jeurys Familia (blood clot), Matt Harvey (scapula) and Steven Matz (ulnar nerve) were among a dozen players to miss significant time on the disabled list in 2017. In the case of Cespedes, Conforto and Matz, their respective injuries forced them to miss the end of the current season.

Ramirez was hired by former GM Omar Minaya after the 2004 season. 
Read More

Yankees OF Brett Gardner said he can see Mets hitting coach Kevin Long in a managerial role.

Long, who will be retained for 2018, has expressed interest in becoming manager

Gardner, who had Long as a hitting coach with the Yankees, believes he has the qualities to be a great manager...

 
Tags: Austin Romine, Brett Gardner
Read More
Gelbs on Mets' personnel moves 00:06:29
SNY Mets analyst Steve Gelbs discusses the breaking news of Dan Warthen being ousted as pitching coach for the Mets.

Dan Warthen will not be retained as Mets pitching coach next season, and has been offered another role in the organization, the team announced Tuesday.

Warthen has not yet indicated whether he'll accept a different role, GM Sandy Alderson said Tuesday, adding that the potential role has not yet been fleshed out.

The Mets will retain hitting coach Kevin Long, assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler, and third base coach Glenn Sherlock. Bench coach Dick Scott, first base coach Tom Goodwin, and bullpen coach Ricky Bones have all been given permission to speak to other teams, pending the completion of the Mets' managerial search.

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard twice came out in support of Warthen, and said on Sunday that the uncertainty surrounding Warthen's job was 'BS.'
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
(Kim Klement)
(Kim Klement)

The Mets will retain Kevin Long for the 2018 season, though his title for 2018 is not yet known. 

Long, who has been the Mets' hitting coach since 2015, is interested in replacing Terry Collins as manager.

"Kevin Long has expressed an interest in possibly interviewing for the manager's position, and that certainly will be given strong consideration," Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Tuesday.
Tags: 2017 Mets Manager Search
Read More
Collins' new responsibilities 00:03:12
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson elaborates further on what Terry Collins' new responsibilities will be as special assistant to the GM.

Terry Collins, who resigned as Mets manager after the final game of the season on Sunday in Philadelphia, has accepted the position of Special Assistant to GM Sandy Alderson, the team announced on Tuesday.

"I would expect that a lot of his area of responsibility and consultation will be in the area of player development," Mets GM Sandy Alderson said about Collins' new role. "I was disappointed with the performance of some of those players (who were called up this season) and their preparation for playing at the major league level."

Collins' tenure as manager had been expected to end after the season, according to multiple reports.
Read More
Sep 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout after being taken out of the game after giving up six runs against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout after being taken out of the game after giving up six runs against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

As the Mets cleaned out their lockers after the regular season, RHP Jacob deGrom showed up with a new look: short hair.

DeGrom told GQ last year it took "a little over a year" to grow out his hair.

He said he gets a haircut only "a couple times a year," while Noah Syndergaard typically cuts his hair every two months.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Robert Gsellman
Read More
Best of Terry Collins 00:02:32
SNY.tv takes a look at some of Terry Collins' best comments through the years as Mets manager.

Before the search for Terry Collins' replacement begins in earnest, SNY takes a look back at some of Collins' best sound bytes from over the years.

Collins stepped down as Mets manager following Sunday's season finale in Philadelphia.

He took over prior to the 2011 season, overseeing a rebuild before helping lead the team to the World Series in 2015 and a postseason appearance in 2016...
Read More

This may the happiest I've ever been to see a baseball season end. It finally concluded Sunday with the Mets losing, 11-0, to finish with their most losses, 92, since 2009.

Following the game, Terry Collins handed in his resignation, after which Sandy Alderson announced he will stay on as the team's General Manager.

Here are 4 things that should be Alderson's to-do list when he returns to the office today...
Read More
Feb 18, 2014; Terry Collins talks with bench coach Bob Geren at Tradition Field. Credit: Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2014; Terry Collins talks with bench coach Bob Geren at Tradition Field. Credit: Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

In case you missed it, Terry Collins resigned as Mets manager following Sunday's game.

"I wouldn't say I'm, 'resigning,' but I am stepping down, for sure," Collins said, exiting with the second most wins as a manager in franchise history. "It's been a tremendous run, a great time and a wonderful experience. ... It's been a blast, but it's time."

Sandy Alderson later told reporters that Collins will soon join his front office in a position that has yet to be formally announced by the organization >> Read more.
Read More
Alderson talks Collins' decision 00:12:34
Sandy Alderson discusses Terry Collins stepping down as manager and thanks him for his time with the organization.

After resigning as Mets manager after Sunday's season finale against the Phillies in Philadelphia, Terry Collins said "I've had a tremendous run. I've had a great time."

"It's been a blast," he added. "But it's time."

Collins, who stepped down after seven years at the helm, said Mets COO Jeff Wilpon has been behind him since day one, and thanked GM Sandy Alderson for hiring him prior to the 2011 season...
Read More
MFP: Syndergaard on mentors 00:04:24
Noah Syndergaard sits down with Steve Gelbs to talk about the roles that Terry Collins and Dan Warthen played as he developed into a star.

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard said after the season ended on Sunday that the uncertainty surrounding pitching coach Dan Warthen's job is "bulls--t."

The Mets are expected to part ways with Warthen after the season, Mike Puma of the NY Post and Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News reported on Wednesday, though Warthen, 64, told the Bergen Record's Matt Ehalt he does not plan to retire.

"I know I do a good job," Warthen said to Ehalt. "There are not too many people better than me."
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
A look back on Collins in Queens 00:03:44
SNY takes a look back at Terry Collins' years in Flushing.

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard and catcher Travis d'Arnaud viewed former Mets manager Terry Collins as a mentor to them as they made their MLB debuts under his reign.

Both Syndergaard, 25, and d'Arnaud, 28, reflected on their times spent with Collins, who resigned as Mets manager after Sunday's season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Ever since I've been in the big leagues, he's been my manager, so he's done nothing but great things for me," d'Arnaud said about Collins, 68, who went 551-582 as Mets manager since his first season in 2011. "We've had two hells of a season together, making it all the way to the World Series -- which I still can't believe that happened, what a crazy run -- and even last year, making it back to the postseason was incredible. We've been through the thick and thin."
Tags: Noah Syndergaard, Travis d'Arnaud
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 10/1 00:03:24
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' season after they fell to the Phillies, 11-0, in the final game of the season.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Terry Collins ended the longest tenure by a manager in Mets history with a 551-583 (.486) record in 1,134 games. 

2) Noah Syndergaard made his second start since returning from the disabled list and pitched two hitless innings while fanning two and walking one. 
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More

Keith Hernandez will join Fox Sports' MLB playoff studio coverage, according to SI.com's Jimmy Traina.

Hernandez, who will not leave SNY, will join host Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas in the booth for the playoffs.

Gary Cohen thanked and congratulated Hernandez on SNY for making his postseason broadcasting debut during Sunday's Mets game.
Read More
(Jasen Vinlove (USA Today))
(Jasen Vinlove (USA Today))

The Mets finished the year with the sixth-worst record in baseball and will have the No. 6 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

After an 11-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, New York ended the season 70-92.

The Mets haven't picked as high as sixth overall since 2004, when they drafted RHP Philip Humber third overall. They drafted RHP Matt Harvey with the No. 7 pick in 2010 and outfielder Michael Conforto with the No. 10 pick in 2014, the last two times they had top-10 picks.

The Detroit Tigers will have the No. 1 pick, San Francisco Giants No. 2, Phillies No. 3, Chicago White Sox No. 4 and Cincinnati Reds No. 5.
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard started and pitched two scoreless innings in the Mets' season finale against the Phillies on Sunday.

Syndergaard struck out two batters and walked one in a 26-pitch outing. He threw 13 strikes. Mets manager Terry Collins said beforehand that Syndergaard would pitch up to 25 pitches in the game.

It was Syndergaard's second appearance since returning from the disabled list. He threw five pitches against the Nationals last week and completed a scoreless innings.
Read More
Sep 24, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (43) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine)
Sep 24, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (43) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine)

The Mets (70-91) play their final game of the season against the Phillies (65-96) on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

 
Read More
Sep 2, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) looks on during batting practice before a game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)
Sep 2, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) looks on during batting practice before a game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)

Mets manager Terry Collins reflected upon his time with the Mets in an interview with Tyler Kepner of the New York Times.

Despite a disappointing season following back-to-back playoff appearances, the 68-year-old Collins is maintaining a positive attitude as his contract is set to expire.
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets evened their series with the Phillies on Saturday night and will look to win the series today in the final game of the season. 

Nick Pivetta (7-10, 6.26 ERA) will pitch for Philadelphia, while Noah Syndergaard (1-2, 3.18 ERA) will make a second consecutive start for New York. Syndergaard will be limtied to 20-25 pitches, manager Terry Collins said.
Read More
mets Archives