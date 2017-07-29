The Mets (48-54) have lost three of their last four games and are 3-3 on their 10-game road trip. The Mets are now 13.5 games behind the Nationals in the NL East and 10 games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild card spot in the National League.

Wild Card Standings

What's Next

The Mets will play the rubber game of a three-game series with the Mariners today at 4:10 p.m. ET. Seth Lugo (5-2, 4.10 ERA) will face James Paxton (10-3, 2.84 ERA)

Latest from the Trade Deadline

The Indians remain interested in trading for Mets INF Asdrubal Cabrera, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. However, Feinsand said nothing is "deep in the works" with the Mets.

In Case You Missed It

Links to Read

