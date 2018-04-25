Apr 11, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Adrian Gonzalez (23) connects for a two run RBI single in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins during a MLB game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
The Mets picked up Adrian Gonzalez in order to buy Dominic Smith more development time in the minors -- a prescient move as Smith missed most of Spring Training due to injury. But Gonzalez has struggled so far. And though the team has a good record, it's questionable how long they can carry this kind of a hole at first base.

There are a few silver linings to Gonzalez's start. His .345 OBP is solid and he has more walks than strikeouts. His batting average is under .240, but he has timed his few hits well, knocking in multiple key runs. He has clearly improved over his injury-filled 2017, where he amassed just a .642 OPS.

Compared to last year, his .737 OPS is quite serviceable, but he is missing a key aspect of his game -- the power hitting. He has two home runs and one double on the year and that's a hard level of production to carry at first base, which is still an offense-first position around the league. Carrying a low-power first baseman, something Smith may turn out to be, is possible, but only if he brings value in a high average and solid defense -- two things we are not seeing from Gonzalez so far.

A hot start for the team has bought them some time, but they need to start making plans for how to transition away from Gonzalez. In limited action, Wilmer Flores has performed very well, with an OPS over .800 and a strikeout rate under 10 percent. Not only that, but most of his damage has come against right-handed pitching. Over the last few years, Flores has increasingly moved away from his former profile as a platoon-only lefty-masher and into a more well-rounded player. And he is making a strong argument to see more time. With Flores on the roster, Gonzalez certainly should see few if any starts against left-handers, who he has struggled against throughout his career.

A combination of Gonzalez, as long as he doesn't decline further, and Flores, who should be given increasing playing time if he sustains his current level of production, can carry the team perhaps even as far as the All-Star Break. At that point, the Mets should begin to have a better sense of where Smith is in his growth as a player. Early results in Triple-A are promising as he has an .824 OPS in 70 plate appearances. He is drawing a lot of walks and hitting a lot of doubles, but has been a bit strikeout prone -- something the Mets will have to see improve before he'll get the call.

In the meantime, there are a few things Gonzalez needs to do to keep his job as starting first baseman. He has to keep up the walks because it's his strongest skill set at this point in time. But we also need to see more power from him. Even just getting to warmer weather may make a difference, but the Mets can't keep a first baseman on the roster if he can't hit for at least league average power. Gonzalez also needs to show a little more glove in the field. The former Gold Glover is coming up on his 36th birthday and is not as spry as he once was, but his range is a problem -- especially with Asdrubal Cabrera manning second base. Where Gonzalez falls short in runs created, he can make up some ground with runs saved.

The Mets have the luxury of waiting to see how things unfold for all of Gonzalez, Flores, and Smith over the coming months. But first base is a key position for a playoff contender. And while it's doubtful that the current incarnation of Adrian Gonzalez can fill that spot long-term, he may be able to bridge the gap to the next generation of talent.

Maggie Wiggin (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Archive Posts) has been a Mets fan since birth and a MetsBlog contributor since 2013. 
Mets RHP Matt Harvey snapped at reporters prior to Wednesday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis. He refused to speak after making his bullpen debut on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, he again refused to address his performance. Harvey "laughed audibly" when approached, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, adding "No chance. Zero chance" regarding whether he would comment on his bullpen debut. After Harvey was asked why not, he said he had "nothing to say to you guys." When a reporter asked why he didn't want to speak, Harvey said " I don't f***ing want to."

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | Come on, Matt. Really? It's one thing to leave the clubhouse without speaking to reporters, which is unprofessional enough. It's quite another to curse at reporters the next day for continuing to try to do their job. That borders on absurd. And Harvey, who said he was pissed off as soon as he was informed of his move to the bullpen, is now being disruptive to the rest of the team...
Mets 2B Asdrubal Cabrera is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Cardinals due to a right hamstring issue, manager Mickey Callaway said, noting that Cabrera has not had an MRI. 

Wilmer Flores is starting in Cabrera's place at second base.

"His hammy was a little barking yesterday, so we decided to get him out of there," Callaway said about removing Cabrera from Tuesday night's game. "I'm sure you guys can see he wasn't moving around great during the game."
Doug Williams and Andy Martino try not to get lost as they go inside the mind of Matt Harvey in the latest episode of Shea Anything. They discuss Harvey's move to the bullpen, and if this could be the best way for him to get his mojo back. Later, the guys take a more serious dive into Keith Hernandez's Twitter account and dig deeper into Yoenis Cespedes' struggles at the plate.

23-year-old Mets 1B prospect Peter Alonso is off to a scorching start for Double-A Binghamton.

Alonso, who played 11 games for Binghamton last season after playing 82 games for High-A St. Lucie, is hitting .357/.456/.625 with three HR, six doubles, and 10 RBI in 16 games (56 at-bats). In his three-year minor league career, Alonso has hit .303/.375/.548 with 26 HR in 139 games across three levels.

While Dominic Smith is still ahead of Alonso on the depth chart -- and hitting .246/.386/.439 with two HR in 16 games this season for Triple-A Las Vegas -- Alonso should not be overlooked. 
Tuesday night's 6-5, come-from-behind win against the Cardinals was so far my favorite game of the year. It helps that it occurred in St. Louis, which is always a bonus...

The Mets have had more exciting finishes than this in 2018. However, their relentless, creative fight Tuesday night was fun to watch, but also inspiring. And it validated my belief that, when all is said and done, these guys will have completed a very special season.

I've been told manager Mickey Callaway has been pressing to the team, and through his veterans and coaches, that success is borne out of preparation and opportunity. So, whether they're hitting well or not, or pitching well or not, as long as they're prepared each day and always working to create opportunities, their collective talent will find a way to win...
Mets RHP Zack Wheeler allowed four runs on six hits in four innings on Tuesday night against the Cardinals.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | Wheeler's struggles on Tuesday -- he induced just three swings and misses and couldn't make it past the fourth inning -- provided a reminder of why the team was initially reluctant to remove Matt Harvey from the rotation. Wheeler's body of work this year has hardly been enough to convince the Mets that it's safe to rely on him full-time.

But Harvey was bad enough in Atlanta to earn the demotion, and the Mets were left to hope that Wheeler could stay hot. They knew it wasn't a safe bet, but had no other choice.

But Harvey was bad enough in Atlanta to earn the demotion, and the Mets were left to hope that Wheeler could stay hot. They knew it wasn't a safe bet, but had no other choice.
Mets RHP Matt Harvey opted not to speak to reporters following his relief debut in the Mets' 6-5 win over the Cardinals in extra innings on Wednesday night.
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez discuss Jay Bruce's performance in the Mets' extra-inning win.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jay Bruce's solo homer with two outs in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Mets to their Major League-best 10th come-from-behind win of the season. It was his second long ball of the year and first since April 5, a span of 47 at-bats. Bruce also had an RBI triple and collected three of the Mets' six hits while falling a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

 
The Mets (14-6) open a three-game series against the Cardinals (13-8) at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday night at 8:15.
Mets LHP Jason Vargas will return from the 10-day DL to start against the Padres on Saturday in San Diego, manager Mickey Callaway confirmed on Tuesday.

Vargas allowed three runs and three hits in four innings in his first and only rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday night at Cashman Field.

He retired five of the first six hitters he faced before giving up three runs and three doubles in the third inning. He recorded two of his four strikeouts in a 1-2-3 fourth inning. 
The Baseball Night in New York panel discusses Mets manager Mickey Callaway stating Matt Harvey may be available out of the bullpen Tuesday.

No one said it would be easy for Matt Harvey, who had a rib removed in 2016 to help correct Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in the right side of his upper body. The moment he went under the knife he put himself on a rocky, unpredictable road that has not ended well for similar pitchers before him...

TOS is the compression of the nerves and blood vessels that run from the spinal cord in the neck, under the collarbone and down the arm. In most cases, initial symptoms include muscle atrophy, numbness, tingling in the arm, and a struggle to grip things, such as a baseball.

There is an additional stress put on this intersection of nerves when the arm is raised and extended, such as when throwing a baseball.
The debut of top prospect Amed Rosario was a bright spot in an otherwise dreary 2017 for the Mets, but his performance at the plate had some red flags. This year, he's showing some real promise in addressing his biggest concerns. And while he isn't yet tearing the cover off the ball, he's already showing the growth the Mets need from him.

Rosario's patience at the plate last season was almost impossibly poor. In 46 games, he drew just three walks, with a walk rate under 2 percent that ranked him dead last in the majors among players with at least 100 plate appearances. In just 18 games so far this year, he's already matched his walk total from last year. He has dropped his swing percentage significantly -- particularly on pitches outside the zone -- and lowered his swinging strike rate from a lofty 18 percent to a more manageable 13 percent.

While the walks are steadily improving, Rosario has made only a small dent in his strikeout rate, which is still well above average. He wasn't always a strikeout machine in the minors, so as he continues to train his eye against major league pitching, he may refine his game further. At 22 years old, he is still very raw in this regard, but the increase in contact he has shown is a good sign...
Hall-of-Famer John Smoltz, who was a dominant force in the bullpen after moving there from the starting rotation late in his career, says it's too soon to write off Matt Harvey.

"I don't think it's fair to write off a Matt Harvey if not given the opportunity to have enough time to go through this," Smoltz told Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News. "That's the dilemma. What is that time frame you are willing to deal with in that organization? A new manager who has seen in Cleveland this work for an array of guys. He believes this will work for Matt. Now, it's up to Matt to believe it."

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | The whole Matt Harvey situation is a convoluted one, but I want to first comment on what former Mets RHP Bob Ojeda recently said about Harvey -- that what's happened to him is "truly his own fault." No, Bob, it's not.
Is it time for Wilmer to be the everyday first baseman?

I think so, yes. First off, in 55 plate appearances, Adrian Gonzalez is batting .239 with a .345 OBP and .391 slugging percentage, most of which have come against right-handed hitters. He still has a good eye, and he knows his strike zone, but it has been more than a year since he's had any sort of punch to his bat. 

Meanwhile, though he has played in 18 games, Wilmer Flores has started just seven, but all of them have been at first base. In that time, he's hitting .263 with four extra base hits, five RBI and is on pace (mostly as a bench player) to be a 1.5 WAR player this season, according to FanGraphs...
Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | Mets RHP Matt Harvey is "at a 10 with being pissed off" about his move to the bullpen, and views it as somewhere he can get his "sh*t" together. 

While he's out there, though -- whether it's short-term or long-term -- will it lead to increased velocity and actual success?

Harvey hasn't been the same since he pitched through Thoracic Outlet syndrome in 2016 (when he couldn't feel his fingers) and returned from surgery for the issue in 2017 -- a return he later said he might have rushed.
The Mets are 14-6, but they're only one loss better than the Phillies. To be honest, Philadelphia is a concern. Rhys Hoskins is a legit MVP candidate and Carlos Santana, though he hasn't hit much, is clearly setting a nice example and approach for the rest of the lineup. That said, I think their pitching is overachieving. And, as a young team, the long season will likely do them in eventually. For now, though, they're a threat...

Meanwhile, the Mets have issues, despite their hot start. Like it or not, they've lost five of their last eight games and are in the middle of a cross-country travel schedule...

Here are three questions and answers to mull over during Monday's off day...
Mets reporter Steve Gelbs joins Baseball Night in New York to discuss the team's decision to move Matt Harvey to the bullpen.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | Of all that was said about Matt Harvey over the past week, one quote stuck with me above all others. Here's pitching coach Dave Eiland talking to Matt Ehalt of The Record on Saturday:

"If he wants to be on this team, he has to do what's asked of him to help this team win. If he wants to continue his career, he's going to have to go out and pitch, and pitch well."

If he wants to be on this team?
Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterIt was not the best of weeks in Mets Land.

From Monday night's embarrassment to redeeming themselves on Wednesday night to going back to losing in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night, this week was not the best. I won't get into the nitty gritty as who wants to re-live Wendesday night's horrific eighth inning? Or Saturday night's game where Jeurys Familia pulled a Familia. Jacob deGrom deserved better.

Instead, let's chat about Wednesday night's game. The come-from-behind win. The eighth inning rally. That was a defining moment, as I already discussed (or at least I thought it was before seeing Saturday's game). Wednesday night's game was one that they would not have won last season. Oh, and Yoenis Cespedes showed us that he refused to let the Nationals sweep his team, and hit a grand slam to add on some insurance runs...
Mets starting pitchers will be pushed back a day after Sunday's game against the Braves was postponed due to weather.

Zack Wheeler will pitch on Tuesday in the series opener against the Cardinals; Steven Matz, who was slated to start on Tuesday, will pitch on Wednesday night; and Noah Syndergaard will pitch in the series finale on Thursday afternoon. 

Jacob deGrom would then be in line to pitch against the Padres on Friday evening.

 
Sunday's series finale between the Mets and Braves has been postponed due to weather.
The Mets (14-6) will complete their four-game series against the Braves (12-8) in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET.
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling discuss the sub-par performance of the Mets' bullpen in the team's 4-3 loss on Saturday night.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

For a full box score of the game, click here.
Mets RHP Jacob deGrom limited the Braves to just four hits in seven scoreless innings on Saturday night.
Matt Harvey will be moving to the bullpen, according to Mickey Callaway.

With Jason Vargas' return from the DL imminent, Callaway was faced with a decision on who to drop from the starting rotation. Harvey, after giving up six runs in six innings against the Braves on Thursday night, will be moving to the bullpen. 

"I need to get my s--t together," Harvey said...
The Mets (14-5) take on the Braves (11-8) in Atlanta on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.
The Mets have optioned RHP Gerson Bautista to Triple-A Las Vegas and recalled RHP Corey Oswalt.

Bautista, 22, has allowed two runs over 2.1 innings (7.71 ERA) with the Mets this season on three hits and four walks. With Double-A Binghamton, Bautista hasn't given up a run in five innings with 11 strikeouts. 

Oswalt, 24, hasn't made an appearance in the majors in his career. This season with Triple-A Las Vegas, Oswalt has given up three runs in nine innings (3.00 ERA) with 12 strikeouts.

Oswalt and the Mets take on the Braves on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.
In the Mets exciting 5-3 win over the Braves in 12 innings, Robert Gsellman played the role of hero. 

Gsellman threw two scoreless innings before scoring the game-winning run in the top of the 12th, hustling home from second base on a Yoenis Cespedes single to easily beat Nick Markakis' throw home. 

After the game, feeling confident from the sprint, Gsellman anointed himself one of the fastest pitchers on the Mets. He even went out of his way to say that Noah Syndergaard "is not even close..."
This season, thanks to Citi, each time the home run apple goes up at Citi Field, another step is taken in the fight against childhood hunger.

For each Mets home run hit at Citi Field this season, Citi has pledged to donate enough for No Kid Hungry to provide 20,000 meals to kids in need in NYC and throughout the U.S. Learn more about the Citi Community Home Runs program at Mets.com/Citi.  

 
Though he vowed not to pick up his clubs this season, Yoenis Cespedes may resort to golf to break his early-season slump. 

The Mets' left fielder, who was hitting .208 with 30 strikeouts entering Friday's contest against the Braves, had an RBI single in the top of the 12th to break a 3-3 tie....
Following the New York Mets' win over the Atlanta Braves, Gary Cohen and Ron Darling discuss the clutch hitting of Yoenis Cespedes.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Noah Syndergaard took a no-decision as he allowed three earned runs, on seven hits, while striking out six and walking three over six innings. Thor's seven hits allowed is the most he has let up so far this season.

 
Mets starter Noah Syndergaard couldn't come away with his third win of the season, as the Braves did just enough to tie the game before his exit. 

Atlanta got on the board first as Ozzie Albies turned on a 100-mph fastball from Syndergaard, and lifted it over the right-center field wall for his sixth home run on the year. 

Syndergaard didn't allow a run in the second and third innings, and that could have been the case in the fourth as well. However, Jay Bruce misjudged a line drive to right from Ryan Flaherty, and it soared over his head for an RBI double to cut the Mets' lead to one...
Mets LHP Jason Vargas, who has been pitching in simulated and intrasquad games to avoid fielding due to an injury to his right (non-throwing) hand, will pitch and field in a minor league rehab game on Monday, manager Mickey Callaway said.

Vargas struck out 12 batters in six innings of an intrasquad game on Tuesday in Port St. Lucie. 

If Vargas makes just one minor league rehab start, his return to the Mets -- if it's in the starting rotation -- would be April 28 or a bit after. 
Jason Vargas's progressing recovery from hand surgery this spring had already raised the question of how the team will manage a crowded rotation, but Matt Harvey's struggles as a starter this season have further complicated matters. It seems inevitable that someone will find themselves pitching out of the bullpen by the end of the month, so who is the best fit?

Two weeks ago, the answer would assuredly have been Zack Wheeler. Since the early days of his major league career, many have seen a future reliever in him, perhaps even a closer. Despite strong tools, he's lacked the ability to go deep into games, and to put away batters consistently. He has also battled injuries throughout his career, including an exceptionally long recovery from Tommy John surgery, leading to conjecture that his arm may not be able to handle the work load of a full-time starter.

Even the Mets seemed to have their doubts about Wheeler's future in the rotation, as a shaky spring led to his starting the season in the minor leagues. But his two quality starts since his recall earlier this month have bought him some renewed confidence and certainly another shot to show he can hold up to the trials of a starting pitcher...
Jose Reyes is the first Mets position player since Phil Linz in 1968 to open a season hitless in the first 20 at-bats of the season.

Reyes is 0-for-20. Linz went 0-for-25 before getting his first hit. 

Is Reyes at risk of being designated for assignment? Doug Williams and Andy Martino discussed that question on the Shea Anything podcast...
Mets outfielder Jay Bruce is clearly struggling to deal with plantar fasciitis in his left foot and it's going to need to be addressed sooner than later...

Bruce told reporters that he has dealt with plantar fasciitis on and off during his career.

"It's never really been unbearable where I felt like I had to say something," he explained. "However, April 16, he continued, "It definitely was talking to me a little more than I thought it should be. I'm not really one who likes to take days off, but it's the necessary evil sometimes."

He may have requested his first day off in mid-April, but he missed time for this exact issue in St. Lucie. So, my guess is that they beat it back enough to get him on field for the start of the season, but (unlike he experienced in previous seasons, when he was younger) the issue likely flared up again when being forced to play every day in April.
The Daily News Live panel discusses what the Mets should do with a struggling Matt Harvey, and if a move to the bullpen will come soon.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Matt Harvey has few allies left in the Mets' organization or fan base. He has long since been a divisive figure among teammates, and his new pitching coach seems to have little use for his postgame explanations.

"The game starts in the first inning, not the fourth," Dave Eiland told reporters in Atlanta Thursday night, after Harvey noted that he was at least able save the bullpen after getting bombed early by the Braves. That general sense of exhaustion and skepticism leaves Harvey with little leverage as the Mets consider whether to let him make his next start, as they are currently doing. A front office's job is to zoom out, remove emotion, and make decisions that work for an entire roster...
We've seen this movie with other pitchers. It begins with potential and helping the team win, but slowly morphs in to a story about one guy, who had success, but is now struggling and only ever speaking about his mechanics, his arm, his velocity, and his health, while limited to only silver linings.

I think of Mike Pelfrey and John Maine, even Pedro Martinez and Johan Santana, all of whom went through a similar cycle, during which each pitcher -- despite previous success -- always ended up spiraling down in to a post-game conversation centered around their personal situation.

The Mets do not need Harvey to be only a pitcher that eats innings and helps save the bullpen from having to pitch starting in the third inning. They are not solely in the business of Matt's personal goals. At 13-5, the Mets are too talented and have too much upside to become the New York Harveys every fifth day...
Former Mets pitcher and SNY analyst Nelson Figueroa is not buying that Matt Harvey had a "breakthrough" while allowing six runs in six innings against the Braves on Thursday night in Atlanta. And with Harvey's rotation spot in jeopardy, Figueroa is not on board with his refusal to discuss any other role but starting pitcher.

"Almost to a fault, they let him be a starting pitcher, even when he was struggling terribly last year," Figueroa said Thursday night on SNY. "Even when he didn't have his best stuff." Regarding the excuses, Figueroa was blunt:

"And we keep hearing, 'I don't have my best stuff, I don't have a feel. I don't have my mechanics.' There's so many little excuses and it's at that point where it's kind of running ragged. I can't really listen to the interviews anymore. And finding positives out of very small, minute things. If I heard that out of Chris Flexen, that my last two innings were pretty good and that's a huge step? Yes, welcome to the big leagues, kid. This is not where Matt Harvey should be thinking and focusing." ......Watch Figueroa's full comments below......
Mickey Callaway and Matt Harvey spoke after the loss to Atlanta. Callaway said he won't commit to Harvey starting in the foreseeable future.

With Jason Vargas' return from the DL looming, Mickey Callaway won't commit to another Matt Harvey start after his disappointing performance against the Braves on Thursday night. As for Harvey in his postgame interviews, he asserted that he is a starting pitcher.

Over six innings in Atlanta, Harvey allowed six runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and a walk. All six runs came within the first three innings as the Mets stared down a 6-0 deficit early on.

Callaway refused to commit to Harvey's next start at his postgame news conference...
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling examine the recent struggles of Mets' right-handed pitcher, Matt Harvey.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Matt Harvey endured a third consecutive rough outing, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four in six innings. It marked the first time he has recorded an out in the sixth since last May 28. Harvey (0-2) surrendered three runs in the first and three more in the third. He has one win in his last 12 starts dating back to June 2, 2018.

 
With Jason Vargas set to return from the DL soon, Matt Harvey's time in the rotation might be numbered. He did candidacy to keep his place no favors in his start against the Braves on Thursday night. 

Harvey lasted six innings, giving up six runs on eight hits with a walk and four strikeouts. All of the damage came in the first three innings.

The 29-year-old got off to an inauspicious start as Ender Inciarte and Ozzie Albies kicked off the game with a pair of singles before Freddie Freeman put the Braves on the board with a sacrifice fly. Harvey was able to get the second out of the inning but hung a changeup to Kurt Suzuki who took full advantage with a two-out two-run home run...
Doug Williams and Andy Martino definitely give a hoot about Keith's tweets as they sit down for another Shea Anything podcast. The guys discuss the bullpen implosion against the Nats and the possibility of an Amed Rosario for J.T. Realmuto trade. Later, Andy pitches Doug on an idea for Baseball Night in New York, and talks about his post on MetsBlog about Matt Harvey and Zack Wheeler's tenuous spots in the starting rotation.

The Mets are 'kicking the tires' on trading for a catcher but aren't having much luck, according to Mike Puma of NY Post.

With Travis d'Arnaud (partially torn UCL) likely out for the season and Kevin Plawecki (fractured hand) out for a few weeks, the Mets have gone from what they hoped would be an effective platoon behind the plate to a crisis. Currently, the Mets have Tomas Nido and Jose Lobaton as their catching options. 

According to Matt Ehalt of The Record, the team has made some calls but they are not willing to overpay. A popular name fans hope the Mets will turn to is Marlins C JT Realmuto, but Ehalt also notes that there is 'some hesitation as to whether Realmuto is actually available.'
The Mets (13-4) open a four-game series with the Braves (10-7) in Atlanta on Thursday night on SNY at 7:35.
As Matt Harvey prepares to take the mound Thursday night in Atlanta, he is a very different pitcher than he was just a few years ago -- one who finds himself fighting for a rotation spot. What has changed in how Harvey pitches and what can he do -- if anything -- to succeed in this new incarnation?

Thoracic outlet syndrome, a career-ender for many, first and foremost has drained Harvey's once-formidable velocity. His average fastball came in at or near 97 mph in 2013 and 2015 and is below 93 in his three starts thus far in 2018. The cold weather may be a factor, though, and it's not much of a stretch to see him reaching the 94 he averaged in 2017. His other pitches have slowed as well -- slider, changeup, and curveball have all dropped two or more miles per hour since 2015.

Many pitchers survive and even thrive with a velocity along the lines of what Harvey is currently throwing, but his performance is still a long ways off from his days as an ace. He's struggling to fool batters, with swing rates well below his peak and contact rates well above. His swinging strike rate has dropped almost 3 percent from his 2015 mark, though it is up slightly from last year...
The Mets have been in touch with the Marlins regarding a trade for catcher J.T. Realmuto, and are expected to circle back with the Marlins at some point this season. The Mets recently lost Travis d'Arnaud (partially torn UCL) and Kevin Plawecki (hairline fracture in his left hand) to injury, though Plawecki is expected to miss only two-to-three weeks. In their stead, the Mets are going with Jose Lobaton and Tomas Nido, though GM Sandy Alderson said last week that the Mets are only comfortable at catcher for the "very short-term." 

With that in mind, Doug Williams and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino discussed the potential acquisition of Realmuto on this week's Shea Anyhing podcast, with Martino saying he thinks "that conversation starts with Amed Rosario."

Click below to watch...

Click below to watch...
The Mets lost to the Nationals in brutal fashion on Monday night, and their bats went mostly silent during Tuesday night's loss. A loss on Wednesday night would have meant a three-game sweep, and the continuation of the sky-is-falling-the-Mets-aren't-for-real narrative that was being pushed by some during the prior 48 hours.

Instead, the Mets erupted for nine runs in the eighth inning -- turning a two-run deficit in to a seven-run lead. It was punctuated by a grand slam off the bat of Yoenis Cespedes, who paused for effect before rounding the bases.

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterFor all who said that Monday night's game was a defining one, Wednesday night's was as well. In fact, it arguably may be even more defining. Why? Because it's a game that the Mets likely would have lost last year. It's a game they most definitely would not have come back from, would have just given up on -- and they would have been swept by the Nationals.
