Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Orlando, Fla. - Mets GM Sandy Alderson is set to report to these GM meetings Monday morning. Here, he will have his first opportunity of the offseason to chat in person with his counterparts from rival teams and see if he can lay groundwork for trades. However, Mets people know they will have to get creative in order to pull off an impact deal. because the way this roster is constructed, trading won't be easy...

The Mets are seeking a late-inning reliever, a second baseman, a corner infielder or strict first baseman, and possibly a back-end starting pitcher. Free agency will be the easiest route to fill as many of those needs as possible, because the team knows that its farm system lacks the type of high-end trading chips Alderson had a few years ago (and even then he tended to hold onto his prospects).

The Mets have players on their major league roster that would bring back value, but I'm told they are highly reluctant to move most of them...

It's a bad time to trade Steven Matz, because his value after a down year is so much lower than what it could be. If anything happens with Jacob deGrom, it will be a contract extension, and while Noah Syndergaard needs to focus on returning to form, he's not going anywhere. The Mets should have traded Zack Wheeler years ago, but now his value is minimal. And, Seth Lugo's elbow condition will make it difficult to extract adequate value for him, as well...

A few teams have already called to check in on Matt Harvey, but the Mets remain more inclined to keep him through what will be his final year before free agency. Team officials hope that an additional season removed from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome will increase Harvey's endurance and they point to a late-season uptick in velocity as a reason for hopefulness. They also believe he will be especially motivated to work hard to prepare for his last season under team control.

The Mets aren't married to keeping Harvey, though. They're well aware that both parties might be better off with a fresh start after so many years of struggle and drama. But, as of now, the Mets see more upside in keeping him a bit longer (even if that means moving him in-season).

If the Mets move any starter, the educated guess is that it would be Robert Gsellman, who has hopefully learned a lesson about the sense of entitlement he showed last year in publicly disrespecting Alderson. However, the loss of multiple starting pitchers to injury last year spooked the front office, providing yet another reminder that no amount of rotation depth is adequate.

Similarly, the Mets also do not have much flexibility with position players. They do not want to trade Juan Lagares or Amed Rosario. And Dominic Smith … well, you watched him play last season and so did other teams. So, you get the idea...

As a result, it won't be easy to put together a package that will beat competing offers for a Dee Gordon (Marlins) or a Jason Kipnis (Indians). Alderson may be able to build a deal for a decent hitter around Gsellman, Brandon Nimmo, maybe Smith and a prospect like Luis Guillorme. But, if you're looking to track his first moves of this important offseason, your best bet is to watch the market for free agent relievers.

Andy Martino, who you can follow on Twitter at @MartinoNYC, covered the Mets for the New York Daily News in 2008 and 2010. He will be in Orlando this week covering the GM Meetings for SNY.

For his reporting and analysis, keep an eye on MetsBlog and tune in every night to Mets Hot Stove and Baseball Night in New York on SNY at 6 p.m., as well as GEICO SportsNite at 10:30 p.m.